Program Guide 08-15-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales "Ports of Call" Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332

00:19:00 00:24:34 Claude Debussy La mer Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

00:45:00 00:50:40 Ferdinand Hérold La fille mal gardée: Highlights John Lanchbery Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

01:38:00 00:53:18 Ernö Dohnányi Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 9 Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9647

02:33:00 00:15:17 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3 in G minor Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

02:50:00 00:35:28 Sir Arnold Bax Symphony No. 6 Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

03:27:00 00:39:52 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23 Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

04:09:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

04:56:00 00:23:03 Franz Berwald Grand Septet in B flat major Vienna Octet Decca 4785437

05:21:00 00:16:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

05:40:00 00:06:32 Emile Waldteufel Waltz after Chabrier's "España" Op 263 Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264

06:09:00 00:04:59 Ricardo Castro Atzimba: Act 2 Intermezzo Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

06:15:00 00:22:15 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Sonata No. 2 in E flat Op 102 Philippe Graffin, violin; Pascal Devoyon, piano Hyperion 67100

06:51:00 00:08:38 Christoph Willibald Gluck Alessandro: Chaconne Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 445824

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:08:54 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:15:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Sonata No. 2 in Eb, Op 102--Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Doris Stevenson, piano Arabesque 6619

06:40:26 Manuel de Falla Spanish Pieces--Mirian Conti, piano Koch Intl 7663

06:56:56 Manuel de Falla Canciónes espanolas: No. 7, Polo (arr Pepe Romero)-- Los Romeros Philips 412 609

07:00:50 Georges Bizet L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2--City Orchestra of Granada Josep Pons Harmonia Mundi 901675

07:19:26 Antonio Ruiz-Pipo Song and Dance No. 1--Sharon Isbin, guitar Teldec 25736

07:23:36 Antonio Carlos Jobim Estrada do Sol--Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin 75959

07:26:02 Paz Abreu Quejas--Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin 75959

07:31:35 Virgil Thomson: The Plow That Broke the Plains--Post-Classical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 559291

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro--Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986 Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness--The Astor Quartet Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados--The Astor Quartet Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1--András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388 Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 Music: 4:20

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op 14: 1. Allegro; 3. Presto--Hilary Hahn, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: Barber & Meyer: Violin Concertos Sony 89029 Music: 7:38

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra: 2. Allegro scherzando--Chicago Symphony; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Album: Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra; Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta; Hungarian Sketches

RCA 61504 Music: 6:06

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major BWV 1006: 1. Prelude--Chris Thile, mandolin American Public Media Studios, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:21

Claude Debussy (arr Punch Brothers): Suite Bergamasque: 4. Passepied--Punch Brothers: Chris Thile, mandolin; Paul Kowert, bass; Noam Pikelny, banjo; Chris Eldridge, guitar; Gabe Witcher, violin A Prairie Home Companion, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:22

Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Look What I Found--Edgar Meyer, piano; Chris Thile, mandolin Album: Bass and Mandolin Nonesuch 544735 Music: 5:51

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Chamber Music Discoveries

Sergei Prokofiev: Quintet Op 39 for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola and Double Bass: Movements 1-3 – Nathan Hughes, oboe; Franklin Cohen; clarinet; Alex Kenney, violin; Jennifer Stumm, viola; Nathan Farrington, double bass (YouTube ChamberFestCleveland 2015) 10:27

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-Flat Op 20: Movement 1 – William Caballero, horn; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Nathan Farrington, double bass; Clive Greensmith, cello; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Fernando Traba, bassoon (YouTube ChamberFestCleveland 2015) 10:53

George Enescu: Octet for Strings: Movement 1 - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (YouTube video PD) 13:09

Johann Strauss, Jr. (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Roses from the South Op 388 – Boston Symphony Chamber Players (DG 463202 CD) 9:40

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Music of Joe Hisaishi, one of Japan's most famous film composers. We'll hear music from animated movies including two that were huge American hits, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Princess Mononoke Theme from Princess Mononoke, 1997 Milan M2 36354 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano

Music from The General, 1926 (Score composed in 2004) Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7 Joe Hisaishi Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Music from Nausicaa of The Valley of the Winds, 1984 Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7 Joe Hisaishi Tokyo Special Choir/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Princess Mononoke Theme and Ashitaka and San from Princess Mononoke, 1997 Milan M2 36354 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano

Music from Hana-Bi, 1997 Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Music from Kids Return, 1996 Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Music from Let The Bullets Fly, 2010 Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Ashitaka and Son from Princess Mononoke, 1997 Milan M2 36354 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano

Music from My Neighbor Totoro, 1988 Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

Madness (Flight) from Porco Rosso, 1992 Milan M2 36354 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano

Music from Howl's Moving Castle, 2004 Universal Sigma DJ0131/061-7 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano/Tokyo New City Orchestra/Joe Hisaishi, cond.

