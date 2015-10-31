Program Guide 10-31-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:14:43 Sir Granville Bantock The Witch of Atlas Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

00:19:00 00:38:19 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152

00:59:00 00:20:03 Leo Sowerby Theme in Yellow Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33

01:21:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

02:15:00 00:21:05 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 2 in A major Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

02:38:00 01:29:29 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti Barbara Frittoli, soprano; Olga Borodina, mezzo-soprano; Mario Zeffiri, tenor; Ildar Abdrazakov, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus CSO Res 9011006

04:09:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

04:35:00 00:32:19 Felix Mendelssohn Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80184

05:09:00 00:12:05 Nicolò Paganini Le streghe Op 8 Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano Naxos 570703

05:24:00 00:13:40 Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108 István Kertész London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

05:40:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' Op 101 Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

05:50:00 00:09:20 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 4 Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Paul Nicholson, organ Hyperion 67291

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Alondra de la Parra leads her Filarmónica de las Américas in music by contemporary Mexican composer Mario Lavista

06:00:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23--Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446673

06:34:41 Mario Lavista: Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991)--Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas/Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

06:46:12 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice--Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico/Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:01:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits--Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Plácido Domingo CBS 42100

07:09:25 Juan del Encina: Oy comamos y bebamos (Today let us eat and drink)--José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus 90901

07:12:08 Tomas Luis de Victoria: Gloria from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad)--St. Clement's Choir, Philadephia Peter Richard Conte Sono Luminus 80146

07:17:07 Julian Menendez: Sueño E.43/6--Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

07:22:58 Julian Menendez: Ballet E.43/2--Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

07:26:37 Astor Piazzolla: La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel)--Ricardo Cobo, guitar Naxos 557329

07:33:22 Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (Funeral Rite)--Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jesús López-Cobos Koch Schwann 11637

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images pour Orchestre: Le Matin d'un jour de fete Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Album: Debussy: Images; Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune; La Mer Sony 62599 Music: 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon, and Violin in G minor, RV 107

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Daniel Phillips, violin; Chris Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 8:12

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas Harmonia Mundi 907247 Music: 2:50

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Bocklin Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 24:36

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Robert Beaser: Selections from "Mountain Songs" for Flute and Guitar: 1. Barbara Allen; 2. House Carpenter; 5. Cindy Marya Martin, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 8:07

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E Minor, Op. 93: Movements 3 & 4 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 25:22

Anna Clyne: The Violin: Rest These Hands Cornelius Dufallo, violin; Anna Clyne, narrator The Greene Space, WQXR, New York, NY Music: 9:08

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger on ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Cinque, dieci” – Cesare Siepi, bass; Hilde Gueden, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 417316 CD) 3:24

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Se vuol ballare” – Ezio Pinza, bass; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Sony 47211 CD) 3:02

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “La Vendetta” – George London, bass; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Sony 47211 C) 3:04

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Non so piu” – Suzanne Danco, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 417316 CD) 2:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Non più andrai” – Erich Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Böhm (Salzburg 1957 live) (Gala 100601 CD) 3:55

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Hai giá vinta la causa” – Eberhard Wächter, baritone; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini EMI 63266 CD) 4:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Porgy amor” – Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini EMI 63266 CD) 3:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Letter duet” – Lisa della Casa & Hilde Gueden, sopranos; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 417316 CD) 2:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Finale Act IV” – Lisa della Casa & Hilde Gueden, sopranos; Alfred Poell, baritone; Cesare Siepi, bass; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus/Erich Kleiber (London 417316 CD) 6:46

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Alfred Hitchcock - This week, another conversation from the archives, this time a 1979 interview with the Master of Suspense himself. Plus classic scores to films like Vertigo, Psycho and Rear Window

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Spellbound, 1945 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Miklos Rózsa City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

End Credit 1 and End Credit 2 from Hitchcock, 2012 Sony 88765417072 Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Storm Clouds Cantata from The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1934 & 1956 Chandos CHAN 10713 Arthur Benjamin/Bernard Herrmann - Abigail Sara, mezzo-soprano/BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Suite from The Thirty-Nine Steps, 1935 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Louis Levy City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude from the Lady Vanishes, 1938 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Louis Levy City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude/After the Ball/Mrs. Danvers/Confession Scene/Manderlay in Flames from Rebecca, 1940 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Franz Waxman City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Main Title from Spellbound, 1945 Intrada MAF 7100 Miklos Rózsa Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/Allan Wilson, cond.

Gambling Dream from Spellbound, 1945 Intrada MAF 7100 Miklos Rózsa Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/Allan Wilson, cond.

Scene d'amour from Vertigo, 1958 Toccata Classics TOCC 0241 Bernard Herrmann Danish National Symphony Orchestra/ John Mauceri, cond.

