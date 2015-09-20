© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-20-2015

Published September 20, 2015 at 2:42 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano

00:04:00            00:18:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Zaide: Three Arias      

00:22:00            01:04:39            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E 

01:26:00            00:28:56            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat Op 97  

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

02:02:00            00:19:52            Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite Op 40                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         423060

02:24:00            00:35:05            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 4                     Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      49769

 

03:00 IN CELEBRATION OF ROSH HASHANAH & YOM KIPPUR – An appreciation of the Jewish High Holy Days in words and music with host Norman Wain

03:52:00            00:05:07            Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22                    Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549
 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) — Thomas Rosenkranz, piano; Tom Lopez, electronics (Oberlin Music 15-02) 11:03

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth, for chamber orchestra and stereo tape (2003) — Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938)14:00

Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I: Three Pieces for Orchestra and Synthesizers (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 26:34

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Il Trionfo di Dori - This 1592 Venetian publication gave us 29 madrigals by 29 different composers; it is reconstructed for us by the King’s Singers.

3:06  Ippolito Baccusi  Un giorno a Pale sacro  Signum Classics

2:49  Ippolito Baccusi  Dove sorge piacevole  Signum Classics

1:50   Alfonso Pretti   Ninfe e danzar venite   Signum Classics

2:16  Oratio Columbani  All’apparir di Dori anzi del sole   Signum Classics

3:06  Giovanni Cavaccio  Giunta qui Dori, e pastorelli amanti  Signum Classics

2:47  Paolo Bozzi  All’ombra d’un bel faggio  Signum Classics

2:14  Giulio Eremita  Smeraldi eran le rive il fium’argento   Signum Classics

2:14  Orazio Vecchi  Hor ch’ogni vento tace  Signum Classics

2:30  Giovanno Gabrielli   Se cantano gl’augelli   Signum Classics

2:43  Luca Marenzio  Leggiadre ninfe a pastorelli amanti  Signum Classics

1:46  Phillipe de Monte  Lungo le chiare linfe  Signum Classics

2:08  Alessandro Striggio   Eran ninfe e pastori  Signum Classics

1:57  Ludovico Balbi  Mentre pastori e ninfe  Signum Classics

2:14  Palestrina   Quando dal terzo cielo   Signum Classics

2:30  Annibale Stabile  Nel tempo che ritorna  Signum Classics

2:14  Tiburtio Massaino  Sù le fiorite sponde  Signum Classics

2:33  Giovanni Croce  Ove tra l’herbe e fiori   Signum Classics

2:30  Felice Anerio  Sotto l’ombroso speco  Signum Classics

2:37  Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi  Al mormorar de liquidi cristalli  Signum Classics

2:36  Costanzo Porta  Da lo spuntar de matutini albori  Signum Classics

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Remembering John Scott - Renowned organist and conductor John Scott passed away suddenly on August 12. His musical legacy includes dozens of recordings, and his ministry affected hundreds of choristers and millions of people around the world. We’ll remember Mr. Scott with a program from June 2011. He spoke about his experiences as a cathedral musician, the challenges of recording, and the importance of music and the cathedral choir tradition
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Our Father - One of the world’s best known texts provides us with glimpses into the composer’s craft and the organ builder’s art, plus a reflective tribute to dads everywhere

J. S. BACH: Chorale-prelude, Vater unser im Himmelreich, S. 636 (Orgelbüchlein).

GEORG BÖHM (attrib. Bach):  Vater unser, S., 761/761–Fynske Chamber Choir; Kevin Bowyer (1987 Marcussen/St. Hans Church, Odense, Denmark) Nimbus 5457/8, 5734/5

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Vater unser im Himmelreich –Bernard Foccroulle (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, Netherlands) Ricercar 250

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Vater unser im Himmelreich –Joseph Payne (1741 Silbermann/Parish Church, Grosshartmannsdorf, Germany) Centaur 2304

MAX REGER:  Vater unser im Himmelreich, Op. 67, no. 41 –Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mutter vom Guten Rat, Frankfurt-Niederrad, Germany) Dabringhaus & Grimm 3358

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Sonata in d, Opus 65, no. 6 –Pascale Rouet (1997 Koenig/Basilica, Carleville-Mezieres, France) Triton 331112

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Notre Pere –Voices of Ascension, Dennis Keene, conductor; Mark Kruczek (1966 Holtkamp/Ascension Episcopal, New York, NY) Delos DE 3169

LEOŠ JANÁCEK: Our Father –Walter Coppola, tenor; Lydie Hartelova, harp; Prague Chamber Choir, Josef Pancik, conductor; Josef Ksica (1975 Rieger-Kloss/Dvorák Hall in the Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic) ECM 21539

 

MUSICA SACRA
 

08:04:00            00:06:46            Imant Raminsh  Ave verum corpus                                 Versija Chamber Choir   Jade     48798

08:13:00            00:17:30            Eric Whitacre     When David Heard                    Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers            Decca   16636

08:32:00            00:18:16            Francis Poulenc            Mass in G major                        Marcus Creed    RIAS Chamber Chorus  Harm Mundi      2908304

08:52:00            00:06:04            Anton Bruckner Motet "Christus factus est"                    Philippe Herreweghe      Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale           Harm Mundi      2908304

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 26, 2015 -  From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish
composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music

The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942).

