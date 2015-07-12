© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-12-2015

Published July 12, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin

00:04:00            00:22:01            Sergei Prokofiev           Violin Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 19            Russian National Orchestra          Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        59

00:29:00            00:56:03            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14                Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony     RCA     60859

01:28:00            00:28:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 38 in D              Jane Glover      London Mozart Players  ASV     647

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:25:23            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 11 in D major                          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         415669

02:29:00            00:26:19            Anton Arensky  Piano Concerto in F minor  Op 2            Russian Philharmonic Orchestra            Dmitry Yablonsky          Konstantin Scherbakov, piano   Naxos   570526

02:56:00            00:03:45            Jean-Baptiste Lully        Phaëton: Chaconne in G                        Jeanne Lamon   Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Tafelmusik        1001

 

03:00 DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY – Composer David Diamond was born July 9, 1915 in Rochester, NY. In a special hour produced by WXXI, Rochester, we mark the centennial of this underappreciated American musician 

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C — Mary Kay Fink, flute; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG CD 11-05-06) 14:51

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Mary Kay Fink, flute & piccolo; Thomas Reed, clarinet; Takako Masame, violin; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper — RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham (Azica 72207) 17:25

04:58:00            00:01:50            Leonard Bernstein         Spring Song from "The Lark"                 Karen P. Thomas            Seattle Pro Musica        SeattlePro         9806

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three English Instrumental Discs - The Phantasm Ensemble gives us William Lawes, The Spirit of Gambo looks at John Jenkins, and the Flautadors celebrate the Elizabethans

05:58:00            00:01:40            Amy Beach       Autumn Song Op 56                              Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos   3445
 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A French Feast - A banquet of French choral and organ music in honor of Bastille Day (July 14 th
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Marshall Plan - performances by and conversation with one of today’s most dynamic organ virtuosos, Wayne Marshall

ALFRED HOLLINS:  Concert Overture in c --Wayne Marshall (1962 Harrison & Harrison/Coventry Cathedral, England) EMI 63490

LEONARD BERNSTEIN:  Wonderful Town Overture. 

GIUSEPPE VERDI:  La Traviata Prelude. 

JOHANN STRAUSS II:  Die Fledermaus Overture --Wayne Marshall (2005 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Philadelphia PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/14/07)

WAYNE MARSHALL:  Improvisation on Suggested Themes (after Wagner, Arne and Bernstein) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/14/07)
 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:14:35            George Frideric Handel  Chandos Anthem No.  4  "O sing unto the           The Sixteen Choir & Orch     Harry Christophers         Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor      Chandos           504

08:20:00            00:10:38            Baldassare Galuppi       Lauda Jerusalem           Dresden Instrumental Concert    Peter Kopp            Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Georg Zeppenfeld, bass; Dresden Vocal Concert          Archiv   4776145

08:33:00            00:23:30            Antonio Vivaldi  Dixit Dominus   Dresden Instrumental Concert    Peter Kopp       Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Thomas Cooley, tenor; Dresden Vocal Concert         Archiv   4776145

08:58:00            00:01:46            Gregorian Chant            Felix namque                            Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi      2907546

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 8, 2014 - From Miami Beach, Florida, this week’s From the Top features an expressive 13-year-old violinist performing one of Pablo de Sarasate’s Spanish Dances, a From the Top alumnus who has gone on to become Principal Flute for Miami Beach’s New World Symphony, and a brilliant teenage soprano from Florida who is carrying on the tradition of opera for her family—her mother had a fantastic career performing at New York’s Metropolitan Opera and beyond.

17-year-old soprano Virginia Mims from West Palm Beach, Florida, performs “Il bacio” by Luigi Arditi (1822–1903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Xinyi “Michelle” Zhao (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Guangdong, China, performs Ricercare and Toccata on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

13-year-old violinist Nicholas Abrahams from Pembroke Pines, Florida, performs Romanza Andaluza from Spanish Dances, Op. 22, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: Flutist Matthew Roitstein performs Flute Sonata in D major, Op. 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Mira Williams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois, performs Potpourri for Viola and Piano in G minor, Op. 94, “Fantasie,” by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: The New World Symphony Fellows/From the Top Alumni Piano Quintet performs the third movement, Scherzo: Presto, from Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

