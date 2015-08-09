© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-09-2015

Published August 9, 2015 at 6:11 AM EDT

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Ton Koopman, conductor; Carolyn Sampson, soprano  Peter Wyrick, cello  Mark Inouye, trumpet

J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4

C.P. E. Bach: Cello Concerto No. 3

C.P. E. Bach: Symphony in G major

J.S. Bach: Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:31:03            Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dances Op 64                     Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         419431

02:35:00            00:24:02            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 22            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Yoel Levi          André Watts, piano        Telarc   80386

03:01:00            00:53:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  7 in D major        Prague Chamber Orchestra            Sir Charles Mackerras    Oldrich Vlcek, violin       Telarc   80161

03:55:00            00:05:19            Claude Debussy            Pour le piano: Sarabande                                  Barry Douglas, piano    RCA     68127

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Woodwind Quintet No. 1 — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009) — Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban — Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians — Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

04:55:00            00:03:49            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Benedicta - The birthplace of St. Benedict had an abbey for centuries until it’s dissolution under Napoleon; it was re-formed only a few years ago with an energetic group of young monks, whose first recording has become a best-seller. This week, we will speak with Father Cassian, the Prior of the Monastery, and hear their remarkable first recording

4:43  Giraut Riquier  Ave Maria...Virgo Serena (Sequence)  Decca/De Montfort Music

4:43      Anonymous      Ave Maria...Virgo Serena (Sequence)     Decca/De Montfort Music

00:37    Anonymous      Dominus Possedit Me (Capitulum)         Decca/De Montfort Music

4:28      Anonymous      Nihil Inquinatum (Responsory)    Decca/De Montfort Music

00:54    Anonymous      Ait Dominus (Antiphon)  Decca/De Montfort Music

3:43      Anonymous      Beatissimae (Responsory)         Decca/De Montfort Music

00:45    Anonymous      Regali Ex Progenie (Antiphon)   Decca/De Montfort Music

04:36    Anonymous      Solem Justitiae (Responsory)    Decca/De Montfort Music

00:32    Anonymous      Ecce Virgo Concipiet (Capitulum)           Decca/De Montfort Music

02:50    Anonymous      Gaude Maria (Responsory)        Decca/De Montfort Music

00:42    Anonymous      Gabriel Angelus (Antiphon)        Decca/De Montfort Music

03:43    Anonymous      Sancta Et Immaculata (Responsory)       Decca/De Montfort Music

00:41    Anonymous      Rubum Quem Viderat (Antiphon)            Decca/De Montfort Music

01:57    Anonymous      Alma Redemptoris Mater (Antiphon)       Decca/De Montfort Music

00:27    Anonymous      Tuam Ipsius Animam (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:39    Anonymous      Cui Comparabo Te_ (Capitulum) Decca/De Montfort Music

02:22    Anonymous      Ave Maris Stella (Hymn) Decca/De Montfort Music

04:29    Anonymous      Vadis Propitiator (Responsory)  Decca/De Montfort Music

01:44    Anonymous      Ave Regina Caelorum (Antiphon)            Decca/De Montfort Music

01:52    Anonymous      Regina Caeli (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

02:09    Anonymous      Concordi Laetitia (Hymn)            Decca/De Montfort Music

01:00    Anonymous      Sub Tuum Praesidium (Antiphon)           Decca/De Montfort Music

05:58:00            00:01:32            Francis Poulenc            Intermezzo No. 1 in C major                               Pascal Rogé, piano            Decca   425862

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymn Festival - Hymns, and anthems based on hymns, will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice.  Join Peter DuBois for this periodic exploration of congregational song.

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Some Maine Lines - Harmonious counterpoint played on historic instruments, including the recently restored Kotzschmar Organ in Portland

CARSON COOMAN:  Concertino FOKO, Op. 1073.  J.S. BACH:  Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552b. 

LEO SOWERBY:  Comes Autumn Time –Kotzschmar Festival Brass; Ray Cornils & Peter Richard Conte (1912 Austin/Merrill Auditorium, City Hall, Portland) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/27/14)

BENJAMIN CARR:  Variations on the Sicilian Hymn –Kevin Birch.  BALDASSARE GALUPPI:  Allegro e spirituoso per flauti –Gregory Peterson. 

RICHARD PURVIS:  Canzona on Liebster Jesu; Fantasia on Ton-y-Botel –George Bozeman (1860 Hook/St. John’s Catholic Church, Bangor)  SJOS 101-97.

