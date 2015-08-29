Program Guide 08-29-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

00:42:00 00:36:21 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Op 40 Walter Weller London Philharmonic Decca 4785437

01:24:00 00:49:34 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Women of the Los Angeles Master Chorale Decca 4785437

02:15:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

02:51:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

03:34:00 00:33:17 David Diamond Violin Concerto No. 2 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3119

04:11:00 00:25:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major Op 5 Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

04:38:00 00:23:01 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 5 in G major Op 55 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

05:30:00 00:15:00 Paul Dukas Overture 'Polyeucte' Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9225

05:47:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Allemande Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

05:56:00 00:03:27 George Frideric Handel Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Roberto Sierra: Joyous Overture--Milwaukee Symphony/Zdenek Macal Koss 1021

06:05:57 Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen Suite, part one--Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/José Serebrier Reference Recordings 75

06:14:40 Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen Suite, part two--Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/José Serebrier Reference Recordings 75

06:24:45 Gaetano Donizetti: Una furtiva lagrima (A Tear)--José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:29:03 Giuseppe Verdi: L'esule (The exile)--José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:32:53 Vincenzo Bellini: Dolente imagine d'Fille mia--José Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Sony 45863

06:37:03 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D G 448 ‘Fandango’--José Rey de la Torre, guitar; Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188

07:00:50 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto--Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Fairfax Symphony William Hudson Elan 82268

07:13:57 Fernando Obradors: Canciones clasicas españolas--Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013

07:29:47 Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Op 85--Sol Gabetta, cello; Danish National Symphony Mario Venzago RCA 765824

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Drei Fantasiestücke (Three Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73--Joel Noyes, cello; Donald Runnicles, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:42

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g minor, Op. 25--Alessio Bax, piano; Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 19:29

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Douglas Hill: Bass 'n' Brass Trio: 1. Jazzette; 2. Sambassa; 4. Bang-Tango--Gail Williams, horn; Larry Zalkind, trombone; Andrew Raciti, bass Grand Teton Music Festival, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 18:00

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake ballet Suite, Op. 20: 1. Scene; 2. Waltz; 5. Spanish Dance; 6. Neapolitan Dance--Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Tiberiu Soare, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Romanian Radio, Bucharest, Romania Music: 14:39

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Pledge Drive – Music about Money, Gold & Jewelry

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Age of Gold Ballet Suite: Introduction; Polka; Dance – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (RCA 3133 LP) 8:18

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio – Aria “Das Gold” – Gottlob Frick, bass; Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (EMI 221607 CD) 2:53

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Jewels of the Madonna- Intermezzo to Act III – NHK Symphony Orchestra/Wolfgang Sawallisch (YouTube PD) 5:07

Charles Gounod: Faust: “Le veau d’or” – Cesare Siepi, bass; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/Jean Morel (Bensar Records 121959 CD) 1:55

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Descent into Niebelheim – George London, bass; Kirsten Flagstad, soprano; Waldemar Kmentt & Set Svanholm, tenors; Eberhard Wächter, baritone; Gustave Neidlinger & Paul Kuen, tenors; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Sir Georg Solti (London 414101 CD) 4:29

Franz Lehar: Gold & Silver Waltz – Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra/Franz Lehar (Naxos 110857 CD) 8:10

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bad Movies/Great Scores - We'll hear first-rate scores from films that were critical flops.

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

New World from Judge Dredd, 1995 Sony 7464 67220 Alan Silvestri Sinfonia of London

The Tomb from The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb, 1964 Silva SSD 1137 Carlo Martelli Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond

Love Theme from The Scars of Dracula, 1970 Silva SSD 1137 James Bernard City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond

Suite from Raise the Titanic, 1980 Silva 1128 John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond

Suite from The Cotton Club, 1984 Silva 1128 John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond

Escaping the Smokers from Waterworld, 1995 MCA 11282 James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

End Title from Cutthroat Island, 1995 Telarc 80682 John Debney Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Avengers Theme and The Final Conflict from The Avengers, 1998 Chapter III Records COMO100 Joel McNeely original soundtrack

Judge Dredd from Judge Dredd, 1995 Sony 7464 67220-2 Alan Silvestri Sinfonia of London

The Battle from Caesar and Cleopatra, 1945 Chandos 9774 Georges Auric BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond

Main Title and Exit Music (Anthony and Cleopatra) from Cleopatra, 1963 Varese Sarabande 302 066 224 Alex North original soundtrack/Alex North, cond

