Program Guide 09-13-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Toby Spence, tenor; Robert Ward, horn

00:04:00 00:06:49 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano

00:15:00 00:22:32 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

00:40:00 00:45:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 15 in A major Op 141

01:27:00 00:27:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 11 in D major



CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:18:40 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

02:23:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249

02:55:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

03:00 IRON COMPOSER 2015 with Mark Satola– recorded September 4 th in the Kulas Musical Arts Building at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – competing composers: Kirsten Broberg, Rica Narimoto, Dorothy Hindman, Ryan Keebaugh and Tawney Olson; produced by Analog Arts in cooperation with the Ingenuity Festival



04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Harold’s Trip to the Sky (1972) — Lisa Boyko, viola; Amy Tarantino, piano; Donald Miller, percussion (private CD) 10:48

Fredric Lissauer: Three Sketches + Two Studies (2006) — Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 5:12

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries for piano quartet (2001-02) — Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 13:49

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano (1994-96) — Karin Harrell, violin; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 19:45

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Musical Diversions - An amazing new recording on Alia Vox of Basque music; the first Indian music transcribed by a westerner (on harpsichord!); and an Americana sampler from Quire Cleveland

2:28 Bernard Etxepare Kontrapas; Euskel Antiqua Diversa/Alia Vox

2:38 Gaspar Gomez Perutxoren Kantua; Euskel Antiqua Diversa/Alia Vox

3:59 Joanes Eteberri Sibilaren Profezia; Euskel Antiqua Diversa/Alia Vox

3:56 Anyonymous Gaiza Zenduan Lenizanok; Euskel Antiqua Divera/Alia Vox

2:16 William Hamilton Bird The Oriental Miscellany – Rekhtah - Mutru Be Khoosh Nuwa Bego; Airs of Hindustan Signum Classics

5:03 William Hamilton Bird The Oriental Miscellany – Rekhtah - Susha Myra Bear; Airs of Hindustan Signum Classics

2:19 William Hamilton Bird The Oriental Miscellany – Tuppah – Toom Ko Sum Shouta; Airs of Hindustan Signum Classics

4:09 William Hamilton Bird The Oriental Miscellany – Raagney – Mun Shuma; Airs of Hindustan Signum Classics

2:06 Thomas Ravenscroft Psalm 98; Quire Cleveland Self-published

1:27 Ferrabosco Psalm 23; Quire Cleveland Self-published

4:04 James Lyon The Lord Descended; Quire Cleveland Self-published

1:56 William Billings When Jesus Wep’t; Quire Cleveland Self-published

3:48 William Billings I Am the Rose of Sharon; Quire Cleveland Self-published

4:05 John Stafford-Smith Star-Spangled Banner; Quire Cleveland Self-published

05:58:00 00:01:44 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in C major Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Forgiveness & Reconciliation - The Jewish High Holy Days are a time for self-examination and repentance, and on this special edition of with Heart and Voice we’ll hear music to mark the Days of Awe, which begin with Rosh Hashanah, as well as music of forgiveness from the Christian sacred music tradition



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Prom-inent Pipes - Classic repertoire, improvisations, and an unusual concerto provide opportunities for soloists on the mighty Royal Albert Hall organ at the BBC Proms in London

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Passacaglia & Fugue in c, BWV 582.

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Prelude & Fugue in g, WoO 10.

BRAHMS: Herzliebster Jesu, Op. 122, no. 2.

ESCAICH: Chorale-Etued, Herzliebster Jesu.

BRAHMS: Herzlich tut mich verlangen, Op. 122, no. 10.

ESCAICH: Chorale-Etude, Herzlich tut mich verlangen.

J. S. BACH: In Dir ist Freude, BWV 615.

ESCAICH: Chorale-Etude, Nun freut euch, lieben Christen.

ESCAICH: Improvisation-Prelude & Fugue on Jesu, meine Freude –Thierry Escaich (1871 Willis-1933 Harrison-2004 Mander/Royal Albert Hall) BBC Proms (r. 8/23/15)

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

08:16:00 00:10:11 Gabriel Fauré Messe Basse John Rutter Ruth Holton, soprano; Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109

08:28:00 00:27:50 Franz Schubert Mass No. 3 in B flat Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

08:57:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Alma Redemptoris Mater Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 28, 2015 - In the contemporary spirit of performance trends like Groupmuse in which young performers organize impromptu house concerts to play chamber music, From the Top presents its first “House Concert” from Boston, Massachusetts, and it has a decidedly more intimate feel. A cellist who’s just 11 years old performs the music of David Popper, and we meet a teenage classical guitarist who’s also a poet, a neuroscience nerd, and a serious skateboarder.