SAMUEL WESLEY:  Fugue in G, Op. 6, no. 8 –Margaret Irwin-Brandon (1848 Stevens/1st Church, Belfast) OHS 92

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT (arr. Cornils):  Finale, fr Organ Symphony No. 1 in D, Op. 42 –Kotzschmar Festival Brass/Peter Richard Conte, conductor; Ray Cornils (r. 9/27/14)

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT:  Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals –Kotzschmar Festival Brass/Peter Richard Conte, director; Ray Cornils (r. 9/27/14)

ROBERT SCHUMANN:  Fugue No. 1 on B-A-C-H –David Dahl (1863 Hook/Elm Street Congregational Church, Bucksport).   OHS 92

CHARLES ALBERT STEBBINS:  When dusk gathers deep.  HAROLD STOVER:  Stover’s Rag (A Manhattan Nocturne) –Harold Stover (1928 Skinner/St. Luke’s Cathedral, Portland) Albany 765

LUDWIG van BEETHOVEN:  Scherzo & Allegro for Flute Clock. 

TRADITIONAL:  Lord, Thou has searched me out (fr Kentucky Harmony) –Peter Sykes (1866 Hook; South Parish Congregational,Augusta). 

JOSEF KLICKA:  Legenda –Brian Franck (1860 Hook/St. John’s Church, Bangor) OHS 92

JOSEPH BONNET:  Matin Provençale –Thomas Murray (r. 2000). 

NIGEL OGDEN:  Penguin’s Playtime. 

HERMANN KOTZSCHMAR:  Levithan March –Ray Cornils (r. 9/27/14)

07:56:00            00:03:31            Will Todd          My Lord Has Come                               Voces8 Decca   22601

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:11:16            Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60                       Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc   80531

08:17:00            00:10:53            Samuel Barber  Agnus Dei                     Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80406

08:30:00            00:24:13            Franz Schubert  Mass No. 2 in G major   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw            Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus           Telarc   80212

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 13, 2014
From Norfolk, Virginia, this week’s episode features a violin-cello duo local made up of two wonderfully talented brothers. Their unusually generous and easygoing humor with each other is not only charming, but it also makes for a seamless musical collaboration. We’ll also hear a spirited performance from Mozart’s Sonata No. 12 by a pianist who’s just 11 years old, and we’ll meet a 15-year-old violinist who happens to have some success as an actress: she recently landed a guest role in the new NBC series “Believe.”

19-year-old violinist Brendon Elliott and 14-year-old cellist Sterling Elliott from Newport News, Virginia, perform Passacaglia in G minor on a Theme by Handel by Johan Halvorsen (1864–1935).

11-year-old pianist Kyle Hu from Yorktown, Virginia, performs the third movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata No. 12 in F major, K. 332, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791).

15-year-old violinist Alissa Mori from Bronx, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Violin and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Emily Pogorelc from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, performs “Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber (1786–1826), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old double bassist Lena Goodson from York, Pennsylvania, performs Intermezzo,Op. 9, No. 1, by Reinhold Glière (1875–1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Rhythm Project All Stars perform an arrangement of the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868) for steel drum ensemble

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movements 3 and 4

Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi  DG 4777463  Music: 4:25

 Enrique Granados: Valses Poeticos  Benjamin Grosvenor, piano  Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA  Music: 10:43

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in c minor, Op. 67: 3. Allegro; 4. Allegro  West-Eastern Divan Orchestra; Daniel Barenboim, conductor  Cultural Palace in Ramallah  Album: Live in Ramallah

Warner 62791  Music: 14:36

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F, RV 569

Petra Mullejans, violin; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Gottfried von der Goltz, violin and conductor

Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany  Music: 12:23

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 8 No. 4

Todd Palmer, clarinet; Livia Sohn, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:15

David Maslanka: Wind Quintet No. 3: 2. Slow, moderate; 3. Very fast  City of Tomorrow Wind Quintet

Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago, IL  Music: 18:34

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite: 3. Sunset - Near the Plantation  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Beecham, conductor  Album: Beecham Conducts Delius  EMI 47509  Music: 9:44

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Edvard Grieg

Piano Concerto in a Op 16 (1868-1907)--Radu Lupu, piano; London Symphony/Andre Previn (Decca 466383 CD)

Six Lyric Pieces for Piano Op 43 (1886)--Per Tengstrand, piano (Azica 71207 CD)

Seven Lyric Pieces for Piano Op 71 (1901)--Per Tengstrand, piano (Azica 71207 CD)

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 (1874-75)--Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund (EMI 74731 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:30            Claudio Monteverdi       L'Orfeo: Toccata                       Myung-Whun Chung      St Cecilia Academy Orchestra       DeutGram         471566

