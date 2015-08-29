© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-29-2015

Published August 29, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:37:33            Johannes Brahms          String Sextet No.  1 in B flat major  Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble         Chandos           9151

00:42:00            00:36:21            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  2 in D minor  Op 40 Walter Weller           London Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

01:24:00            00:49:34            Gustav Holst     The Planets Op 32         Los Angeles Philharmonic          Zubin Mehta Women of the Los Angeles Master Chorale         Decca   4785437

02:15:00            00:33:14            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  5 Op 50            New York Philharmonic  Leonard Bernstein            Stanley Drucker, clarinet            CBS     44708

02:51:00            00:40:55            Johannes Brahms          Piano Quintet in F minor  Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   425839

03:34:00            00:33:17            David Diamond Violin Concerto No.  2   Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos   3119

04:11:00            00:25:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   Cello Sonata No.  1 in F major  Op 5 Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Telarc   80740

04:38:00            00:23:01            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  5 in G major  Op 55 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda       Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano     Chandos           10802

05:30:00            00:15:00            Paul Dukas       Overture 'Polyeucte' Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos      9225

05:47:00            00:06:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Allemande Simone Dinnerstein, piano        Sony    798943

05:56:00            00:03:27            George Frideric Handel  Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Murray Perahia, piano            Sony    62785

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Roberto Sierra: Joyous Overture--Milwaukee Symphony/Zdenek Macal  Koss 1021                                      

06:05:57 Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen Suite, part one--Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/José Serebrier Reference Recordings 75                                        

06:14:40 Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen Suite, part two--Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/José Serebrier Reference Recordings 75                                       

06:24:45 Gaetano Donizetti: Una furtiva lagrima (A Tear)--José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863                                   

06:29:03 Giuseppe Verdi: L'esule (The exile)--José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863                                    

06:32:53 Vincenzo Bellini: Dolente imagine d'Fille mia--José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863                                    

06:37:03 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D G 448 ‘Fandango’--José Rey de la Torre, guitar; Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188                

07:00:50 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto--Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Fairfax Symphony William Hudson Elan 82268                                                                                                                                                                        

07:13:57 Fernando Obradors: Canciones clasicas españolas--Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano      Opus Arte  9013      

07:29:47 Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Op 85--Sol Gabetta, cello; Danish National Symphony Mario Venzago RCA 765824

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Drei Fantasiestücke (Three Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73--Joel Noyes, cello; Donald Runnicles, piano  Grand Teton Music Festival, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:42

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g minor, Op. 25--Alessio Bax, piano; Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX  Music: 19:29

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Douglas Hill: Bass 'n' Brass Trio: 1. Jazzette; 2. Sambassa; 4. Bang-Tango--Gail Williams, horn; Larry Zalkind, trombone; Andrew Raciti, bass Grand Teton Music Festival, Jackson Hole, WY  Music: 18:00

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake ballet Suite, Op. 20: 1. Scene; 2. Waltz; 5. Spanish Dance; 6. Neapolitan Dance--Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Tiberiu Soare, conductor  Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian Radio, Bucharest, Romania Music: 14:39

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Pledge Drive – Music about Money, Gold & Jewelry

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Age of Gold Ballet Suite: Introduction; Polka; Dance – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (RCA 3133 LP) 8:18

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio – Aria “Das Gold” – Gottlob Frick, bass; Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (EMI 221607 CD) 2:53

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Jewels of the Madonna- Intermezzo to Act III – NHK Symphony Orchestra/Wolfgang Sawallisch (YouTube PD) 5:07

Charles Gounod: Faust: “Le veau d’or” – Cesare Siepi, bass; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/Jean Morel (Bensar Records 121959 CD) 1:55

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Descent into Niebelheim – George London, bass; Kirsten Flagstad, soprano; Waldemar Kmentt & Set Svanholm, tenors; Eberhard Wächter, baritone; Gustave Neidlinger & Paul Kuen, tenors; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Sir Georg Solti (London 414101 CD) 4:29

Franz Lehar: Gold & Silver Waltz – Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra/Franz Lehar (Naxos 110857 CD) 8:10

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bad Movies/Great Scores - We'll hear first-rate scores from films that were critical flops.

