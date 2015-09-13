© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-13-2015

Published September 13, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Toby Spence, tenor; Robert Ward, horn

00:04:00 00:06:49 Aaron Copland           Danzón Cubano           

00:15:00 00:22:32 Benjamin Britten         Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31      

00:40:00 00:45:45 Dmitri Shostakovich   Symphony No. 15 in A major  Op 141    

01:27:00 00:27:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart     Divertimento No. 11 in D major
 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:18:40            Gabriel Pierné   Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1             Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10633

02:23:00            00:32:32            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47          Gothenburg Symphony  Neeme Järvi            Ilya Gringolts, violin       DeutGram         2249

02:55:00            00:04:29            Emmanuel Chabrier       Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse                         Angela Hewitt, piano            Hyperion           67515

03:00 IRON COMPOSER 2015 with Mark Satola– recorded September 4 th in the Kulas Musical Arts Building at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – competing composers: Kirsten Broberg, Rica Narimoto, Dorothy Hindman, Ryan Keebaugh and Tawney Olson; produced by Analog Arts in cooperation with the Ingenuity Festival
 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Donald Erb: Harold’s Trip to the Sky (1972) — Lisa Boyko, viola; Amy Tarantino, piano; Donald Miller, percussion (private CD) 10:48

Fredric Lissauer: Three Sketches + Two Studies (2006) — Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 5:12

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries for piano quartet (2001-02) — Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 13:49

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano (1994-96) — Karin Harrell, violin; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 19:45

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Musical Diversions - An amazing new recording on Alia Vox of Basque music; the first Indian music transcribed by a westerner (on harpsichord!); and an Americana sampler from Quire Cleveland

2:28  Bernard Etxepare  Kontrapas; Euskel Antiqua  Diversa/Alia Vox

2:38  Gaspar Gomez  Perutxoren Kantua; Euskel Antiqua  Diversa/Alia Vox

3:59  Joanes Eteberri  Sibilaren Profezia; Euskel Antiqua  Diversa/Alia Vox

3:56  Anyonymous  Gaiza Zenduan Lenizanok; Euskel Antiqua  Divera/Alia Vox

2:16  William Hamilton Bird  The Oriental Miscellany – Rekhtah - Mutru Be Khoosh Nuwa Bego; Airs of Hindustan  Signum Classics

5:03  William Hamilton Bird  The Oriental Miscellany – Rekhtah - Susha Myra Bear; Airs of Hindustan Signum Classics

2:19  William Hamilton Bird  The Oriental Miscellany – Tuppah – Toom Ko Sum Shouta; Airs of Hindustan Signum Classics

4:09  William Hamilton Bird  The Oriental Miscellany – Raagney – Mun Shuma; Airs of Hindustan Signum Classics

2:06  Thomas Ravenscroft  Psalm 98; Quire Cleveland  Self-published

1:27  Ferrabosco  Psalm 23; Quire Cleveland  Self-published

4:04  James Lyon  The Lord Descended; Quire Cleveland  Self-published

1:56  William Billings  When Jesus Wep’t; Quire Cleveland  Self-published

3:48  William Billings  I Am the Rose of Sharon; Quire Cleveland  Self-published

4:05  John Stafford-Smith  Star-Spangled Banner; Quire Cleveland  Self-published

05:58:00            00:01:44            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in C major  Op 119                            Orli Shaham, piano            Canary  15

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Music of Forgiveness & Reconciliation - The Jewish High Holy Days are a time for self-examination and repentance, and on this special edition of with Heart and Voice we’ll hear music to mark the Days of Awe, which begin with Rosh Hashanah, as well as music of forgiveness from the Christian sacred music tradition
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Prom-inent Pipes - Classic repertoire, improvisations, and an unusual concerto provide opportunities for soloists on the mighty Royal Albert Hall organ at the BBC Proms in London

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH:  Passacaglia & Fugue in c, BWV 582.

JOHANNES BRAHMS:  Prelude & Fugue in g, WoO 10.

