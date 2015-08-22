© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-22-2015

Published August 22, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:31:22            Sir Alexander Mackenzie            Violin Concerto in C sharp minor  Op 32 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin  Hyperion           66975

00:35:00            00:25:00            Claude Debussy            Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra  Orchestre National de France            Marek Janowski            Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     68127

01:02:00            00:43:53            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                   Pierre Monteux  London Symphony Orchestra     Decca   4785437

01:48:00            00:35:10            Johannes Brahms          Piano Quartet No.  3 in C minor  Op 60                           Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony    45846

02:25:00            00:46:27            Josef Suk         Symphony No. 1 in E major  Op 14                    Václav Neumann            Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        111964

03:13:00            00:34:39            Dmitri Shostakovich      String Quartet No. 15 in E flat minor  Op 144                              Fitzwilliam String Quartet            Decca   4785437

03:49:00            00:33:31            Modest Mussorgsky      Pictures at an Exhibition            Nashville Symphony      Leonard Slatkin  Nashville Symphony Chorus      Naxos   570716

04:24:00            00:25:25            Albert Roussel  Symphony No.  3 in G minor  Op 42                   Stéphane Denève            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   570245

04:51:00            00:26:20            Franz Joseph Haydn      String Quartet No. 26 in G minor  Op 20                          Daedalus Quartet Bridge  9326

05:19:00            00:17:22            Joseph Jongen Concerto for Wind Quintet Op 124                                  Sylvan Wind Quintet            Koch Intl           7081

05:38:00            00:05:45            Carl Nielsen       Humoresque-Bagatelles Op 11                           Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            VirginClas         45129

05:50:00            00:09:40            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 22 in F major  Op 54                           HJ Lim, piano    EMI      64952

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza--Carlos Gardel, baritone  Jamada Digital     n/a                                                      

06:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita --New York - Buenos Aires Connection   VAI Audio      20001                                                     

06:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro)--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars   Sony   63122                  

06:20:33 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat--Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra   Claudio Abbado   DeutGram   002171502                   

06:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante)--Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra     Fabio Mechetti   Naxos    8573115           

07:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Mágica--Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar     Azica    71297                                    

07:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble    Pablo Heras-Casado       Archiv 002298902                                                    

07:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble      Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv 002298902                                                    

07:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento--Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela     Maximiano Valdés     Sono Luminus      90227                                                

07:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216--Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra    Eduardo Marturet    Brilliant Classics    116167

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation Op 72/5--Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Russian Romantics For Cello and Piano Dorian 90188 Music: 4:26

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet, fantasy-overture after Shakespeare--Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Zurich Festival, Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland Music: 19:09

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Billy Brown from Albuquerque, NM Time: 7:26

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Tränenregen from Die schöne Mullerin--Benjamin Luxon, baritone; David Willison, piano Album: Schubert: Die Schone Mullerin  Chandos 8725  Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for Viola da gamba and Keyboard No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1027--David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano  Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA  Music: 11:56

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Hajime Komatsu: Four Japanese Folksongs for String Quartet, Suite 2: 2. Nanbu Ushioi Uta; 3. Otemoyan; 4. Aizu Bandaisan--Apollo Chamber Players: Matthew Detrick, violin; Anabel Ramirez, violin; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Christ the King Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, Houston, TX Music: 11:32

Charles Ives: In the Barn--Ruggero Allifranchini, violin, Jeremy Denk, piano Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul, MN  Music: 4:20

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30: Movements 2 and 3--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY  Music: 26:33

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Poissons

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “St. Anthony Preaches to the Fishes” – Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Gerald Moore, piano (Angel Seraphim 60034 LP) 4:38

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection:” Scherzo – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Bruno Walter (CBS 45674 CD) 10:44

Claude Debussy: Images Book II: “Poisson d’or” – Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano (DG 469820 CD) 4:02

Erik Satie: “The Dreamy Fish” – Aldo Ciccolini, piano (EMI 497132 CD) 6:02

Franz Schubert:  “The Trout” – Lotte Schöne, soprano; with piano accompaniment (EMI RLS 766 LP) 2:20

Franz Schubert:  Quintet in A Major “The Trout:” Theme & Variations and Finale – Peter Serkin, piano; Alexander Schneider, violin; Michael tree, viola; David Soyer, cello; Julius Levine, double bass (Vanguard 71145 LP) 14:56

Manuel de Falla: El Amor Brujo: The Fisherman’s Song – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 90576 CD) 3:01

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Robots, Androids, and Cyborgs

