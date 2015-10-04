Program Guide 10-04-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Deborah Voigt: Berlin Philharmonic, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin - Carnegie Hall’s 2014 Opening Night Gala

00:11:00 00:33:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

00:59:00 00:26:12 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26

01:46:00 00:07:19 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:22:01 Frank Bridge The Sea Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

02:26:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

02:54:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

03:57:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) — Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 4:10

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet — Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG CD 04-12-15) 12:58

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet — Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:29

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) — Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80564) 16:27

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Beyond Compere - Don Greig of the Orlando Consort guides us through the group’s latest, dedicated to the sadly-neglected contemporary of Josquin, Loyset Compère

2:02 Anonymous Eya Martir Stephane The Gift of Music

2:04 Anonymous Prey For Us The Prynce Of Pees The Gift of Music

3:55 Unknown Now May We Syngyn The Gift of Music

4:41 Unknown Hail Marye Ful Of Grace The Gift of Music

9:15 Traditional Cantigas De Santa Maria_ No. 10, Rósa Das Rósas (attrib. Alfonso X of Castile) Carpe Diem

11:14 Traditional Castle Of Astropalia Carpe Diem

10:26 J. Ciconia Ligiadra donna, che'l mio cor contenti Passacaille

10:26 G. Binchois Je loe amours Passacaille

3:39 G. Binchois Jeloymors Passacaille

3:57 Bde. Bruolo Entrepris suis Passacaille

1:05 Anonymous Kyrie - De Angelis Passacaille

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday - On this World Communion Sunday, Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music reflecting on the Sacrament of Holy Communion



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Organ Plus - Intriguing combinations of other musical friends add importantly to the organ’s ‘public’ repertoire

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Suite in B-flat for Trumpet and Organ Michael Brydenfelt, trumpet; Søren Johansen (1993 Jensen & Thomsen/Jesuskirche, Copenhagen, Denmark) Channel Crossings 10197

JAN KOETSIER: Choral Fantasy (Es ist ein Schnitter, der heist Tod) for Tuba and Organ, Op. 93 Mike Forbes, tuba; Deborah Lloyd (1997 Schoenstein/Covenant Presbyterian Church, Madison, WI) Summit 462

JULES MASSENET (trans. Herman): The last sleep of the Virgin Arthur Fiocco, cello; Nancianne Parrella (1992 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola, New York City) MSR 1143

FRANCIS POULENC: Concert champetre for Harpsichord (and Organ) Peter Kofler, harpsichord; Babette Haag, percussion; Hansjörg Albrecht (1999 Kuhn/Musik Hochschulle, Munich) Oehms 637

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:12:36 Ola Gjeilo Dark Night of the Soul Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

08:19:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite London Symphony Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

08:35:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 20, 2015 - From Denver, Colorado, this week’s episode features a special guest appearance by one of America’s finest living film composers, Danny Elfman. Our young musicians perform arrangements of his music from the soundtracks of “Milk” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Mr. Elfman also shares stories from his own colorful teenage years, and a phenomenal 17-year-old from New York performs the music of Lowell Liebermann

The Eris Quartet (from the Perlman Music Program) performs the second movement, Assez vif. Très rythmé, from String Quartet in F by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

17-year-old violinist Alice Ivy-Pemberton from New York, New York

16-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Brooklyn, New York, and Budapest, Hungary

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from New York, New York, and Houston, Texas

17-year-old cellist Daniel Hass from Boston, Massachusetts, and Toronto, Canada

17-year-old pianist Huan Li (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and the fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961).

Composer Danny Elfman’s pieces are performed, with assistance from the Denver School of the Arts (DSA). All pieces are arranged be Lee Blaske.

“Wolf Suite, Pt 1” from The Wolfman - Eris Quartet, featuring viola soloist Jasper Snow; DSA Ensemble: violinist Simone Hammett-Lynch, violinist Artur Korotin, violist Katherine Guerrero, cellist Ben Roberts, bassist Jordan Walters, percussionist Gabrielle Costache, pianist Christopher O’Riley

“Harvey’s Theme” from Milk - Eris Quartet; DSA String Ensemble; hornist Cianci Melo-Carrillo; pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old harpist Abigail Enssle (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boulder, Colorado, performs Contemplation by Henriette Renié (1875–1956).

