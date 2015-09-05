Program Guide 09-05-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:17:55 Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante for 2 Violins & Hanover Band Anthony Halstead Graham Cracknell, violin; Anna McDonald, violin; Anthony Robson, oboe CPO 999348

00:22:00 00:32:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 68

00:56:00 00:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon Avie 35

01:28:00 00:40:58 Amy Beach Symphony in E minor Op 32 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

02:11:00 00:31:09 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

02:44:00 00:32:21 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111 Cavani String Quartet Donald Weilerstein, viola Azica 71216

03:18:00 00:59:31 Arnold Schoenberg Gurrelieder: Part 1 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Karita Mattila, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Thomas Moser, tenor EMI 57303

04:19:00 00:27:58 Xaver Scharwenka Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 32 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

04:49:00 00:29:02 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

05:20:00 00:16:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Horn Concerto No. 1 in D Hanover Band Roy Goodman Anthony Halstead, horn Nimbus 5190

05:39:00 00:06:35 Georg Schürmann Ludovicus Pius: Overture Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

05:55:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075 Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 2 in G Op 111 ‘Prater’ (1890)

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 in c BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano Centaur 2125

06:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal CBC Musica 1079

06:36:55 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178

07:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane--Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866--Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in F, Wq 183/3 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Gottfried von der Goltz, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 10:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano in B-flat Major K 502: 1. Allegro; 2. Larghetto; 3. Allegretto--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Bion Tsang, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall Seattle, WA Music: 22:00

Isaac Albéniz: Excerpts from Suite española No. 1, Op. 47: 5. Asturias; 3. Sevilla--Xuefei Yang, guitar Great Mountains Music Festival, Alpensia Concert Hall, Pyeongchang, South Korea Music: 10:15

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Pianists I wish I had known – with Zsolt Bognar

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in F Major, Op.34/3 - Jan Smeterlin, piano (YouTube PD) 2:32

Frederic Chopin: Mazurkas Op.30/3 & Op.59/3 - Jan Smeterlin, piano (YouTube PD) 6:07

Maurice Ravel: Valses Nobles et Sentimentales: II. Assez lent - avec une expression intense – Jan Smeterlin, piano (YouTube PD) 1:30

Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr. Schultz-Evler): Arabesques on “The Beautiful Blue Danube” - Jan Smeterlin, piano (YouTube PD) 5:14

Franz Liszt: Etude No.10 “Appassionata” - György Cziffra, piano (YouTube live 1970s PD) 4:04

Franz Liszt: Tarantella di bravura - György Cziffra, piano (Membran 12281 CD) 7:34

Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr. Cziffra): Tristsch-Tratsch Polka - György Cziffra, piano (Membran 12281 CD) 3:29

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No.1 – finale - György Cziffra, piano; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Thomas Schippers (YouTube Live 1959 PD) 6:30

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: TV at the Movies - We’ll hear music from films that began as television series including Mission Impossible, The Fugitive and, of course, Batman

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Descent into Mystery from Batman, 1989 MCA MCAD-10065 Danny Elfman Sinfonia of London/Shirley Walker, cond.

Suicide is Painless (Theme) from M.A.S.H., 1970 Sony 65813 Johnny Mandel/Mike Altman original soundtrack

Training Montage from Highlander, 1986 Silva SILKD6046 Michael Kamen City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Chinese Adventure from The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, 1992 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 Laurence Rosenthal original soundtrack/Laurence Rosenthal, cond.

Main Titles from Wyatt Earp, 1996 Silva 1202 James Newton Howard City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

The Rescue from The Addams Family, 1991 Capitol Records CDP 7 981722 Marc Shaiman original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Get Smart Theme and Max Calls 99 from Get Smart, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 904 2 Trevor Rabin Hollywood Studio Symphony/Gordon Goodwin, cond.

It's Over from The Fugitive, 1993 Silva 5011 James Newton Howard City of Prague Philharmonic

Finale from The Addams Family, 1991 Capitol Records CDP 7 981722 Marc Shaiman original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy from Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy, 2011 Silva 1369 Alberto Iglesias original soundtrack/Alberto Iglesias, cond.

