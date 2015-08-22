Program Guide 08-22-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:22 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975

00:35:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

01:02:00 00:43:53 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43 Pierre Monteux London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

01:48:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

02:25:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14 Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

03:13:00 00:34:39 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 15 in E flat minor Op 144 Fitzwilliam String Quartet Decca 4785437

03:49:00 00:33:31 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Chorus Naxos 570716

04:24:00 00:25:25 Albert Roussel Symphony No. 3 in G minor Op 42 Stéphane Denève Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 570245

04:51:00 00:26:20 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 26 in G minor Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

05:19:00 00:17:22 Joseph Jongen Concerto for Wind Quintet Op 124 Sylvan Wind Quintet Koch Intl 7081

05:38:00 00:05:45 Carl Nielsen Humoresque-Bagatelles Op 11 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano VirginClas 45129

05:50:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 22 in F major Op 54 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza--Carlos Gardel, baritone Jamada Digital n/a

06:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita --New York - Buenos Aires Connection VAI Audio 20001

06:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro)--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 63122

06:20:33 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat--Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 002171502

06:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante)--Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra Fabio Mechetti Naxos 8573115

07:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Mágica--Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002298902

07:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002298902

07:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento--Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

07:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216--Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Eduardo Marturet Brilliant Classics 116167

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation Op 72/5--Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Russian Romantics For Cello and Piano Dorian 90188 Music: 4:26

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet, fantasy-overture after Shakespeare--Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Zurich Festival, Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland Music: 19:09

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Billy Brown from Albuquerque, NM Time: 7:26

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Tränenregen from Die schöne Mullerin--Benjamin Luxon, baritone; David Willison, piano Album: Schubert: Die Schone Mullerin Chandos 8725 Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for Viola da gamba and Keyboard No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1027--David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:56

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Hajime Komatsu: Four Japanese Folksongs for String Quartet, Suite 2: 2. Nanbu Ushioi Uta; 3. Otemoyan; 4. Aizu Bandaisan--Apollo Chamber Players: Matthew Detrick, violin; Anabel Ramirez, violin; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Christ the King Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, Houston, TX Music: 11:32

Charles Ives: In the Barn--Ruggero Allifranchini, violin, Jeremy Denk, piano Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:20

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30: Movements 2 and 3--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 26:33

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Poissons

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “St. Anthony Preaches to the Fishes” – Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Gerald Moore, piano (Angel Seraphim 60034 LP) 4:38

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection:” Scherzo – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Bruno Walter (CBS 45674 CD) 10:44

Claude Debussy: Images Book II: “Poisson d’or” – Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano (DG 469820 CD) 4:02

Erik Satie: “The Dreamy Fish” – Aldo Ciccolini, piano (EMI 497132 CD) 6:02

Franz Schubert: “The Trout” – Lotte Schöne, soprano; with piano accompaniment (EMI RLS 766 LP) 2:20

Franz Schubert: Quintet in A Major “The Trout:” Theme & Variations and Finale – Peter Serkin, piano; Alexander Schneider, violin; Michael tree, viola; David Soyer, cello; Julius Levine, double bass (Vanguard 71145 LP) 14:56

Manuel de Falla: El Amor Brujo: The Fisherman’s Song – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 90576 CD) 3:01

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Robots, Androids, and Cyborgs

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hyperjump from WALL-E, 2008 Walt Disney D000174302 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Metropolis-Thema, Im Laboratorium-Verwundlung, and In Rotwangs Salone from Metropolis, 1927 Capriccio C5066 Gottfried Huppertz Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin/Frank Strobel, cond.

Outer Space, Gort, The Robot, Farewell and finale from The Day the Earth Stood Still, 1951 London443 899-2 Bernard Herrmann National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann cond.

Robby Arranges Flowers, Zaps Monkey from Forbidden Planet, 1956 Small Planet PRO-002 Bebe and Louis Barron original soundtrack

Adagio from Gayaneh Ballet Suite Turner Classic Movies R2 72562 Aram Khachaturian Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Gennady Rozhdestvensky, cond.

The Dune Sea of Tatooine/Jawa Sandcrawler from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, 1977 RCA 09026-68772-2 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

End Title from Alien, 1979 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Prelude/Ripley's Rescue from Aliens, 1986 Silva 1288 James Horner City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Reawakening from 9, 2009 Focus KOC-CD-4776 Deborah Lurie/Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Cybertronics from A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001 Warner Bros 9 48096-2 John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Rock Shop from Robocop, 1987 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Basil Poledouris The Sinfonia of London/Howard Blake, cond.

