Program Guide 10-30-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33 Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

00:44:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS 42431

01:18:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

02:00:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

02:36:00 00:36:21 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Op 40 Walter Weller London Philharmonic Decca 4785437

03:14:00 00:36:24 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 12 in E flat major Op 127 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

03:52:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

04:22:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

04:58:00 00:21:04 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 1 in G major Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

05:21:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

05:34:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298

05:50:00 00:06:43 Don Gillis Paul Bunyan Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 768

05:58:00 00:01:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Pantomime from "Les Petits riens" Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:06:00 00:06:01 Cécile Chaminade Etude romantique Op 132 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

06:17:00 00:07:42 Amy Beach Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

06:26:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363 Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

06:39:00 00:08:17 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in G minor Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

06:48:00 00:06:42 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

06:56:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

07:06:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

07:09:00 00:02:23 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Tambourins Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

07:14:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

07:24:00 00:09:31 Franz Lachner Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 423591

07:39:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114

07:47:00 00:03:19 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti London Brass Teldec 46069

07:51:00 00:02:53 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 15 in C major Op 72 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

08:09:00 00:06:16 Carl Maria von Weber Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

08:18:00 00:07:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major Op 79 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

08:30:00 00:04:08 Peter Warlock Bethlehem Down Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

08:34:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony 82849

08:42:00 00:10:51 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major Op 8 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Lorin Maazel Shlomo Mintz, violin DeutGram 469376

08:54:00 00:02:25 Randall Thompson Frostiana: The Pasture Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

09:06:00 00:14:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

09:25:00 00:05:08 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80189

09:33:00 00:08:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

09:43:00 00:05:06 Cécile Chaminade Etudes de concert: Automne Op 35 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

09:50:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson 'Danse macabre' Op 40 London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Anthony Roden, tenor; Stephanie Chase, violin Cala 4031

09:55:00 00:04:05 Claudio Grafulla March "Washington Grays" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:49 Cécile Chaminade Etude mélodique in G flat major Op 118 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

10:05:00 00:04:14 Cécile Chaminade La Lisonjera Op 50 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

10:11:00 00:13:40 Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108 István Kertész London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

10:27:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

10:33:00 00:02:39 Kurt Weill Buddy on the Night Shift Teresa Stratas, soprano; Richard Woitach, piano Nonesuch 79019

10:40:00 00:07:32 Jean Sibelius Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Christian Tetzlaff, violin VirginClas 45534

10:50:00 00:32:19 Felix Mendelssohn Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80184

11:26:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

11:34:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "Ein Mädchen oder Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

11:45:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

12:10:00 00:02:08 Gabriel Pierné Cydalise: March of the Little Fauns Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716

12:12:00 00:03:49 Cécile Chaminade Les Sylvains Op 60 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

12:15:00 00:08:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari La dama boba: Overture Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

12:24:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314

12:45:00 00:09:12 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from "Manfred" Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

12:56:00 00:03:58 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet #14 Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:40:58 Amy Beach Symphony in E minor Op 32 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

13:40:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

14:01:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

14:04:00 00:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

14:19:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

14:44:00 00:18:10 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Court of Love Cleveland Orchestra Cleveland Orchestra Chorus & Children's Chorus Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, sop; Peter Binder, baritone CBS 33172

15:05:00 00:15:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 1 in F minor Op 2 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

15:21:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533

15:37:00 00:02:33 Charles Gounod Faust: Mephistopheles' Serenade 'Vous Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone Decca 11838

15:42:00 00:03:02 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 4 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002

15:47:00 00:02:47 Elmer Bernstein Ghostbusters: Theme Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Elmer Bernstein Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Denon 75288

15:50:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Decca 443895

15:59:00 00:03:57 Franz Schubert Erlkönig Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo DeutGram 4770832

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:07:00 00:03:26 Anatoly Liadov Baba-Yaga Op 56 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

16:13:00 00:12:04 César Franck Les Djinns Arnhem Philharmonic Orchestra Roberto Benzi François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 553472

16:27:00 00:06:56 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: Selections José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

16:37:00 00:07:50 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Serenata del espectro Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062

16:47:00 00:03:21 Jerry Goldsmith The Omen: Main Title Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

16:51:00 00:05:12 Antonio Bazzini Scherzo-fantasque 'La Ronde des lutins' Op 25 Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

17:01:00 00:05:26 Maurice Ravel Le gibet from "Gaspard de la nuit" Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

17:11:00 00:09:40 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

17:22:00 00:06:07 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

17:31:00 00:03:28 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877

17:38:00 00:04:40 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 8 in B flat minor Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

17:45:00 00:02:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

17:48:00 00:02:42 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

17:51:00 00:01:54 Charles Gounod Faust: Le veau d'or Dresden State Orchestra Sebastian Weigle René Pape, bass; Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4776408

17:53:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:15:02 Ottorino Respighi Ballad of the Gnomes Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 4028

18:27:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

18:34:00 00:03:36 Marius Constant Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

18:40:00 00:14:13 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Sonata in G minor Joshua Bell, violin; John Constable, harpsichord Sony 11013

18:54:00 00:04:18 Charles Gounod Funeral March of a Marionette Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

19:25:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

19:57:00 00:02:08 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.19 in A minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919) Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

20:24:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS 42431

20:57:00 00:01:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart and Brahms

21:03:00 00:31:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 5 in D major Hausmusik EMI 54876

21:36:00 00:20:05 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor Op 101 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 416838

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Power, Authenticity, and Engagement: Lessons in Leadership - Carla Harris, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Morgan Stanley

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

23:08:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:21:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

23:28:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:40:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23 Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:46:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

23:56:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

23:56:00 00:03:05 Albert Périlhou La vierge à la crèche La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730