BRAHMS:  Herzliebster Jesu, Op. 122, no. 2.

ESCAICH:  Chorale-Etued, Herzliebster Jesu.

BRAHMS:  Herzlich tut mich verlangen, Op. 122, no. 10.

ESCAICH:  Chorale-Etude, Herzlich tut mich verlangen.

J. S. BACH:  In Dir ist Freude, BWV 615.

ESCAICH:  Chorale-Etude, Nun freut euch, lieben Christen.

ESCAICH:  Improvisation-Prelude & Fugue on Jesu, meine Freude –Thierry Escaich (1871 Willis-1933 Harrison-2004 Mander/Royal Albert Hall) BBC Proms (r. 8/23/15)

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:10:15            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Decca   4787779

08:16:00            00:10:11            Gabriel Fauré    Messe Basse                John Rutter       Ruth Holton, soprano; Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ        Collegium         109

08:28:00            00:27:50            Franz Schubert  Mass No. 3 in B flat       Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Bruno Weil            Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis            Sony    68248

08:57:00            00:02:08            Hildegard von Bingen    Alma Redemptoris Mater                       Barbara Thornton            Sequentia         DHM     77320

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 28, 2015 - In the contemporary spirit of performance trends like Groupmuse in which young performers organize impromptu house concerts to play chamber music, From the Top presents its first “House Concert” from Boston, Massachusetts, and it has a decidedly more intimate feel. A cellist who’s just 11 years old performs the music of David Popper, and we meet a teenage classical guitarist who’s also a poet, a neuroscience nerd, and a serious skateboarder.

17-year-old violinist Valerie Kim from New York, New York, performs Tango (Por una Cabeza) by Carlos Gardel (1890–1935), arranged by John Williams (b. 1932)

18-year-old bassoonist Margaret O’Leary from Claremont, California, performs the first movement, Allegretto moderato, and the second movement, Allegro scherzando, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old pianist Harry Rylance from Boston, Massachusetts, performs Etude, Op. 2, No. 1, and Etude Op. 8, No. 12, by Alexander Scriabin (1872–1915).

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, Illinois, performs the third movement, La Toccata de Pasquini, from Sonata by Leo Brouwer (b. 1939).

11-year-old cellist Dylan Wu from New York, New York, performs Tarantella, Op. 33, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Jason Lewis performs the third movement, Fuoco, from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (b. 1955).

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Sarabande (Violin Partita in B minor, BWV 1002)--Leopold Stokowski and His Symphony Orchestra Album: Stokowski Plays Bach EMI 69072 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue in A Minor, Book II, BWV 889--Arsenii Mun, piano The Cliburn, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 3:57

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in D minor--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 14:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Time: 7:10

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau Soir--Renée Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 2:46

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod, from Tristan und Isolde--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Koncerthuset, Danish Radio Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 17:21

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B flat: 4. Finale. Presto--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 4:24

Robert Schumann: Erste Begegnung

Michael Gordon: Cinnamon

Faraualla: Riki Tiki Tavi

Stephen Foster (arr. Robert Lau): Beautiful Dreamer

Albert E. Brumley (arr Jim Papoulis): I'll Fly Away--Young People's Chorus of New York City; Francisco Nunez, conductor Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:27

Yuko Uebayashi: Misericordia for Flute and String Quartet: Movements 1-3, 10--Carol Wincenc, flute; Andres Cardenes, violin; Erica Kiesewetter, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Stephen Balderston, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Edythe Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 13:04

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning 

14:00:00            00:02:51            Francisco Asenjo Barbieri          El barberillo de Lavapiés: La Paloma      Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI           Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Chorus of the Teatro Regio          DeutGram         14777

14:02:00            00:04:17            Gioacchino Rossini       The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum Orchestra of La Scala            Riccardo Chailly            Leo Nucci, baritone       CBS     37862

