© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-16-2015

Published August 16, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor;  Christian Tetzlaff, violin

00:04:00            00:06:16            Jean Sibelius    Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22                Eugene Ormandy          Philadelphia Orchestra          EMI      65176

00:10:00            00:38:00            Béla Bartók       Violin Concerto No.  2   City of Birmingham Symphony   Sir Simon Rattle            Kyung Wha Chung, violin           EMI      54211

00:51:00            00:42:05            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  4 in E minor  Op 98                   Stanislaw Skrowaczewski  Hallé Orchestra  MCA     25230

01:36:00            00:19:00            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56              Riccardo Muti            Philadelphia Orchestra   Philips  426299

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:29:29            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major          Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           MAA     10406

02:33:00            00:36:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92                   Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     20081

03:12:00            00:42:03            Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40              Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     2012

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - Featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Four Piano Miniatures (2013) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 10:54

Stephen Stanziano: Stars Shall Fall — Joela Jones, accordion; Stephen Fazio, guitar (CCG 01-25-15) 6:13

Dolores White: Episodes for String Trio (2001) — Melissa Chung, violin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello (private CD) 14:46

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) — Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

04:54:00            00:05:40            Stephen Paulus Berceuse  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica    71281

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: I have set my heart so hy - After an extensive hiatus, The Dufay Collective is back with a program of English devotional and love songs of the 15th century

6:17 Anonymous  Alysoun  Avie

4:55 Anonymous  Maiden in the Mor lay Avie

3:52 Anonymous  Blowe, Northerne Wynd  Avie

2:46 Anonymous  I Have Set My Hert So Hy  Avie

2:32 Anonymous  Le grant pleyser   Avie

3:05 Anonymous  Wel wer hym that wyst  Avie

2:21 Anonymous  Adam lay ibowndyn    Avie

4:23 Anonymous  With ryth al my herte   Avie

3:13 Anonymous  Ave Maria I say  Avie

2:18 Anonymous  Esperance  Avie

2:49 William Byrd  one brere (arr. William Lyons) Avie

4:05 Anonymous  Hayl Mary ful of grace   Avie

3:59 Anonymous  I syng of a my den (arr. William Lyons) Avie

4:17 Anonymous  Corpus Christi Carol   Avie

05:58:00            00:01:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Gigue in G major                                   Richard Goode, piano    Nonesuch         79831

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Fanfares, Flourishes, and Praise - Exuberant sacred choral and organ music fills the air

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Salt Lake Celebration - excerpts from inaugural concerts on new Michael Bigelow pipe organs at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral and St. Ambrose Catholic Church

|NICOLAUS BRUHNS:  Praeludium in e –Julia Brown.

CARL PIUTTE:  Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele –Linda Margetts.

ALICE JORDAN:  Trumpet Tune in C –Bonnie Goodliffe (2011 Bigelow/St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, Salt Lake City, UT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/23/12)

DAVID N. JOHNSON:  Trumpet Tune in A –Christopher Huntzinger.

CLAY CHRISTIANSEN:  Four Originals (Beautiful Savior; Lead kindly light; Scherzetto; Praise to the Lord) –Clay Christiansen (1967 Holtkamp-2013 Bigelow/St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Salt Lake City, UT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/25/13)

WOLFGANG RÜBSAM:  O Heiland, reiss die Himmel auf (2 verses) –Julia Brown.

MAURICE DURUFLÉ:  Variations on Veni Creator Spiritus –Richard Elliott (St. Mark’s Cathedral)

HENRI MULET:  Tu es petra, fr Byzantine Sketches –Clay Christiansen (St. Ambrose Church)

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:04:32            Josquin Desprez           Pater noster                              King's Singers   Naxos   572987

08:10:00            00:19:17            Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11          Orch du Capitole de Toulouse    Michel Plasson            Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ          EMI      56878

08:31:00            00:23:05            Marc-Antoine Charpentier           Te Deum                       William Christie  Les Arts Florissants            Harm Mundi      2908304

08:57:00            00:02:08            Hildegard von Bingen    Caritas habundat in omnia                      Barbara Thornton            Sequentia         DHM     77320

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 20, 2014 - From the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, Maine, this week's From the Top features one of the strongest teenage oboists From the Top has encountered in the past few years performing a gorgeous Élégie by Francis Poulenc; a 14-year-old violinist performs Vieuxtemp's virtuosic showpiece, the Yankee Doodle Variations; and we meet a harpist who shares some wonderful stories about growing up studying music on rugged and rural Mount Desert Island, Maine

18-year-old violist Erika Gray from Wilmette, Illinois, performs “La Campanella” by Nicolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California, performs the first movement, Élégie, from Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Souvenirs d’Amerique, Variations on “Yankee Doodle,” Op. 17, by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820–1881), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old harpist Phoebe Durand McDonnell from Bar Harbor, Maine, performs the first movement, Mässig schnell, from Sonata for Harp by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

17-year-old pianist Christopher Staknys from Falmouth, Maine, performs Étude-Tableau No. 1 in C minor, Op. 39, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

14-year-old violinist Ilana Zaks from Needham, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro--Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos  DeutGram 986  Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness--The Astor Quartet  Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411  Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados--The Astor Quartet  Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411  Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1--András Schiff, piano  Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388  Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY  Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano   Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01  Music: 4:20

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op 14: 1. Allegro; 3. Presto--Hilary Hahn, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: Barber & Meyer: Violin Concertos Sony 89029 Music: 7:38

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra: 2. Allegro scherzando--Chicago Symphony; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Album: Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra; Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta; Hungarian Sketches