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Hyperjump from WALL-E, 2008  Walt Disney D000174302  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.
Metropolis-Thema, Im Laboratorium-Verwundlung, and In Rotwangs Salone from Metropolis, 1927 Capriccio C5066  Gottfried Huppertz  Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin/Frank Strobel, cond.
Outer Space, Gort, The Robot, Farewell and finale from The Day the Earth Stood Still, 1951  London443 899-2  Bernard Herrmann  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann cond.
Robby Arranges Flowers, Zaps Monkey from Forbidden Planet, 1956  Small Planet PRO-002  Bebe and Louis Barron  original soundtrack
Adagio from Gayaneh Ballet Suite  Turner Classic Movies R2 72562  Aram Khachaturian  Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Gennady Rozhdestvensky, cond.
The Dune Sea of Tatooine/Jawa Sandcrawler from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, 1977  RCA 09026-68772-2  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
End Title from Alien, 1979  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Prelude/Ripley's Rescue from Aliens, 1986  Silva 1288  James Horner  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Reawakening from 9, 2009  Focus KOC-CD-4776  Deborah Lurie/Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Cybertronics from A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001  Warner Bros 9 48096-2  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Rock Shop from Robocop, 1987  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Basil Poledouris  The Sinfonia of London/Howard Blake, cond.
Suite from Terminator II: Judgment Day, 1991  Silva STD 5014  Brad Fiedel  City of Prague Philharmonic
2815 A.D. and Repair Ward from WALL-E, 2008  Walt Disney D000174302  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.
Main Titles/Prologue from Blade Runner, 1982  BSX 8917  Vangelis  Edgar Rothermich, synthesizer
Stored Memories and Monica's Theme from A.I. Artificial Inteligence, 2001  Warner Bros 948096-2  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Release from 9, 2009  Focus KOC-CD-4776  Deborah Lurie/Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
The Grand Finale and The End from Edward Scissorhands, 1990  MCA MCAD-10133  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Tippett Triple; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Felix Mendelssohn and Child Prodigy Composers

12:09:00            00:04:50            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Scherzo in D minor                    Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80670

12:16:00            00:13:38            Claude Debussy            Petite Suite                   Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63056

12:33:00            00:17:06            Claude Debussy            Suite bergamasque                               Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9350

12:53:00            00:07:39            Claude Debussy            Images: Rondes de printemps               Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         435766

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:57:47            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425405

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:02:00            00:18:32            Claude Debussy            Images: Ibéria               Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

14:24:00            00:15:14            Claude Debussy            Printemps                     Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon            Naxos   572583

14:42:00            00:13:35            Claude Debussy            Pour le piano                            Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     68127

14:56:00            00:03:06            Claude Debussy            Petite Suite: Ballet                     Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos   572583

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Tippett Triple

15:04:00            00:31:50            Felix Mendelssohn        Octet for Strings in E flat major  Op 20   Cleveland Quartet                      Meliora String Quartet    Telarc   80142

15:38:00            00:09:54            Carl Orff           Carmina burana: In the Tavern    Bavarian Radio Symphony         Daniel Harding Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Bavarian Radio Chorus     DeutGram         4778778

15:49:00            00:09:56            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: "Summer" Concerto in G minor  Op 8       Academy St. Martin in Fields            Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    11013

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:23:46            Sir Alexander Mackenzie            Pibroch Op 42   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           David Davies  Malcolm Stewart, violin  Hyperion           66975

16:27:00            00:06:18            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No.  6 in D flat major                                 Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4793449

16:36:00            00:11:18            Alexander Borodin         Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances            Mariinsky Theater Orchestra          Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Chorus           Philips  442011

16:49:00            00:10:28            Gian-Francesco Malipiero          Four Inventions             Peter Maag       Filarmonia Veneta            MarcoPolo        223397

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:17:48            Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite        Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Scott Goff, flute            Naxos   559160

17:22:00            00:10:36            George Gershwin           Cuban Overture             Jeff Tyzik          Rochester Philharmonic            Harm Mundi      807441

17:35:00            00:09:22            Gail Kubik         Gerald McBoing Boing  XTET Chamber Ensemble          Adam Stern            Werner Klemperer, narrator; David Johnson, percussion  Delos   6001

17:47:00            00:13:08            Bernard Herrmann          Currier and Ives Suite                 James Sedares New Zealand Symphony        Koch Intl           7224

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: And Then I Wrote - Several dozen Broadway and Hollywood gems get polished by the writers themselves, including Kander and Ebb, George Gershwin, Stephen Sondheim and Johnny Mercer

