What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-05-2015

Published September 5, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:17:55            Johann Christian Bach   Sinfonia Concertante for 2 Violins &       Hanover Band   Anthony Halstead           Graham Cracknell, violin; Anna McDonald, violin; Anthony Robson, oboe            CPO     999348

00:22:00            00:32:19            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 54                   Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        68

00:56:00            00:30:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat English Chamber Orchestra          Ralf Gothóni     Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon            Avie      35

01:28:00            00:40:58            Amy Beach       Symphony in E minor  Op 32                 Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           8958

02:11:00            00:31:09            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 16            BBC Philharmonic            Gianandrea Noseda       Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano     Chandos           10802

02:44:00            00:32:21            Johannes Brahms          String Quintet No.  2 in G major  Op 111 Cavani String Quartet                 Donald Weilerstein, viola           Azica    71216

03:18:00            00:59:31            Arnold Schoenberg       Gurrelieder: Part 1         Berlin Philharmonic        Sir Simon Rattle            Karita Mattila, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Thomas Moser, tenor        EMI      57303

04:19:00            00:27:58            Xaver Scharwenka         Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 32      BBC Scottish Symphony        Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion           67508

04:49:00            00:29:02            Maurice Ravel   String Quartet in F                                 Daedalus Quartet          Bridge  9202

05:20:00            00:16:41            Franz Joseph Haydn      Horn Concerto No. 1 in D           Hanover Band   Roy Goodman            Anthony Halstead, horn Nimbus 5190

05:39:00            00:06:35            Georg Schürmann         Ludovicus Pius: Overture                                   Academy Ancient Music Berlin      Harm Mundi      901852

05:55:00            00:04:35            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42                        Takuo Yuasa            Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559075 Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 2 in G Op 111 ‘Prater’ (1890)

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 in c BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano Centaur 2125                                     

06:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal   CBC Musica  1079

06:36:55 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet  Harmonia Mundi   907039

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony of Venezuela Eduardo Mata     Sono Luminus 90178

07:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane--Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866--Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in F, Wq 183/3 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Gottfried von der Goltz, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 10:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano in B-flat Major K 502: 1. Allegro; 2. Larghetto; 3. Allegretto--Benjamin Beilman, violin; Bion Tsang, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music  Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall Seattle, WA Music: 22:00

Isaac Albéniz: Excerpts from Suite española No. 1, Op. 47: 5. Asturias; 3. Sevilla--Xuefei Yang, guitar Great Mountains Music Festival, Alpensia Concert Hall, Pyeongchang, South Korea Music: 10:15

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Pianists I wish I had known – with Zsolt Bognar

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in F Major, Op.34/3 -  Jan Smeterlin, piano (YouTube PD) 2:32

Frederic Chopin: Mazurkas Op.30/3 & Op.59/3 - Jan Smeterlin, piano (YouTube PD) 6:07

Maurice Ravel: Valses Nobles et Sentimentales: II. Assez lent - avec une expression intense – Jan Smeterlin, piano (YouTube PD) 1:30

Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr. Schultz-Evler): Arabesques on “The Beautiful Blue Danube” - Jan Smeterlin, piano (YouTube PD) 5:14

Franz Liszt: Etude No.10 “Appassionata” - György Cziffra, piano (YouTube live 1970s PD) 4:04

Franz Liszt: Tarantella di bravura - György Cziffra, piano (Membran 12281 CD) 7:34

Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr. Cziffra): Tristsch-Tratsch Polka - György Cziffra, piano (Membran 12281 CD) 3:29

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No.1 – finale - György Cziffra, piano; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Thomas Schippers (YouTube Live 1959 PD) 6:30

 

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: TV at the Movies - We’ll hear music from films that began as television series including Mission Impossible, The Fugitive and, of course, Batman

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Descent into Mystery from Batman, 1989 MCA MCAD-10065  Danny Elfman  Sinfonia of London/Shirley Walker, cond.

Suicide is Painless (Theme) from M.A.S.H., 1970  Sony 65813  Johnny Mandel/Mike Altman  original soundtrack

Training Montage from Highlander, 1986  Silva SILKD6046  Michael Kamen  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Chinese Adventure from The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, 1992  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460  Laurence Rosenthal  original soundtrack/Laurence Rosenthal, cond.

