Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-31-2015

Published October 31, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:14:43            Sir Granville Bantock     The Witch of Atlas                     Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic            Hyperion           66450

00:19:00            00:38:19            Franz Schubert  String Quartet No. 14 in D minor                                     Jasper Quartet            Sono Lumin      92152

00:59:00            00:20:03            Leo Sowerby     Theme in Yellow                        Paul Freeman    Czech National Symphony            Cedille  33

01:21:00            00:52:23            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14                Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         453432

02:15:00            00:21:05            Carl Stamitz      Cello Concerto No.  2 in A major            Prague Chamber Orchestra            Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello    Naxos   550865

02:38:00            01:29:29            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem           Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Riccardo Muti    Barbara Frittoli, soprano; Olga Borodina, mezzo-soprano; Mario Zeffiri, tenor; Ildar Abdrazakov, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus            CSO Res          9011006

04:09:00            00:22:02            Joseph Martin Kraus      Symphony in C minor                Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   553734

04:35:00            00:32:19            Felix Mendelssohn        Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi    Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Telarc   80184

05:09:00            00:12:05            Nicolò Paganini Le streghe Op 8                                    Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano    Naxos   570703

05:24:00            00:13:40            Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108                   István Kertész   London Symphony Orchestra          Decca   4785437

05:40:00            00:08:30            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' Op 101                       Zubin Mehta            Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    66860

05:50:00            00:09:20            George Frideric Handel  Organ Concerto No. 2 in B flat major  Op 4         Brandenburg Consort            Roy Goodman  Paul Nicholson, organ   Hyperion           67291

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Alondra de la Parra leads her Filarmónica de las Américas in music by contemporary Mexican composer Mario Lavista

06:00:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23--Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446673

06:34:41 Mario Lavista: Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991)--Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas/Alondra de la Parra   Sony 75555

06:46:12 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice--Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico/Enrique Bátiz     ASV    3046

07:01:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits--Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Plácido Domingo CBS 42100

07:09:25 Juan del Encina: Oy comamos y bebamos (Today let us eat and drink)--José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort  Sono Luminus   90901

07:12:08 Tomas Luis de Victoria: Gloria from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad)--St. Clement's Choir, Philadephia Peter Richard Conte Sono Luminus 80146

07:17:07 Julian Menendez: Sueño E.43/6--Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano    Kobaltone    13703

07:22:58 Julian Menendez: Ballet E.43/2--Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone    13703

07:26:37 Astor Piazzolla: La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel)--Ricardo Cobo, guitar Naxos 557329

07:33:22 Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (Funeral Rite)--Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jesús López-Cobos Koch Schwann  11637

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images pour Orchestre: Le Matin d'un jour de fete Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor  Album: Debussy: Images; Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune; La Mer  Sony 62599  Music: 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon, and Violin in G minor, RV 107

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Daniel Phillips, violin; Chris Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC  Music: 8:12

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano  Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas  Harmonia Mundi 907247  Music: 2:50

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Bocklin Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor  Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA  Music: 24:36

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Robert Beaser: Selections from "Mountain Songs" for Flute and Guitar: 1. Barbara Allen; 2. House Carpenter; 5. Cindy  Marya Martin, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar  Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY  Music: 8:07

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E Minor, Op. 93: Movements 3 & 4  New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor  Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY  Music: 25:22

Anna Clyne: The Violin: Rest These Hands  Cornelius Dufallo, violin; Anna Clyne, narrator The Greene Space, WQXR, New York, NY  Music: 9:08

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger on ‘The Marriage of Figaro

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Cinque, dieci” – Cesare Siepi, bass; Hilde Gueden, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 417316 CD) 3:24

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Se vuol ballare” – Ezio Pinza, bass; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Sony 47211 CD) 3:02

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “La Vendetta” – George London, bass; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Sony 47211 C) 3:04

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Non so piu” – Suzanne Danco, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 417316 CD) 2:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Non più andrai” – Erich Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Böhm (Salzburg 1957 live) (Gala 100601 CD) 3:55

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Hai giá vinta la causa” – Eberhard Wächter, baritone; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini EMI 63266 CD) 4:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Porgy amor” – Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini EMI 63266 CD) 3:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Letter duet” – Lisa della Casa & Hilde Gueden, sopranos; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 417316 CD) 2:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Finale Act IV” – Lisa della Casa & Hilde Gueden, sopranos; Alfred Poell, baritone; Cesare Siepi, bass; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus/Erich Kleiber (London 417316 CD) 6:46

