Program Guide 11-14-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:42 Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

00:25:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

01:03:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190

01:44:00 00:30:05 Aaron Copland Grohg Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra Argo 443203

02:16:00 00:29:40 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major Op 113 London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 9558

02:51:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C major Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

03:37:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

04:10:00 00:41:37 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

04:55:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

05:30:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

05:51:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Catalonia Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin Tritó 0078

06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla Tango Suite for 2 Guitars Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79116

06:24:18 Edouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21 Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar Warner Classics 2564657114

07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Ese viril con pan Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Tono triste para oración Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:12:18 Manuel de Falla Cuatro piezas españolas Judith Jáuregui, piano Berli 001

07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 686900

07:51:09 Sebastian de Tradier La Paloma Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero Pregunta y Mapeye Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Album de Six and Les Maries de la Tour Eiffel selections French National Orchestra; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Poulenc: Aubade Las Biches London 452937 Music: 4:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 8:11

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute and Piano Nadine Asin, flute; Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 12:18

David Bruce: Cymbeline Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 21:50

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Stella Sung: Paris 1987 Wendy Wilhelmi, flute; Florie Rothenberg, clarinet; Elizabeth Paterson, bassoon; Svend Ronning, artistic director Second City Chamber Series Classical KING FM, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 7:51

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40 Espen Lilleslatten, violin; Eric Reed, horn; Rita Sloan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:36

Sapo Perapaskero: Turceasca Yousif Sheronick, dumbek; Lark Quartet BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, S. Stevan Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Central Branch, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 4:55

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Three is not a crowd

Max Bruch: Two Pieces from Op.83 for clarinet, cello and piano (nos. 2 & 7) – Donald Montanaro, clarinet; William Stokking, cello; Kiyoko Takeuti, piano (Boston 1065 CD) 6:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio, Op.1/3: Finale – Isaac Stern, violin; Leonard Rose, cello; Eugene Istomin, piano (Sony 64510 CD) 7:56

Jean Michel Damase: Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano: Movements 1 & 2 - Amy Porter, flute; Nancy Ambrose King, oboe; Phillip Bush, piano (Boston 1055 CD) 10:44

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosí fan tutte: ‘Soave sia il vento’ – Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Nan Merriman, sopranos; Sesto Bruscantini, bass; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69635 CD) 3:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: ‘Daphne’s only fault’ – Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Victoria de los Angeles, sopranos; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 49238 CD) 2:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: ‘Triple’ Concerto in C Major – Sviatoslav Richter, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69032 CD) 12:52

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Lost in Space - Houston, we have a film score. We'll hear music from stories about people marooned in outer space. Music this week from Gravity, Interstellar, Apollo 13 and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

I Got Him! From The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Two Minutes/Princess from The Astronaut's Wife, 1999 Sire 31084-2 George S Clinton original soundtrack/David Sabee, cond.

Starman Leaves (End Title) from Starman, 1984 Silva Screen Records FILMXCD 369 Jack Nitzsche The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

District 9 from District 9, 2009 Sony 628886 Clinton Shorter original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

Escape/Chase/Saying Goodbye from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982 MCA Records 099 112 819-2 John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title/Theme from Lost in Space, 1967 TVT Records TVT1950-2 John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Lost in Space, 1998 TVT Records TVT1950-2 Bruce Broughton The Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Re-Entry & Splashdown from Apollo 13, 1995 MCA Records MCAD-11241 James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Where We're Going from Interstellar, 2014 Water Tower Music WTM39546 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Spotting Movement from The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Theme from Europa Report, 2013 Sparks & Shadows SNS 4009 Bear McCreary original soundtrack/Bear McCreary, cond.

Shenzou and Gravity from Gravity, 2013 Water Tower Music WTM39478 Steven Price original soundtrack/Geoff Alexander, cond.