Funeral March of a Marionette from Hitchcock, 2012 Sony 88765417071 Charles Gounod original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Lisa - Finale from Rear Window, 1954 Toccata Classics TOCC 0241 Franz Waxman Danish National Symphony Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

A Portrait of Hitch from The Trouble With Harry, 1955 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Bernard Herrmann City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude from Vertigo, 1958 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Bernard Herrmann City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude from North By Northwest, 1959 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Bernard Herrmann City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Suite for String Orchestra from Psycho, 1960 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Bernard Herrmann City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Finale from Family Plot, 1976 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Bernard Herrmann City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

The London Theme from Frenzy, 1972 Silva Screen Records SSD 1101 Bernard Herrmann City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schoenberg Arrives For Trick or Treat? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Edvard Grieg & Halloween Music

12:09:00 00:19:30 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

12:32:00 00:15:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

12:50:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

12:55:00 00:03:16 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano 5/4 Prods 2010

THE BIG WORK AT ONE



13:06:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier



14:03:00 00:19:12 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 12 Giovanni Antonini Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Naïve 30399

14:25:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

14:39:00 00:11:40 Ottorino Respighi Belfagor Overture Sir Edward Downes BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9311

14:54:00 00:06:56 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40 Charles Dutoit Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Schoenberg Arrives For Trick or Treat?



15:06:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

15:38:00 00:10:10 Franz Waxman Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

15:51:00 00:11:20 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:04:00 00:15:43 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra John Mauceri Danish National Symphony Toccata 241

16:23:00 00:08:16 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' Op 51 Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Conifer 16847

16:34:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247

16:50:00 00:11:30 Modest Mussorgsky St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir Sony 62034

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:04:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

17:23:00 00:08:22 Franz Schubert The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121

17:35:00 00:09:48 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

17:46:00 00:12:37 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Everybody Sing - That means Julie Andrews, Judy Garland, Al Jolson and Liza Minnelli, among others … all of them letting loose with songs about the pure pleasure of vocalizing

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:59 Irving Berlin Climbing Up the Scale Benjamin Sears Irving Berlin's Music Box Revues Oakton 86851-0399

18:01:53 00:03:24 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Do Re Mi Julie Andrews The Sound of Music Film Soundtrack RCA LSOD-2005

18:05:55 00:02:27 Irving Berlin Let Me Sing and I'm Happy Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R2-72544

18:08:59 00:02:27 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Everybody Sing Judy Garland Judy Garland: Collectors' Gems Rhino R272543

18:11:14 00:03:13 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg I Could Go On Singing Judy Garland Judy Garland in Hollywood Rhino R275292

18:14:37 00:03:25 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sing Happy Liza Minnelli Flora, the Red Menace RCA 09026-60821

18:18:08 00:03:35 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing for Your Supper Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Rodgers and Heart Nonesuch 79406-2

18:22:09 00:03:06 Stephen Sondheim Green Finch and Linnet Bird Heidi Grant Murphy Sweeney Todd NY Phil New York Phil NYP2001/2002

18:25:31 00:02:06 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly That's Entertainment! Rhino R272182

18:27:56 00:02:10 Hugh Martin Vocalize Jane Powell Athena Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27768

18:30:33 00:02:37 Sam Coslow-Arthur Johnson Learn to Croon Bing Crosby Bing Crosby: The Crooner Columbia XT344239

18:33:49 00:01:36 Marc Blitzstein Croon-Spoon Rita Gardner, Joe Bova The Cradle Will Rock 1964 Cast CRI SD-266

18:35:38 00:03:37 Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg Can't Help Singing Deana Durbin, Robert Paige American Songbook Series Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

18:39:11 00:02:58 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Don't Ask Me Not to Sing Alfred Drake Roberta Studio Cast Decca B'way 440-018-7312

18:42:34 00:01:54 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban Sing! Rene Percassi A Chorus Line Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:44:59 00:02:42 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing Travis Hudson, Ronnie Whyte It's Smooth, It's Smart, It's Rodgers, It's Hart Monmouth-Evergreen MES-7069

18:47:37 00:02:09 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Johnny One-Note Melissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms Studio Cast New World NW386-2

18:50:20 00:01:32 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy Ray Bolger Front and Center MCA MCAD-4-11353

18:52:12 00:00:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:54 Harry Warren-Mack Gordon Filler: If You Feel Like Singing, Sing Judy Garland Summer Stock Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27761

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

19:31:00 00:25:40 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 1 in D major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet - recorded live in Severance Hall



20:04:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35

20:31:00 01:06:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

21:55:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Opera is the topic with Joyce Grenfell’s “Opera Interval”… Excerpts from P.D.Q. Bach’s “The Stoned Guest”… B.J. Ward’s “Women Victims in Opera” and Stuart McLean’s story “Opera”

QUIET HOUR with John Simna



23:02:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:08:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

23:15:00 00:05:26 Maurice Ravel Le gibet from "Gaspard de la nuit" Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:23:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

23:31:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:40:00 00:13:37 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

23:55:00 00:03:49 John Morris Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483