One Summer's Day and Reprise from Spirited Away, 2002 Milan M2 36354 Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano/New Philharmonic/Kim Hong-Je, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Grofé in Hollywood

12:03:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Felix Mendelssohn and Music based on Shakespeare

12:15:00 00:02:17 Sir William Walton Henry V: Agincourt Song James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

12:19:00 00:19:30 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437

12:42:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World 375

12:51:00 00:04:36 Jacques Ibert Homage to Mozart Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332

12:56:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone 1

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00 01:02:26 Gustav Mahler Das klagende Lied Hallé Orchestra Kent Nagano Eva Urbanová, soprano; Jadwiga Rappé, alto; Hans-Peter Blochwitz, tenor; Hakan Hagegard, baritone; Hallé Choir Erato 21664

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:06:00 00:14:41 Maurice Ravel Boléro Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

14:24:00 00:10:35 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Othello Suite Op 79 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516

14:38:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

14:55:00 00:04:41 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Polka Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Grofé in Hollywood

15:03:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107 Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

15:31:00 00:21:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207

15:56:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

16:21:00 00:11:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 13 CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013

16:35:00 00:14:02 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

16:52:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59 Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:16:25 William Grant Still Wood Notes John Jeter Fort Smith Symphony Naxos 559676

17:22:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

17:38:00 00:12:57 Anderson & Roe Carmen Fantasy Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

17:52:00 00:07:13 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Fashion - From Astaire’s top hat to Hepburn’s homage to Coco Chanel, Broadway and Hollywood musicals have always told us that clothes make the man (and woman!)

18:00 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151

18:00:54 Irving Berlin Top Hat--Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO TCM 88883-786142

18:02:52 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz--Clark Gable That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:04:23 Irving Berlin A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody--John Steele American Musical Theater: Shows, Stars and Songs Smithsonian RD036

18:06:01 Roger Edens-Leonard Gershe Think Pink!--Kay Thompson Funny Face Stet DS15001

18:08:29 Jerome Kern-Ira Gershwin Cover Girl--Danny Carroll Jerome Kern Revisited Columbia 0S2840

18:11:28 Irving Berlin What the Well-Dressed Man in Harlem Will Wear--Corporal James "Stump" Cross This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831-02

18:14:29 Frank Loesser Paris Original--Bonnie Scott How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:19:18 Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner The Money Rings Out Like Freedom--Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA 11682

18:26:07 Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger Dreamgirls--Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holiday Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast Geffen GHSP2007

18:29:54 Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown--Edith Day American Musical Theater: Shows, Stars and Songs Smithsonian RD036

18:30:27 Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown--Debbie Reynolds Irene -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KS32266

18:33:03 Cole Porter Satin and Silk--Janis Paige Silk Stockings Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:35:28 Irving Berlin Easter Parade--Clifton Webb Irving Berlin, 1924-1944 JJA JJA1973-2

18:37:33 Harold Rome Ballad of the Garment Trade--Barbra Streisand Pins and Needles --Studio Cast Columbia CK57380

18:41:23 Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner Fiasco--Rene Auberjonois Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA 11682

18:44:32 A.J. Lerner-Andre Previn Orbach's, Bloomingdale's, Best & Saks--Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA 11682

18:48:06 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Fashion Show--Jason Graae Roberta -- Studio Cast New World 80760-2

18:52:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down--Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659

18:53:18 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Filler: Lovely to Look At--Annalene Beechey Roberta -- Studio Cast New World 80760

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 18 in F major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

19:23:00 00:31:40 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 2 Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157

19:57:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage Florilegium Channel 7595

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:07:59 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

20:16:00 00:24:23 Claude Debussy La mer

20:45:00 00:41:49 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48

21:28:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major “Linz” Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Variations on a theme with “Who’s on First” and “Only One Feller on the Team”… Part 2 of “What Goes Up Might Come Down”… Richard Howland-Bolton has “Flights of Fancy”…This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:10:00 00:09:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air from Concerto in G major Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

23:22:00 00:07:13 Claude Debussy Nocturne in D flat Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 54451

23:29:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

23:39:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751

23:45:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:56:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362

23:57:00 00:01:51 Jules Massenet Musique pour bercer les petits enfants Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277