Program Guide 10-22-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

00:14:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43 Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

01:01:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

01:25:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052

01:56:00 00:48:26 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage 'Switzerland' Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

02:46:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music' Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

03:12:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

03:42:00 01:07:08 Franz Liszt A Faust Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Vinson Cole, tenor; Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

04:51:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

05:20:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

05:39:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo capriccioso in E major Op 14 Murray Perahia, piano CBS 42401

05:52:00 00:06:49 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F major Op 10 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:05:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Sonata No. 15 Op 28 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

06:15:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896

06:26:00 00:12:23 John Adams The Chairman Dances David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 444454

06:43:00 00:05:04 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

06:49:00 00:05:14 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

06:55:00 00:03:02 Paul Anka The Longest Day: March Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

07:05:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

07:10:00 00:03:10 Benjamin Britten Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

07:15:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

07:21:00 00:01:47 John Rutter A Gaelic Blessing City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

07:25:00 00:02:31 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 19 in B minor Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

07:30:00 00:04:28 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

07:40:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

07:51:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

07:55:00 00:02:42 Traditional The Devil's Reel La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:06:47 Sir Arthur Sullivan Ruddigore: Overture Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066

08:15:00 00:08:19 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

08:25:00 00:06:10 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

08:40:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

08:51:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

08:55:00 00:04:34 Francis Lai Love Story: Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:05:00 00:17:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D major Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

09:27:00 00:05:26 John Williams Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

09:35:00 00:04:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

09:55:00 00:03:02 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:02:00 00:02:51 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

10:06:00 00:03:46 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 9th tone à 12 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

10:11:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

10:21:00 00:11:45 Joseph Fiala English Horn Concerto in C major Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, English horn DeutGram 4792942

10:34:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

10:39:00 00:04:04 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

10:45:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Afro-American Symphony: Humor Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9154

10:51:00 00:29:56 Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in B minor Yundi, piano DeutGram 851

11:22:00 00:07:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

11:32:00 00:08:54 Virgil Thomson Autumn Concertina Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Ann Mason Stockton, harp EMI 6612

11:42:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky Finale from Symphony Op 1 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

11:56:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419

BBC NEWS

12:07:00 00:04:41 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata pian' e forte National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

12:13:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy La plus que lente Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

12:21:00 00:04:41 Alec Wilder Slow Dance Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85570

12:28:00 00:08:02 Francisco Tárrega Variations on "The Carnival of Venice" Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

12:40:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos 559357

12:44:00 00:14:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26 Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:00:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 445849

13:34:00 00:21:18 Emil von Reznícek Serenade for Strings in G major Jiri Starek Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Schwann 311128

14:00:00 00:02:03 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 6 in E major Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

14:03:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370

14:08:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

14:46:00 00:10:09 Franz Danzi Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sabine Meyer, clarinet RCA 61976

14:58:00 00:01:34 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 40 in F minor Op 63 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

15:02:00 00:19:39 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Peng-Peng Gong, piano Naxos 570716

15:26:00 00:04:39 John Williams Music for Brass National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

15:32:00 00:02:20 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 3136

15:38:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

15:53:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor Op 46 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

15:58:00 00:05:30 George Frideric Handel Andante from Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:07:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

16:13:00 00:11:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41 James Levine Boston Symphony Orchestra BSO Clas 1001

16:28:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat major Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

16:34:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

16:41:00 00:07:41 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 4 in D minor Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

16:52:00 00:02:58 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

16:57:00 00:02:35 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

17:05:00 00:02:07 David Conte Ave Maria Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Chantcleer 8804

17:07:00 00:03:37 David Conte Meditation on 'Silent Night' Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009

17:26:00 00:07:51 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Erich Leinsdorf Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

17:40:00 00:04:36 Giovanni Gabrieli Magnificat à 12 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

17:46:00 00:03:47 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

17:52:00 00:03:26 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

17:57:00 00:01:34 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Das Wandern' Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:25:23 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

18:37:00 00:02:40 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No. 1 in F sharp major Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

18:42:00 00:03:02 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 4 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002

18:48:00 00:06:18 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D flat major Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

18:55:00 00:03:51 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B flat major Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:19:53 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano DeutGram 4763793

19:21:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6 in C major Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

19:58:00 00:01:12 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

20:22:00 00:33:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

20:57:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG - NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Andrew Manze, conductor; Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

21:04:00 00:07:00 Jörg Duda Festive Overture Op 73

21:14:00 00:36:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

21:51:00 00:05:00 Heinz Holliger Das kleine Irgendetwas

21:57:00 00:48:21 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

22:46:00 00:10:00 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Gunter Wand, conductor



SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00 00:03:35 Franz Liszt Romance oubliée Paul Coletti, viola; Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683

23:05:00 00:07:03 Arvo Pärt For Lennart in Memoriam Tonu Kaljuste Tallinn Chamber Orchestra ECM 12599

23:12:00 00:03:41 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 1 in E major Op 19 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

23:18:00 00:19:04 Franz Liszt Gretchen from "A Faust Symphony" Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

23:39:00 00:06:11 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 1 in A flat major Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525

23:45:00 00:02:49 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

23:48:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:56:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

23:57:00 00:01:51 Jules Massenet Musique pour bercer les petits enfants Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277