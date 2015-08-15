© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-15-2015

Published August 15, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:14:35            Jacques Ibert    Escales "Ports of Call"              Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony Orchestra          Decca   440332

00:19:00            00:24:34            Claude Debussy            La mer              Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80617

00:45:00            00:50:40            Ferdinand Hérold           La fille mal gardée: Highlights                John Lanchbery Orch of the Royal Opera House       Decca   4785437

01:38:00            00:53:18            Ernö Dohnányi  Symphony No.  1 in D minor  Op 9                     Matthias Bamert            BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9647

02:33:00            00:15:17            Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3 in G minor                           Margarita Shevchenko, piano        CIPC     96523

02:50:00            00:35:28            Sir Arnold Bax   Symphony No.  6                      Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10122

03:27:00            00:39:52            Edvard Grieg    Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23                Oivin Fjeldstad            London Symphony Orchestra     Decca   4785437

04:09:00            00:45:18            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Tudor Portraits       New Philharmonia Orchestra            David Willcocks            Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir           EMI      64722

04:56:00            00:23:03            Franz Berwald   Grand Septet in B flat major                               Vienna Octet     Decca   4785437

05:21:00            00:16:31            Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor                               Andrés Díaz, cello            Azica    71252

05:40:00            00:06:32            Emile Waldteufel           Waltz after Chabrier's "España" Op 263              Michel Swierczewski            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus 5264

06:09:00            00:04:59            Ricardo Castro  Atzimba: Act 2 Intermezzo                      Alondra de la Parra        Philharmonic Orch of Americas          Sony    75555

06:15:00            00:22:15            Camille Saint-Saëns       Violin Sonata No.  2 in E flat Op 102                              Philippe Graffin, violin; Pascal Devoyon, piano   Hyperion           67100

06:51:00            00:08:38            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Alessandro: Chaconne               Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   445824

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra   Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Spartacus 21004 

06:08:54 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:15:44 Camille Saint-Saëns  Violin Sonata No. 2 in Eb, Op 102--Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Doris  Stevenson, piano   Arabesque 6619                    

06:40:26 Manuel de Falla  Spanish Pieces--Mirian Conti, piano Koch Intl 7663                             

06:56:56 Manuel de Falla  Canciónes espanolas: No. 7, Polo (arr Pepe Romero)-- Los Romeros                Philips 412 609                                  

07:00:50 Georges Bizet L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2--City Orchestra of Granada Josep Pons  Harmonia Mundi 901675              

07:19:26 Antonio Ruiz-Pipo  Song and Dance No. 1--Sharon Isbin, guitar Teldec 25736                                   

07:23:36 Antonio Carlos Jobim  Estrada do Sol--Sharon Isbin, guitar  Virgin  75959                                                    

07:26:02 Paz Abreu  Quejas--Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin  75959                                                   

07:31:35 Virgil Thomson: The Plow That Broke the Plains--Post-Classical Ensemble  Angel Gil-Ordóñez                Naxos  559291  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro--Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos  DG 986  Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness--The Astor Quartet  Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411  Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados--The Astor Quartet  Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411  Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1--András Schiff, piano  Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388  Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY  Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano   Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01  Music: 4:20

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op 14: 1. Allegro; 3. Presto--Hilary Hahn, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: Barber & Meyer: Violin Concertos Sony 89029 Music: 7:38

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra: 2. Allegro scherzando--Chicago Symphony; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Album: Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra; Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta; Hungarian Sketches

RCA 61504 Music: 6:06

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major BWV 1006: 1. Prelude--Chris Thile, mandolin American Public Media Studios, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:21

Claude Debussy (arr Punch Brothers): Suite Bergamasque: 4. Passepied--Punch Brothers: Chris Thile, mandolin; Paul Kowert, bass; Noam Pikelny, banjo; Chris Eldridge, guitar; Gabe Witcher, violin A Prairie Home Companion, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:22

Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Look What I Found--Edgar Meyer, piano; Chris Thile, mandolin Album: Bass and Mandolin Nonesuch 544735 Music: 5:51