Suite from Terminator II: Judgment Day, 1991 Silva STD 5014 Brad Fiedel City of Prague Philharmonic

2815 A.D. and Repair Ward from WALL-E, 2008 Walt Disney D000174302 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Main Titles/Prologue from Blade Runner, 1982 BSX 8917 Vangelis Edgar Rothermich, synthesizer

Stored Memories and Monica's Theme from A.I. Artificial Inteligence, 2001 Warner Bros 948096-2 John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Release from 9, 2009 Focus KOC-CD-4776 Deborah Lurie/Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The Grand Finale and The End from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 MCA MCAD-10133 Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Tippett Triple; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Felix Mendelssohn and Child Prodigy Composers

12:09:00 00:04:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo in D minor Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80670

12:16:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

12:33:00 00:17:06 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

12:53:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Images: Rondes de printemps Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:02:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

14:24:00 00:15:14 Claude Debussy Printemps Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

14:42:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

14:56:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Ballet Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Tippett Triple

15:04:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20 Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

15:38:00 00:09:54 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In the Tavern Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

15:49:00 00:09:56 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Summer" Concerto in G minor Op 8 Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:23:46 Sir Alexander Mackenzie Pibroch Op 42 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch David Davies Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66975

16:27:00 00:06:18 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D flat major Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

16:36:00 00:11:18 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Chorus Philips 442011

16:49:00 00:10:28 Gian-Francesco Malipiero Four Inventions Peter Maag Filarmonia Veneta MarcoPolo 223397

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

17:22:00 00:10:36 George Gershwin Cuban Overture Jeff Tyzik Rochester Philharmonic Harm Mundi 807441

17:35:00 00:09:22 Gail Kubik Gerald McBoing Boing XTET Chamber Ensemble Adam Stern Werner Klemperer, narrator; David Johnson, percussion Delos 6001

17:47:00 00:13:08 Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: And Then I Wrote - Several dozen Broadway and Hollywood gems get polished by the writers themselves, including Kander and Ebb, George Gershwin, Stephen Sondheim and Johnny Mercer

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:19 00:02:08 Jerry Herman Mame Jerry Herman Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60659

18:03:21 00:01:16 Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle I'm Just Wild About Harry Eublie Blake-Noble SissleThe 86 Years of Eubie Blake Columbia C2S847

18:05:22 00:01:55 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Big Spender Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields An Evening With Dorothy Fields DRG 5167

18:07:30 00:02:05 Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash Speak Low Kurt Weill Composers Do Their Own Thing Pelican LP120

18:09:34 00:03:06 Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe Johnny Mercer Mercer Sings Mercer DRG91514

18:12:37 00:01:55 Roger Edens-B.Comden-A.Green The French Lesson Betty Comden, Adolph Green Comden and Green Perform Their Own Songs DRG MRS906

18:14:24 00:02:32 Hugh Martin The Trolley Song Hugh Martin Hugh Sings Martin PS Classics PS9535

18:17:53 00:03:11 Harold Rome Gin Rummy Rhapsody Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG5249

18:21:09 00:01:16 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Lover Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

18:22:22 00:01:37 Jerome Kern-Otto Barbach Smoke Gets in Your Eyes Jerome Kern Cavalcade of American Music Ariel CAM11

18:23:41 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin S'Wonderful George Gershwin Funny Face Smithsonian R019

18:25:11 00:01:49 George Gershwin-Arthur Jackson From Now On George Gershwin George Gershwin: The Piano Rolls, Volume 2 Nonesuch 79370-2

18:27:33 00:03:34 Richard Rodgers March of the Siamese Children Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers Conducts 'Slaughter on 10th Avenue' Odyssey Y35213

18:31:31 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldob Harnick Sunrise, Sunset Sheldon Harnick, Margery Gray An Evening With Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603

18:35:00 00:03:05 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Just in Time Jule Styne Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:37:57 00:01:50 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady Frank Loesser An Evening With Frank Loesser DRG5169

18:40:01 00:01:44 Stephen Sondheim Anyone Can Whistle Stephen Sondheim Sondheim: A Musical Tribute RCA 60515-2-RC

18:41:42 00:01:01 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Surrey With the Fringe on Top Oscar Hammerstein Rodgers and Hammerstein: A Recorded Portrait MGM 2E4RP

18:42:27 00:02:30 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin It's a New World Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1515

18:44:40 00:01:44 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Never Never Land Betty Comden A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green Angel 7777-64773-2

18:46:19 00:01:29 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen It's Only a Paper Moon Yip Harburg American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

18:48:14 00:03:57 John Kander-Fred Ebb Yes John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening With Kander and Ebb Laureate LL-605

18:52:22 00:00:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:37 Sheldon Harnick-Michel Legrand Filler: One Family Sheldon Harnick, Margery Gray, Leigh Beery Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:48 Antonín Vranicky Violin Concerto in C major Op 11 Prague Chamber Orchestra Milan Lajcík Gabriela Demeterová, violin Supraphon 2

19:30:00 00:26:51 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 300350

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:39:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 49695

20:50:00 00:44:36 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 413654

21:35:00 00:23:18 Claude Debussy La mer Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417488

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre’s “Underwater World of Jacques Cocteau”… Songs about places – “The Brooklyn Beguine,” “Boston Beguine” and “The Honolulu Chorus”…Jan C. Snow’s “Good Boy”…This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

23:08:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:19:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:28:00 00:07:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40 Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

23:38:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:46:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from 'Three Nocturnes' Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:56:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425

23:57:00 00:01:58 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28 Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848