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2
18:01:19  00:02:08  Jerry Herman  Mame  Jerry Herman   Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony  SK60659
18:03:21  00:01:16  Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle  I'm Just Wild About Harry  Eublie Blake-Noble SissleThe 86 Years of Eubie Blake    Columbia  C2S847
18:05:22  00:01:55  Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields  Big Spender  Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields  An Evening With Dorothy Fields  DRG  5167
18:07:30  00:02:05  Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash  Speak Low   Kurt Weill  Composers Do Their Own Thing Pelican         LP120
18:09:34  00:03:06  Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren  On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe        Johnny Mercer  Mercer Sings Mercer     DRG91514
18:12:37  00:01:55  Roger Edens-B.Comden-A.Green  The French Lesson  Betty Comden, Adolph Green Comden and Green Perform Their Own Songs          DRG     MRS906
18:14:24  00:02:32  Hugh Martin The Trolley Song  Hugh Martin   Hugh Sings Martin  PS Classics PS9535
18:17:53  00:03:11  Harold Rome  Gin Rummy Rhapsody  Harold Rome   A Touch of Rome  DRG5249
18:21:09  00:01:16  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Lover  Richard Rodgers  Richard Rodgers: Command Performance  Harbinger   HCD2501
18:22:22  00:01:37  Jerome Kern-Otto Barbach    Smoke Gets in Your Eyes  Jerome Kern Cavalcade of American Music   Ariel  CAM11
18:23:41  00:00:50  George and Ira Gershwin       S'Wonderful  George Gershwin  Funny Face Smithsonian  R019
18:25:11  00:01:49  George Gershwin-Arthur Jackson  From Now On  George Gershwin    George Gershwin: The Piano Rolls, Volume 2  Nonesuch  79370-2
18:27:33  00:03:34  Richard Rodgers      March of the Siamese Children   Richard Rodgers  Richard Rodgers Conducts 'Slaughter on 10th Avenue'         Odyssey  Y35213
18:31:31  00:03:13  Jerry Bock-Sheldob Harnick  Sunrise, Sunset Sheldon Harnick, Margery Gray  An Evening With Sheldon Harnick Laureate  LL-603
18:35:00  00:03:05  Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Just in Time   Jule Styne  Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89545
18:37:57  00:01:50  Frank Loesser  Luck Be a Lady  Frank Loesser  An Evening With Frank Loesser       DRG5169
18:40:01  00:01:44  Stephen Sondheim   Anyone Can Whistle  Stephen Sondheim  Sondheim: A Musical Tribute    RCA  60515-2-RC
18:41:42  00:01:01  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   The Surrey With the Fringe on Top  Oscar Hammerstein Rodgers and Hammerstein: A Recorded Portrait         MGM  2E4RP
18:42:27  00:02:30  Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin      It's a New World  Harold Arlen  The Music of Harold Arlen  Harbinger  HCD1515
18:44:40  00:01:44  J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Never Never Land  Betty Comden  A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green  Angel  7777-64773-2
18:46:19  00:01:29  Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen      It's Only a Paper Moon  Yip Harburg  American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg            Smithsonian  RD048-16
18:48:14  00:03:57  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Yes  John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening With Kander and Ebb  Laureate  LL-605
18:52:22  00:00:38  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659
18:53:13  00:03:37  Sheldon Harnick-Michel Legrand  Filler: One Family    Sheldon Harnick, Margery Gray, Leigh Beery  Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures  Harbinger  HCD3002

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:25:48            Antonín Vranicky           Violin Concerto in C major  Op 11          Prague Chamber Orchestra            Milan Lajcík       Gabriela Demeterová, violin       Supraphon        2

19:30:00            00:26:51            Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides               Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     300350

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:39:56            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68                   David Zinman            Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra           ArteNova          49695

20:50:00            00:44:36            Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53                     Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic            DeutGram         413654

21:35:00            00:23:18            Claude Debussy            La mer              Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   417488

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre’s “Underwater World of Jacques Cocteau”… Songs about places – “The Brooklyn Beguine,” “Boston Beguine” and “The Honolulu Chorus”…Jan C. Snow’s “Good Boy”…This Week in the Media


QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:59            Claude Debussy            Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola                            Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Telarc   80694

23:08:00            00:08:27            Max Bruch        Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra            Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, viola      Decca   7260

23:19:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:28:00            00:07:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 1 in G major  Op 40          Royal Philharmonic        Sir Eugene Goossens         David Oistrakh, violin    DeutGram         4793449

23:38:00            00:08:50            Maurice Ravel   Très lent from String Quartet in F major                          Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus       1304

23:46:00            00:07:24            Claude Debussy            Clouds from 'Three Nocturnes'               Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80617

23:56:00            00:03:03            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Turtledove              Paul Spicer       James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers     Chandos           9425

23:57:00            00:01:58            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28             Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice            Analekta           9848

 

 

 