RCA 61504 Music: 6:06

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major BWV 1006: 1. Prelude--Chris Thile, mandolin American Public Media Studios, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:21

Claude Debussy (arr Punch Brothers): Suite Bergamasque: 4. Passepied--Punch Brothers: Chris Thile, mandolin; Paul Kowert, bass; Noam Pikelny, banjo; Chris Eldridge, guitar; Gabe Witcher, violin A Prairie Home Companion, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:22

Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Look What I Found--Edgar Meyer, piano; Chris Thile, mandolin Album: Bass and Mandolin Nonesuch 544735 Music: 5:51

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Claude Debussy (Dennis’s choice…it’s his birthday!)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Suite No.2 (1913)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI Great Recordings CD)

La mer (1903-05)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI Great Recordings CD)

Nocturnes for Orchestra (1897-99)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI Great Recordings CD)

Pour le piano "Sarabande" (1896-1901)--Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano (Virgin 99471 CD)

Prélude a l'après-midi d'un faune (1894)--Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)

Danses sacrée et profane for harp and strings (1904)--Alexander Tietov, harp; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80071 CD)

Clair de Lune (1869)--Dennis Lewin, piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:50            Sir Thomas Beecham     The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble                   Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

14:01:00            00:04:59            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7: Country                  Kenneth Schermerhorn    Nashville Symphony      Naxos   557460

14:06:00            00:14:08            Maurice Ravel   Boléro              Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2013

14:20:00            00:11:06            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325                  Willi Boskovsky       Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

14:50:00            00:26:52            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  5 in B flat major                        Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     60803

15:16:00            00:07:42            Camille Saint-Saëns       Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31                      Charles Dutoit            Philharmonia Orchestra  Decca   4785437

15:24:00            00:08:55            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor            Venice Baroque Orchestra            Andrea Marcon  Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin         Archiv   4777466

15:33:00            00:09:10            Béla Bartók       Two Pictures: Village Dance Op 10                     Antal Doráti       Detroit Symphony        Decca   4785437

15:40:00            00:18:22            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major  Op 109                         Igor Levit, piano    Sony    370387

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormack, horn – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:08:00            Franz Joseph Haydn      L'isola disabitata: Overture        

16:15:00            00:19:51            Franz Joseph Haydn      Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major

16:38:00            00:21:02            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major         

17:03:00            00:27:29            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.101 in D major   

17:41:00            00:18:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major                 Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     70904

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Xiong Jiacheng, 2 nd Prize winner in the Senior Division

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo and Finale from Piano Sonata No. 18

Frédéric Chopin: First movement from Piano Concerto No. 2—Canton Symphony/Gerhardt Zimmermann 

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:29:29            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major          Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           MAA     10406

19:33:00            00:36:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92                   Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     20081

20:12:00            00:42:03            Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40              Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     2012

20:57:00            00:02:30            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13                             Empire Brass            Telarc   80204

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Four Piano Miniatures (2013) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 10:54

Stephen Stanziano: Stars Shall Fall — Joela Jones, accordion; Stephen Fazio, guitar (CCG 01-25-15) 6:13

Dolores White: Episodes for String Trio (2001) — Melissa Chung, violin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello (private CD) 14:46

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) — Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

21:54:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: A Change of Opinion - Throughout history, composers who have been known for championing a particular musical style have shocked their fans by radically and suddenly changing their aesthetic. Why does this happen, and who’s changing their style in the modern era?

George Rochberg: String Quartet No. 3 (excerpt)--Concord String Quartet  New World 80551  1:19

George Rochberg: Bagatelle No. 3, con brio--Evan Hirsh, piano  Naxos 8559632  :34

Krzysztof Penderecki: Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima (excerpt)--Polish Nat’l Radio Symphony Orchestra/Penderecki  EMI 65077  2:37

Krzysztof Penderecki: Symphony No. 8 (excerpt)--Warsaw Nat’l Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/Antoni Wit  Naxos 8570450  4:53

David del Tredeci: I Hear an Army (excerpt)--Composers String Quartet; Phyllis Bryn-Julson, s.  CRI 689  2:51

David del Tredeci: Final Alice (excerpt)—Chicago SYmphony/Sir Georg Solti; Barbara Hendricks, soprano  Decca 442 9955  6:14

Arvo Pärt: Nekrolog (excerpt)--Stockholm Philharmonic/Järvi  Virgin 45212  3:10

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Järvi  Virgin 45501  6:50

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine--San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas  SFS Media 0053  5:03

John Adams: Harmonielehre, Part II (excerpt)--San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas  SFS Media 0053  6:28

Lois V. Vierk: Timberline (excerpt)--Relache/Lloyd Shorter  New World 80766  3:45

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:54            Gabriel Pierné   Impromptu-Caprice Op 9                                    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp            Azica    71273

23:07:00            00:07:57            Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15                         Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony    48066

23:15:00            00:08:48            Camille Saint-Saëns       Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61      Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

23:27:00            00:14:39            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125                Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         9661

23:44:00            00:05:37            Bill Evans         Your Story                                Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   455512

23:49:00            00:05:20            Duke Ellington  Come Sunday   Chamber Ensemble                   Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Eddie Gomez, bass       RCA     68416

23:57:00            00:01:58            Gregorian Chant            Gaude virgo gratiosa                             Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi            2907546

23:57:00            00:02:48            Robert Schumann          Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15                                   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421290

23:57:00            00:01:57            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar     Budapest Festival Orchestra      Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute         Philips  462824


 