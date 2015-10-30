© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Program Guide 10-30-2015

Published October 30, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33 Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9309
00:44:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring  Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS  42431
01:18:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  125
02:00:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48  Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine  1150
02:36:00 00:36:21 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.  2 in D minor  Op 40  Walter Weller London Philharmonic Decca  4785437
03:14:00 00:36:24 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 12 in E flat major  Op 127   Cypress String Quartet Cypress  2012
03:52:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major  English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie  2058
04:22:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite  Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips  426714
04:58:00 00:21:04 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No.  1 in G major  Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos  550865
05:21:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI  55052
05:34:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A major   Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos  557298
05:50:00 00:06:43 Don Gillis Paul Bunyan  Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany  768
05:58:00 00:01:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Pantomime from "Les Petits riens"  Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv  4775800

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:06:00 00:06:01 Cécile Chaminade Etude romantique Op 132   Joanne Polk, piano Steinway  30037
06:17:00 00:07:42 Amy Beach Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32  Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos  8958
06:26:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363  Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4785437
06:39:00 00:08:17 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in G minor    Geminiani Ensemble Christoph  74590
06:48:00 00:06:42 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41 Fine Arts Quartet  Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos  572904
06:56:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80703
07:06:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes  Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips  426714
07:09:00 00:02:23 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Tambourins  Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips  426714
07:14:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35  James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos  557273
07:24:00 00:09:31 Franz Lachner Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2   Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram  423591
07:39:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No.  2 for Small Orchestra  Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca  417114
07:47:00 00:03:19 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti   London Brass Teldec  46069
07:51:00 00:02:53 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  15 in C major  Op 72   Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips  426264
08:09:00 00:06:16 Carl Maria von Weber Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits'  Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos  8766
08:18:00 00:07:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major  Op 79   HJ Lim, piano EMI  64952
08:30:00 00:04:08 Peter Warlock Bethlehem Down  Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos  557099
08:34:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite'  José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony  82849
08:42:00 00:10:51 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major  Op 8 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Lorin Maazel Shlomo Mintz, violin DeutGram  469376
08:54:00 00:02:25 Randall Thompson Frostiana: The Pasture Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference  49
09:06:00 00:14:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45  Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media  1003
09:25:00 00:05:08 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Suite  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80189
09:33:00 00:08:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48  Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine  1150
09:43:00 00:05:06 Cécile Chaminade Etudes de concert: Automne Op 35   Joanne Polk, piano Steinway  30037
09:50:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson 'Danse macabre' Op 40 London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Anthony Roden, tenor; Stephanie Chase, violin Cala  4031
09:55:00 00:04:05 Claudio Grafulla March "Washington Grays"  Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain  7504

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:49 Cécile Chaminade Etude mélodique in G flat major  Op 118   Joanne Polk, piano Steinway  30037
10:05:00 00:04:14 Cécile Chaminade La Lisonjera Op 50   Joanne Polk, piano Steinway  30037
10:11:00 00:13:40 Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108  István Kertész London Symphony Orchestra Decca  4785437
10:27:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars   Lara Downes, piano Steinway  30016
10:33:00 00:02:39 Kurt Weill Buddy on the Night Shift   Teresa Stratas, soprano; Richard Woitach, piano Nonesuch  79019
10:40:00 00:07:32 Jean Sibelius Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Christian Tetzlaff, violin VirginClas  45534
10:50:00 00:32:19 Felix Mendelssohn Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc  80184
11:26:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne  Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips  426714
11:34:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "Ein Mädchen oder   Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc  80740
11:45:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63  Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips  420932
12:10:00 00:02:08 Gabriel Pierné Cydalise: March of the Little Fauns  Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA  7716
12:12:00 00:03:49 Cécile Chaminade Les Sylvains Op 60   Joanne Polk, piano Steinway  30037
12:15:00 00:08:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari La dama boba: Overture  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10511
12:24:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80314
12:45:00  00:09:12  Peter Tchaikovsky  Scherzo from "Manfred" Symphony  Vladimir Ashkenazy  Philharmonia Orchestra    Decca  4785437
12:56:00  00:03:58  Franz Schubert  Scherzo from String Quartet #14    Jasper Quartet    Sono Lumin  92152