            17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut

             18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire

            17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts

            17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida

17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke in F Major--Orpheus Chamber Orchestra   Album: Mad About Mozart  DG 445772  Music: 4:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B flat, K.191--Javier Zafra, bassoon; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Petra Mullejans, conductor  Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany  Music: 16:17

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA  Time: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Op. 10/3: 3. Rondo--Stephen Kovacevich, piano  Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas  EMI 62700  Music: 3:54

Russell Platt: Eurydice--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY  Music: 14:51

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

|Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for two violins in F Op ¾--Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin  Levin Performance Studio, WFMT, Chicago, IL  Music: 10:46

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3: Movements 3 and 4--Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY  Music: 25:10

Thomas Albert: Anonymous Fame--Washington Saxophone Quartet Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA  Music: 4:51

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Sergei Rachmaninoff

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
 

14:00:00            00:02:00            Aaron Copland  Midsummer Nocturne                             Leo Smit, piano Sony    82849

14:02:00            00:02:54            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Summertime    London Philharmonic     Sir Andrew Davis    Nicole Cabell, soprano  Decca   6590

14:04:00            00:15:01            Brian Easdale    Red Shoes Ballet                      Kenneth Alwyn  Philharmonia Orchestra            Silva     1094

14:19:00            00:11:00            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No.  5 in B flat major               Nicholas Ward            Northern Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553161

14:50:00            00:26:02            Sir Charles Villiers Stanford       Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71   Ulster Orchestra          Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano          Chandos           8736

15:16:00            00:06:40            Uuno Klami       The Cyclist                    Osmo Vänskä   Lahti Symphony Orchestra         Bis            575

15:22:00            00:10:19            Francesco Salieri           Symphony in B flat major                      Claudio Scimone           I Solisti Veneti     Erato    88176

15:33:00            00:09:01            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354                  Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4763793

15:42:00            00:12:33            Sir Edward Elgar           Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20              Carlton Woods  Blue Water Chamber Orchestra          Blue Water        2010

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Miami concert – Knight Concert Hall; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
 

16:06:00 00:20:49          Leonard Bernstein         Chichester Psalms        

16:38:00 01:03:05          Carl Orff           Carmina burana

17:47:00 00:11:30          Claude Debussy            Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun        Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi    Joshua Smith, flute       MAA     1032

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition:  Giorgio Trione Bartoli, Senior Division Semi-finalist

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 5 in G: Preambulum

Johannes Brahms: Piano Sonata in C Op 1: Allegro

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-Tableau Op 39/3

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b Op 20

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:52            Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite Op 40                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         423060

19:24:00            00:35:05            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 4                     Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      49769

 

20:00 IN CELEBRATION OF ROSH HASHANAH & YOM KIPPUR – An appreciation of the Jewish High Holy Days in words and music with host Norman Wain


20:55:00            00:04:57            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in G major                                 Sergei Babayan, piano            ProPiano          224506

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) — Thomas Rosenkranz, piano; Tom Lopez, electronics (Oberlin Music 15-02) 11:03

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth, for chamber orchestra and stereo tape (2003) — Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938)14:00

Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I: Three Pieces for Orchestra and Synthesizers (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 26:34

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Michael Colgrass - Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Colgrass has had a varied career as jazz drummer, freelance percussionist and composer of a dizzying array of works in every conceivable genre

Michael Colgrass: Winds of Nagual  New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble/Battisti  Albany 560  9:04, 15:01

Michael Colgrass: Arctic Dreams  New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble/Battisti  Albany 560  25:07

 

QUIET HOUR
 

23:02:00            00:07:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4       Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach   Ray Chen, violin            Sony    544775

23:09:00            00:10:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Symphony of the Air            Josef Krips       Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

23:22:00            00:06:59            Claude Debussy            Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola                            Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Telarc   80694

23:28:00            00:08:50            Maurice Ravel   Très lent from String Quartet in F major                          Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus       1304

23:40:00            00:06:20            Mauro Giuliani   Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30        English Chamber Orchestra            Luis Garcia-Navarro       Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone        202

23:46:00            00:07:10            Josef Myslivecek          Grave from Cello Concerto in C major    Camerata Chicago            Drostan Hall      Wendy Warner, cello      Cedille  142

23:55:00            00:03:34            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In                    David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Telarc   80378

23:56:00            00:06:00            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71                           Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207


 