Main Titles from Wyatt Earp, 1996  Silva 1202  James Newton Howard  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

The Rescue from The Addams Family, 1991  Capitol Records CDP 7 981722  Marc Shaiman  original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Get Smart Theme and Max Calls 99 from Get Smart, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 904 2  Trevor Rabin  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Gordon Goodwin, cond.

It's Over from The Fugitive, 1993  Silva 5011  James Newton Howard  City of Prague Philharmonic

Finale from The Addams Family, 1991  Capitol Records CDP 7 981722  Marc Shaiman  original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy from Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy, 2011  Silva 1369  Alberto Iglesias  original soundtrack/Alberto Iglesias, cond.

Theme from The Untouchables, 1987  Silva 5011  Ennio Morricone  City of Prague Philharmonic

World's Worst Parking Valet and Putting The Miss In Mission from Mission Impossible IV, Ghost Protocol, 2011  Varese Sarabande 302 067 128 2/VSD 7128  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack

Theme from Superman, 1978  Sony 5133  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Theme and Final Confrontation & Finale from Batman, 1989  Silva 1276  Danny Elfman  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

End Titles from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979  Silva SSD 1155  Jerry Goldsmith  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Overture from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982  Silva SSD 1155  James Horner  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Glass's ‘Satyagraha’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Zoltán Kodály

12:09:00            00:02:45            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor                 Iván Fischer      Budapest Festival Orchestra         Philips  462824

12:14:00            00:09:03            Giacomo Meyerbeer      L'étoile du nord: Overture                       Darrell Ang        New Zealand Symphony        Naxos   573195

12:23:00            00:08:45            Anton Rubinstein           Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 70            BBC Scottish Symphony        Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion           67508

12:34:00            00:25:20            Sir Thomas Beecham     The Faithful Shepherd: Suite                  Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic     MCA     6231

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:40:58            Amy Beach       Symphony in E minor  Op 32                 Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           8958

13:43:00            00:15:31            Amy Beach       Les rêves de Colombine Op 65                          Virginia Eskin, piano            Northeastn        223

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:02:00            00:13:31            Giacomo Meyerbeer      Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite                        Darrell Ang        New Zealand Symphony       Naxos   573195

14:20:00            00:13:44            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major  Op 18               Simon Standage           Academy of Ancient Music        Chandos           540

14:37:00            00:13:30            Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude               Christian Thielemann      Philadelphia Orchestra          DeutGram         453485

14:53:00            00:06:13            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio                    Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Glass's ‘Satyagraha’

15:03:00            00:31:11            Anton Rubinstein           Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor  Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony            Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion           67508

15:37:00            00:14:23            Robert Schumann          Papillons Op 2                          Marc-André Hamelin, piano            Hyperion           67120

15:56:00            00:03:42            Marc-André Hamelin      Etude No.  9 in F minor                          Marc-André Hamelin, piano            Hyperion           67789

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:13:10            Giacomo Meyerbeer      Dinorah: Overture                      Darrell Ang        New Zealand Symphony        Naxos   573195

16:15:00            00:03:15            Giacomo Meyerbeer      Le prophète: Coronation March              Darrell Ang        New Zealand Symphony        Naxos   573195

16:21:00            00:13:44            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in F major  Op 6                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         447733

16:38:00            00:10:53            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra                        Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

16:52:00            00:08:31            Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 64                              Ingrid Fliter, piano         EMI      14899

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead  San Francisco Symphony          Edwin Outwater           Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym            2009

17:34:00            00:05:47            Herbert L. Clarke           The Debutante   Eastman Wind Ensemble           Donald Hunsberger            Wynton Marsalis, cornet            CBS     42137

17:44:00            00:07:42            Amy Beach       Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32             Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony        Chandos           8958

17:53:00            00:06:48            William Grant Still          Land of Romance from 'Africa'                          Lara Downes, piano            Steinway           30016

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman :  Loveable Losers - Naturally Charlie Brown and Charity Hope Valentine are on the list, along with Chuck Baxter, Agnes Gooch and lots more

18:00:00            0:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2          

18:01:05            0:01:40 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Nobody Does It Like Me            Michelle Lee      Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast        Buddah BDS-95006-1-OC          