Theme from The Untouchables, 1987 Silva 5011 Ennio Morricone City of Prague Philharmonic

World's Worst Parking Valet and Putting The Miss In Mission from Mission Impossible IV, Ghost Protocol, 2011 Varese Sarabande 302 067 128 2/VSD 7128 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack

Theme from Superman, 1978 Sony 5133 John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Theme and Final Confrontation & Finale from Batman, 1989 Silva 1276 Danny Elfman City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

End Titles from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 Silva SSD 1155 Jerry Goldsmith City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Overture from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 Silva SSD 1155 James Horner City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Glass's ‘Satyagraha’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Zoltán Kodály

12:09:00 00:02:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

12:14:00 00:09:03 Giacomo Meyerbeer L'étoile du nord: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

12:23:00 00:08:45 Anton Rubinstein Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

12:34:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:40:58 Amy Beach Symphony in E minor Op 32 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

13:43:00 00:15:31 Amy Beach Les rêves de Colombine Op 65 Virginia Eskin, piano Northeastn 223

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:02:00 00:13:31 Giacomo Meyerbeer Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

14:20:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major Op 18 Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

14:37:00 00:13:30 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

14:53:00 00:06:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Glass's ‘Satyagraha’

15:03:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

15:37:00 00:14:23 Robert Schumann Papillons Op 2 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67120

15:56:00 00:03:42 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 9 in F minor Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:13:10 Giacomo Meyerbeer Dinorah: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

16:15:00 00:03:15 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Coronation March Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

16:21:00 00:13:44 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in F major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

16:38:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

16:52:00 00:08:31 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

17:34:00 00:05:47 Herbert L. Clarke The Debutante Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet CBS 42137

17:44:00 00:07:42 Amy Beach Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

17:53:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from 'Africa' Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : Loveable Losers - Naturally Charlie Brown and Charity Hope Valentine are on the list, along with Chuck Baxter, Agnes Gooch and lots more

18:00:00 0:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 0:01:40 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Nobody Does It Like Me Michelle Lee Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast Buddah BDS-95006-1-OC

18:02:40 0:05:18 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Charity's Soliloquy Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:09:25 0:02:32 Cole Porter I'm a Gigolo Wiliam Hickey The Decline and Fall of the Entire World… Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:12:09 0:03:03 Clark Gesner Dr. Lucy Reva Rose, Gary Burghoff You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012-159-851-2

18:15:39 0:03:40 Leon Carr-Marc Shaiman Drip, Drop Tapoketa Marc London The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast Masterworks B'way 88697-84153-2

18:19:45 0:02:54 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim You'll Never Get Away From Me Boyd Gaines, Patti LuPone Gypsy -- 2008 B'way Revival Time Life M19659

18:23:19 0:02:05 Burt Bacharach-Hal David Half as Big as Life Sean Hayes Promises, Promises -- 2010 B'way Revival Masterworks B'way 88697-74144

18:25:56 0:03:01 John Kander-Fred Ebb Maybe This Time Natasha Richardson Cabaret -- 1998 B'way Revival RCA 09026-63173-2

18:29:08 0:01:27 Frank Loesser I Like Everybody Shorty Long, Susan Johnson The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:31:00 0:02:55 Stephen Sondheim Someone Is Waiting Dean Jones Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:34:15 0:03:27 Jerry Herman Gooch's Song Jane Connell Mame --Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:38:00 0:03:07 Stephen Schwartz If I Have to Be Alone Paul Sorvino The Baker's Wife --Studio Cast Take Home Tunes THT-772

18:41:35 0:02:55 Bert Williams-Alex Rogers Nobody Bert Willliams Star Spanged Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:44:51 0:04:24 John Kander-Fred Ebb Mr. Cellophane Joel Grey Chicago -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68727

18:49:59 0:01:45 Burt Bacharach-Hal David Promises, Promises Jerry Orbach Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast Ryko RCD10750

18:51:59 0:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:19 0:03:34 Mel Brooks Filler: We Can Do It Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:55 Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante for 2 Violins & Hanover Band Anthony Halstead Graham Cracknell, violin; Anna McDonald, violin; Anthony Robson, oboe CPO 999348

19:22:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:24:00 Sean Shepherd Tuolumne

20:31:00 00:37:28 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 77

21:11:00 00:44:04 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60

21:51:00 00:07:44 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Gilbert and Sullivan Orgy including Allan Sherman’s “When I was a Lad”… “Little Butterball,” and “Bronx Bird Watcher”… Goldberg and Solomon’s “Take a Pair of Pizza Pies”… and Anna Russell tells you how to write your own Gilbert and Sullivan operetta… Jan C. Snow talks about her “Collection of Great Inventions”

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:53 Ron Nelson Sarabande 'For Katharine in April' Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:06:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

23:13:00 00:04:12 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

23:20:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

23:26:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:38:00 00:06:43 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

23:44:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:56:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047

23:57:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728