Program Guide 09-20-2015
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano
00:04:00 00:18:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Zaide: Three Arias
00:22:00 01:04:39 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E
01:26:00 00:28:56 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:19:52 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060
02:24:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
03:00 IN CELEBRATION OF ROSH HASHANAH & YOM KIPPUR – An appreciation of the Jewish High Holy Days in words and music with host Norman Wain
03:52:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) — Thomas Rosenkranz, piano; Tom Lopez, electronics (Oberlin Music 15-02) 11:03
Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth, for chamber orchestra and stereo tape (2003) — Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938)14:00
Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I: Three Pieces for Orchestra and Synthesizers (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 26:34
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Il Trionfo di Dori - This 1592 Venetian publication gave us 29 madrigals by 29 different composers; it is reconstructed for us by the King’s Singers.
3:06 Ippolito Baccusi Un giorno a Pale sacro Signum Classics
2:49 Ippolito Baccusi Dove sorge piacevole Signum Classics
1:50 Alfonso Pretti Ninfe e danzar venite Signum Classics
2:16 Oratio Columbani All’apparir di Dori anzi del sole Signum Classics
3:06 Giovanni Cavaccio Giunta qui Dori, e pastorelli amanti Signum Classics
2:47 Paolo Bozzi All’ombra d’un bel faggio Signum Classics
2:14 Giulio Eremita Smeraldi eran le rive il fium’argento Signum Classics
2:14 Orazio Vecchi Hor ch’ogni vento tace Signum Classics
2:30 Giovanno Gabrielli Se cantano gl’augelli Signum Classics
2:43 Luca Marenzio Leggiadre ninfe a pastorelli amanti Signum Classics
1:46 Phillipe de Monte Lungo le chiare linfe Signum Classics
2:08 Alessandro Striggio Eran ninfe e pastori Signum Classics
1:57 Ludovico Balbi Mentre pastori e ninfe Signum Classics
2:14 Palestrina Quando dal terzo cielo Signum Classics
2:30 Annibale Stabile Nel tempo che ritorna Signum Classics
2:14 Tiburtio Massaino Sù le fiorite sponde Signum Classics
2:33 Giovanni Croce Ove tra l’herbe e fiori Signum Classics
2:30 Felice Anerio Sotto l’ombroso speco Signum Classics
2:37 Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi Al mormorar de liquidi cristalli Signum Classics
2:36 Costanzo Porta Da lo spuntar de matutini albori Signum Classics
06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Remembering John Scott - Renowned organist and conductor John Scott passed away suddenly on August 12. His musical legacy includes dozens of recordings, and his ministry affected hundreds of choristers and millions of people around the world. We’ll remember Mr. Scott with a program from June 2011. He spoke about his experiences as a cathedral musician, the challenges of recording, and the importance of music and the cathedral choir tradition
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Our Father - One of the world’s best known texts provides us with glimpses into the composer’s craft and the organ builder’s art, plus a reflective tribute to dads everywhere
J. S. BACH: Chorale-prelude, Vater unser im Himmelreich, S. 636 (Orgelbüchlein).
GEORG BÖHM (attrib. Bach): Vater unser, S., 761/761–Fynske Chamber Choir; Kevin Bowyer (1987 Marcussen/St. Hans Church, Odense, Denmark) Nimbus 5457/8, 5734/5
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Vater unser im Himmelreich –Bernard Foccroulle (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, Netherlands) Ricercar 250
JOHANN PACHELBEL: Vater unser im Himmelreich –Joseph Payne (1741 Silbermann/Parish Church, Grosshartmannsdorf, Germany) Centaur 2304
MAX REGER: Vater unser im Himmelreich, Op. 67, no. 41 –Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mutter vom Guten Rat, Frankfurt-Niederrad, Germany) Dabringhaus & Grimm 3358
FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Sonata in d, Opus 65, no. 6 –Pascale Rouet (1997 Koenig/Basilica, Carleville-Mezieres, France) Triton 331112
MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Notre Pere –Voices of Ascension, Dennis Keene, conductor; Mark Kruczek (1966 Holtkamp/Ascension Episcopal, New York, NY) Delos DE 3169
LEOŠ JANÁCEK: Our Father –Walter Coppola, tenor; Lydie Hartelova, harp; Prague Chamber Choir, Josef Pancik, conductor; Josef Ksica (1975 Rieger-Kloss/Dvorák Hall in the Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic) ECM 21539
MUSICA SACRA
08:04:00 00:06:46 Imant Raminsh Ave verum corpus Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798
08:13:00 00:17:30 Eric Whitacre When David Heard Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636
08:32:00 00:18:16 Francis Poulenc Mass in G major Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
08:52:00 00:06:04 Anton Bruckner Motet "Christus factus est" Philippe Herreweghe Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 26, 2015 - From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish
composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music
The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942).
17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut
18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire
17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts
17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida
17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke in F Major--Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Mad About Mozart DG 445772 Music: 4:21
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B flat, K.191--Javier Zafra, bassoon; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Petra Mullejans, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 16:17
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Time: 7:33
Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Op. 10/3: 3. Rondo--Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 3:54
Russell Platt: Eurydice--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:51
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
|Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for two violins in F Op ¾--Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin Levin Performance Studio, WFMT, Chicago, IL Music: 10:46
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3: Movements 3 and 4--Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor
Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 25:10
Thomas Albert: Anonymous Fame--Washington Saxophone Quartet Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA Music: 4:51
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Sergei Rachmaninoff
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
14:00:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849
14:02:00 00:02:54 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590
14:04:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094
14:19:00 00:11:00 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
14:50:00 00:26:02 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736
15:16:00 00:06:40 Uuno Klami The Cyclist Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575
15:22:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176
15:33:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
15:42:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Miami concert – Knight Concert Hall; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
16:06:00 00:20:49 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms
16:38:00 01:03:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana
17:47:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032
18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Giorgio Trione Bartoli, Senior Division Semi-finalist
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 5 in G: Preambulum
Johannes Brahms: Piano Sonata in C Op 1: Allegro
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-Tableau Op 39/3
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b Op 20
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
20:55:00 00:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Michael Colgrass - Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Colgrass has had a varied career as jazz drummer, freelance percussionist and composer of a dizzying array of works in every conceivable genre
Michael Colgrass: Winds of Nagual New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble/Battisti Albany 560 9:04, 15:01
Michael Colgrass: Arctic Dreams New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble/Battisti Albany 560 25:07
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775
23:09:00 00:10:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
23:22:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694
23:28:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
23:40:00 00:06:20 Mauro Giuliani Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 English Chamber Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202
23:46:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
23:55:00 00:03:34 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
23:56:00 00:06:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207