14:01:00            00:04:50            Giovanni Gabrieli           Sonata pian' e forte                               Chicago Symphony Brass            CSO Res          9011101

14:06:00            00:19:30            Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite                    Richard Bonynge           National Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

14:25:00            00:16:52            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner Suite                          Pascal Rogé, piano            Decca   4785437

14:50:00            00:27:17            Alexander Scriabin        Piano Concerto in F sharp minor  Op 20 London Philharmonic            Lorin Maazel      Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   4785437

15:17:00            00:08:32            Johann Stamitz Symphony for Strings in B flat major                  Donald Armstrong         New Zealand Chamber Orch  Naxos   553194

15:25:00            00:09:48            Johann Melchior Molter  Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D  Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen      Wolfgang Basch, trumpet          DHM     7976

15:35:00            00:08:12            Gustav Holst     Two Songs without Words Op 22                       Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9270

15:45:00            00:11:31            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 19 in D              Roy Goodman  Hanover Band            Hyperion           66533

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad: Blossom Festival Concert - Bramwell Tovey, conductor; Baiba Skride, violin

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Suite

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Richard Strauss. Don Juan

George EnescU: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

17:42:00            00:17:08            Claude Debussy            Jeux                 Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition:  Leonid Nediak

Rachmaninoff: Prelude in g Op 23/5 Alla marcia

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3: First movement –Canton Symphony/Gerhardt Zimmermann

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

18:56:00            00:02:34            Charles-Valentin Alkan   Promenade sur l'eau Op 74                                Ronald Smith, piano            Arabesque        6523

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:31:03            Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dances Op 64 Neeme Järvi  Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram            419431

19:35:00            00:24:02            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor Op 22  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi André Watts, piano Telarc  80386

20:01:00            00:53:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  7 in D major        Prague Chamber Orchestra            Sir Charles Mackerras    Oldrich Vlcek, violin       Telarc   80161

20:56:00            00:03:45            Gabriel Fauré    Berceuse Op 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano            Cedille  139

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Woodwind Quintet No. 1 — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009) — Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban — Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians — Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

21:55:00            00:03:49            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Cityscapes - We all know the Pastoral Symphony of Beethoven, Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture inspired by Fingal’s Cave, and the music by Vaughan Williams inspired by the English countryside. But in the modern era, the urban environment is inspiring many composers to capture its sounds in music

1:21  David Sampson  Chicago Moves, IV, Lake Shore Drive (excerpt); Gaudete Brass  Cedille 136

1:56  Bernard Hoffer  Road Rage; Neoteric  Albany 1018

3:32  David DeVasto  II. Sudden and VI. London, 1665 fr. Winter Seven; DeVasto, piano; Scott Uddenberg, vocals  Parma

11:11  Chiayu  Urban Sketches; Members of the Curtis Institute  Naxos    559713

3:18  Joseph Kokkyar  Brady Street fr. Streets and Bridges; Jeri-Mae Astolfi, piano  Ravello

9:57  Patricia Morehead  Cityscape; Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. Robert Ian Winstin  ERM

5:30  Derek Bermel    Mulatash Stomp; Christopher Taylor, piano; Derek Bermel, clarinet; Heleen Hulst, violin  New World 895

3:38  Michael Torke  South Beach, Midnight fr. Miani Grands; Miami Piano Circle  Ecstatic Records 92251

2:16  Diane Jones  Street Song; Trio Casals  Parma

1:53  John Adams  The City and Its Double fr. City Noir (excerpt); St. Louise Symphony/Robertson

Nonesuch 541356

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:33            Bill Evans         Peace Piece                              Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   455512

23:09:00            00:07:13            Dmitri Shostakovich      Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102       BBC Symphony Orchestra          Hugh Wolff       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   460503

23:19:00            00:05:54            Gabriel Pierné   Impromptu-Caprice Op 9                                    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp            Azica    71273

23:24:00            00:07:43            Frederick Delius            Caprice & Elegy            Philharmonia Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin            János Starker, cello       RCA     63665

23:32:00            00:03:44            Reynaldo Hahn  Caprice mélancolique                            Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano       Valois   4658

23:38:00            00:09:24            Frank Bridge     There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook              William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

23:47:00            00:07:51            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene                      Yoel Levi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80089

23:56:00            00:02:56            Alexander Scriabin        Poème in F sharp major  Op 32                          Valentina Lisitsa, piano    Decca   17091

23:57:00            00:02:15            Peter Tchaikovsky         Solitude Op 73                          Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano      DeutGram         4790835
 

 

 