Stay from Interstellar, 2014 Water Tower Music WTM39546 Hans Zimmer Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Mars, Leaving Mars and Crossing Mars from The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Leonard Bernstein

12:10:00 00:04:22 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

12:16:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905

12:28:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 61699

12:45:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035

12:57:00 00:02:45 George Gershwin Promenade ‘Walking the Dog’ Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4

THE BIG WORK AT ONE



13:02:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

13:44:00 00:25:29 Aaron Copland Rodeo David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:13:00 00:14:41 Giuseppe Tartini Cello Concerto in A Zurich Collegium Musicum Paul Sache Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 437952

14:29:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

14:48:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711

14:58:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:11:00 00:10:30 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Concert Overture JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

15:24:00 00:23:23 Clara Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 7 Alma Mahler Sinfonietta Stefania Rinaldi Francesco Nicolosi, piano Naxos 557552

15:50:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:01:00 00:24:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 67 in F Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 8

16:28:00 00:08:38 Christoph Willibald Gluck Alessandro: Chaconne Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 445824

16:40:00 00:18:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major Op 109 Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:01:00 00:16:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D major Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

17:20:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D major Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

17:43:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major Op 18 Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Sylvia McNair - In the early 1990s, the great classically trained soprano decided what she loved most was not opera, but the Great American Songbook. Here’s the proof

18:00:00 :00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:02:00 Jerome Kern-Johnny Mercer I'm Old Fashioned Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Music of Jerome Kern Philips 8944-21292

18:03:14 00:00:46 Handel Rejoice Greatly Sylvia McNair Handel Masterworks Telarc CD80104

18:06:56 00:02:42 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Sylvia McNair Sylvia McNair: The BBC Album BBC W1005-2

18:11:32 00:03:07 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields I Won't Dance Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Music of Jerome Kern Philips 8944-21292

18:16:20 00:02:49 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Go, Little Boat Sylvia McNair The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD2433-19012

18:22:23 00:03:07 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Rolled Into One Sylvia McNair The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD2433-19012

18:28:28 00:02:53 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Accentuate the Positive Sylvia McNair Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook Philips 8944-68182

18:31:38 00:03:52 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Goose Never Be a Peacock Sylvia McNair Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook Philips 8944-68182

18:37:47 00:03:22 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Right as the Rain Sylvia McNair Sylvia McNair: The BBC Album BBC W1005-2

18:44:16 00:02:42 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Last Night When We Were Young Sylvia McNair Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook Philips 8944-68182

18:48:12 00:01:29 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse The Land Where the Good Songs Go Sylvia McNair The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD2433-19012

18:49:50 00:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:00:00 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: This Time the Dream's on Me Sylvia McNair Subject to Change Harbinger HCD3505

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:03:00 00:19:20 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 2 in C major Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55348

19:24:00 00:29:40 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major Op 113 London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Chandos 9558

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Giancarlo Guerreo, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ – Live from Miami’s Knight Concert Hall

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 3 ‘Sinfonia India’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some way-past-bedtime-stories: ‘Bedtime Story’ from Saturday Night Live… Joyce Grenfell’s ‘Writer of Children’s Stories’… ‘Children’s Stories’ from Monty Python… Mother Goose Rhymes recited by Cyril Ritchard, Celeste Holm and Boris Karloff… Robert Conrad reads his story ‘The Frabus Likes Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream’… We hear the Smothers Brothers ‘Crabs walk Sideways,’ ‘Jenny Brown,’ and ‘Population Expolosion’… Richard Howland Bolton talks about ‘Writer’s Blog’



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

23:09:00 00:13:37 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

23:25:00 00:04:16 Olivier Messiaen Vocalise from Concert à quatre Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 445947

23:29:00 00:05:41 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Song without Words Op 8 Tzimon Barto, piano EMI 54900

23:34:00 00:06:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34 Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

23:43:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127

23:50:00 00:03:53 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

23:56:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

23:56:00 00:02:29 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces: Romanze Op 88 Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700