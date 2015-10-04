© 2022 Ideastream Public Media


What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-04-2015

Published October 4, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Deborah Voigt: Berlin Philharmonic, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin - Carnegie Hall’s 2014 Opening Night Gala

00:11:00            00:33:40            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45        

00:59:00            00:26:12            Max Bruch        Violin Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 26

01:46:00            00:07:19            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:22:01            Frank Bridge     The Sea                        Richard Hickox  BBC National Orch of Wales            Chandos           10012

02:26:00            00:26:12            Manuel Ponce   Concierto del sur           Philharmonic Orch of Americas  Alondra de la Parra            Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar       Sony    75555

02:54:00            01:01:13            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 2                       Richard Hickox  London Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9902

03:57:00            00:02:34            Pauline Viardot-Garcia   Berceuse  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano            Cedille  139

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) — Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 4:10

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet — Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG CD 04-12-15) 12:58

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet — Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:29

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) — Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80564) 16:27

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Beyond Compere - Don Greig of the Orlando Consort guides us through the group’s latest, dedicated to the sadly-neglected contemporary of Josquin, Loyset Compère

2:02  Anonymous Eya Martir Stephane The Gift of Music

2:04  Anonymous Prey For Us The Prynce Of Pees The Gift of Music

3:55  Unknown  Now May We Syngyn    The Gift of Music

4:41  Unknown  Hail Marye Ful Of Grace The Gift of Music

9:15  Traditional Cantigas De Santa Maria_ No. 10, Rósa Das Rósas (attrib. Alfonso X of Castile)  Carpe Diem

11:14 Traditional Castle Of Astropalia     Carpe Diem

10:26  J. Ciconia  Ligiadra donna, che'l mio cor contenti Passacaille

10:26 G. Binchois Je loe amours Passacaille

3:39  G. Binchois  Jeloymors Passacaille

3:57  Bde. Bruolo  Entrepris suis Passacaille

1:05 Anonymous  Kyrie - De Angelis  Passacaille

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday - On this World Communion Sunday, Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music reflecting on the Sacrament of Holy Communion
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Organ Plus - Intriguing combinations of other musical friends add importantly to the organ’s ‘public’ repertoire

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Suite in B-flat for Trumpet and Organ  Michael Brydenfelt, trumpet; Søren Johansen (1993 Jensen & Thomsen/Jesuskirche, Copenhagen, Denmark) Channel Crossings 10197

JAN KOETSIER: Choral Fantasy (Es ist ein Schnitter, der heist Tod) for Tuba and Organ, Op. 93  Mike Forbes, tuba; Deborah Lloyd (1997 Schoenstein/Covenant Presbyterian Church, Madison, WI) Summit 462

JULES MASSENET (trans. Herman): The last sleep of the Virgin  Arthur Fiocco, cello; Nancianne Parrella (1992 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola, New York City) MSR 1143

FRANCIS POULENC: Concert champetre for Harpsichord (and Organ)  Peter Kofler, harpsichord; Babette Haag, percussion; Hansjörg Albrecht (1999 Kuhn/Musik Hochschulle, Munich) Oehms 637

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:12:36            Ola Gjeilo          Dark Night of the Soul   Harrington String Quartet           Charles Bruffy            Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale        Chandos           5100

08:19:00            00:14:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Benedicite         London Symphony Orchestra     Sir David Willcocks          Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir      EMI      64722

08:35:00            00:21:29            Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos   559704

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 20, 2015 - From Denver, Colorado, this week’s episode features a special guest appearance by one of America’s finest living film composers, Danny Elfman. Our young musicians perform arrangements of his music from the soundtracks of “Milk” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Mr. Elfman also shares stories from his own colorful teenage years, and a phenomenal 17-year-old from New York performs the music of Lowell Liebermann

The Eris Quartet (from the Perlman Music Program) performs the second movement, Assez vif. Très rythmé, from String Quartet in F by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

17-year-old violinist Alice Ivy-Pemberton from New York, New York

16-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Brooklyn, New York, and Budapest, Hungary

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from New York, New York, and Houston, Texas

17-year-old cellist Daniel Hass from Boston, Massachusetts, and Toronto, Canada

17-year-old pianist Huan Li (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and the fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961).