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:40:58 Amy Beach Symphony in E minor  Op 32  Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos  8958
13:40:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  7020

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata  Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram  471566
14:01:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature   David Greilsammer, piano Sony  792969
14:04:00 00:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No.  8 in D major   Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM  63970
14:19:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  62349
14:44:00 00:18:10 Carl Orff  Carmina burana: Court of Love  Cleveland Orchestra  Cleveland Orchestra Chorus & Children's Chorus  Michael Tilson Thomas  Judith Blegen, sop; Peter Binder, baritone CBS 33172      
15:05:00 00:15:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No.  1 in F minor  Op 2   HJ Lim, piano EMI  64952
15:21:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D  Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion  66533
15:37:00 00:02:33 Charles Gounod Faust: Mephistopheles' Serenade 'Vous Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone Decca  11838
15:42:00 00:03:02 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No.  4   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI  57002
15:47:00 00:02:47 Elmer Bernstein Ghostbusters: Theme Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Elmer Bernstein Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Denon  75288
15:50:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch  Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Decca  443895
15:59:00 00:03:57 Franz Schubert Erlkönig Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo DeutGram  4770832

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:07:00 00:03:26 Anatoly Liadov Baba-Yaga Op 56  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  447084
16:13:00 00:12:04 César Franck Les Djinns Arnhem Philharmonic Orchestra Roberto Benzi François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos  553472
16:27:00 00:06:56 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: Selections  José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  17
16:37:00 00:07:50 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Serenata del espectro   Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl  7062
16:47:00 00:03:21 Jerry Goldsmith The Omen: Main Title Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips  442425
16:51:00 00:05:12 Antonio Bazzini Scherzo-fantasque 'La Ronde des lutins' Op 25   Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram  463483
17:01:00 00:05:26 Maurice Ravel Le gibet from "Gaspard de la nuit"   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca  16421
17:11:00 00:09:40 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice   Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram  16606
17:22:00 00:06:07 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin  Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos  9334
17:31:00 00:03:28 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA  25877
17:38:00 00:04:40 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 8 in B flat minor    Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion  67789
17:45:00 00:02:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book  5: March of the   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI  57296
17:48:00 00:02:42 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain  Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca  425857
17:51:00 00:01:54 Charles Gounod Faust: Le veau d'or Dresden State Orchestra Sebastian Weigle René Pape, bass; Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram  4776408
17:53:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of  Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA  81265

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:15:02 Ottorino Respighi Ballad of the Gnomes  Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala  4028
18:27:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Erlkönig'   Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky  530
18:34:00 00:03:36 Marius Constant Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  411185
18:40:00 00:14:13 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Sonata in G minor    Joshua Bell, violin; John Constable, harpsichord Sony  11013
18:54:00 00:04:18 Charles Gounod Funeral March of a Marionette  Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion  66998

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major   Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips  420937
19:25:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48   East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music  7784
19:57:00 00:02:08 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.19 in A minor    Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque  6669

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80587
20:24:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring  Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS  42431
20:57:00 00:01:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71   Per Tengstrand, piano Azica  71207

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart and Brahms
21:03:00 00:31:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 5 in D major    Hausmusik EMI  54876
21:36:00 00:20:05 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No.  3 in C minor  Op 101   Beaux Arts Trio Philips  416838

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Power, Authenticity, and Engagement: Lessons in Leadership - Carla Harris, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Morgan Stanley

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  93019
23:08:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48  Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine  1150
23:21:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony  René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi  2908304
23:28:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major  Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA  60244
23:40:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major  Op 23   Ahn Trio EMI  56674
23:46:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra  Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos  8808
23:56:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71   Per Tengstrand, piano Azica  71207
23:56:00 00:03:05 Albert Périlhou La vierge à la crèche La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8730