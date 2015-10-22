© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 10-22-2015

Published October 22, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips  432110
00:14:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43  Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca  436566
01:01:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  67401
01:25:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No.  3 in C major   Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos  553052
01:56:00 00:48:26 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage 'Switzerland'   Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram  4779525
02:46:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music'  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  413788
03:12:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572787
03:42:00 01:07:08 Franz Liszt A Faust Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Vinson Cole, tenor; Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram  4779525
04:51:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  20604
05:20:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca  4782564
05:39:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo capriccioso in E major  Op 14   Murray Perahia, piano CBS  42401
05:52:00 00:06:49 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F major  Op 10 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram  437839

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:05:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Sonata No. 15 Op 28   HJ Lim, piano EMI  64952
06:15:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3  Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos  8896
06:26:00 00:12:23 John Adams The Chairman Dances  David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo  444454
06:43:00 00:05:04 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie  2270
06:49:00 00:05:14 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca  433519
06:55:00 00:03:02 Paul Anka The Longest Day: March  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80175
07:05:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  420178
07:10:00 00:03:10 Benjamin Britten Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  423624
07:15:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121
07:21:00 00:01:47 John Rutter A Gaelic Blessing City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  100
07:25:00 00:02:31 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 19 in B minor   Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos  557429
07:30:00 00:04:28 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman   Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc  80744
07:40:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5  Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos  8958
07:51:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
07:55:00 00:02:42 Traditional The Devil's Reel La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8723

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:06:47 Sir Arthur Sullivan Ruddigore: Overture  Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus  5066
08:15:00 00:08:19 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture  Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  573418
08:25:00 00:06:10 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80683
08:40:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra  Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram  4779525
08:51:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
08:55:00 00:04:34 Francis Lai Love Story: Theme  Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos  572111
09:05:00 00:17:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  4 in D major   Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc  80619
09:27:00 00:05:26 John Williams Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders'  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  420178
09:35:00 00:04:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48   East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music  7784
09:55:00 00:03:02 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec  46318

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:02:00 00:02:51 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
10:06:00 00:03:46 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 9th tone à 12   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
10:11:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra  Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram  4779525
10:21:00 00:11:45 Joseph Fiala English Horn Concerto in C major  Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, English horn DeutGram  4792942
10:34:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  429783
10:39:00 00:04:04 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos  550865
10:45:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Afro-American Symphony: Humor  Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos  9154
10:51:00 00:29:56 Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in B minor    Yundi, piano DeutGram  851
11:22:00 00:07:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture  Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie  2171
11:32:00 00:08:54 Virgil Thomson Autumn Concertina Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Ann Mason Stockton, harp EMI  6612
11:42:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky Finale from Symphony Op 1  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  453434
11:56:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture  George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos  2419

BBC NEWS

12:07:00 00:04:41 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata pian' e forte   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
12:13:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy La plus que lente  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym  60
12:21:00 00:04:41 Alec Wilder Slow Dance  Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport  85570
12:28:00 00:08:02 Francisco Tárrega Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"   Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI  6322
12:40:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos  559357
12:44:00 00:14:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26  Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA  300350

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:00:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  445849
13:34:00 00:21:18 Emil von Reznícek Serenade for Strings in G major   Jiri Starek Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Schwann  311128
14:00:00 00:02:03 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 6 in E major    Nelson Freire, piano Decca  4782728
14:03:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major    Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion  67370
14:08:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major   Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  453418
14:46:00 00:10:09 Franz Danzi Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sabine Meyer, clarinet RCA  61976
14:58:00 00:01:34 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 40 in F minor  Op 63   Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289
15:02:00 00:19:39 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Peng-Peng Gong, piano Naxos  570716
15:26:00 00:04:39 John Williams Music for Brass   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
15:32:00 00:02:20 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca  3136
15:38:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  62403
15:53:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  8 in G minor  Op 46   Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca  19765
15:58:00 00:05:30 George Frideric Handel Andante from Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi  807447

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:07:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar No. 2   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
16:13:00 00:11:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41  James Levine Boston Symphony Orchestra BSO Clas  1001
16:28:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No.  3 in A flat major    Gary Graffman, piano RCA  300350
16:34:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro   Gary Graffman, piano RCA  300350
16:41:00 00:07:41 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No.  4 in D minor    Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram  4778362
16:52:00 00:02:58 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
16:57:00 00:02:35 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's   Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale  2020
17:05:00 00:02:07 David Conte Ave Maria  Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Chantcleer  8804
17:07:00 00:03:37 David Conte Meditation on 'Silent Night'   Todd Wilson, organ MAA  11009
17:26:00 00:07:51 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 1  Erich Leinsdorf Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA  300350
17:40:00 00:04:36 Giovanni Gabrieli Magnificat à 12   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
17:46:00 00:03:47 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504
17:52:00 00:03:26 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung'   Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky  530
17:57:00 00:01:34 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Das Wandern'   Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA  58420

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:25:23 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite  Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA  300350
18:37:00 00:02:40 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No.  1 in F sharp major    Nelson Freire, piano Decca  4782728
18:42:00 00:03:02 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No.  4   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI  57002
18:48:00 00:06:18 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No.  6 in D flat major    Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram  4793449
18:55:00 00:03:51 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No.  5 in B flat major    Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram  4778362

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:19:53 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano DeutGram  4763793
19:21:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No.  6 in C major   Thomas Zehetmair Northern Sinfonia Avie  2224
19:58:00 00:01:12 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20   Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos  559777

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  437533
20:22:00 00:33:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony  370548
20:57:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2275

SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG - NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Andrew Manze, conductor; Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

21:04:00 00:07:00 Jörg Duda Festive Overture Op 73   
21:14:00 00:36:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35 
21:51:00 00:05:00 Heinz Holliger Das kleine Irgendetwas   
21:57:00 00:48:21 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14  
22:46:00 00:10:00 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 98   Gunter Wand, conductor
   
SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00 00:03:35 Franz Liszt Romance oubliée   Paul Coletti, viola; Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  66683
23:05:00 00:07:03 Arvo Pärt For Lennart in Memoriam  Tonu Kaljuste Tallinn Chamber Orchestra ECM  12599
23:12:00 00:03:41 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 1 in E major  Op 19   Sergei Babayan, piano Discover  920155
23:18:00 00:19:04 Franz Liszt Gretchen from "A Faust Symphony"  Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram  4779525
23:39:00 00:06:11 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No.  1 in A flat major    Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram  4779525
23:45:00 00:02:49 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80600
23:48:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48  Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos  559075
23:56:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67   Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI  3294112
23:57:00 00:01:51 Jules Massenet Musique pour bercer les petits enfants   Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI  64277