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Chamber Music Discoveries

Sergei Prokofiev: Quintet Op 39 for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola and Double Bass: Movements 1-3 – Nathan Hughes, oboe; Franklin Cohen; clarinet; Alex Kenney, violin; Jennifer Stumm, viola; Nathan Farrington, double bass (YouTube ChamberFestCleveland 2015) 10:27

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-Flat Op 20: Movement 1 – William Caballero, horn; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Nathan Farrington, double bass; Clive Greensmith, cello; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Fernando Traba, bassoon (YouTube ChamberFestCleveland 2015) 10:53

George Enescu: Octet for Strings: Movement 1 - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (YouTube video PD) 13:09

Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Roses from the South Op 388 – Boston Symphony Chamber Players (DG 463202 CD) 9:40

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Music of Joe Hisaishi, one of Japan's most famous film composers. We'll hear music from animated movies including two that were huge American hits, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Princess Mononoke Theme from Princess Mononoke, 1997  Milan M2 36354  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano

Music from The General, 1926 (Score composed in 2004)  Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7  Joe Hisaishi  Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Music from Nausicaa of The Valley of the Winds, 1984  Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7  Joe Hisaishi  Tokyo Special Choir/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Princess Mononoke Theme and Ashitaka and San from Princess Mononoke, 1997  Milan M2 36354  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano

Music from Hana-Bi, 1997  Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Music from Kids Return, 1996  Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Music from Let The Bullets Fly, 2010  Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Ashitaka and Son from Princess Mononoke, 1997  Milan M2 36354  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano

Music from My Neighbor Totoro, 1988  Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Madness (Flight) from Porco Rosso, 1992  Milan M2 36354  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano

Music from Howl's Moving Castle, 2004  Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

One Summer's Day and Reprise from Spirited Away, 2002  Milan M2 36354  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano/New Philharmonic/Kim Hong-Je, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Grofé in Hollywood

12:03:00            00:04:56            Ferde Grofé      Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras                 Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York      Bridge  9212

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Felix Mendelssohn and Music based on Shakespeare

12:15:00            00:02:17            Sir William Walton         Henry V: Agincourt Song                       James Judd      Florida Philharmonic     Harm Mundi      907070

12:19:00            00:19:30            Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite                    Richard Bonynge           National Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

12:42:00            00:07:33            Lukas Foss       Salomon Rossi Suite                 Lukas Foss       Brooklyn Philharmonic   New World   375

12:51:00            00:04:36            Jacques Ibert    Homage to Mozart                     Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony Orchestra          Decca   440332

12:56:00            00:03:00            Jacques Ibert    Entr'acte                                   Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar            GoldenTone      1

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00            01:02:26            Gustav Mahler   Das klagende Lied        Hallé Orchestra  Kent Nagano     Eva Urbanová, soprano; Jadwiga Rappé, alto; Hans-Peter Blochwitz, tenor; Hakan Hagegard, baritone; Hallé Choir          Erato    21664

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:06:00            00:14:41            Maurice Ravel   Boléro              Sir Georg Solti  Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Decca   4785437

14:24:00            00:10:35            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Othello Suite Op 79                   Adrian Leaper    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin           MarcoPolo        223516

14:38:00            00:15:56            Jacques Ibert    Divertissement              Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis       630

14:55:00            00:04:41            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Polka          Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus       Decca   444867

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Grofé in Hollywood

15:03:00            00:25:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107                  Louis Lortie            Quebec Symphony Orchestra    Atma    2617

15:31:00            00:21:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  5 in D major            Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin           Avie      2207

15:56:00            00:04:29            Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture               Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Fire            Koch Intl           7576

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:15:31            Anatoly Liadov  Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58                       Enrique Bátiz     Mexico City Philharmonic     ASV     657

16:21:00            00:11:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 13       CityMusic Cleveland            Joel Smirnoff    Alexander Schimpf, piano          CityMusic          2013

16:35:00            00:14:02            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66                    Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra  Supraphon        3533

16:52:00            00:08:39            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Four Scottish Dances Op 59                  Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     68901

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:16:25            William Grant Still          Wood Notes                 John Jeter         Fort Smith Symphony            Naxos   559676

17:22:00            00:14:16            Frederick Loewe            Brigadoon: Suite                       Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80375

17:38:00            00:12:57            Anderson & Roe            Carmen Fantasy                                    Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano           Steinway           30006

17:52:00            00:07:13            Miklós Rózsa    Spellbound: Suite                      Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80708

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Fashion - From Astaire’s top hat to Hepburn’s homage to Coco Chanel, Broadway and Hollywood musicals have always told us that clothes make the man (and woman!)

