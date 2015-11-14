© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 11-14-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:20:42            Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107                       Jun Märkl          Indianapolis Symphony        Telarc   32927

00:25:00            00:35:44            Aaron Copland  Appalachian Spring                   Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony        RCA     63511

01:03:00            00:39:30            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  2 in C minor  Op 17                   Geoffrey Simon            London Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9190

01:44:00            00:30:05            Aaron Copland  Grohg               Oliver Knussen  Cleveland Orchestra      Argo     443203

02:16:00            00:29:40            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major  Op 113      London Mozart Players  Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Chandos           9558

02:51:00            00:41:18            Paul Dukas       Symphony in C major                Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80515

03:37:00            00:32:02            Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major  Op 51                                Emerson String Quartet    DeutGram         4778765

04:10:00            00:41:37            Ottorino Respighi          La boutique fantasque               Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80396

04:55:00            00:33:01            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid                  David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra            Argo     440639

05:30:00            00:18:01            Leopold Kozeluch         Symphony in D             Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players Chandos           9703

05:51:00            00:06:00            Gioacchino Rossini       L'inganno felice: Overture                      Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570934

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz  Catalonia   Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya  Jaime Martin  Tritó  0078                                  

06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla  Tango Suite for 2 Guitars  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch   79116

06:24:18 Edouard Lalo  Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21   Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra   Carlos Kalmar  Warner Classics  2564657114  

07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador   Ese viril con pan  Ensemble Villancico    Peter Pontvik    CPO  777568         

07:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador   Tono triste para oración    Ensemble Villancico    Peter Pontvik  CPO   777568         

07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador   Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios   Ensemble Villancico    Peter Pontvik   CPO  777568         

07:12:18 Manuel de Falla    Cuatro piezas españolas   Judith Jáuregui, piano  Berli   001                   

07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens    Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor    Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra    Ari Rasilainen   RCA   686900            

07:51:09 Sebastian de Tradier   La Paloma   Angel Romero, guitar     Delos   3294                          

07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero    Pregunta y Mapeye     Angel Romero, guitar   Delos  3294

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Album de Six and Les Maries de la Tour Eiffel selections French National Orchestra; Charles Dutoit, conductor  Album: Poulenc: Aubade  Las Biches London 452937  Music: 4:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture  Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH  Music: 8:11

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute and Piano  Nadine Asin, flute; Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO  Music: 12:18

David Bruce: Cymbeline  Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA  Music: 21:50

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Stella Sung: Paris 1987  Wendy Wilhelmi, flute; Florie Rothenberg, clarinet; Elizabeth Paterson, bassoon; Svend Ronning, artistic director  Second City Chamber Series  Classical KING FM, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA  Music: 7:51

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40  Espen Lilleslatten, violin; Eric Reed, horn; Rita Sloan, piano  Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO  Music: 29:36

Sapo Perapaskero: Turceasca  Yousif Sheronick, dumbek; Lark Quartet  BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, S. Stevan Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Central Branch, Brooklyn Public Library,  Brooklyn, NY  Music: 4:55

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Three is not a crowd

Max Bruch: Two Pieces from Op.83 for clarinet, cello and piano (nos. 2 & 7) – Donald Montanaro, clarinet; William Stokking, cello; Kiyoko Takeuti, piano (Boston  1065 CD) 6:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio, Op.1/3: Finale – Isaac Stern, violin; Leonard Rose, cello; Eugene Istomin, piano (Sony 64510 CD) 7:56

Jean Michel Damase: Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano: Movements 1 & 2 - Amy Porter, flute; Nancy Ambrose King, oboe; Phillip Bush, piano (Boston 1055 CD) 10:44

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Cosí fan tutte: ‘Soave sia il vento’ – Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Nan Merriman, sopranos; Sesto Bruscantini, bass; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69635 CD) 3:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: ‘Daphne’s only fault’ – Elizabeth Schwartzkopf & Victoria de los Angeles, sopranos; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 49238 CD) 2:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: ‘Triple’ Concerto in C Major – Sviatoslav Richter, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69032 CD) 12:52

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Lost in Space - Houston, we have a film score. We'll hear music from stories about people marooned in outer space. Music this week from Gravity, Interstellar, Apollo 13 and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

I Got Him! From The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records digital  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Two Minutes/Princess from The Astronaut's Wife, 1999  Sire 31084-2  George S Clinton  original soundtrack/David Sabee, cond.

