© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-15-2015

Published November 15, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

00:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Angela Meade: Great Singers I - Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano

Richard Strauss: Heimliche Aufforderung Op 27/3

Richard Strauss: Mein Herz ist stumm, mein Herz ist kalt Op 19/ 6

Richard Strauss: Sehnsucht Op 32/2

Richard Strauss: Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27/1

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Mit Trommeln und Pfeifen Op 8/3

Gustav Mahler: Revelge

Paul Hindemith: O, nun heb du an, dort in deinem Moor Op 14/2

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Joy, Shipmate, Joy!

Paul Hindemith: Sing on There in the Swamp

Chares Ives: Tom Sails Away

Chares Ives: The Things Our Fathers Loved

Chares Ives: In Flanders Fields

Jennifer Higdon: Excerpts from ‘Civil Words’ (World Premiere, commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors

Jean Berger: Lonely People

Leonard Bernstein: To What You Said’ from ‘Songfest’

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:22:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major     Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

02:26:00            00:44:56            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  5 in E minor  Op 64                   Daniel Barenboim            West-Eastern Divan Orchestra    Warner  62190

03:13:00            00:41:04            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11            Berlin State Orchestra            Andris Nelsons  Daniel Barenboim, piano            DeutGram         15387

03:56:00            00:03:30            Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No.  3: Bourrée                                 Andrés Díaz, cello            Azica    71252

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Woodwind Quintet No. 1 — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009) — Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban — Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians — Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

04:56:00            00:03:30            Ottorino Respighi          Berceuse                                  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Cardinall’s Musick Tallis Edition - Our friend Andrew Carwood continues his series with a mix of both Catholic material and Anglican compositions by the English Renaissance master

15:38  Thomas Tallis  Ave, Dei patris filia  Hyperion

4:58  Thomas Tallis  Christ Rising Again  Hyperion

3:17  Thomas Tallis  Christ Rising Again  Hyperion

4:06  Thomas Tallis  E’en like the hunted hind  Hyperion

1:44  Thomas Tallis  The Lord be with you  Hyperion

6:00  Thomas Tallis  Honor, virtus potestas  Hyperion

4:39  Thomas Tallis  Candidi facti sunt Nazarei  Hyperion

5:36  Thomas Tallis  Homo quidam fecit coenam  Hyperion

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns - Hymns, and anthems based on hymns, will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice.  Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of congregational song
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Prizewinners Perform - Talented and aspiring young soloists show their promise as winners of various national and regional competitions sponsored by the American Guild of Organists

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 541

ELSA BARRAINE: Prelude & Fugue No. 1

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Rhapsody for Organ (2015) Nicholas Capozzoli (2003 Buzard/All Saint’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/18/15) Capozzoli took 1st Prize in the 2015 Taylor Organ Competition sponsored by the Atlanta AGO Chapter.

NIKOLAUS BRUHNS: Praeludium in G

PAMELA DECKER: Faneuil Hall Jonathan Rudy (2012 Fisk/Memorial Church, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/23/14); (2008 Fisk/Auer Hall, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN) Pro Organo 7268. Rudy won 1st prize in the 2014 AGO National Young Artist Competition in Organ Performance

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:07:00            William Byrd      Canticle "Nunc dimittis"                          Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      907419

08:13:00            00:21:38            William Byrd      Mass for 4 Voices                     Paul Hillier         Pro Arte Singers            Harm Mundi      2908304

08:36:00            00:19:16            Henry Purcell     Funeral Music for Queen Mary    Monteverdi Orchestra    Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Monteverdi Choir; Equale Brass Ensemble         Erato    45123

08:56:00            00:03:06            Thomas Tallis    O sacrum convivium                  Norman Mackenzie        Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Telarc   80654

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 19, 2015 - From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of trouble - his local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date

17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (18701937).

17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs ‘A Jubilant Song’ by Norman Dello Joio (19132008).

Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (17431805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: ‘A Case of You’ by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Album de Six and Les Maries de la Tour Eiffel selections French National Orchestra; Charles Dutoit, conductor  Album: Poulenc: Aubade  Las Biches London 452937  Music: 4:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture  Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH  Music: 8:11

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute and Piano  Nadine Asin, flute; Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO  Music: 12:18

David Bruce: Cymbeline  Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA  Music: 21:50

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Stella Sung: Paris 1987  Wendy Wilhelmi, flute; Florie Rothenberg, clarinet; Elizabeth Paterson, bassoon; Svend Ronning, artistic director  Second City Chamber Series  Classical KING FM, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA  Music: 7:51

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40  Espen Lilleslatten, violin; Eric Reed, horn; Rita Sloan, piano  Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO  Music: 29:36

Sapo Perapaskero: Turceasca  Yousif Sheronick, dumbek; Lark Quartet  BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, S. Stevan Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Central Branch, Brooklyn Public Library,  Brooklyn, NY  Music: 4:55

