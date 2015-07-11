Program Guide 07-11-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:26:51 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 300350

00:31:00 00:43:24 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

01:16:00 00:39:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 18 in G Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

01:57:00 00:15:41 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

02:12:00 00:16:59 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55 Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

02:32:00 00:43:13 Ludwig Thuille Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 20 Gigli Quartet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

03:17:00 00:36:12 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 7 in F major Op 77 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

03:55:00 00:18:30 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Winds & Strings in G major Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

04:15:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

04:48:00 00:34:44 Richard Strauss Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds in F major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 445849

05:25:00 00:11:01 Robert McBride Mexican Rhapsody Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

05:38:00 00:06:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 54 in G major Soyeon Kate Lee, piano CIPC 2003

06:00:00 00:03:55 Jules Massenet Manon: Je suis encore toute étourdie London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

06:03:00 00:04:10 Jules Massenet Manon: Adieu notre petit table Orch of the Royal Opera House Jeffrey Tate Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano EMI 49863

06:08:00 00:16:13 Evencio Castellanos Suite "Santa Cruz de Pacairigua" Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

06:27:00 00:13:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto in D major English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano CBS 39222

06:50:00 00:08:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Waltz Semyon Bychkov Berlin Philharmonic Philips 420237

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:42:19 Carlos Franzetti Concierto del Plata Sergio Puccini, guitarist; San Francisco Camerata Americana Klavier 11093

07:00:30 Antonio Restucci La disyuntiva José Antonio Escobar, guitar; Naxos 8570341

07:04:30 Antonio Restucci Coihues José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341

07:08:00 Antonio Restucci Arrayanes José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341

07:11:13 John Dowland Lachrimae Antiquae Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949

07:15:53 John Dowland Lachrimae Tristes Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949

07:21:14 John Dowland Lachrimae Verae Hespèrion XX Jordi Savall Naive 9949

07:29:42 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26 Santiago Rodriguez, piano; Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra Emil Tabakov Elan 2220

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 in D Major: Movements 3 & 4 Jeffrey Kahane, piano Nonesuch 79121 Music: 4:40

Miguel del Aguila: Concierto en Tango Roman Mekinulov, cello; Miguel Del Aguila, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 18:49

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Blum from Maynard, MA Music: 6:49

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e minor, Op. 119, no. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud: Piano Pieces Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:43

Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA Music: 13:07

Traditional (arr. Richter Uzur Duo): La Folia Richter Uzur Duo Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, Post Falls, ID Music: 9:48

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in e, Hob. I:44, "Mourning" RTVE Symphony Orchestra; Jun Märkl, conductor Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 21:21

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, "American": 3. Molto vivace; 4. Finale Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 8:59

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating the Operetta

Johann Strauss, Jr. Waldmeister Overture - Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 431628 CD) 9:26

Franz Lehar: Paganini – “Gern hab’ ich die Frauen geküsst” – Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Symphony Orchestra of Radio Berlin/Jochen Rieder (Sony 3757422 CD) 3:26

Emmerich Kalman: Die Zirkusprinzessin – “Zwei Märchenaugen” – Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra of the Deutsches Künstlertheater/Ernst Hauke (EMI 69787 CD) 4:24

Franz Lehar: The Merry Widow – “Lippen schwiegen” – Renée Fleming, soprano; Christopher Maltman, baritone; Staatskapelle Dresden/Christian Thielemann (DG15299 CD) 3:35

Franz Lehar: Gold and Silver Waltz – Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra/Franz Lehar (Naxos 110857 CD) 8:09

Richard Tauber: Der Singende Traum – “Du bist die Welt für mich” – Joseph Schmidt, tenor; Orchestra/Richard Tauber (Membran 12281 CD) 3:20

Robert Stolz: Das Lied ist aus (film) – “Adieu, mein kleiner Gardeoffizier” – Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra/Franz Weissmann (EMI 69787 CD) 3:00

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Die Fledermaus – “Mein Herr Marquis” – Wilma Lipp, soprano/Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Ackermann (EMI 73812 CD) 3:26

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Der Zigeunerbaron – “Ja das alles auf her’” - Joseph Schmidt, tenor; Orchestra/ Franz Weissmann (Membran 12281 CD) 2:36

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Tribute to James Horner. Late last month, composer James Horner died at the age of 61. We'll pay tribute to the man who wrote scores for films including Titanic, Legends of the Fall, Braveheart and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Never an Absolution from Titanic, 1997 Sony SK 91475 James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Part III from Pas de Deux, 2014 Mercury Classics 481 1487 James Horner Mari Samuelsen, violin/Hakon Samuelsen, cello/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko, cond.