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

New World from Judge Dredd, 1995 Sony 7464 67220 Alan Silvestri Sinfonia of London

The Tomb from The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb, 1964 Silva SSD 1137  Carlo Martelli  Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond

Love Theme from The Scars of Dracula, 1970  Silva SSD 1137  James Bernard  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond

Suite from Raise the Titanic, 1980 Silva 1128 John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond

Suite from The Cotton Club, 1984 Silva 1128 John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond

Escaping the Smokers from Waterworld, 1995 MCA 11282 James Newton Howard  original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

End Title from Cutthroat Island, 1995 Telarc 80682 John Debney Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Avengers Theme and The Final Conflict from The Avengers, 1998 Chapter III Records COMO100 Joel McNeely original soundtrack

Judge Dredd from Judge Dredd, 1995 Sony 7464 67220-2 Alan Silvestri Sinfonia of London

The Battle from Caesar and Cleopatra, 1945 Chandos 9774 Georges Auric BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond

Main Title and Exit Music (Anthony and Cleopatra) from Cleopatra, 1963 Varese Sarabande 302 066 224 Alex North original soundtrack/Alex North, cond

Opening Titles and End Titles from Plan 9 From Outer Space, 1959 Red Bitch Music  various  taken from DVD

Main Titles from Ed Wood, 1994 Silva 1261  Howard Shore  City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Paulus's ‘Courtship Songs’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Women Composers

12:09:00            00:03:21            Dame Ethel Smyth        The March of the Women           Plymouth Festival Orchestra            Philip Brunelle   Eiddwen Harrhy, soprano; Plymouth Festival Chorus       VirginClas         91188

12:21:00            00:09:22            Felix Mendelssohn        Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56                   Claudio Abbado            London Symphony Orchestra     Decca   4785437

12:41:00            00:07:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20       Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           John Gibbons, fortepiano          Koch Intl           7575

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            01:08:25            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125     Vienna Philharmonic            Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt            Joan Sutherland, soprano; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; James King, tenor; Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus          Decca   4785437

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
 

14:20:00            00:09:37            Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 4 Keyboards in A minor     Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell   Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Sponseller, hc; Janina Ceaser, harpsichord; Paul Jenkins, harpsichord            Eclectra            2059

14:41:00            00:10:18            Franz Joseph Haydn      Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104                        Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Paulus's ‘Courtship Songs’

15:04:00            00:09:53            Peter Tchaikovsky         Marche slav Op 31                    Kenneth Alwyn  London Symphony Orchestra          Decca   4785437

15:19:00            00:09:53            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Spring" Concerto in E major  Op 8          English Chamber Orchestra          David Lockington          Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          E1 Music          7790

15:39:00            00:10:01            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Finale from Symphony Op 40                Franz Welser-Möst            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      56169

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:11:29            Gioacchino Rossini       William Tell: Overture                 Piero Gamba     London Symphony Orchestra          Decca   4785437

16:19:00            00:10:04            George Frideric Handel  Concerto in F major                   Trevor Pinnock  English Concert            Archiv   453451

16:40:00            00:10:30            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333              Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80314

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00            00:12:19            George Gershwin           Second Rhapsody        Harmonie Ensemble New York   Steven Richman           Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge  9212

17:19:00            00:09:48            Virgil Thomson  The River: The Old South                       Sir Neville Marriner         Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra        EMI      6612

17:39:00            00:08:52            Aaron Copland  An Outdoor Overture                 Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    62401

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Lullabies of Broadway - Cradle songs for people of all ages. Some are tender, some are jazzy, and all of them are memorably performed by Julie Andrews, Barbara Cook, Bobby Short and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:10 00:01:33 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Wini Shaw American Songbook Series: Harry Warren            Smithsonian RD048-14

