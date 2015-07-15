WCLV on Twitter

WCLV is now on Twitter, the information network made up of 140-character messages called Tweets. It's an easy way to discover the latest news related to subjects you care about, and another way to stay connected to WCLV. To learn more about Twitter, click here.

Here's a short guide for how to get started.



Open your internet browser and navigate to twitter.com.



Under the “New to Twitter?” section, enter your full name, email address, and a password, and click “Sign up for Twitter.”



Decide what you want your Username to be and enter it in the “Username” field. Click “Sign up.”



Enter your phone number, or skip this step.



Navigate through the next several screens:



Select your interests Suggestions on who to follow Customize your profile picture Find people you know by using your email contact list



Check your email for a confirmation that your account has been created, and click the link in the email to confirm your account.



In the upper right hand corner, type “WCLV1049” in the search box and find it in the drop-down suggestions. Click it.



You are now looking at the Twitter page for WCLV. Click “Follow” on the right hand side of the page.