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Johann Sebastian Bach

The Art of the Fugue BWV 1080 (1745-50)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 87759 CD)

Goldberg Variations: "Aria" and "Variations" 1,2,3,4 (1741)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 541182 CD)

(arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)--BBC Philharmonic Orchestra/Matthias Bamert (Chandos 9259 CD)

Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)--Piers Lane, piano (Hyperion 67709 CD)

Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G BWV 1048 (1)--Acdemy of St. Martin-In-The-Fields/Neville Marriner (Philips 400076 CD)

Little Prelude in E BWV 937 (1717-20)--Dennis Lewin, piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)

13:50:00            00:09:40            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No.  5 in F minor     Australian Chamber Orchestra          Richard Tognetti            Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion 67308

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:03:37            Jerome Kern     Showboat: Old Man River                                  Stuttgart Brass Quartet            Hänssler           98623

14:03:00            00:04:56            Ferde Grofé      Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras                 Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York      Bridge  9212

14:08:00            00:15:03            Hugo Wolf        Scherzo & Finale                       Daniel Barenboim          Orchestra of Paris            Erato    45416

14:23:00            00:09:10            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor  Op 3  Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell            Cynthia Roberts, violin; Emlyn Ngai, violin; Naomi Guy, violin; Min-Young Kim, violin       Eclectra            2059

14:50:00            00:23:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat major     Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

15:13:00            00:09:06            Anton Rubinstein           The Demon: Ballet Music                       Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         71

15:22:00            00:09:19            Aaron Copland  Quiet City          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Raymond Mase, trumpet; Stephen Taylor, English horn    DeutGram         427335

15:32:00            00:10:08            Johann Friedrich Fasch  Sinfonia for Strings in G minor                           Tempesta di Mare            Chandos           783

15:47:00            00:07:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio in E major         Academy St. Martin in Fields     Iona Brown   Pepe Romero, guitar     Philips  426263

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad -The Cleveland Orchestra,  Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Kelley O’Conner, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall, 10/02/15

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3

17:51:00            00:09:26            Johannes Brahms          Academic Festival Overture Op 80                     Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Teldec  44944

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:00:00            00:14:40            Sir William Herschel       Chamber Symphony in F major              Davis Jerome    Mozart Orchestra          Newport            85612

18:14:00            00:08:43            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Symphony No. 43              Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch   Nimbus 5530

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major     Berlin Philharmonic            Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

19:26:00            00:44:56            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  5 in E minor  Op 64                   Daniel Barenboim            West-Eastern Divan Orchestra    Warner  62190

20:13:00            00:41:04            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11            Berlin State Orchestra            Andris Nelsons  Daniel Barenboim, piano            DeutGram         15387

20:56:00            00:02:55            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture                   Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   471582

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Woodwind Quintet No. 1 — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009) — Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban — Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians — Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

21:55:00            00:03:47            Alexander Voormolen    Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March                Matthias Bamert            The Hague Philharmonic       Chandos           9815

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Sono Luminus - In the short while since its launch, the Sono Luminus label has filled a vital need for composers by focusing primarily on contemporary music. We'll talk with CEO Collin Rae about their mission and philosophy and play music from several important new releases

Hildur Guðnadóttir: Circles (excerpt) Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir, violn; Guðrún Hrund Harðardóttir, viola; Hanna Loftsdóttir, cello; Guðrún Óskarsdóttir, harpsichord (Nordic Affect)  Sono Luminus 70001  1:08

María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: Clockworking  Nordic Affect  Sono Luminus 70001 7:35

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Serenity fr. In the Light of Air  International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) Sono Luminus 92192  9:14

Nathan Lincoln-DeCusatis: Oblivion I + II  Inscape  Sono Luminus 92179  6:30 + 3:11

Eric Guinivan: Ritual Dances, IV. Parasol Dance  LA Percussion Quartet  Sono Luminus 92150  6:15

Peter Gregson: Touch  Peter Gregson, cello & Moog synthesizer  Sono Luminus 92191  10:13

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:24            Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                     Daniel Barenboim          Chicago Symphony Orchestra     Erato    45786

23:10:00            00:09:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Symphony No. 11                Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         Claves  9002

23:22:00            00:14:22            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15          Berlin State Orchestra          Gustavo Dudamel         Daniel Barenboim, piano            DeutGram         4794899

23:38:00            00:08:53            Guillaume Lekeu            Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble Ensemble Musique Oblique                   Isabelle Veyrier, cello     Harm Mundi      901455

23:46:00            00:07:05            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude                        Daniel Barenboim            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Teldec  24224

23:56:00            00:03:09            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto                    José Serebrier   Barcelona Symphony        Bis       1305

23:56:00            00:03:15            William Grant Still          Song for the Lonely                               Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano      Koch Intl           7192


 