Composer Danny Elfman’s pieces are performed, with assistance from the Denver School of the Arts (DSA). All pieces are arranged be Lee Blaske.

“Wolf Suite, Pt 1” from The Wolfman - Eris Quartet, featuring viola soloist Jasper Snow; DSA Ensemble: violinist Simone Hammett-Lynch, violinist Artur Korotin, violist Katherine Guerrero, cellist Ben Roberts, bassist Jordan Walters, percussionist Gabrielle Costache, pianist Christopher O’Riley

“Harvey’s Theme” from Milk - Eris Quartet; DSA String Ensemble; hornist Cianci Melo-Carrillo; pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old harpist Abigail Enssle (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boulder, Colorado, performs Contemplation by Henriette Renié (1875–1956).

19-year-old clarinetist Scott Chiu from Denver, Colorado, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco: Très animé, from Sonata for Clarinet & Piano in B-flat by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Danny Elfman’s third piece, “Jack’s Lament” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, is performed. Danny Elfman as Jack; Eris Quartet; bassist Jordan Walters; clarinetist Scott Chiu; timpanist Gabrielle Costache, pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C major BWV 1005: 4. Allegro Assai--Hilary Hahn, violin Album: Hilary Hahn Plays Bach Sony Classical 62793 Music: 4:34

Poul Bjerager (arr. Danish String Quartet): Easter Sunday/ Rasmus Strom: Polsk--Danish String Quartet

Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:22

Traditional (arr. Nikolaj Busk): Sonderho Bridal Trilogy: Part III--Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 3:37

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andrew Smith from El Paso, TX Time: 9:30

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in B minor, S. 178: 3. Allegro energico--Yuja Wang, piano

Album: Yuja Wang, Sonatas & Etudes Deutsche Grammophon 12534 Music: 10:58

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending--Hilary Hahn, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Colin Davis, conductor Album: Elgar: Violin Concerto Deutsche Grammophon 3026 Music: 16:12

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Pierre Attaingnant: Six Dances--VIDA Guitar Quartet: Chris Stell, Mark Eden, Amanda Cook, Mark Ashford, guitars Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 6:24

Johann Bernhard Bach: Overture in G minor, for violin, strings and basso continuo--Fredrik From, violin; Concerto Copenhagen; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, conductor Garrison Church, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 18:24

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c minor, Hob.I:95--New York Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:29

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part One of the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich; Part 2 next week (the following selections summarize both programs)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.1 in f Op 10 (1924-25)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.5 in d Op 47 (1937)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.7 in C Op 60 "Leningrad" (1941)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.8 in C Op 60 "Stalingrad" (1943)--London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (LSO 0527 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.9 in E-Flat Op 70 (1971)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.15 in A Op 141 (1945)--Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 427616 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich 5 Preludes for Piano Op 2d (1920-21)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances for Piano Op 5 (1922)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No.2 in F Op 102 (1957)--Michael Houstoun, piano; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Christopher Lyndon-Gee (Naxos 553126 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96 (1954)--Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (Chandos 10088 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Sonata for Cello and Piano in d Op 40 (1934)--Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Monitor Records MCS 2021 CD)

Dmitri Shostakovich Waltz No.1 Op 99 (1956)--Moscow Chamber Orchestra/Constantine Orbelian (Naxos DE3257 CD)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan Op 57 "The Tsarina in a Barrel at Sea" (1899-1900)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (Decca 417301 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:38            Modest Mussorgsky      The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak                           Olga Kern, piano            Harm Mundi      907336

14:01:00            00:05:57            Sir Arnold Bax   Russian Suite: Gopak                Bryden Thomson           London Philharmonic     Chandos           8669

14:07:00            00:12:01            Karl Goldmark   Concert Overture 'In Italy' Op 49             Stephen Gunzenhauser  National Symphony of Ireland     Naxos   550745

14:19:00            00:09:13            Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major                Georg Mais       Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra          ArteNova          897710

