What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-11-2015

Published July 11, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:26:51            Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides               Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     300350

00:31:00            00:43:24            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  5 in B flat major  Op 100                        Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80683

01:16:00            00:39:21            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata No. 18 in G                                  Arcadi Volodos, piano            Sony    89647

01:57:00            00:15:41            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46                  Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

02:12:00            00:16:59            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55                  Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

02:32:00            00:43:13            Ludwig Thuille   Piano Quintet in E flat major  Op 20       Gigli Quartet                  Gianluca Luisi, piano       Naxos   570790

03:17:00            00:36:12            Alexander Glazunov       Symphony No.  7 in F major  Op 77                   José Serebrier            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  63236

03:55:00            00:18:30            Johann Friedrich Fasch  Concerto for Winds & Strings in G major                                    Tempesta di Mare          Chandos           783

04:15:00            00:31:11            Anton Rubinstein           Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor  Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony            Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion           67508

04:48:00            00:34:44            Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major                          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         445849

05:25:00            00:11:01            Robert McBride Mexican Rhapsody                    Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434324

05:38:00            00:06:45            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Sonata No. 54 in G major                                     Soyeon Kate Lee, piano CIPC     2003

06:00:00            00:03:55            Jules Massenet Manon: Je suis encore toute étourdie     London Philharmonic     Sir Charles Mackerras         Renée Fleming, soprano            Decca   467049

06:03:00            00:04:10            Jules Massenet Manon: Adieu notre petit table   Orch of the Royal Opera House Jeffrey Tate            Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano            EMI      49863

06:08:00            00:16:13            Evencio Castellanos      Suite "Santa Cruz de Pacairigua"                        Gustavo Dudamel            Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         4777457

06:27:00            00:13:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto in D major         English Chamber Orchestra            Murray Perahia  Murray Perahia, piano    CBS     39222

06:50:00            00:08:15            Peter Tchaikovsky         Eugene Onegin: Waltz               Semyon Bychkov          Berlin Philharmonic     Philips  420237

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:30 Jules Massenet            "Je suis encore tout étourdie"           Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano     Opus Arte     9013                                                     

 06:03:58 Jules Massenet           "Adieu, notre petite table" from "Manon"          Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano       Opus Arte     9013                                                     

 06:08:26 Evencio Castellanos         Santa Cruz de Pacairigua        Orquesta Sinfónica de Venezuela      Jan Wagner    Naxos      8572681                    

 06:27:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 1 in D, K. 107           Iván Martín, piano; Galdós Ensemble         Warner Music Spain   5249888432                 

 06:42:19 Carlos Franzetti       Concierto del Plata     Sergio Puccini, guitarist; San Francisco Camerata Americana        Klavier    11093           

 07:00:30 Antonio Restucci         La disyuntiva       José Antonio Escobar, guitar;            Naxos    8570341               

 07:04:30 Antonio Restucci        Coihues          José Antonio Escobar, guitar         Naxos    8570341               

 07:08:00 Antonio Restucci       Arrayanes             José Antonio Escobar, guitar       Naxos   8570341               

 07:11:13 John Dowland         Lachrimae Antiquae           Hespèrion XX             Jordi Savall  Naive    9949                                   

 07:15:53 John Dowland         Lachrimae Tristes              Hespèrion XX              Jordi Savall  Naive    9949                                   

 07:21:14 John Dowland        Lachrimae Verae           Hespèrion XX               Jordi Savall      Naive    9949                                

 07:29:42 Sergei Prokofiev      Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26                    Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra    Emil Tabakov            Elan  2220                         

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 in D Major: Movements 3 & 4 Jeffrey Kahane, piano  Nonesuch 79121 Music: 4:40

Miguel del Aguila: Concierto en Tango Roman Mekinulov, cello; Miguel Del Aguila, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 18:49

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Blum from Maynard, MA Music: 6:49

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e minor, Op. 119, no. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud: Piano Pieces Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:43

Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA Music: 13:07

Traditional (arr. Richter Uzur Duo): La Folia Richter Uzur Duo Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, Post Falls, ID Music: 9:48

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in e, Hob. I:44, "Mourning"  RTVE Symphony Orchestra; Jun Märkl, conductor Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 21:21

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, "American": 3. Molto vivace; 4. Finale Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 8:59

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating the Operetta

Johann Strauss, Jr. Waldmeister Overture - Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 431628 CD) 9:26

Franz Lehar: Paganini – “Gern hab’ ich die Frauen geküsst” – Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Symphony Orchestra of Radio Berlin/Jochen Rieder (Sony 3757422 CD) 3:26

Emmerich Kalman: Die Zirkusprinzessin – “Zwei Märchenaugen” – Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra of the Deutsches Künstlertheater/Ernst Hauke (EMI 69787 CD) 4:24

