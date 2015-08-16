Program Guide 08-16-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

00:04:00 00:06:16 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 65176

00:10:00 00:38:00 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2 City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Kyung Wha Chung, violin EMI 54211

00:51:00 00:42:05 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98 Stanislaw Skrowaczewski Hallé Orchestra MCA 25230

01:36:00 00:19:00 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 Riccardo Muti Philadelphia Orchestra Philips 426299

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

02:33:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

03:12:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - Featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Four Piano Miniatures (2013) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 10:54

Stephen Stanziano: Stars Shall Fall — Joela Jones, accordion; Stephen Fazio, guitar (CCG 01-25-15) 6:13

Dolores White: Episodes for String Trio (2001) — Melissa Chung, violin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello (private CD) 14:46

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) — Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

04:54:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: I have set my heart so hy - After an extensive hiatus, The Dufay Collective is back with a program of English devotional and love songs of the 15th century

6:17 Anonymous Alysoun Avie

4:55 Anonymous Maiden in the Mor lay Avie

3:52 Anonymous Blowe, Northerne Wynd Avie

2:46 Anonymous I Have Set My Hert So Hy Avie

2:32 Anonymous Le grant pleyser Avie

3:05 Anonymous Wel wer hym that wyst Avie

2:21 Anonymous Adam lay ibowndyn Avie

4:23 Anonymous With ryth al my herte Avie

3:13 Anonymous Ave Maria I say Avie

2:18 Anonymous Esperance Avie

2:49 William Byrd one brere (arr. William Lyons) Avie

4:05 Anonymous Hayl Mary ful of grace Avie

3:59 Anonymous I syng of a my den (arr. William Lyons) Avie

4:17 Anonymous Corpus Christi Carol Avie

05:58:00 00:01:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Gigue in G major Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Fanfares, Flourishes, and Praise - Exuberant sacred choral and organ music fills the air

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Salt Lake Celebration - excerpts from inaugural concerts on new Michael Bigelow pipe organs at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral and St. Ambrose Catholic Church

|NICOLAUS BRUHNS: Praeludium in e –Julia Brown.

CARL PIUTTE: Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele –Linda Margetts.

ALICE JORDAN: Trumpet Tune in C –Bonnie Goodliffe (2011 Bigelow/St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, Salt Lake City, UT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/23/12)

DAVID N. JOHNSON: Trumpet Tune in A –Christopher Huntzinger.

CLAY CHRISTIANSEN: Four Originals (Beautiful Savior; Lead kindly light; Scherzetto; Praise to the Lord) –Clay Christiansen (1967 Holtkamp-2013 Bigelow/St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Salt Lake City, UT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/25/13)

WOLFGANG RÜBSAM: O Heiland, reiss die Himmel auf (2 verses) –Julia Brown.

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Variations on Veni Creator Spiritus –Richard Elliott (St. Mark’s Cathedral)

HENRI MULET: Tu es petra, fr Byzantine Sketches –Clay Christiansen (St. Ambrose Church)

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:04:32 Josquin Desprez Pater noster King's Singers Naxos 572987

08:10:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11 Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878

08:31:00 00:23:05 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Te Deum William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

08:57:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Caritas habundat in omnia Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 20, 2014 - From the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, Maine, this week's From the Top features one of the strongest teenage oboists From the Top has encountered in the past few years performing a gorgeous Élégie by Francis Poulenc; a 14-year-old violinist performs Vieuxtemp's virtuosic showpiece, the Yankee Doodle Variations; and we meet a harpist who shares some wonderful stories about growing up studying music on rugged and rural Mount Desert Island, Maine

18-year-old violist Erika Gray from Wilmette, Illinois, performs “La Campanella” by Nicolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California, performs the first movement, Élégie, from Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Souvenirs d’Amerique, Variations on “Yankee Doodle,” Op. 17, by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820–1881), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old harpist Phoebe Durand McDonnell from Bar Harbor, Maine, performs the first movement, Mässig schnell, from Sonata for Harp by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

17-year-old pianist Christopher Staknys from Falmouth, Maine, performs Étude-Tableau No. 1 in C minor, Op. 39, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro--Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DeutGram 986 Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness--The Astor Quartet Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados--The Astor Quartet Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1--András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388 Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 Music: 4:20

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op 14: 1. Allegro; 3. Presto--Hilary Hahn, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: Barber & Meyer: Violin Concertos Sony 89029 Music: 7:38