            Cellist Rosanna Butterfield from Miami Beach, Florida

            Violist Kallie Ciechomski from Miami Beach, Florida

            Violinist Julia Noone from Miami Beach, Florida

            Violinist Audrey Wright from Miami Beach, Florida

            Pianist Christopher O’Riley
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 in D Major: Movements 3 & 4  Jeffrey Kahane, piano  Nonesuch 79121 Music: 4:40

Miguel del Aguila: Concierto en Tango Roman Mekinulov, cello; Miguel Del Aguila, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 18:49

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Blum from Maynard, MA Music: 6:49

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e minor, Op. 119, no. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud: Piano Pieces Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:43

Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA Music: 13:07

Traditional (arr. Richter Uzur Duo): La Folia Richter Uzur Duo Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, Post Falls, ID Music: 9:48

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor, Hob. I:44, "Mourning"  RTVE Symphony Orchestra; Jun Märkl, conductor Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 21:21

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, "American": 3. Molto vivace; 4. Finale Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 8:59

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of George Gershwin

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Oscar Levant, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Leonard Bernstein. piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Three Preludes (1926)--Oscar Levant, piano (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

American in Paris (1928)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Second Rhapsody "Rhapsody in Rivets" (1931)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Concerto in F (1925)--Oscar Levant, piano; New York Philharmonic/Andre Kostelanetz  (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Variations on "I Got Rhythm' for Piano and Orchestra (1934)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Porgy and Bess : A Symphonic Portrait (1935)--Andre Kostelanetz and his Orchestra (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)13:53:00     

13:53:00            00:05:41            George Gershwin           Girl Crazy: Overture                   Yan Pascal Tortelier       BBC Philharmonic     BBC     63

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:02:00            00:04:36            Anton Arensky  Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz Op 15                            Stephen Coombs, piano; Ian Munro, piano Hyperion           66755

14:07:00            00:04:32            Anton Arensky  Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11                           Ying Quartet            Sono Lumin      92143

14:14:00            00:10:21            George Butterworth       Rhapsody "A Shropshire Lad"                William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5068

14:26:00            00:13:37            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques Op 112                    Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1004

14:43:00            00:40:12            Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33          Odense Symphony        Justin Brown            Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9309

15:26:00            00:15:08            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis               Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Decca   414595

15:43:00            00:13:11            Samuel Wesley Symphony No.  4 in D major                  Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9823

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

16:06:00            01:19:59            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  6 in A minor                  Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436240

17:32:00            00:29:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major          Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   17181

 

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition:  Jae Hong Park, First Place, Junior Division

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3

Ludwig van Beethoven: First movement from Piano Concerto No. 3—Canton Symphony/Gerhardt Zimmermann

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

21:57:00            00:02:00            Aaron Copland  Midsummer Nocturne                             Leo Smit, piano Sony    82849

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Pianist Jenny Lin - Stunningly versatile pianist Jenny Lin has recorded with jazz musicians, rockers, contemporary composers and everyone in between. Equally comfortable playing Shostakovich on the same concert as giving a world premiere, Lin is a vital talent taking concert halls by storm.

George Gershwin, arr. Earl Wild: I Got Rhythm (excerpt) Steinway 30011 1:37

James Tenney: Chromatic Canon Koch 7670 9:23

Arthur Kampela: Nosturnos (excerpt) Koch 7670 7:18

Valentin Silvestrov: Sonata for Violin & Piano ‘Post Scriptum’ (excerpts)--Cornelius Duffalo, violin Jenny Lin, piano Koch 7740 6:32

Elliot Sharp: Suberrebus (excerpt) Koch 7670 3:14

David Wolfson: Sonata for Cello and Piano, IV Laura Bontrager, cello;; Jenny Lin, piano Albany 1407 6:01

Claude Vivier: Shiraz Koch 7679 6:01

William Bolcolm: Dream Shadows from Three Ghost Rags Koch 7734 6:29

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:58            Anton Arensky  Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32                                Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello            Sony    53269

23:07:00            00:12:12            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27                 Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         439888

23:22:00            00:07:01            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major  Op 62                                 Van Cliburn, piano            RCA     300350

23:29:00            00:09:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Symphony No. 11                Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         Claves  9002

23:40:00            00:05:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11                           Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello       Sony    57499

23:45:00            00:07:49            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30                                   Delmé String Quartet     Hyperion           66568

23:55:00            00:03:37            André Jolivet     Allant from Petite Suite                          Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp         Chandos           9395

23:57:00            00:02:21            Francis Poulenc            Ave verum corpus         City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Women of the; Cambridge Singers         Collegium         108

 

 