Franz Lehar: The Merry Widow – “Lippen schwiegen” – Renée Fleming, soprano; Christopher Maltman, baritone; Staatskapelle Dresden/Christian Thielemann (DG15299 CD) 3:35

Franz Lehar: Gold and Silver Waltz – Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra/Franz Lehar (Naxos 110857 CD) 8:09

Richard Tauber: Der Singende Traum – “Du bist die Welt für mich” – Joseph Schmidt, tenor; Orchestra/Richard Tauber (Membran 12281 CD) 3:20

Robert Stolz: Das Lied ist aus (film) – “Adieu, mein kleiner Gardeoffizier” – Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra/Franz Weissmann (EMI 69787 CD) 3:00

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Die Fledermaus – “Mein Herr Marquis” – Wilma Lipp, soprano/Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Ackermann (EMI 73812 CD) 3:26

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Der Zigeunerbaron – “Ja das alles auf her’” - Joseph Schmidt, tenor; Orchestra/ Franz Weissmann (Membran 12281 CD) 2:36

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Tribute to James Horner. Late last month, composer James Horner died at the age of 61. We'll pay tribute to the man who wrote scores for films including Titanic, Legends of the Fall, Braveheart and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Never an Absolution from Titanic, 1997  Sony SK 91475  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Part III from Pas de Deux, 2014  Mercury Classics 481 1487  James Horner  Mari Samuelsen, violin/Hakon Samuelsen, cello/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko, cond.

Overture from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982  Silva Screen Records SSD 1155  James Horner  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, 1985  Telarc CD-80383  James Horner  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Ascension from Cocoon, 1985  Milan 73138 35800-2  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Willow's Theme from Willow, 1988  Milan 73138 35800-2  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Brave Words, Braver Deeds from Glory, 1989  Virgin Records 0 7777 86150 2 6  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

The Portrait from Titanic, 1987  Sony SK 60691  James Horner  James Horner, piano

Re-Entry and Splashdown and End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995  MCA MCAD-11241  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995  London G2 48295  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

The destruction of Hometree from Avatar, 2009  Fox Music 521681  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Titanic Suite from Titanic, 1997  Sony SK 60691  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

"You don't dream in cryo…" from Avatar, 2009  Fox Music 521681  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bernstein and the ‘Pops’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Sousa’s ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever’

12:03:00            00:03:06            Cy Coleman      Witchcraft                     John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Sony    47235

12:12:00            00:03:49            John Philip Sousa         March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Erich Kunzel      May Festival Chorus      Telarc   80144

12:18:00            00:07:51            Paul Creston     Celebration Overture Op 61                    Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band    Naxos   573121

12:29:00            00:08:57            Franz Waxman  Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes                      John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra          Philips  438685

12:41:00            00:06:22            Frank Loesser   Hans Christian Andersen: Medley                       Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     68131

12:48:00            00:09:11            John Williams    E.T.: Adventures on Earth                      John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  411185

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:57:18            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27                   Charles Dutoit            Philadelphia Orchestra   Decca   440604

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:01:00            00:07:54            Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der                    Herbert Blomstedt            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4645

14:10:00            00:12:44            Johannes Brahms          Nänie Op 82      San Francisco Symphony          Herbert Blomstedt            San Francisco Sym Chorus        Decca   430281

14:25:00            00:10:50            Peter Warlock   Capriol Suite     Academy St. Martin in Fields     Iona Brown        Christopher Parkening, guitar           EMI      55052

14:40:00            00:07:48            Giovanni Battista Pergolesi        Sinfonia in F major        Cleveland Orchestra                  Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, harpsichord; Members of           MLR     2013

14:49:00            00:11:01            Benjamin Britten            Soirées musicales Op 9             Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Ondine  825

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bernstein and the ‘Pops’

15:04:00            00:17:57            Benjamin Britten            The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34   Boston Pops Orchestra          Arthur Fiedler    Hugh Downs, narrator    RCA     300350

15:25:00            00:20:21            Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite               Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     7892

15:48:00            00:09:57            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Three Dances             John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  426247

15:58:00            00:02:52            Richard Rodgers           Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on                       Keith Lockhart           Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     63835

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:32:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major     Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   4786763

16:38:00            00:13:51            Johan Wagenaar           Overture to "Cyrano de Bergerac" Op 23             Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

16:54:00            00:06:18            Camille Saint-Saëns       Tarantelle in A minor  Op 6         Tapiola Sinfonietta        Jean Jacques Kantorow         Sharon Bezaly, flute; Harri Mäki, clarinet Bis       1359

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:15:25            David Diamond The Enormous Room                 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Delos   3119

17:19:00            00:10:49            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Three Dance Episodes                  Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony           EMI      63905

17:34:00            00:14:22            Duke Ellington  Harlem              JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559737

17:50:00            00:10:58            Paul Schoenfield           Four Souvenirs                          Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano         Telarc   80744