19-year-old clarinetist Scott Chiu from Denver, Colorado, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco: Très animé, from Sonata for Clarinet & Piano in B-flat by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Danny Elfman’s third piece, “Jack’s Lament” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, is performed. Danny Elfman as Jack; Eris Quartet; bassist Jordan Walters; clarinetist Scott Chiu; timpanist Gabrielle Costache, pianist Christopher O’Riley

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C major BWV 1005: 4. Allegro Assai--Hilary Hahn, violin Album: Hilary Hahn Plays Bach Sony Classical 62793 Music: 4:34

Poul Bjerager (arr. Danish String Quartet): Easter Sunday/ Rasmus Strom: Polsk--Danish String Quartet

Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:22

Traditional (arr. Nikolaj Busk): Sonderho Bridal Trilogy: Part III--Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 3:37

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andrew Smith from El Paso, TX Time: 9:30

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in B minor, S. 178: 3. Allegro energico--Yuja Wang, piano

Album: Yuja Wang, Sonatas & Etudes Deutsche Grammophon 12534 Music: 10:58

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending--Hilary Hahn, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Colin Davis, conductor Album: Elgar: Violin Concerto Deutsche Grammophon 3026 Music: 16:12

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Pierre Attaingnant: Six Dances--VIDA Guitar Quartet: Chris Stell, Mark Eden, Amanda Cook, Mark Ashford, guitars Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 6:24

Johann Bernhard Bach: Overture in G minor, for violin, strings and basso continuo--Fredrik From, violin; Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 18:24

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c minor, Hob.I:95--New York Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:29

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part One of the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich; Part 2 next week (the following selections summarize both programs)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.1 in f Op 10 (1924-25)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.5 in d Op 47 (1937)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.7 in C Op 60 "Leningrad" (1941)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.8 in C Op 60 "Stalingrad" (1943)--London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (LSO 0527 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.9 in E-Flat Op 70 (1971)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.15 in A Op 141 (1945)--Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 427616 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich 5 Preludes for Piano Op 2d (1920-21)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances for Piano Op 5 (1922)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No.2 in F Op 102 (1957)--Michael Houstoun, piano; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Christopher Lyndon-Gee (Naxos 553126 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96 (1954)--Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (Chandos 10088 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Sonata for Cello and Piano in d Op 40 (1934)--Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Monitor Records MCS 2021 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Waltz No.1 Op 99 (1956)--Moscow Chamber Orchestra/Constantine Orbelian (Naxos DE3257 CD)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan Op 57 "The Tsarina in a Barrel at Sea" (1899-1900)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (Decca 417301 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:38 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

14:01:00 00:05:57 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite: Gopak Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Chandos 8669

14:07:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture 'In Italy' Op 49 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

14:19:00 00:09:13 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major Georg Mais Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra ArteNova 897710

14:50:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

15:16:00 00:08:36 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet EMI 64100

15:24:00 00:07:08 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien Op 30 Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

15:31:00 00:09:49 Daniel Auber Gustave III: Overture Richard Bonynge English Chamber Orchestra Decca 440646

15:45:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor - As part of the observance of the 50th Anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra Radio Network, we present the first broadcast from Severance Hall, recorded 9/23/65, aired on WCLV 10/5/65

16:02:00 00:12:23 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

16:16:00 00:18:00 Tadeusz Baird Four Essays for Orchestra

16:37:00 00:17:44 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

16:57:00 00:40:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

17:46:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Kyubin Chung, Senior Division semi-finalist

18:02:00 00:11:30 Felix Mendelssohn Variations sérieuses Op 54

18:16:00 00:10:44 Robert Schumann Novelette No. 8 in F sharp minor Op 21

18:26:00 00:02:29 Sergei Prokofiev Suggestion Diabolique Op 4

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:58:00 00:01:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

21:57:00 00:03:09 Igor Stravinsky Pastorale Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Marrying and Burying - Since earliest times, music has always had a ritual purpose in human society, but these ritualistic functions are often forgotten in the hustle and bustle of the modern world. We’ll play music by composers still thinking of the ceremonial importance music can play in our lives

1:38 Ionel Petroi Music 27 from Music for Marrying and Burying; Petroi, p. CD Baby 5637331346

8:40 Tan Dun Water and Resurrection fr. Water Passion after St. Matthew; Ensemble & RIAS Chamber Choir/Tan Dun Sony 89927

4:42 Arthur Gottschalk Angus Dei fr. Requiem for the Living; St. Petersburg State Philharmonic and Chorus/Lande Navona 6009

4:04 Ionel Petroi Music 13 & 14; Petroi, piano CD Baby 5637331346

3:52 Judith Zaimont Magic World (excerpt); David Arnold, baritone; Jonathan Haas, percussion; Zita Zohar, piano Leonarda 343

7:32 James MacMillan Three Dawn Rituals; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/MacMillan/Glennie, percussion RCA Red Seal 64285

7:02 Ionel Petroi Music 26; Petroi, piano CD Baby 5637331346

8:08 Ross Edwards Symphony No.1 Da Pacem Domine (excerpt); Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Porcelijn ABC Classics 4386102

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:38 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

23:09:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80 Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006

23:21:00 00:04:53 William Pursell Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:25:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 6612

23:36:00 00:08:42 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 3140

23:44:00 00:09:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 41 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

23:56:00 00:02:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet 'Ave verum corpus' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

23:57:00 00:01:50 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains Robert Shaw Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119