Program Guide 07-26-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano

00:04:00 00:29:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major Philharmonia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch Annie Fischer, piano Seraphim 69733

00:36:00 01:07:30 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 443327

01:43:00 00:13:30 Anton Webern Six Pieces for Orchestra Op 6 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444593

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:26:13 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

02:30:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

03:04:00 00:52:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47 Myung-Whun Chung Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901803

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Griebling: String Quartet — Emma Shook, Rachel Englander, violins; Laura Shuster, viola; Kent Collier, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:25

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings — Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

Frank Wiley: Zephyrs (1991) — George Pope, flute (CCG 03-15-15) 8:41

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Variations on an Israeli Theme — Chris Ellicott, Bryan Reichert, guitars (CCG 01-25-15) 11:38

Jeffrey Mumford: still air (2013) — Tara Lynn Ramsey, violin; Julian Machala, vila; Erica Snowden, cello; Andrew Rosenblum, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 6:54

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Poland and Prague - Three superb recordings give us music in Prague in the 16th century, and two Polish masters, Nikolaj Gomolka and Grzegorz Gorczycki (with The Sixteen once again!)

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Prayer - On this broadcast of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus on music of prayer as found in choral and organ music from America and Europe.

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Gloria! - composers from four centuries create energetic musical manifestations of a timeless, singular song of praise

MAX REGER: Gloria, Op. 59, no. 8 –Heinz Wunderlich (1970 Kemper/St. Jacobi Church, Hamburg) Signum CD-2700

REGER: Chorale-preludes (2), Allein Gott in der Höh’, Op. 135a, no. 2 and Op. 67, no. 1 –Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mother of Good Counsel Church, Frankfurt-Niederrad) Dabringhaus & Grimm CD-3350/3361

J. S. BACH: Chorale-prelude, Allein Gott in der Höh’ sei Ehr, S. 676 –Jonathan Dimmock (1737 Treutmann.Grauhof Cloister, Germany) Arkay CD-6161

GEORG FRIEDRICH KAUFFMANN: Chorale-prelude, Allein Gott in der Höh’, fr Harmonische Seelenlust –Delbert Disselhorst (2005 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Pro Organo CD-7165

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Allein Gott in der Höh’ sei Ehr, Op. 78, no. 1 –Stefan Engels (1931 Steinmeyer/Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Altoona, PA) Priory CD-830

JOSEF RHEINBERGER: Gloria, fr Mass in A, Op. 126 –Renaissance Singers Women/Richard Tanner, conductor; Greg Morris (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, England) Lammas CD-156

RHEINBERGER: Gloria, fr Missa Puerorum, Op. 62 –Blackburn Cathedral Girl’s Choir/Richard Tanner, conductor; Greg Morris (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, England) Lammas CD-156

JEAN LANGLAIS: Gloria, fr Missa Salve Regina, Op. 85 --Choir and Brass of the Basilica of St. Mary, Minneapolis/Teri Larson, conductor; Christina Harmon, Marie-Louise Langlais (1949 Wicks) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/29/03)

LANGLAIS: Gloria, fr Missa Misericordiae Domine, Op. 105 –Ensemble Vocal Jean Sourisse; Vincent Warnier (Institution Sainte-Marie d’Antony) Syrius CD-141327

LANGLAIS: Gloria a Dieu a plus haut des cieux, fr Livre Oecumenique, Op.157 –Ann Labounsky (1965 Beuchet-Debierre/Cathedral of St. Peter, Angouleme) MHS CD-524290

LANGLAIS: Gloria, fr Missa in simplicitate, Op. 75 –Schola Saint-Gregoire du Mans; Jacques Kauffmann (1879 Merklin/Dominican Church, Paris) Skarbo CD-1933

LANGLAIS: Gloria, fr Messe Solennelle (1950) –Täby Church Choir/Kerstin Ek, director; Peter Bengtson (1976 Marcussen/St. James Church, Stockholm) Bis CD-289

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:15:32 Giuseppe Verdi Te Deum from "Four Sacred Pieces" Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

08:22:00 00:11:32 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Lacrimosa Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

08:35:00 00:20:24 Josef Rheinberger Cantus Missae Op 109 Peter Richard Conte St. Clement's Choir Dorian 80137

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 24, 2014 - From Tacoma, Washington, this episode features Prokofiev’s Toccata performed with a level of energy that can only be described as diabolically teenage (the performer is a totally brilliant, risk-taking 15-year-old), we’ll hear a young violinist perform a lush and lyrical piece written for her by her father, and we’ll enjoy music from a film by the great Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki sumptuously arranged for four cellos by one of the young performers on the program

15-year-old pianist Derek Wang from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Toccata in D minor, Op. 11, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953).