18:02:40 00:02:49 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Jerry Orbach 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA 7863-53891

18:05:29 00:02:41 Irving Berlin No Strings   Fred Astaire  Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:08:25 00:03:58 Irving Berlin Moonshine Lullaby Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:12:24 00:03:12 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Sleepyhead Mary Martin   Mary Martin Sings, Richard Rodgers Plays      RCA 9026-60558

18:15:25 00:02:24 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Lullaby Sally Ann Howes         I Remember Mama Jay 1360

18:18:18 00:03:00 John Morris-Gerald Freedman Three Ships Tessie O'Shea A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20025

18:21:36 00:01:47 Richard M./Robert B. Sherman  Stay Awake  Julie Andrews ‘The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song’            Disney  60657

18:23:19 00:03:17 Stephen Sondheim Not While I'm Around Cleo Laine Cleo Sings Sondheim RCA 77021RC

18:26:59 00:02:29 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer    Hit the Road to Dreamland Harold Arlen  The Music of Harold Arlen            Harbinger          HCD1505

18:30:28 00:03:02 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime Maxine Sullivan ‘Maxine Sullivan: The Le Ruban Bleu Years’ Baldwin Street 303

18:33:17 00:03:37 William Archibald-Baldwin Bergersen   Sleep, Baby, Don't Cry Bobby Short Swing That Music Telarc 83317

18:36:43 00:01:24 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick    Go to Sleep, Whatever You Are Barbara Harris   The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony 48209

18:38:25 00:02:32 Harold Rome Blueberry Eyes  Company Gone With the Wind -- London Cast EMI SCXA9252

18:41:21 00:02:15 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Distant Melody Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:43:51 00:03:28 Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry   Sleepy Man Rhonda CoulletThe Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast Columbia P14589

18:47:27 00:03:46 Oliver Wallace-Ned Washington Baby Mine Barbara Cook ‘Barbara Cook: The Disney Album’ MCA 76732-6244

18:51:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659

18:53:16 00:00:54 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer    Filler: Overture Orchestra St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival   Mercury 31453-81482

18:54:10 00:02:38 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer    Filler: Lullaby    Vanessa Williams St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival Mercury 31453-81482

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:08            Jean Sibelius    Pohjola's Daughter Op 49                      Horst Stein        Orch de la Suisse Romande          Decca   4785437

19:19:00            00:35:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major     Northern Sinfonia            Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano   Avie      2200

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Janos Starker, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall - An archival concert from 2/1/82 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts, and the first appearance with the Orchestra by Christoph von Dohnányi, who was soon to become its sixth music director

20:04:00            00:11:25            Béla Bartók       Two Portraits Op 5       

20:19:00            00:21:47            Béla Bartók       Viola Concerto             

20:44:00            00:36:19            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  8 in G Op 88    

21:35:00            00:24:56            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet                  Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   430413

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A story from Stuart McLean… Mark Levy talks about ‘Traveling with Tchaikovsky’… and Richard Perlmutter’s ‘Tchaikovsky’s Cannonball’…plus the Kaminsky International Kazoo Quartet’s ‘1813 Overture’
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:07:49            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio                 Kenneth Schermerhorn    Nashville Symphony      Naxos   557460

23:09:00            00:09:47            Keith Jarrett      Adagio for Oboe & Strings        Fairfield Orchestra         Thomas Crawford            Marcia Butler, oboe       ECM     1450

23:22:00            00:09:29            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22     Northern Sinfonia            Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano   Avie      2200

23:31:00            00:07:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16                                 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello         CMS Studio      82503

23:40:00            00:05:53            Frederick Delius            A Song Before Sunrise              Richard Hickox  Northern Sinfonia            EMI      65067

23:45:00            00:08:05            Gustav Holst     The Planets: Venus Op 32                      Zubin Mehta      Los Angeles Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

23:56:00            00:03:03            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman                Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic         Sony    90578

 

 