17-year-old violinist Valerie Kim from New York, New York, performs Tango (Por una Cabeza) by Carlos Gardel (1890–1935), arranged by John Williams (b. 1932)

18-year-old bassoonist Margaret O’Leary from Claremont, California, performs the first movement, Allegretto moderato, and the second movement, Allegro scherzando, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old pianist Harry Rylance from Boston, Massachusetts, performs Etude, Op. 2, No. 1, and Etude Op. 8, No. 12, by Alexander Scriabin (1872–1915).

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, Illinois, performs the third movement, La Toccata de Pasquini, from Sonata by Leo Brouwer (b. 1939).

11-year-old cellist Dylan Wu from New York, New York, performs Tarantella, Op. 33, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Jason Lewis performs the third movement, Fuoco, from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (b. 1955).

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Sarabande (Violin Partita in B minor, BWV 1002)--Leopold Stokowski and His Symphony Orchestra Album: Stokowski Plays Bach EMI 69072 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue in A Minor, Book II, BWV 889--Arsenii Mun, piano The Cliburn, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 3:57

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in D minor--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 14:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Time: 7:10

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau Soir--Renée Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 2:46

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod, from Tristan und Isolde--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Koncerthuset, Danish Radio Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 17:21

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B flat: 4. Finale. Presto--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 4:24

Robert Schumann: Erste Begegnung

Michael Gordon: Cinnamon

Faraualla: Riki Tiki Tavi

Stephen Foster (arr. Robert Lau): Beautiful Dreamer

Albert E. Brumley (arr Jim Papoulis): I'll Fly Away--Young People's Chorus of New York City; Francisco Nunez, conductor Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:27

Yuko Uebayashi: Misericordia for Flute and String Quartet: Movements 1-3, 10--Carol Wincenc, flute; Andres Cardenes, violin; Erica Kiesewetter, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Stephen Balderston, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Edythe Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 13:04

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:51 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri El barberillo de Lavapiés: La Paloma Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Chorus of the Teatro Regio DeutGram 14777

14:02:00 00:04:17 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Leo Nucci, baritone CBS 37862

14:07:00 00:16:45 Arnold Schoenberg Cello Concerto after Monn in D major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Yo-Yo Ma, cello CBS 39863

14:23:00 00:09:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Voyevoda: Overture Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

14:50:00 00:23:23 Clara Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 7 Alma Mahler Sinfonietta Stefania Rinaldi Francesco Nicolosi, piano Naxos 557552

15:13:00 00:09:20 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D minor Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

15:22:00 00:09:05 Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555

15:31:00 00:09:25 Mikhail Glinka Waltz Fantasy Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

15:40:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G major Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor - Vienna Concert 09/15/14

16:04:00 00:14:20 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

16:22:00 00:37:34 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90

17:04:00 00:38:52 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

17:37:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Junior Division Semi-finalist William Yang

Frédéric Chopin: Ballades Nos. 3 & 4

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 in b BWV 869

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:40 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

19:23:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249

19:57:00 00:02:45 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

20:00 IRON COMPOSER 2015 with Mark Satola– recorded September 4 th in the Kulas Musical Arts Building at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – competing composers: Kirsten Broberg, Rica Narimoto, Dorothy Hindman, Ryan Keebaugh and Tawney Olson; produced by Analog Arts in cooperation with the Ingenuity Festival

20:58:00 00:01:01 Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55 Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Harold’s Trip to the Sky (1972) — Lisa Boyko, viola; Amy Tarantino, piano; Donald Miller, percussion (private CD) 10:48

Fredric Lissauer: Three Sketches + Two Studies (2006) — Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 5:12

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries for piano quartet (2001-02) — Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 13:49

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano (1994-96) — Karin Harrell, violin; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 19:45

21:53:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: SIRGA Festival - A relatively new festival in a remote part of Catalonia featuring music by electro-acoustic composers, SIRGA has recently grown into an international event that brings musicians from all over the world. Relevant Tones visits the SIRGA festival to feature audio from their concerts - All music recorded or featured at the 2015 SIRGA Festival

Daniel D'Adamo: Lames Ensemble Court Circuit 5:00

Enric Riu: Solitudini Joan Marti Frasquier, baritone sax 4:05

José Manuel Berenguer: 1/6502 (excerpt) 2:39

Juan Antonio Muro: Réflections sur l'oiseau Alejandro Castillo, clarinet 3:57

Joan Bagés i Rubi: Incertidumbre Entremezclada Superpuesta Hodos Ensemble of Paris 4:58

Mateu Malondra: Sydus IIIb Tomeu Moll-Mas, p. 5:00

Paul Ramage: 7ème anneaux de Saturne 4:52

Hans van Eck: Statement (excerpt) Tiziana Pintus. v.; Hans van Eck, BassBoxes and live electronics 5:10

Richard Barrett: Life-Form Arne Deforce, vc.; Barrett, electronics 7:00

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:49 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 16 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

23:09:00 00:07:49 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:20:00 00:03:35 Clara Schumann Romance Op 22 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

23:23:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:30:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:41:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

23:44:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:56:00 00:03:10 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7785

23:57:00 00:02:11 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272



