Program Guide 07-03-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D Op 28 "Pastoral" (1801)
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 25 (1856)
Leos Janácek: Glagolitic Mass (1926)
William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)
Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d Op 11 "Hungarian" (1861)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 in c Op 60 (1875)
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)
William H. Monk: Abide with Me (1861)
John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)
Richard Rodgers (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross (1952)
Samuel A. Ward (arr Carmen Dragon): America, the Beautiful (1910)
Jay Roberts: The Entertainer's Rag (1910)
Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on "Yankee Doodle" (1967)
Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)
Irving Berlin (arr Glenn Osser): God Bless America (1938)
Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)
Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain Op 37 (c.1860)
J. H. McNaughton: The Faded Coat of Blue (1865)
John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)
Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
Jacques Offenbach: Waltz "American Eagle" (1876)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G K 74 (1770)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)
Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)
Leos Janácek: Jenufa: Symphonic Suite (1904)
Alice Hawthorne: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)
Walter Kittredge: Tenting on the Old Camp Ground (1864)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)
Juventino Rosas: Waltz "Over the Waves" (1888)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12 (1934)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Leos Janácek: Glagolitic Mass (1926)
Zdenek Fibich: Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37 (1875)
14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS: pianist Lara Downes in the KeyBank Studio with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell
15:00 JULY CHOICE CDs
Georgia Stitt, Jason Rbt Brown: Waiting for Wings Overture (2013)
Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)
Johann Strauss Jr: Nightingale Polka Op 222 (1859)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)
George Gershwin (arr Sol Berkowitz): Promenade "Walking the Dog" (1937)
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
Paul Halley (arr Patrick Williams): Appalachian Morning (1990)
Traditional (arr Jeannette Sorrell): Appalachian Barn Dance
"PDQ Bach": 1712 Overture S 1712
Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow (2009)
Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)
Harold Arlen (arr Richard Hayman): I Love a Parade (1931)
Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody Op 47 (1953)
Traditional (arr Carol Barnett): Red River Valley
Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home (1823)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Alice Hawthorne: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)
David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.104 in D "London" (1795)
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 25 (1856)
20:00 CHAMBERFEST CLEVELAND – recorded at the Blackstone residence organ, Wednesday 7/1
Terry Riley: Tread on the Trail
Charles Ives: Variations on a National Hymn ‘America’
Ned Rorem: Winter Pages for Clarinet, Bassoon, Violin, Cello & Piano
Antonín Dvorák: String Quintet Op 57
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rethinking Autism - Stephen M. Shore, EdD, Clinical Assistant Professor, Ruth S. Ammon School of Education, Adelphi University
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Franz Joseph Haydn (arr Kay Maisky): Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 (1809)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 (1901)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 (1884)
Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 (1866)