18:02:40            0:05:18 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Charity's Soliloquy        Gwen Verdon    Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60960          

18:09:25            0:02:32 Cole Porter       I'm a Gigolo      Wiliam Hickey   The Decline and Fall of the Entire World…            Painted Smiles  PSCD-124        

18:12:09            0:03:03 Clark Gesner     Dr. Lucy            Reva Rose, Gary Burghoff         You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown            Decca B'way     012-159-851-2   

18:15:39            0:03:40 Leon Carr-Marc Shaiman            Drip, Drop Tapoketa      Marc London     The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast      Masterworks B'way        88697-84153-2  

18:19:45            0:02:54 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   You'll Never Get Away From Me Boyd Gaines, Patti LuPone            Gypsy -- 2008 B'way Revival      Time Life           M19659

18:23:19            0:02:05 Burt Bacharach-Hal David          Half as Big as Life         Sean Hayes      Promises, Promises -- 2010 B'way Revival    Masterworks B'way        88697-74144     

18:25:56            0:03:01 John Kander-Fred Ebb  Maybe This Time           Natasha Richardson      Cabaret -- 1998 B'way Revival RCA     09026-63173-2  

18:29:08            0:01:27 Frank Loesser   I Like Everybody           Shorty Long, Susan Johnson     The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    S2K48010        

18:31:00            0:02:55 Stephen Sondheim        Someone Is Waiting      Dean Jones      Company -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK65283          

18:34:15            0:03:27 Jerry Herman     Gooch's Song   Jane Connell     Mame --Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60959           

18:38:00            0:03:07 Stephen Schwartz          If I Have to Be Alone     Paul Sorvino     The Baker's Wife --Studio Cast   Take Home Tunes      THT-772           

18:41:35            0:02:55 Bert Williams-Alex Rogers          Nobody            Bert Willliams    Star Spanged Rhythm   Smithsonian            RD111 

18:44:51            0:04:24 John Kander-Fred Ebb  Mr. Cellophane  Joel Grey          Chicago -- Original B'way Cast   RCA            09026-68727     

18:49:59            0:01:45 Burt Bacharach-Hal David          Promises, Promises      Jerry Orbach     Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast       Ryko    RCD10750       

18:51:59            0:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659          

18:53:19            0:03:34 Mel Brooks       Filler: We Can Do It       Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick            The Producers -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK89646          

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:55            Johann Christian Bach   Sinfonia Concertante for 2 Violins &       Hanover Band   Anthony Halstead           Graham Cracknell, violin; Anna McDonald, violin; Anthony Robson, oboe            CPO     999348

19:22:00            00:33:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  2 in C minor  Op 17                   Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Teldec  44943

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:24:00            Sean Shepherd Tuolumne

20:31:00            00:37:28            Dmitri Shostakovich      Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 77

21:11:00            00:44:04            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  6 in D major  Op 60      

21:51:00            00:07:44            Gioacchino Rossini       L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture                    George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          IMG      75962

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Gilbert and Sullivan Orgy including Allan Sherman’s “When I was a Lad”… “Little Butterball,” and “Bronx Bird Watcher”… Goldberg and Solomon’s “Take a Pair of Pizza Pies”… and Anna Russell tells you how to write your own Gilbert and Sullivan operetta… Jan C. Snow talks about her “Collection of Great Inventions”

 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:53            Ron Nelson       Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'                       Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434347

23:06:00            00:06:44            Constant Lambert          Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo                 Barry Wordsworth            BBC Concert Orchestra  Argo     436118

23:13:00            00:04:12            Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40                        Domenico Boyagian      Ohio Philharmonic     Centaur 3311

23:20:00            00:06:23            Amy Beach       Dreaming Op 15                                    Alan Feinberg, piano     Argo     430330

23:26:00            00:09:43            John Cage        In a Landscape                          Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Azica    71281

23:38:00            00:06:43            Percy Grainger  Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss                                   Marc-André Hamelin, piano  Hyperion           66884

23:44:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi       Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10        English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

23:56:00            00:02:41            Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir                                Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba        EMI      58047

23:57:00            00:02:20            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 5 in E                           Nelson Freire, piano      Decca   4782728

 

 