Program Guide 07-12-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin

00:04:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19 Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

00:29:00 00:56:03 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 60859

01:28:00 00:28:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 647

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 11 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

02:29:00 00:26:19 Anton Arensky Piano Concerto in F minor Op 2 Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526

02:56:00 00:03:45 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Chaconne in G Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

03:00 DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY – Composer David Diamond was born July 9, 1915 in Rochester, NY. In a special hour produced by WXXI, Rochester, we mark the centennial of this underappreciated American musician

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C — Mary Kay Fink, flute; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG CD 11-05-06) 14:51

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Mary Kay Fink, flute & piccolo; Thomas Reed, clarinet; Takako Masame, violin; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper — RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham (Azica 72207) 17:25

04:58:00 00:01:50 Leonard Bernstein Spring Song from "The Lark" Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three English Instrumental Discs - The Phantasm Ensemble gives us William Lawes, The Spirit of Gambo looks at John Jenkins, and the Flautadors celebrate the Elizabethans

05:58:00 00:01:40 Amy Beach Autumn Song Op 56 Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445



06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A French Feast - A banquet of French choral and organ music in honor of Bastille Day (July 14 th)



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Marshall Plan - performances by and conversation with one of today’s most dynamic organ virtuosos, Wayne Marshall

ALFRED HOLLINS: Concert Overture in c --Wayne Marshall (1962 Harrison & Harrison/Coventry Cathedral, England) EMI 63490

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Wonderful Town Overture.

GIUSEPPE VERDI: La Traviata Prelude.

JOHANN STRAUSS II: Die Fledermaus Overture --Wayne Marshall (2005 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Philadelphia PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/14/07)

WAYNE MARSHALL: Improvisation on Suggested Themes (after Wagner, Arne and Bernstein) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/14/07)



MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

08:20:00 00:10:38 Baldassare Galuppi Lauda Jerusalem Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Georg Zeppenfeld, bass; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

08:33:00 00:23:30 Antonio Vivaldi Dixit Dominus Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Thomas Cooley, tenor; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

08:58:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 8, 2014 - From Miami Beach, Florida, this week’s From the Top features an expressive 13-year-old violinist performing one of Pablo de Sarasate’s Spanish Dances, a From the Top alumnus who has gone on to become Principal Flute for Miami Beach’s New World Symphony, and a brilliant teenage soprano from Florida who is carrying on the tradition of opera for her family—her mother had a fantastic career performing at New York’s Metropolitan Opera and beyond.

17-year-old soprano Virginia Mims from West Palm Beach, Florida, performs “Il bacio” by Luigi Arditi (1822–1903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Xinyi “Michelle” Zhao (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Guangdong, China, performs Ricercare and Toccata on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

13-year-old violinist Nicholas Abrahams from Pembroke Pines, Florida, performs Romanza Andaluza from Spanish Dances, Op. 22, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: Flutist Matthew Roitstein performs Flute Sonata in D major, Op. 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Mira Williams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois, performs Potpourri for Viola and Piano in G minor, Op. 94, “Fantasie,” by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: The New World Symphony Fellows/From the Top Alumni Piano Quintet performs the third movement, Scherzo: Presto, from Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

Cellist Rosanna Butterfield from Miami Beach, Florida

Violist Kallie Ciechomski from Miami Beach, Florida

Violinist Julia Noone from Miami Beach, Florida

Violinist Audrey Wright from Miami Beach, Florida

Pianist Christopher O’Riley



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 in D Major: Movements 3 & 4 Jeffrey Kahane, piano Nonesuch 79121 Music: 4:40

Miguel del Aguila: Concierto en Tango Roman Mekinulov, cello; Miguel Del Aguila, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 18:49

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Blum from Maynard, MA Music: 6:49

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e minor, Op. 119, no. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud: Piano Pieces Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:43

Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA Music: 13:07

Traditional (arr. Richter Uzur Duo): La Folia Richter Uzur Duo Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, Post Falls, ID Music: 9:48

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor, Hob. I:44, "Mourning" RTVE Symphony Orchestra; Jun Märkl, conductor Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 21:21

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, "American": 3. Molto vivace; 4. Finale Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 8:59

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of George Gershwin

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Oscar Levant, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Leonard Bernstein. piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Three Preludes (1926)--Oscar Levant, piano (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

American in Paris (1928)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Second Rhapsody "Rhapsody in Rivets" (1931)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Concerto in F (1925)--Oscar Levant, piano; New York Philharmonic/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Variations on "I Got Rhythm' for Piano and Orchestra (1934)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Porgy and Bess : A Symphonic Portrait (1935)--Andre Kostelanetz and his Orchestra (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)13:53:00

13:53:00 00:05:41 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Overture Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic BBC 63

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:02:00 00:04:36 Anton Arensky Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz Op 15 Stephen Coombs, piano; Ian Munro, piano Hyperion 66755

14:07:00 00:04:32 Anton Arensky Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

14:14:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody "A Shropshire Lad" William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

14:26:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

14:43:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33 Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

15:26:00 00:15:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

15:43:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

16:06:00 01:19:59 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436240

17:32:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

18:00 KEYNOTES with Bill O’Connell, highlights from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Competition: Jae Hong Park, First Place, Junior Division

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3

Ludwig van Beethoven: First movement from Piano Concerto No. 3—Canton Symphony/Gerhardt Zimmermann

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 11 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

19:29:00 00:26:19 Anton Arensky Piano Concerto in F minor Op 2 Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526

19:57:00 00:02:15 Johann Friedrich Fasch Bourrée from Suite in A minor Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

20:00 DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY – Composer David Diamond was born July 9, 1915 in Rochester, NY. In a special hour produced by WXXI, Rochester, we mark the centennial of this underappreciated American musician

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C — Mary Kay Fink, flute; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG CD 11-05-06) 14:51

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Mary Kay Fink, flute & piccolo; Thomas Reed, clarinet; Takako Masame, violin; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper — RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham (Azica 72207) 17:25

21:57:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Pianist Jenny Lin - Stunningly versatile pianist Jenny Lin has recorded with jazz musicians, rockers, contemporary composers and everyone in between. Equally comfortable playing Shostakovich on the same concert as giving a world premiere, Lin is a vital talent taking concert halls by storm.

George Gershwin, arr. Earl Wild: I Got Rhythm (excerpt) Steinway 30011 1:37

James Tenney: Chromatic Canon Koch 7670 9:23

Arthur Kampela: Nosturnos (excerpt) Koch 7670 7:18

Valentin Silvestrov: Sonata for Violin & Piano ‘Post Scriptum’ (excerpts)--Cornelius Duffalo, violin Jenny Lin, piano Koch 7740 6:32

Elliot Sharp: Suberrebus (excerpt) Koch 7670 3:14

David Wolfson: Sonata for Cello and Piano, IV Laura Bontrager, cello;; Jenny Lin, piano Albany 1407 6:01

Claude Vivier: Shiraz Koch 7679 6:01

William Bolcolm: Dream Shadows from Three Ghost Rags Koch 7734 6:29

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:58 Anton Arensky Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269

23:07:00 00:12:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 439888

23:22:00 00:07:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major Op 62 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350

23:29:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:40:00 00:05:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11 Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 57499

23:45:00 00:07:49 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:55:00 00:03:37 André Jolivet Allant from Petite Suite Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395

23:57:00 00:02:21 Francis Poulenc Ave verum corpus City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Women of the; Cambridge Singers Collegium 108