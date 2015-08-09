Program Guide 08-09-2015

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Ton Koopman, conductor; Carolyn Sampson, soprano Peter Wyrick, cello Mark Inouye, trumpet

J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4

C.P. E. Bach: Cello Concerto No. 3

C.P. E. Bach: Symphony in G major

J.S. Bach: Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

02:35:00 00:24:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi André Watts, piano Telarc 80386

03:01:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D major Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

03:55:00 00:05:19 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Sarabande Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Woodwind Quintet No. 1 — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009) — Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban — Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians — Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

04:55:00 00:03:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Benedicta - The birthplace of St. Benedict had an abbey for centuries until it’s dissolution under Napoleon; it was re-formed only a few years ago with an energetic group of young monks, whose first recording has become a best-seller. This week, we will speak with Father Cassian, the Prior of the Monastery, and hear their remarkable first recording

4:43 Giraut Riquier Ave Maria...Virgo Serena (Sequence) Decca/De Montfort Music

4:43 Anonymous Ave Maria...Virgo Serena (Sequence) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:37 Anonymous Dominus Possedit Me (Capitulum) Decca/De Montfort Music

4:28 Anonymous Nihil Inquinatum (Responsory) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:54 Anonymous Ait Dominus (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

3:43 Anonymous Beatissimae (Responsory) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:45 Anonymous Regali Ex Progenie (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

04:36 Anonymous Solem Justitiae (Responsory) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:32 Anonymous Ecce Virgo Concipiet (Capitulum) Decca/De Montfort Music

02:50 Anonymous Gaude Maria (Responsory) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:42 Anonymous Gabriel Angelus (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

03:43 Anonymous Sancta Et Immaculata (Responsory) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:41 Anonymous Rubum Quem Viderat (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

01:57 Anonymous Alma Redemptoris Mater (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:27 Anonymous Tuam Ipsius Animam (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

00:39 Anonymous Cui Comparabo Te_ (Capitulum) Decca/De Montfort Music

02:22 Anonymous Ave Maris Stella (Hymn) Decca/De Montfort Music

04:29 Anonymous Vadis Propitiator (Responsory) Decca/De Montfort Music

01:44 Anonymous Ave Regina Caelorum (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

01:52 Anonymous Regina Caeli (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

02:09 Anonymous Concordi Laetitia (Hymn) Decca/De Montfort Music

01:00 Anonymous Sub Tuum Praesidium (Antiphon) Decca/De Montfort Music

05:58:00 00:01:32 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo No. 1 in C major Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymn Festival - Hymns, and anthems based on hymns, will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for this periodic exploration of congregational song.

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Some Maine Lines - Harmonious counterpoint played on historic instruments, including the recently restored Kotzschmar Organ in Portland

CARSON COOMAN: Concertino FOKO, Op. 1073. J.S. BACH: Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552b.

LEO SOWERBY: Comes Autumn Time –Kotzschmar Festival Brass; Ray Cornils & Peter Richard Conte (1912 Austin/Merrill Auditorium, City Hall, Portland) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/27/14)

BENJAMIN CARR: Variations on the Sicilian Hymn –Kevin Birch. BALDASSARE GALUPPI: Allegro e spirituoso per flauti –Gregory Peterson.

RICHARD PURVIS: Canzona on Liebster Jesu; Fantasia on Ton-y-Botel –George Bozeman (1860 Hook/St. John’s Catholic Church, Bangor) SJOS 101-97.

SAMUEL WESLEY: Fugue in G, Op. 6, no. 8 –Margaret Irwin-Brandon (1848 Stevens/1st Church, Belfast) OHS 92

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT (arr. Cornils): Finale, fr Organ Symphony No. 1 in D, Op. 42 –Kotzschmar Festival Brass/Peter Richard Conte, conductor; Ray Cornils (r. 9/27/14)

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals –Kotzschmar Festival Brass/Peter Richard Conte, director; Ray Cornils (r. 9/27/14)

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue No. 1 on B-A-C-H –David Dahl (1863 Hook/Elm Street Congregational Church, Bucksport). OHS 92

CHARLES ALBERT STEBBINS: When dusk gathers deep. HAROLD STOVER: Stover’s Rag (A Manhattan Nocturne) –Harold Stover (1928 Skinner/St. Luke’s Cathedral, Portland) Albany 765

LUDWIG van BEETHOVEN: Scherzo & Allegro for Flute Clock.

TRADITIONAL: Lord, Thou has searched me out (fr Kentucky Harmony) –Peter Sykes (1866 Hook; South Parish Congregational,Augusta).

JOSEF KLICKA: Legenda –Brian Franck (1860 Hook/St. John’s Church, Bangor) OHS 92

JOSEPH BONNET: Matin Provençale –Thomas Murray (r. 2000).

NIGEL OGDEN: Penguin’s Playtime.