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Let’s Do It! - Songs about our favorite recreation … and we don’t mean Scrabble!  But no worries … the hour is rated G, because in the Golden Age of the musical, songs could be risqué without being explicit

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2          

18:00:54            00:01:27            Cole Porter       Let's Do It         Cybill Shepherd Cybill Does It…to Cole Porter    Paramount            PAS1015         

18:02:21            00:01:19            Cole Porter       Let's Misbehave            Irving Aaronson's Commanders  From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter    Smithsonian      RD047 

18:03:58            00:03:15            Irving Berlin       Sex Marches On            Company          Louisiana Purchase       DRG            DRG94766       

18:07:19            00:02:38            Ralph Rainger   A Guy What Takes His Time       Mae West         Ethel Merman, Lyda Roberti, Mae West         Columbia          ACL2751          

18:10:22            00:01:42            Mack Gordon-Harry Revel          It's the Animal in Me      Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman: You're the Top  Fanfare CDD473           

18:11:58            00:03:04            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Cain't Say No  Celeste Holm    Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast     MCA     MCAD012157981          

18:15:50            00:02:21            Cole Porter       But in the Morning, No   Ronny Graham, Kaye Ballard     Cole Porter Revisited          Painted Smiles  PS1370

18:18:29            00:02:37            Cy Coleman-David Zippel          The Tennis Song           Dee Hoty, James Naughton       City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia          CK46067          

18:21:04            00:03:40            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Whatever Lola Wants     Gwen Verdon    Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     3948-2-RG        

18:25:24            00:02:34            Frank Loesser   Baby, It's Cold Outside  Ricardo Montalban, Esther Williams       American Songbook Series: Frank Loesser           Smithsonian      RD048-15         

18:27:54            00:03:34            Jerome Moross-John LaTouche Lazy Afternoon  Kaye Ballard     The Golden Apple -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-68934     

18:31:57            00:03:22            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg            When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love           David Wayne            Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK89208          

18:35:40            00:03:18            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Den of Iniquity  Patti LuPone, Peter Gallagher    Pal Joey -- 1995 Encores! Production          DRG     DRG94763       

18:39:44            00:02:41            Cole Porter       They Couldn't Compare to You  William Redfield            Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK48223          

18:41:56            00:02:38            Irving Berlin       Let Yourself Go Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO            Rhino    R272957          

18:44:30            00:04:32            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   All I Need Is the Girl       Paul Wallace, Sandra Church            Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK60848          

18:49:31            00:02:24            George Gershwin-Buddy DeSylva          Do It Again       Marti Webb       American Songbook Series: George Gershwin           Smithsonian      RD048-2          

18:51:58            00:01:02            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659          

18:53:13            00:03:31            Cole Porter       Filler: Nobody's Chasing Me      Charlotte Greenwood     Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK48223          

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:59            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55                  Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

19:21:00            00:33:44            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15            Mahler Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    542058

19:56:00            00:03:34            Alexander Borodin         Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka                   Gennady Rozhdestvensky            Royal Stockholm Philharmonic   Chandos           9386

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Christine Brewer, soprano; Alan Held, bass - recorded live at the Blossom Music Festival

20:04:00            00:15:29            Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod 

20:21:00            00:14:32            Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic 

20:38:00            00:12:10            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's   Rhine Journey

20:52:00            00:09:23            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral    Music

21:04:00            00:18:34            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde's Immolation

21:28:00            00:31:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major       Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi            William Preucil, violin; Robert Vernon, viola        TCO      1024

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “Planet Boy”... Some thoughts about radio with George Carlin’s “Wonderful WINO;” Bob Arbogast’s “KAOS Radio;” Second City’s “Cultural FM;” and “Radio Marvelous”… Jan C. Snow discusses “Good Food”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:30            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27                     Wolfgang Sawallisch            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55592

23:07:00            00:05:42            Claude Debussy            Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur                          Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms  1820

23:13:00            00:09:07            Bright Sheng     Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"        San Diego Symphony            Jahja Ling         Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Telarc   80719

23:24:00            00:04:04            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Act 2 Prelude "Ingrid's                      Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

23:28:00            00:07:34            Traditional         Mary Queen of Scots' Lament    La Nef              Meredith Hall, soprano            Atma    2336

23:35:00            00:04:21            Henry Purcell     Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament "When I           Bournemouth Symphony            José Serebrier   Timothy Walden, cello   Naxos   557883

23:42:00            00:05:32            Peter Boyer       Three Olympians: Aphrodite                   Peter Boyer       London Philharmonic     Naxos   559769

23:47:00            00:06:42            Stephen Feigenbaum     Serenade for Strings                 Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80745

23:56:00            00:02:25            Maurice Ravel   Berceuse on the Name "Fauré"                           Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

23:57:00            00:02:23            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56                  Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony            SeattleSM         1004

 

 