18:00 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm        Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151

18:00:54 Irving Berlin Top Hat--Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO TCM     88883-786142

18:02:52 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz--Clark Gable That's Entertainment Rhino   R272182

18:04:23 Irving Berlin A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody--John Steele  American Musical Theater: Shows, Stars and Songs Smithsonian RD036

18:06:01 Roger Edens-Leonard Gershe   Think Pink!--Kay Thompson Funny Face Stet DS15001

18:08:29 Jerome Kern-Ira Gershwin Cover Girl--Danny Carroll Jerome Kern Revisited Columbia 0S2840

18:11:28 Irving Berlin What the Well-Dressed Man in Harlem Will Wear--Corporal James "Stump" Cross  This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way B0000831-02

18:14:29 Frank Loesser  Paris Original--Bonnie Scott How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:19:18 Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner The Money Rings Out Like Freedom--Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA 11682

18:26:07 Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger Dreamgirls--Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holiday Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast Geffen GHSP2007

18:29:54 Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown--Edith Day American Musical Theater: Shows, Stars and Songs Smithsonian RD036

18:30:27 Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown--Debbie Reynolds Irene -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KS32266

18:33:03 Cole Porter Satin and Silk--Janis Paige Silk Stockings Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:35:28 Irving Berlin Easter Parade--Clifton Webb Irving Berlin, 1924-1944 JJA    JJA1973-2

18:37:33 Harold Rome   Ballad of the Garment Trade--Barbra Streisand Pins and Needles --Studio Cast Columbia CK57380

18:41:23 Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner Fiasco--Rene Auberjonois Coco -- Original B'way Cast   MCA 11682

18:44:32 A.J. Lerner-Andre Previn Orbach's, Bloomingdale's, Best & Saks--Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA 11682

18:48:06 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Fashion Show--Jason Graae Roberta -- Studio Cast New World 80760-2

18:52:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down--Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659

18:53:18 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Filler: Lovely to Look At--Annalene Beechey Roberta -- Studio Cast New World 80760

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 18 in F major                  Ton Koopman            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

19:23:00            00:31:40            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  1 in E flat major  Op 2               Eliahu Inbal            Frankfurt Radio Symphony        PentaTone        5186157

19:57:00            00:02:01            Jean-Marie Leclair          Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage                         Florilegium            Channel            7595

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:07:59          Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan 

20:16:00 00:24:23          Claude Debussy            La mer 

20:45:00 00:41:49          Gabriel Fauré    Requiem Op 48

21:28:00 00:31:28          Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 36 in C major “Linz” Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Variations on a theme with “Who’s on First” and “Only One Feller on the Team”… Part 2 of “What Goes Up Might Come Down”… Richard Howland-Bolton has “Flights of Fancy”…This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:08:56            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Flute Concerto in A major     Württemberg Chamber Orch   Jörg Faerber     Sir James Galway, flute RCA     60244

23:10:00            00:09:09            Johann Friedrich Fasch  Air from Concerto in G major                             Tempesta di Mare            Chandos           783

23:22:00            00:07:13            Claude Debussy            Nocturne in D flat                                  Aldo Ciccolini, piano     EMI            54451

23:29:00            00:07:22            Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30                Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony        Naxos   559701

23:39:00            00:06:39            Emmanuel Chabrier       Prélude pastorale                      Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         447751

23:45:00            00:08:59            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude                     Daniel Barenboim          Chicago Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  24224

23:56:00            00:02:58            Gabriel Pierné   Pastorale Op 14                                    Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos            9362

23:57:00            00:01:51            Jules Massenet Musique pour bercer les petits enfants                           Aldo Ciccolini, piano            EMI      64277

 

 