Starman Leaves (End Title) from Starman, 1984  Silva Screen Records FILMXCD 369  Jack Nitzsche  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

District 9 from District 9, 2009  Sony 628886  Clinton Shorter  original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

Escape/Chase/Saying Goodbye from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, 1982  MCA Records 099 112 819-2  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title/Theme from Lost in Space, 1967  TVT Records TVT1950-2  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Lost in Space, 1998  TVT Records TVT1950-2  Bruce Broughton  The Sinfonia of London/Bruce Broughton, cond.

Re-Entry & Splashdown from Apollo 13, 1995  MCA Records MCAD-11241  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Where We're Going from Interstellar, 2014  Water Tower Music WTM39546  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Spotting Movement from The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records digital  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Theme from Europa Report, 2013  Sparks & Shadows SNS 4009  Bear McCreary  original soundtrack/Bear McCreary, cond.

Shenzou and Gravity from Gravity, 2013  Water Tower Music WTM39478  Steven Price  original soundtrack/Geoff Alexander, cond.

Stay from Interstellar, 2014  Water Tower Music WTM39546  Hans Zimmer  Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Mars, Leaving Mars and Crossing Mars from The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records digital  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Leonard Bernstein

12:10:00            00:04:22            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Overture                     Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63034

12:16:00            00:10:49            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Three Dance Episodes                  Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony           EMI      63905

12:28:00            00:15:04            Aaron Copland  Music for Movies                      Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony       RCA            61699

12:45:00            00:09:52            Jerome Kern     Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain'          Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Erich Kunzel      Tony Chipurn, trombone            Vox      3035

12:57:00            00:02:45            George Gershwin           Promenade ‘Walking the Dog’    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra             John Morris Russell       FanfareCin        4

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
 

13:02:00            00:40:36            Aaron Copland  Symphony No.  3 Neeme Järvi   Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9474

13:44:00            00:25:29            Aaron Copland  Rodeo  David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Argo     440639

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:13:00 00:14:41          Giuseppe Tartini            Cello Concerto in A                   Zurich Collegium Musicum         Paul Sache            Mstislav Rostropovich, cello      DeutGram 437952         

14:29:00            00:17:38            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            German Chamber Philharmonic                 Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI      16213

14:48:00            00:08:07            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         String Symphony in G major                              Academy Ancient Music Berlin      Harm Mundi      901711

14:58:00            00:08:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 26 in E flat major                        Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     762

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:11:00            00:10:30            Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel       Concert Overture                       JoAnn Falletta   Women's Philharmonic     Koch Intl           7169

15:24:00            00:23:23            Clara Schumann            Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 7            Alma Mahler Sinfonietta            Stefania Rinaldi Francesco Nicolosi, piano         Naxos   557552

15:50:00            00:07:04            Cécile Chaminade          Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107            The Hague Philharmonic     Neeme Järvi      Sharon Bezaly, flute      Bis       1679

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:01:00            00:24:12            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 67 in F               Nicholas McGegan        Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra        PhiBaroque       8

16:28:00            00:08:38            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Alessandro: Chaconne               Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   445824

16:40:00            00:18:22            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major  Op 109                         Igor Levit, piano    Sony    370387

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:01:00            00:16:06            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D major      Australian Chamber Orchestra          Richard Tognetti            Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion           67308

17:20:00            00:19:05            Johann Friedrich Fasch  Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D major                                   Tempesta di Mare          Chandos           783

17:43:00            00:13:44            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major  Op 18               Simon Standage           Academy of Ancient Music        Chandos           540