Opening Titles and End Titles from Plan 9 From Outer Space, 1959 Red Bitch Music various taken from DVD

Main Titles from Ed Wood, 1994 Silva 1261 Howard Shore City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Paulus's ‘Courtship Songs’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Women Composers

12:09:00 00:03:21 Dame Ethel Smyth The March of the Women Plymouth Festival Orchestra Philip Brunelle Eiddwen Harrhy, soprano; Plymouth Festival Chorus VirginClas 91188

12:21:00 00:09:22 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56 Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

12:41:00 00:07:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell John Gibbons, fortepiano Koch Intl 7575

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:08:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125 Vienna Philharmonic Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt Joan Sutherland, soprano; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; James King, tenor; Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier



14:20:00 00:09:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 4 Keyboards in A minor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Sponseller, hc; Janina Ceaser, harpsichord; Paul Jenkins, harpsichord Eclectra 2059

14:41:00 00:10:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Paulus's ‘Courtship Songs’

15:04:00 00:09:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31 Kenneth Alwyn London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

15:19:00 00:09:53 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring" Concerto in E major Op 8 English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

15:39:00 00:10:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Symphony Op 40 Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:11:29 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

16:19:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

16:40:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212

17:19:00 00:09:48 Virgil Thomson The River: The Old South Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

17:39:00 00:08:52 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Lullabies of Broadway - Cradle songs for people of all ages. Some are tender, some are jazzy, and all of them are memorably performed by Julie Andrews, Barbara Cook, Bobby Short and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:10 00:01:33 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Wini Shaw American Songbook Series: Harry Warren Smithsonian RD048-14

18:02:40 00:02:49 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Jerry Orbach 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA 7863-53891

18:05:29 00:02:41 Irving Berlin No Strings Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:08:25 00:03:58 Irving Berlin Moonshine Lullaby Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:12:24 00:03:12 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sleepyhead Mary Martin Mary Martin Sings, Richard Rodgers Plays RCA 9026-60558

18:15:25 00:02:24 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Lullaby Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama Jay 1360

18:18:18 00:03:00 John Morris-Gerald Freedman Three Ships Tessie O'Shea A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20025

18:21:36 00:01:47 Richard M./Robert B. Sherman Stay Awake Julie Andrews ‘The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song’ Disney 60657

18:23:19 00:03:17 Stephen Sondheim Not While I'm Around Cleo Laine Cleo Sings Sondheim RCA 77021RC

18:26:59 00:02:29 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit the Road to Dreamland Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:30:28 00:03:02 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime Maxine Sullivan ‘Maxine Sullivan: The Le Ruban Bleu Years’ Baldwin Street 303

18:33:17 00:03:37 William Archibald-Baldwin Bergersen Sleep, Baby, Don't Cry Bobby Short Swing That Music Telarc 83317

18:36:43 00:01:24 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Go to Sleep, Whatever You Are Barbara Harris The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony 48209

18:38:25 00:02:32 Harold Rome Blueberry Eyes Company Gone With the Wind -- London Cast EMI SCXA9252

18:41:21 00:02:15 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Distant Melody Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:43:51 00:03:28 Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry Sleepy Man Rhonda CoulletThe Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast Columbia P14589

18:47:27 00:03:46 Oliver Wallace-Ned Washington Baby Mine Barbara Cook ‘Barbara Cook: The Disney Album’ MCA 76732-6244

18:51:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659

18:53:16 00:00:54 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: Overture Orchestra St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival Mercury 31453-81482

18:54:10 00:02:38 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: Lullaby Vanessa Williams St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival Mercury 31453-81482

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:08 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

19:19:00 00:35:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Janos Starker, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall - An archival concert from 2/1/82 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra radio broadcasts, and the first appearance with the Orchestra by Christoph von Dohnányi, who was soon to become its sixth music director

20:04:00 00:11:25 Béla Bartók Two Portraits Op 5

20:19:00 00:21:47 Béla Bartók Viola Concerto

20:44:00 00:36:19 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88

21:35:00 00:24:56 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A story from Stuart McLean… Mark Levy talks about ‘Traveling with Tchaikovsky’… and Richard Perlmutter’s ‘Tchaikovsky’s Cannonball’…plus the Kaminsky International Kazoo Quartet’s ‘1813 Overture’



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

23:09:00 00:09:47 Keith Jarrett Adagio for Oboe & Strings Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marcia Butler, oboe ECM 1450

23:22:00 00:09:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

23:31:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

23:40:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067

23:45:00 00:08:05 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32 Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

23:56:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578