Program Guide 07-03-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D Op 28 "Pastoral" (1801)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 25 (1856)

Leos Janácek: Glagolitic Mass (1926)

William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d Op 11 "Hungarian" (1861)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 in c Op 60 (1875)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

William H. Monk: Abide with Me (1861)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Richard Rodgers (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross (1952)

Samuel A. Ward (arr Carmen Dragon): America, the Beautiful (1910)

Jay Roberts: The Entertainer's Rag (1910)

Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on "Yankee Doodle" (1967)

Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)

Irving Berlin (arr Glenn Osser): God Bless America (1938)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain Op 37 (c.1860)

J. H. McNaughton: The Faded Coat of Blue (1865)

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz "American Eagle" (1876)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G K 74 (1770)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

Leos Janácek: Jenufa: Symphonic Suite (1904)

Alice Hawthorne: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)

Walter Kittredge: Tenting on the Old Camp Ground (1864)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz "Over the Waves" (1888)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12 (1934)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Leos Janácek: Glagolitic Mass (1926)

Zdenek Fibich: Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek Op 37 (1875)

14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS: pianist Lara Downes in the KeyBank Studio with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell



15:00 JULY CHOICE CDs

Georgia Stitt, Jason Rbt Brown: Waiting for Wings Overture (2013)

Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

Johann Strauss Jr: Nightingale Polka Op 222 (1859)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

George Gershwin (arr Sol Berkowitz): Promenade "Walking the Dog" (1937)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

Paul Halley (arr Patrick Williams): Appalachian Morning (1990)

Traditional (arr Jeannette Sorrell): Appalachian Barn Dance

"PDQ Bach": 1712 Overture S 1712

Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow (2009)

Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)

Harold Arlen (arr Richard Hayman): I Love a Parade (1931)

Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody Op 47 (1953)

Traditional (arr Carol Barnett): Red River Valley

Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home (1823)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Alice Hawthorne: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.104 in D "London" (1795)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 25 (1856)

20:00 CHAMBERFEST CLEVELAND – recorded at the Blackstone residence organ, Wednesday 7/1

Terry Riley: Tread on the Trail

Charles Ives: Variations on a National Hymn ‘America’

Ned Rorem: Winter Pages for Clarinet, Bassoon, Violin, Cello & Piano

Antonín Dvorák: String Quintet Op 57

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rethinking Autism - Stephen M. Shore, EdD, Clinical Assistant Professor, Ruth S. Ammon School of Education, Adelphi University

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Franz Joseph Haydn (arr Kay Maisky): Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 (1809)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 (1901)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 (1884)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 (1866)