14:50:00            00:26:12            Manuel Ponce   Concierto del sur           Philharmonic Orch of Americas  Alondra de la Parra            Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar       Sony    75555

15:16:00            00:08:36            Jean Joseph Mouret      First Suite of Symphonies         Paris Orchestral Ensemble            Jean-Pierre Wallez         Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet EMI      64100

15:24:00            00:07:08            Gabriel Pierné   Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien Op 30                   Robert J. Ambrose            Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

15:31:00            00:09:49            Daniel Auber     Gustave III: Overture                  Richard Bonynge           English Chamber Orchestra          Decca   440646

15:45:00            00:12:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major        Scottish Chamber Orchestra          Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor - As part of the observance of the 50th Anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra Radio Network, we present the first broadcast from Severance Hall, recorded 9/23/65, aired on WCLV 10/5/65

16:02:00            00:12:23            Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture           

16:16:00            00:18:00            Tadeusz Baird   Four Essays for Orchestra    

16:37:00            00:17:44            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin       

16:57:00            00:40:26            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  4 in F minor  Op 36   

17:46:00            00:12:35            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66                    Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414422

 

KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Kyubin Chung, Senior Division semi-finalist

18:02:00            00:11:30            Felix Mendelssohn        Variations sérieuses Op 54                   

18:16:00            00:10:44            Robert Schumann          Novelette No.  8 in F sharp minor  Op 21                       

18:26:00            00:02:29            Sergei Prokofiev           Suggestion Diabolique Op 4     

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:01            Frank Bridge     The Sea                        Richard Hickox  BBC National Orch of Wales            Chandos           10012

19:26:00            00:26:12            Manuel Ponce   Concierto del sur           Philharmonic Orch of Americas  Alondra de la Parra            Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar       Sony    75555

19:54:00            01:01:13            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 2                       Richard Hickox  London Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9902

20:58:00            00:01:32            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut,               Ludwig Güttler            Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas         1090

 

21:57:00            00:03:09            Igor Stravinsky  Pastorale                      Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Philadelphia Orchestra            DeutGram         19032

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Marrying and Burying - Since earliest times, music has always had a ritual purpose in human society, but these ritualistic functions are often forgotten in the hustle and bustle of the modern world. We’ll play music by composers still thinking of the ceremonial importance music can play in our lives

1:38  Ionel Petroi  Music 27 from Music for Marrying and Burying; Petroi, p.  CD Baby 5637331346

8:40  Tan Dun  Water and Resurrection fr. Water Passion after St. Matthew; Ensemble & RIAS Chamber Choir/Tan Dun  Sony 89927

4:42  Arthur Gottschalk  Angus Dei fr. Requiem for the Living; St. Petersburg State Philharmonic and Chorus/Lande  Navona 6009

4:04  Ionel Petroi  Music 13 & 14; Petroi, piano  CD Baby 5637331346

3:52  Judith Zaimont  Magic World (excerpt); David Arnold, baritone; Jonathan Haas, percussion; Zita Zohar, piano  Leonarda 343

7:32  James MacMillan  Three Dawn Rituals; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/MacMillan/Glennie, percussion RCA Red Seal 64285

7:02  Ionel Petroi  Music 26; Petroi, piano  CD Baby 5637331346

8:08  Ross Edwards  Symphony No.1 Da Pacem Domine (excerpt); Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Porcelijn  ABC Classics 4386102

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:38            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Entr'acte No.  3 in B flat major                    Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

23:09:00            00:09:02            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80                         Miró Quartet            Oxingale           2006

23:21:00            00:04:53            William Pursell   Christ Looking Over Jerusalem               Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434347

23:25:00            00:08:02            Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30                Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony        EMI      6612

23:36:00            00:08:42            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8                                Beaux Arts Trio       Philips  3140

23:44:00            00:09:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Symphony No. 41                        Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   6506

23:56:00            00:02:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Motet 'Ave verum corpus'          Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80119

23:57:00            00:01:50            Felix Mendelssohn        Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains              Robert Shaw            Women of the; Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80119

 

 