14:07:00            00:16:45            Arnold Schoenberg       Cello Concerto after Monn in D major     Boston Symphony Orchestra            Seiji Ozawa       Yo-Yo Ma, cello            CBS     39863

14:23:00            00:09:13            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Voyevoda: Overture                        Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   554845

14:50:00            00:23:23            Clara Schumann            Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 7            Alma Mahler Sinfonietta            Stefania Rinaldi Francesco Nicolosi, piano         Naxos   557552

15:13:00            00:09:20            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in D minor  Op 3                     Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Erato    94354

15:22:00            00:09:05            Manuel Ponce   Sonatina meridional                               Denis Azabagic, guitar   Naxos   554555

15:31:00            00:09:25            Mikhail Glinka    Waltz Fantasy               Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos            9227

15:40:00            00:17:25            Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No.  7 in G major            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman          Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    60680

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor - Vienna Concert  09/15/14

16:04:00 00:14:20  Johannes Brahms      Tragic Overture Op 81   

16:22:00 00:37:34 Johannes Brahms       Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90      

17:04:00 00:38:52 Johannes Brahms       Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73                

17:37:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn   Symphony No.104 in D major                George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    768779

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Junior Division Semi-finalist William Yang

Frédéric Chopin: Ballades Nos. 3 & 4

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 in b BWV 869

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:40            Gabriel Pierné   Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1             Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10633

19:23:00            00:32:32            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47          Gothenburg Symphony  Neeme Järvi            Ilya Gringolts, violin       DeutGram         2249

19:57:00            00:02:45            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  7: Homeward Op 62                          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano    EMI      57296

 

20:58:00 00:01:01 Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55 Michael Lewin, piano Dorian            92103

 

21:53:00            00:06:14            Igor Stravinsky  Suite No.  2 for Small Orchestra             Riccardo Chailly            London Sinfonietta        Decca   417114

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead:   SIRGA Festival - A relatively new festival in a remote part of Catalonia featuring music by electro-acoustic composers, SIRGA has recently grown into an international event that brings musicians from all over the world. Relevant Tones visits the SIRGA festival to feature audio from their concerts - All music recorded or featured at the 2015 SIRGA Festival

Daniel D'Adamo: Lames  Ensemble Court Circuit  5:00

Enric Riu: Solitudini  Joan Marti Frasquier, baritone sax   4:05

José Manuel Berenguer: 1/6502 (excerpt)  2:39

Juan Antonio Muro: Réflections sur l'oiseau   Alejandro Castillo, clarinet  3:57

Joan Bagés i Rubi: Incertidumbre Entremezclada Superpuesta  Hodos Ensemble of Paris  4:58

Mateu Malondra: Sydus IIIb  Tomeu Moll-Mas, p.  5:00

Paul Ramage: 7ème anneaux de Saturne  4:52

Hans van Eck: Statement (excerpt)  Tiziana Pintus. v.; Hans van Eck, BassBoxes and live electronics  5:10

Richard Barrett: Life-Form  Arne Deforce, vc.; Barrett, electronics  7:00

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:49            Franz Schubert  Andante from Piano Sonata No. 16                                Arcadi Volodos, piano    Sony    89647

23:09:00            00:07:49            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30                                   Delmé String Quartet     Hyperion           66568

23:20:00            00:03:35            Clara Schumann            Romance Op 22                                    Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano            DeutGram         15312

23:23:00            00:06:49            Johannes Brahms          Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51                                  Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:30:00            00:09:07            Robert Schumann          March from Piano Quintet Op 44                                    Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello     DeutGram         463179

23:41:00            00:03:09            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Solitaire: Sarabande                  Bryden Thomson           Philharmonia Orchestra          Chandos           8867

23:44:00            00:10:06            Gerald Finzi       Introit in F major  Op 6   City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox  Tasmin Little, violin       Chandos           9888

23:56:00            00:03:10            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No.  5 in F minor            English Chamber Orchestra        Steven Mercurio            Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          E1 Music          7785

23:57:00            00:02:11            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd                            Simon Trpceski, piano EMI      272


 