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Sylvia McNair - In the early 1990s, the great classically trained soprano decided what she loved most was not opera, but the Great American Songbook.  Here’s the proof

18:00:00  :00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2           

18:00:58  00:02:00  Jerome Kern-Johnny Mercer  I'm Old Fashioned  Sylvia McNair  Sure Thing: The Music of Jerome Kern  Philips  8944-21292      

18:03:14  00:00:46  Handel  Rejoice Greatly  Sylvia McNair  Handel Masterworks  Telarc   CD80104          

18:06:56  00:02:42  George and Ira Gershwin  I Got Rhythm  Sylvia McNair  Sylvia McNair: The BBC Album  BBC  W1005-2           

18:11:32  00:03:07  Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields I Won't Dance  Sylvia McNair  Sure Thing: The Music of Jerome Kern  Philips  8944-21292      

18:16:20  00:02:49  Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse  Go, Little Boat  Sylvia McNair  The Land Where the Good Songs Go            Harbinger   HCD2433-19012      

18:22:23  00:03:07  Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse  Rolled Into One  Sylvia McNair  The Land Where the Good Songs Go  Harbinger  HCD2433-19012       

18:28:28  00:02:53  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Accentuate the Positive  Sylvia McNair  Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook  Philips  8944-68182     

18:31:38  00:03:52  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Goose Never Be a Peacock  Sylvia McNair  Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook  Philips  8944-68182     

18:37:47  00:03:22  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Right as the Rain  Sylvia McNair  Sylvia McNair: The BBC Album  BBC  W1005-2          

18:44:16  00:02:42  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Last Night When We Were Young  Sylvia McNair  Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook  Philips  8944-68182           

18:48:12  00:01:29  Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse  The Land Where the Good Songs Go  Sylvia McNair  The Land Where the Good Songs Go  Harbinger  HCD2433-19012    

18:49:50  00:00:00  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell   Gershwin Fantasy    Sony  SK60659    

18:53:03  00:00:00  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer  Filler: This Time the Dream's on Me  Sylvia McNair  Subject to Change   Harbinger  HCD3505

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:03:00            00:19:20            Carl Maria von Weber    Symphony No.  2 in C major                  Sir Roger Norrington            London Classical Players           EMI      55348

19:24:00            00:29:40            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Concerto No. 6 in A flat major  Op 113      London Mozart Players  Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Chandos           9558

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Giancarlo Guerreo, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ – Live from Miami’s Knight Concert Hall

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 3 ‘Sinfonia India’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some way-past-bedtime-stories: ‘Bedtime Story’ from Saturday Night Live… Joyce Grenfell’s ‘Writer of Children’s Stories’… ‘Children’s Stories’ from Monty Python… Mother Goose Rhymes recited by Cyril Ritchard, Celeste Holm and Boris Karloff… Robert Conrad reads his story ‘The Frabus Likes Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream’… We hear the Smothers Brothers ‘Crabs walk Sideways,’ ‘Jenny Brown,’ and ‘Population Expolosion’… Richard Howland Bolton talks about ‘Writer’s Blog’
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:07:16            Aaron Copland  Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts               Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony        RCA     60149

23:09:00            00:13:37            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the                              Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale           2020

23:25:00            00:04:16            Olivier Messiaen            Vocalise from Concert à quatre                          Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello   DeutGram         445947

23:29:00            00:05:41            Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel       Song without Words Op 8                                  Tzimon Barto, piano      EMI      54900

23:34:00            00:06:20            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Vocalise Op 34                         Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano    Thornton           2013

23:43:00            00:07:11            Paul Creston     Choreografic Suite: Cantilena     New York Chamber Symphony   Gerard Schwarz            Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos   3127

23:50:00            00:03:53            Aaron Copland  Rodeo: Corral Nocturne             Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony        RCA     63511

23:56:00            00:02:31            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56                      Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1004

23:56:00            00:02:29            Robert Schumann          Fantasy Pieces: Romanze Op 88                                    Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello        DeutGram         463700

 