Overture from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 Silva Screen Records SSD 1155 James Horner City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, 1985 Telarc CD-80383 James Horner Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Ascension from Cocoon, 1985 Milan 73138 35800-2 James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Willow's Theme from Willow, 1988 Milan 73138 35800-2 James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Brave Words, Braver Deeds from Glory, 1989 Virgin Records 0 7777 86150 2 6 James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

The Portrait from Titanic, 1987 Sony SK 60691 James Horner James Horner, piano

Re-Entry and Splashdown and End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995 MCA MCAD-11241 James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995 London G2 48295 James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

The destruction of Hometree from Avatar, 2009 Fox Music 521681 James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Titanic Suite from Titanic, 1997 Sony SK 60691 James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

"You don't dream in cryo…" from Avatar, 2009 Fox Music 521681 James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bernstein and the ‘Pops’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Sousa’s ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever’

12:03:00 00:03:06 Cy Coleman Witchcraft John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

12:12:00 00:03:49 John Philip Sousa March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel May Festival Chorus Telarc 80144

12:18:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61 Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

12:29:00 00:08:57 Franz Waxman Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

12:41:00 00:06:22 Frank Loesser Hans Christian Andersen: Medley Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131

12:48:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:01:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from "Der Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

14:10:00 00:12:44 Johannes Brahms Nänie Op 82 San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Sym Chorus Decca 430281

14:25:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

14:40:00 00:07:48 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Sinfonia in F major Cleveland Orchestra Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, harpsichord; Members of MLR 2013

14:49:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9 Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bernstein and the ‘Pops’

15:04:00 00:17:57 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Hugh Downs, narrator RCA 300350

15:25:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892

15:48:00 00:09:57 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Three Dances John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

15:58:00 00:02:52 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

16:38:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to "Cyrano de Bergerac" Op 23 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

16:54:00 00:06:18 Camille Saint-Saëns Tarantelle in A minor Op 6 Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute; Harri Mäki, clarinet Bis 1359

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:15:25 David Diamond The Enormous Room Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119

17:19:00 00:10:49 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Three Dance Episodes Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony EMI 63905

17:34:00 00:14:22 Duke Ellington Harlem JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

17:50:00 00:10:58 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Let’s Do It! - Songs about our favorite recreation … and we don’t mean Scrabble! But no worries … the hour is rated G, because in the Golden Age of the musical, songs could be risqué without being explicit

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:27 Cole Porter Let's Do It Cybill Shepherd Cybill Does It…to Cole Porter Paramount PAS1015

18:02:21 00:01:19 Cole Porter Let's Misbehave Irving Aaronson's Commanders From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter Smithsonian RD047

18:03:58 00:03:15 Irving Berlin Sex Marches On Company Louisiana Purchase DRG DRG94766

18:07:19 00:02:38 Ralph Rainger A Guy What Takes His Time Mae West Ethel Merman, Lyda Roberti, Mae West Columbia ACL2751

18:10:22 00:01:42 Mack Gordon-Harry Revel It's the Animal in Me Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Fanfare CDD473

18:11:58 00:03:04 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Cain't Say No Celeste Holm Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD012157981

18:15:50 00:02:21 Cole Porter But in the Morning, No Ronny Graham, Kaye Ballard Cole Porter Revisited Painted Smiles PS1370

18:18:29 00:02:37 Cy Coleman-David Zippel The Tennis Song Dee Hoty, James Naughton City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK46067

18:21:04 00:03:40 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Whatever Lola Wants Gwen Verdon Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

18:25:24 00:02:34 Frank Loesser Baby, It's Cold Outside Ricardo Montalban, Esther Williams American Songbook Series: Frank Loesser Smithsonian RD048-15

18:27:54 00:03:34 Jerome Moross-John LaTouche Lazy Afternoon Kaye Ballard The Golden Apple -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68934

18:31:57 00:03:22 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love David Wayne Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:35:40 00:03:18 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Den of Iniquity Patti LuPone, Peter Gallagher Pal Joey -- 1995 Encores! Production DRG DRG94763

18:39:44 00:02:41 Cole Porter They Couldn't Compare to You William Redfield Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223

18:41:56 00:02:38 Irving Berlin Let Yourself Go Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:44:30 00:04:32 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim All I Need Is the Girl Paul Wallace, Sandra Church Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:49:31 00:02:24 George Gershwin-Buddy DeSylva Do It Again Marti Webb American Songbook Series: George Gershwin Smithsonian RD048-2

18:51:58 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:31 Cole Porter Filler: Nobody's Chasing Me Charlotte Greenwood Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:21:00 00:33:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

19:56:00 00:03:34 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Christine Brewer, soprano; Alan Held, bass - recorded live at the Blossom Music Festival

20:04:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

20:21:00 00:14:32 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic

20:38:00 00:12:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey

20:52:00 00:09:23 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music

21:04:00 00:18:34 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde's Immolation

21:28:00 00:31:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi William Preucil, violin; Robert Vernon, viola TCO 1024

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “Planet Boy”... Some thoughts about radio with George Carlin’s “Wonderful WINO;” Bob Arbogast’s “KAOS Radio;” Second City’s “Cultural FM;” and “Radio Marvelous”… Jan C. Snow discusses “Good Food”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

23:07:00 00:05:42 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

23:13:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away" San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:24:00 00:04:04 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 2 Prelude "Ingrid's Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

23:28:00 00:07:34 Traditional Mary Queen of Scots' Lament La Nef Meredith Hall, soprano Atma 2336

23:35:00 00:04:21 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament "When I Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Timothy Walden, cello Naxos 557883

23:42:00 00:05:32 Peter Boyer Three Olympians: Aphrodite Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769

23:47:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:56:00 00:02:25 Maurice Ravel Berceuse on the Name "Fauré" Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:57:00 00:02:23 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004