HERMANN KOTZSCHMAR: Levithan March –Ray Cornils (r. 9/27/14)

07:56:00 00:03:31 Will Todd My Lord Has Come Voces8 Decca 22601

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

08:17:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

08:30:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 13, 2014

From Norfolk, Virginia, this week’s episode features a violin-cello duo local made up of two wonderfully talented brothers. Their unusually generous and easygoing humor with each other is not only charming, but it also makes for a seamless musical collaboration. We’ll also hear a spirited performance from Mozart’s Sonata No. 12 by a pianist who’s just 11 years old, and we’ll meet a 15-year-old violinist who happens to have some success as an actress: she recently landed a guest role in the new NBC series “Believe.”

19-year-old violinist Brendon Elliott and 14-year-old cellist Sterling Elliott from Newport News, Virginia, perform Passacaglia in G minor on a Theme by Handel by Johan Halvorsen (1864–1935).

11-year-old pianist Kyle Hu from Yorktown, Virginia, performs the third movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata No. 12 in F major, K. 332, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791).

15-year-old violinist Alissa Mori from Bronx, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Violin and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Emily Pogorelc from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, performs “Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber (1786–1826), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old double bassist Lena Goodson from York, Pennsylvania, performs Intermezzo,Op. 9, No. 1, by Reinhold Glière (1875–1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Rhythm Project All Stars perform an arrangement of the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868) for steel drum ensemble

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movements 3 and 4

Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:25

Enrique Granados: Valses Poeticos Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:43

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in c minor, Op. 67: 3. Allegro; 4. Allegro West-Eastern Divan Orchestra; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Cultural Palace in Ramallah Album: Live in Ramallah

Warner 62791 Music: 14:36

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F, RV 569

Petra Mullejans, violin; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Gottfried von der Goltz, violin and conductor

Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 12:23

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 8 No. 4

Todd Palmer, clarinet; Livia Sohn, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:15

David Maslanka: Wind Quintet No. 3: 2. Slow, moderate; 3. Very fast City of Tomorrow Wind Quintet

Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago, IL Music: 18:34

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite: 3. Sunset - Near the Plantation Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Beecham, conductor Album: Beecham Conducts Delius EMI 47509 Music: 9:44

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Edvard Grieg

Piano Concerto in a Op 16 (1868-1907)--Radu Lupu, piano; London Symphony/Andre Previn (Decca 466383 CD)

Six Lyric Pieces for Piano Op 43 (1886)--Per Tengstrand, piano (Azica 71207 CD)

Seven Lyric Pieces for Piano Op 71 (1901)--Per Tengstrand, piano (Azica 71207 CD)

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 (1874-75)--Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund (EMI 74731 CD)

14:00:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

14:01:00 00:04:50 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata pian' e forte Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

14:06:00 00:19:30 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:25:00 00:16:52 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

14:50:00 00:27:17 Alexander Scriabin Piano Concerto in F sharp minor Op 20 London Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4785437

15:17:00 00:08:32 Johann Stamitz Symphony for Strings in B flat major Donald Armstrong New Zealand Chamber Orch Naxos 553194

15:25:00 00:09:48 Johann Melchior Molter Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

15:35:00 00:08:12 Gustav Holst Two Songs without Words Op 22 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

15:45:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad: Blossom Festival Concert - Bramwell Tovey, conductor; Baiba Skride, violin

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Suite

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Richard Strauss. Don Juan

George EnescU: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

17:42:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Leonid Nediak

Rachmaninoff: Prelude in g Op 23/5 Alla marcia

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3: First movement –Canton Symphony/Gerhardt Zimmermann

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

18:56:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Promenade sur l'eau Op 74 Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:55:00 00:03:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Cityscapes - We all know the Pastoral Symphony of Beethoven, Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture inspired by Fingal’s Cave, and the music by Vaughan Williams inspired by the English countryside. But in the modern era, the urban environment is inspiring many composers to capture its sounds in music

1:21 David Sampson Chicago Moves, IV, Lake Shore Drive (excerpt); Gaudete Brass Cedille 136

1:56 Bernard Hoffer Road Rage; Neoteric Albany 1018

3:32 David DeVasto II. Sudden and VI. London, 1665 fr. Winter Seven; DeVasto, piano; Scott Uddenberg, vocals Parma

11:11 Chiayu Urban Sketches; Members of the Curtis Institute Naxos 559713

3:18 Joseph Kokkyar Brady Street fr. Streets and Bridges; Jeri-Mae Astolfi, piano Ravello

9:57 Patricia Morehead Cityscape; Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. Robert Ian Winstin ERM

5:30 Derek Bermel Mulatash Stomp; Christopher Taylor, piano; Derek Bermel, clarinet; Heleen Hulst, violin New World 895

3:38 Michael Torke South Beach, Midnight fr. Miani Grands; Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic Records 92251

2:16 Diane Jones Street Song; Trio Casals Parma

1:53 John Adams The City and Its Double fr. City Noir (excerpt); St. Louise Symphony/Robertson

Nonesuch 541356

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:09:00 00:07:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

23:19:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

23:24:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665

23:32:00 00:03:44 Reynaldo Hahn Caprice mélancolique Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

23:38:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:47:00 00:07:51 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

23:56:00 00:02:56 Alexander Scriabin Poème in F sharp major Op 32 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

23:57:00 00:02:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73 Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano DeutGram 4790835