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Alfred Hitchcock - This week, another conversation from the archives, this time a 1979 interview with the Master of Suspense himself. Plus classic scores to films like Vertigo, Psycho and Rear Window   

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops  Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Spellbound, 1945  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Miklos Rózsa  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

End Credit 1 and End Credit 2 from Hitchcock, 2012  Sony 88765417072  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Storm Clouds Cantata from The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1934 & 1956  Chandos CHAN 10713  Arthur Benjamin/Bernard Herrmann - Abigail Sara, mezzo-soprano/BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Suite from The Thirty-Nine Steps, 1935  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Louis Levy  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude from the Lady Vanishes, 1938  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Louis Levy  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude/After the Ball/Mrs. Danvers/Confession Scene/Manderlay in Flames from Rebecca, 1940  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Franz Waxman  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Main Title from Spellbound, 1945  Intrada MAF 7100  Miklos Rózsa  Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/Allan Wilson, cond.

Gambling Dream from Spellbound, 1945  Intrada MAF 7100  Miklos Rózsa  Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/Allan Wilson, cond.

Scene d'amour from Vertigo, 1958  Toccata Classics TOCC 0241  Bernard Herrmann  Danish National Symphony Orchestra/ John Mauceri, cond.

Funeral March of a Marionette from Hitchcock, 2012  Sony 88765417071  Charles Gounod  original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Lisa - Finale from Rear Window, 1954  Toccata Classics TOCC 0241  Franz Waxman  Danish National Symphony Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

A Portrait of Hitch from The Trouble With Harry, 1955  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Bernard Herrmann  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude from Vertigo, 1958  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Bernard Herrmann  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude from North By Northwest, 1959  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Bernard Herrmann  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Suite for String Orchestra from Psycho, 1960  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Bernard Herrmann  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Finale from Family Plot, 1976  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Bernard Herrmann  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

The London Theme from Frenzy, 1972  Silva Screen Records SSD 1101  Bernard Herrmann  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schoenberg Arrives For Trick or Treat? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Edvard Grieg & Halloween Music

12:09:00            00:19:30            Alan Hovhaness            Symphony No.  2 Op 132                      Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  Telarc   80604

12:32:00            00:15:30            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34                     Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4785437

12:50:00            00:04:49            Pietro Mascagni            L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo                        Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10634

12:55:00            00:03:16            Pietro Mascagni            Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo                          Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano         5/4 Prods          2010

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
 

13:06:00            00:54:30            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14                Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430201

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
 

14:03:00            00:19:12            Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 6 in D minor  Op 12                    Giovanni Antonini          Il Giardino Armonico, Milano         Naïve    30399

14:25:00            00:10:52            Paul Dukas       The Sorcerer's Apprentice                      Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80515

14:39:00            00:11:40            Ottorino Respighi          Belfagor Overture                      Sir Edward Downes       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9311

14:54:00            00:06:56            Camille Saint-Saëns       Danse macabre Op 40               Charles Dutoit   Philharmonia Orchestra          Decca   4785437

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schoenberg Arrives For Trick or Treat?
 

15:06:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead  San Francisco Symphony          Edwin Outwater           Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym            2009

15:38:00            00:10:10            Franz Waxman  Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale      Philips  442425

15:51:00            00:11:20            Franz Liszt        Mephisto Waltz No.  1               Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande            PentaTone        518

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:04:00            00:15:43            Bernard Herrmann          Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra                      John Mauceri            Danish National Symphony        Toccata            241

16:23:00            00:08:16            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' Op 51             Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic     Conifer 16847

16:34:00            00:13:50            César Franck     Le Chasseur maudit                   Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80247

16:50:00            00:11:30            Modest Mussorgsky      St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain    Berlin Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado            Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir           Sony    62034

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:04:00            00:15:43            Franz Liszt        Totentanz          Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher            Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67401

17:23:00            00:08:22            Franz Schubert  The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture                 Manfred Huss   Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna        Koch Intl           1121

17:35:00            00:09:48            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the                Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         453432

17:46:00            00:12:37            Modest Mussorgsky      A Night on Bald Mountain                      Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Teldec  244920

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Everybody Sing - That means Julie Andrews, Judy Garland, Al Jolson and Liza Minnelli, among others … all of them letting loose with songs about the pure pleasure of vocalizing