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra: 2. Allegro scherzando--Chicago Symphony; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Album: Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra; Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta; Hungarian Sketches

RCA 61504 Music: 6:06

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major BWV 1006: 1. Prelude--Chris Thile, mandolin American Public Media Studios, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:21

Claude Debussy (arr Punch Brothers): Suite Bergamasque: 4. Passepied--Punch Brothers: Chris Thile, mandolin; Paul Kowert, bass; Noam Pikelny, banjo; Chris Eldridge, guitar; Gabe Witcher, violin A Prairie Home Companion, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:22

Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Look What I Found--Edgar Meyer, piano; Chris Thile, mandolin Album: Bass and Mandolin Nonesuch 544735 Music: 5:51

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Claude Debussy (Dennis’s choice…it’s his birthday!)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Suite No.2 (1913)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI Great Recordings CD)

La mer (1903-05)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI Great Recordings CD)

Nocturnes for Orchestra (1897-99)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI Great Recordings CD)

Pour le piano "Sarabande" (1896-1901)--Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano (Virgin 99471 CD)

Prélude a l'après-midi d'un faune (1894)--Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)

Danses sacrée et profane for harp and strings (1904)--Alexander Tietov, harp; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)

Clair de Lune (1869)--Dennis Lewin, piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

14:01:00 00:04:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7: Country Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

14:06:00 00:14:08 Maurice Ravel Boléro Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

14:20:00 00:11:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:50:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

15:16:00 00:07:42 Camille Saint-Saëns Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31 Charles Dutoit Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

15:24:00 00:08:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

15:33:00 00:09:10 Béla Bartók Two Pictures: Village Dance Op 10 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

15:40:00 00:18:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major Op 109 Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormack, horn – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:08:00 Franz Joseph Haydn L'isola disabitata: Overture

16:15:00 00:19:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major

16:38:00 00:21:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major

17:03:00 00:27:29 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D major

17:41:00 00:18:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Xiong Jiacheng, 2 nd Prize winner in the Senior Division

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo and Finale from Piano Sonata No. 18

Frédéric Chopin: First movement from Piano Concerto No. 2—Canton Symphony/Gerhardt Zimmermann

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

19:33:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

20:12:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

20:57:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13 Empire Brass Telarc 80204

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Four Piano Miniatures (2013) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 10:54

Stephen Stanziano: Stars Shall Fall — Joela Jones, accordion; Stephen Fazio, guitar (CCG 01-25-15) 6:13

Dolores White: Episodes for String Trio (2001) — Melissa Chung, violin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello (private CD) 14:46

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) — Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

21:54:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: A Change of Opinion - Throughout history, composers who have been known for championing a particular musical style have shocked their fans by radically and suddenly changing their aesthetic. Why does this happen, and who’s changing their style in the modern era?

George Rochberg: String Quartet No. 3 (excerpt)--Concord String Quartet New World 80551 1:19

George Rochberg: Bagatelle No. 3, con brio--Evan Hirsh, piano Naxos 8559632 :34

Krzysztof Penderecki: Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima (excerpt)--Polish Nat’l Radio Symphony Orchestra/Penderecki EMI 65077 2:37

Krzysztof Penderecki: Symphony No. 8 (excerpt)--Warsaw Nat’l Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/Antoni Wit Naxos 8570450 4:53

David del Tredeci: I Hear an Army (excerpt)--Composers String Quartet; Phyllis Bryn-Julson, s. CRI 689 2:51

David del Tredeci: Final Alice (excerpt)—Chicago SYmphony/Sir Georg Solti; Barbara Hendricks, soprano Decca 442 9955 6:14

Arvo Pärt: Nekrolog (excerpt)--Stockholm Philharmonic/Järvi Virgin 45212 3:10

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Järvi Virgin 45501 6:50

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine--San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 0053 5:03

John Adams: Harmonielehre, Part II (excerpt)--San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 0053 6:28

Lois V. Vierk: Timberline (excerpt)--Relache/Lloyd Shorter New World 80766 3:45

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

23:07:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:15:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:27:00 00:14:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

23:44:00 00:05:37 Bill Evans Your Story Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:49:00 00:05:20 Duke Ellington Come Sunday Chamber Ensemble Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Eddie Gomez, bass RCA 68416

23:57:00 00:01:58 Gregorian Chant Gaude virgo gratiosa Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

23:57:00 00:02:48 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

23:57:00 00:01:57 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute Philips 462824



