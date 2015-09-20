Program Guide 09-20-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano

00:04:00 00:18:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Zaide: Three Arias

00:22:00 01:04:39 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E

01:26:00 00:28:56 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97

CLASSICAL WEEKEND



02:02:00 00:19:52 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060

02:24:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

03:00 IN CELEBRATION OF ROSH HASHANAH & YOM KIPPUR – An appreciation of the Jewish High Holy Days in words and music with host Norman Wain

03:52:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549



04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) — Thomas Rosenkranz, piano; Tom Lopez, electronics (Oberlin Music 15-02) 11:03

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth, for chamber orchestra and stereo tape (2003) — Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938)14:00

Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I: Three Pieces for Orchestra and Synthesizers (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 26:34

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Il Trionfo di Dori - This 1592 Venetian publication gave us 29 madrigals by 29 different composers; it is reconstructed for us by the King’s Singers.

3:06 Ippolito Baccusi Un giorno a Pale sacro Signum Classics

2:49 Ippolito Baccusi Dove sorge piacevole Signum Classics

1:50 Alfonso Pretti Ninfe e danzar venite Signum Classics

2:16 Oratio Columbani All’apparir di Dori anzi del sole Signum Classics

3:06 Giovanni Cavaccio Giunta qui Dori, e pastorelli amanti Signum Classics

2:47 Paolo Bozzi All’ombra d’un bel faggio Signum Classics

2:14 Giulio Eremita Smeraldi eran le rive il fium’argento Signum Classics

2:14 Orazio Vecchi Hor ch’ogni vento tace Signum Classics

2:30 Giovanno Gabrielli Se cantano gl’augelli Signum Classics

2:43 Luca Marenzio Leggiadre ninfe a pastorelli amanti Signum Classics

1:46 Phillipe de Monte Lungo le chiare linfe Signum Classics

2:08 Alessandro Striggio Eran ninfe e pastori Signum Classics

1:57 Ludovico Balbi Mentre pastori e ninfe Signum Classics

2:14 Palestrina Quando dal terzo cielo Signum Classics

2:30 Annibale Stabile Nel tempo che ritorna Signum Classics

2:14 Tiburtio Massaino Sù le fiorite sponde Signum Classics

2:33 Giovanni Croce Ove tra l’herbe e fiori Signum Classics

2:30 Felice Anerio Sotto l’ombroso speco Signum Classics

2:37 Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi Al mormorar de liquidi cristalli Signum Classics

2:36 Costanzo Porta Da lo spuntar de matutini albori Signum Classics

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Remembering John Scott - Renowned organist and conductor John Scott passed away suddenly on August 12. His musical legacy includes dozens of recordings, and his ministry affected hundreds of choristers and millions of people around the world. We’ll remember Mr. Scott with a program from June 2011. He spoke about his experiences as a cathedral musician, the challenges of recording, and the importance of music and the cathedral choir tradition



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Our Father - One of the world’s best known texts provides us with glimpses into the composer’s craft and the organ builder’s art, plus a reflective tribute to dads everywhere

J. S. BACH: Chorale-prelude, Vater unser im Himmelreich, S. 636 (Orgelbüchlein).

GEORG BÖHM (attrib. Bach): Vater unser, S., 761/761–Fynske Chamber Choir; Kevin Bowyer (1987 Marcussen/St. Hans Church, Odense, Denmark) Nimbus 5457/8, 5734/5

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Vater unser im Himmelreich –Bernard Foccroulle (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, Netherlands) Ricercar 250

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Vater unser im Himmelreich –Joseph Payne (1741 Silbermann/Parish Church, Grosshartmannsdorf, Germany) Centaur 2304

MAX REGER: Vater unser im Himmelreich, Op. 67, no. 41 –Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mutter vom Guten Rat, Frankfurt-Niederrad, Germany) Dabringhaus & Grimm 3358

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Sonata in d, Opus 65, no. 6 –Pascale Rouet (1997 Koenig/Basilica, Carleville-Mezieres, France) Triton 331112

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Notre Pere –Voices of Ascension, Dennis Keene, conductor; Mark Kruczek (1966 Holtkamp/Ascension Episcopal, New York, NY) Delos DE 3169

LEOŠ JANÁCEK: Our Father –Walter Coppola, tenor; Lydie Hartelova, harp; Prague Chamber Choir, Josef Pancik, conductor; Josef Ksica (1975 Rieger-Kloss/Dvorák Hall in the Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic) ECM 21539

MUSICA SACRA



08:04:00 00:06:46 Imant Raminsh Ave verum corpus Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798

08:13:00 00:17:30 Eric Whitacre When David Heard Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

08:32:00 00:18:16 Francis Poulenc Mass in G major Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

08:52:00 00:06:04 Anton Bruckner Motet "Christus factus est" Philippe Herreweghe Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 26, 2015 - From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish

composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music

The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942).

17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut

18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire

17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts

17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida

17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke in F Major--Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Mad About Mozart DG 445772 Music: 4:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B flat, K.191--Javier Zafra, bassoon; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Petra Mullejans, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 16:17

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Time: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Op. 10/3: 3. Rondo--Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 3:54

Russell Platt: Eurydice--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:51

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

|Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for two violins in F Op ¾--Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin Levin Performance Studio, WFMT, Chicago, IL Music: 10:46

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3: Movements 3 and 4--Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 25:10

Thomas Albert: Anonymous Fame--Washington Saxophone Quartet Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA Music: 4:51

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Sergei Rachmaninoff

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning



14:00:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

14:02:00 00:02:54 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

14:04:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

14:19:00 00:11:00 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

14:50:00 00:26:02 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

15:16:00 00:06:40 Uuno Klami The Cyclist Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

15:22:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176

15:33:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

15:42:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Miami concert – Knight Concert Hall; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus



16:06:00 00:20:49 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms

16:38:00 01:03:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana

17:47:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Giorgio Trione Bartoli, Senior Division Semi-finalist

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 5 in G: Preambulum

Johannes Brahms: Piano Sonata in C Op 1: Allegro

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-Tableau Op 39/3

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b Op 20

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:55:00 00:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Michael Colgrass - Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Colgrass has had a varied career as jazz drummer, freelance percussionist and composer of a dizzying array of works in every conceivable genre

Michael Colgrass: Winds of Nagual New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble/Battisti Albany 560 9:04, 15:01

Michael Colgrass: Arctic Dreams New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble/Battisti Albany 560 25:07

QUIET HOUR



23:02:00 00:07:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775

23:09:00 00:10:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

23:22:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

23:28:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:40:00 00:06:20 Mauro Giuliani Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 English Chamber Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

23:46:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:55:00 00:03:34 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

23:56:00 00:06:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207