18-year-old violinist Sophia Stoyanovich from Bainbridge Island, Washington, performs Romance for Violin and Piano by her father, Patrick Stoyanovich (b. 1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Kresley Figueroa from Flagstaff, Arizona, performs “Adieu, notre petite table” from Manon by Jules Massenet (1842–1912) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old violist Maia Hoffman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Portland, Oregon, performs the second movement, Lebhaft, from Märchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures) for Viola and Piano, Op. 113, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California, performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Cello Sonata in A minor, Op. 36, by Edvard Grieg (1843–1907) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Konpeito Cello Quartet performs “The Path of the Wind” by Joe Hisaishi, arranged by Jeremy Tai.

17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California

16-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California

17-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California

15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: Overture Maskarade BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Nielsen Symphonies 4 and 5 Virgin 91210 Music: 4:37

Simone Rubino: Chorale, for marimba Simone Rubino, marimba Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Audrey Lorden from San Diego, CA Time: 7:14

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 6, "Sinfonia semplice": 1. Tempo giusto; 2. Humoreske; 4. Tema con variazioni BBC Symphony Orchestra; Sakari Oramo, conductor Radio 3 Live in Concert Series, Barbican Centre Hall, London, England Music: 28:07

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides, Op. 73 BBC Symphony Orchestra; Martyn Brabbins, conductor Aldeburgh Festival, Snape Maltings, Aldeburgh, England Music: 9:50

Alan Hovhaness: Sonata for Harp and Guitar Spirit of Trees: 2. Canon Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: 2. Float Away; 3. Awaken Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia: 2. Cadencial Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite magica:4.

Candombe Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:41

Felix Mendelssohn: Selections from Songs Without Words: 1. Book 1, No. 1; 2. Book 3, No. 6; 3. Book 8, No. 4 Javier Perianes, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:15

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Ottorino Respighi

Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No.2 (1917)--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra/Jesús Lopez-Garcia (Telarc B001AUOHJE CD)

The Pines of Rome (1924)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (London/Decca 466993 CD)

Roman Festivals (1929)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (London/Decca 466993 CD)

Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)--Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Angel Records S-37252 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 0:02:06 François Couperin Suite No. 18: Le Tic-Toc-Choc Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440

14:02:00 00:03:47 Emmanuel Chabrier Ronde champêtre Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

14:07:00 00:16:15 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:25:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39 André Previn London Symphony Orchestra EMI 66934

14:40:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

14:50:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

15:15:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3 Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

15:26:00 00:08:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

15:38:00 00:08:17 José Pablo Moncayo Huapango Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

15:46:00 00:10:02 Maurice Ravel Four Movements from Schumann's Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – Blossom Festival Concert

16:04:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

16:26:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor

17:56:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: finalist Elliott Wuu

Wolfgang Amadeus: Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 in F K 332: First movement

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1: First movement

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Composer Champions - Where would Gustav Mahler be without the incredible support of Leonard Bernstein? Bach without the support of Mendelssohn? Being championed by a famous performer or conductor is an incredible leg up to the career of many composers. Who are the modern day composer champions, and whose work are they promoting?

James Newton Howard: 133… At Least Hilary Hahn, v.; Cory Smithe, p. DG 001910302 2:02

Norbert Moret: En Rêve, I BSO/Seiji Ozawa DG 431626 7:11

Thea Musgrave: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra (excerpt) LSO/Norman del Mar Lyrita 253 14:01

John Psathas: Matre’s Dance Philip Smith, p.; Evelyn Glennie, perc. RCA 47629 9:28

Sofia Gubaidulina: Offertorium (excerpt) BSO/Dutoit; Gidon Kremer, v. DG 289479 10:23

David Rakowski: Etude, Book 2 No. 14, Martler Amy Briggs, piano Bridge 9121 2:28

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:12:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

23:25:00 00:05:27 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 3 Prelude Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3053

23:30:00 00:07:57 Ernest Schelling Intermezzo from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

23:40:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3 Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

23:46:00 00:07:55 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

23:55:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:57:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139