18:00:00  00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:00:59 Irving Berlin  Climbing Up the Scale  Benjamin Sears  Irving Berlin's Music Box Revues  Oakton  86851-0399

18:01:53  00:03:24 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein  Do Re Mi Julie Andrews  The Sound of Music    Film Soundtrack  RCA     LSOD-2005

18:05:55  00:02:27  Irving Berlin  Let Me Sing and I'm Happy Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros.  Rhino  R2-72544

18:08:59  00:02:27 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown  Everybody Sing  Judy Garland  Judy Garland: Collectors' Gems   Rhino  R272543

18:11:14  00:03:13 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  I Could Go On Singing   Judy Garland  Judy Garland in Hollywood  Rhino  R275292

18:14:37   00:03:25  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Sing Happy  Liza Minnelli  Flora, the Red Menace  RCA 09026-60821

18:18:08  00:03:35  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Sing for Your Supper  Dawn Upshaw  Dawn Upshaw Sings Rodgers and Heart  Nonesuch  79406-2

18:22:09  00:03:06  Stephen Sondheim   Green Finch and Linnet Bird  Heidi Grant Murphy  Sweeney Todd   NY Phil  New York Phil       NYP2001/2002

18:25:31  00:02:06  Arthur Freed-Nacio  Herb Brown  Singin' in the Rain  Gene Kelly  That's Entertainment!  Rhino  R272182

18:27:56  00:02:10  Hugh Martin  Vocalize  Jane Powell  Athena   Film Soundtrack  Rhino RHM27768

18:30:33  00:02:37  Sam Coslow-Arthur Johnson  Learn to Croon  Bing Crosby    Bing Crosby: The Crooner  Columbia  XT344239

18:33:49  00:01:36  Marc Blitzstein  Croon-Spoon  Rita Gardner, Joe Bova  The Cradle Will Rock    1964 Cast  CRI  SD-266

18:35:38  00:03:37  Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg  Can't Help Singing  Deana Durbin, Robert Paige  American Songbook Series    Yip Harburg  Smithsonian  RD048-16

18:39:11  00:02:58  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein  Don't Ask Me Not to Sing   Alfred Drake  Roberta   Studio Cast  Decca B'way  440-018-7312

18:42:34  00:01:54  Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban  Sing!  Rene Percassi   A Chorus Line   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK65282

18:44:59  00:02:42  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Sing  Travis Hudson, Ronnie Whyte  It's Smooth, It's Smart, It's Rodgers, It's Hart Monmouth-Evergreen  MES-7069

18:47:37  00:02:09  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Johnny One-Note  Melissa Rain Anderson  Babes in Arms    Studio Cast  New World  NW386-2

18:50:20  00:01:32  Frank Loesser  Once in Love With Amy  Ray Bolger  Front and Center  MCA  MCAD-4-11353

18:52:12  00:00:48  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60659

18:53:03  00:03:54  Harry Warren-Mack Gordon   Filler: If You Feel Like Singing, Sing  Judy Garland         Summer Stock    Film Soundtrack  Rhino  RHM27761

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:26:38            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  4 in C minor  Op 44            WDR Symphony Cologne            Thomas Sanderling        Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92509

19:31:00            00:25:40            Charles Gounod            Symphony No.  1 in D major                  Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  462125

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet - recorded live in Severance Hall
 

20:04:00            00:22:42            Dmitri Shostakovich      Piano Concerto No.  1 in C minor  Op 35

20:31:00            01:06:13            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27      

21:55:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Opera is the topic with Joyce Grenfell’s “Opera Interval”… Excerpts from P.D.Q. Bach’s “The Stoned Guest”… B.J. Ward’s “Women Victims in Opera” and Stuart McLean’s story “Opera”

 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:06:35            George I. Gurdjieff        Night Procession                                   Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM     2367

23:08:00            00:07:16            Aaron Copland  Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts               Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony        RCA     60149

23:15:00            00:05:26            Maurice Ravel   Le gibet from "Gaspard de la nuit"                                 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

23:23:00            00:08:29            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Three Tone Pictures Op 5                       JoAnn Falletta            Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559164

23:31:00            00:07:03            Sir Edward Elgar           Dream Children Op 43               Paul Goodwin   English Chamber Orchestra          Harm Mundi      907258

23:40:00            00:13:37            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the                              Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale           2020

23:55:00            00:03:49            John Morris       Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian                             Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano           DeutGram         463483

 

 