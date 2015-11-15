Program Guide 11-15-2015

00:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Angela Meade: Great Singers I - Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano

Richard Strauss: Heimliche Aufforderung Op 27/3

Richard Strauss: Mein Herz ist stumm, mein Herz ist kalt Op 19/ 6

Richard Strauss: Sehnsucht Op 32/2

Richard Strauss: Ruhe, meine Seele Op 27/1

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Mit Trommeln und Pfeifen Op 8/3

Gustav Mahler: Revelge

Paul Hindemith: O, nun heb du an, dort in deinem Moor Op 14/2

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Joy, Shipmate, Joy!

Paul Hindemith: Sing on There in the Swamp

Chares Ives: Tom Sails Away

Chares Ives: The Things Our Fathers Loved

Chares Ives: In Flanders Fields

Jennifer Higdon: Excerpts from ‘Civil Words’ (World Premiere, commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors

Jean Berger: Lonely People

Leonard Bernstein: To What You Said’ from ‘Songfest’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:22:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

02:26:00 00:44:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

03:13:00 00:41:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

03:56:00 00:03:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Woodwind Quintet No. 1 — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009) — Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban — Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians — Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

04:56:00 00:03:30 Ottorino Respighi Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Cardinall’s Musick Tallis Edition - Our friend Andrew Carwood continues his series with a mix of both Catholic material and Anglican compositions by the English Renaissance master

15:38 Thomas Tallis Ave, Dei patris filia Hyperion

4:58 Thomas Tallis Christ Rising Again Hyperion

3:17 Thomas Tallis Christ Rising Again Hyperion

4:06 Thomas Tallis E’en like the hunted hind Hyperion

1:44 Thomas Tallis The Lord be with you Hyperion

6:00 Thomas Tallis Honor, virtus potestas Hyperion

4:39 Thomas Tallis Candidi facti sunt Nazarei Hyperion

5:36 Thomas Tallis Homo quidam fecit coenam Hyperion

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns - Hymns, and anthems based on hymns, will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of congregational song



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Prizewinners Perform - Talented and aspiring young soloists show their promise as winners of various national and regional competitions sponsored by the American Guild of Organists

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 541

ELSA BARRAINE: Prelude & Fugue No. 1

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Rhapsody for Organ (2015) Nicholas Capozzoli (2003 Buzard/All Saint’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/18/15) Capozzoli took 1st Prize in the 2015 Taylor Organ Competition sponsored by the Atlanta AGO Chapter.

NIKOLAUS BRUHNS: Praeludium in G

PAMELA DECKER: Faneuil Hall Jonathan Rudy (2012 Fisk/Memorial Church, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/23/14); (2008 Fisk/Auer Hall, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN) Pro Organo 7268. Rudy won 1st prize in the 2014 AGO National Young Artist Competition in Organ Performance

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:07:00 William Byrd Canticle "Nunc dimittis" Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

08:13:00 00:21:38 William Byrd Mass for 4 Voices Paul Hillier Pro Arte Singers Harm Mundi 2908304

08:36:00 00:19:16 Henry Purcell Funeral Music for Queen Mary Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir; Equale Brass Ensemble Erato 45123

08:56:00 00:03:06 Thomas Tallis O sacrum convivium Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 19, 2015 - From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of trouble - his local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date

17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (18701937).

17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs ‘A Jubilant Song’ by Norman Dello Joio (19132008).

Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (17431805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: ‘A Case of You’ by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Album de Six and Les Maries de la Tour Eiffel selections French National Orchestra; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Poulenc: Aubade Las Biches London 452937 Music: 4:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 8:11

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute and Piano Nadine Asin, flute; Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 12:18

David Bruce: Cymbeline Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 21:50

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Stella Sung: Paris 1987 Wendy Wilhelmi, flute; Florie Rothenberg, clarinet; Elizabeth Paterson, bassoon; Svend Ronning, artistic director Second City Chamber Series Classical KING FM, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 7:51

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40 Espen Lilleslatten, violin; Eric Reed, horn; Rita Sloan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:36

Sapo Perapaskero: Turceasca Yousif Sheronick, dumbek; Lark Quartet BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, S. Stevan Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Central Branch, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 4:55

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Johann Sebastian Bach

The Art of the Fugue BWV 1080 (1745-50)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 87759 CD)

Goldberg Variations: "Aria" and "Variations" 1,2,3,4 (1741)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 541182 CD)

(arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)--BBC Philharmonic Orchestra/Matthias Bamert (Chandos 9259 CD)

Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)--Piers Lane, piano (Hyperion 67709 CD)

Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G BWV 1048 (1)--Acdemy of St. Martin-In-The-Fields/Neville Marriner (Philips 400076 CD)

Little Prelude in E BWV 937 (1717-20)--Dennis Lewin, piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)

13:50:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:03:37 Jerome Kern Showboat: Old Man River Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

14:03:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

14:08:00 00:15:03 Hugo Wolf Scherzo & Finale Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris Erato 45416

14:23:00 00:09:10 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cynthia Roberts, violin; Emlyn Ngai, violin; Naomi Guy, violin; Min-Young Kim, violin Eclectra 2059

14:50:00 00:23:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

15:13:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

15:22:00 00:09:19 Aaron Copland Quiet City Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Raymond Mase, trumpet; Stephen Taylor, English horn DeutGram 427335

15:32:00 00:10:08 Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

15:47:00 00:07:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in E major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 426263

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad -The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Kelley O’Conner, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall, 10/02/15

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3

17:51:00 00:09:26 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44944

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:00:00 00:14:40 Sir William Herschel Chamber Symphony in F major Davis Jerome Mozart Orchestra Newport 85612

18:14:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:56:00 00:02:55 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:00 00:03:47 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Sono Luminus - In the short while since its launch, the Sono Luminus label has filled a vital need for composers by focusing primarily on contemporary music. We'll talk with CEO Collin Rae about their mission and philosophy and play music from several important new releases

Hildur Guðnadóttir: Circles (excerpt) Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir, violn; Guðrún Hrund Harðardóttir, viola; Hanna Loftsdóttir, cello; Guðrún Óskarsdóttir, harpsichord (Nordic Affect) Sono Luminus 70001 1:08

María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: Clockworking Nordic Affect Sono Luminus 70001 7:35

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Serenity fr. In the Light of Air International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) Sono Luminus 92192 9:14

Nathan Lincoln-DeCusatis: Oblivion I + II Inscape Sono Luminus 92179 6:30 + 3:11

Eric Guinivan: Ritual Dances, IV. Parasol Dance LA Percussion Quartet Sono Luminus 92150 6:15

Peter Gregson: Touch Peter Gregson, cello & Moog synthesizer Sono Luminus 92191 10:13

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:24 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Erato 45786

23:10:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:22:00 00:14:22 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4794899

23:38:00 00:08:53 Guillaume Lekeu Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble Ensemble Musique Oblique Isabelle Veyrier, cello Harm Mundi 901455

23:46:00 00:07:05 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:56:00 00:03:09 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

23:56:00 00:03:15 William Grant Still Song for the Lonely Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192



