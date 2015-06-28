Program Guide 06-28-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Simone Lamsma, violin

00:04:00 00:05:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture

00:11:00 00:32:23 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

00:47:00 00:43:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

01:33:00 00:23:48 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

02:31:00 00:31:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A

Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

03:04:00 00:49:56 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D

Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

03:54:00 00:03:58 Umberto Giordano Siberia: Act 2 Prelude

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mary-Ann Griebling: Amor por Tango — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 9:48

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Concertino for Piano and Symphonic Winds — Carla McElhaney, piano; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Winds/Loris Chobanian (private CD) 11:45

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky: Three Songs on Sonnets by James Agee (1990) — Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG CD 04-27-14) 15:11

Bain Murray: For John Muir, a Century and More After His Time (1982) — Noriko Fujii, soprano; Alcestis Perry, violin; Karel Paukert, organ; Gregory Geisert, percussion (Truemedia 90121) 12:47

04:56:00 00:02:56 Alexander Scriabin Poème in F sharp Op 32

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music to soothe the savage breast

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 – The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (DG 419631 CD) 6:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata BWV 202: selections – Edith Mathis, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant 993663 CD) 6:50

Franz Schubert: “Auf dem Wasser zu singen” – Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Elizabeth Coleman, piano (Brilliant 205157 CD) 3:21

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Allegro – Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 – finale – Munich Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolph Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:10

Franz Schubert: “Das Lied im Grünen” – Karl Erb, tenor; with piano accompaniment (Brilliant 205156 CD) 3:13

Johann Strauss, Jr.: The Gypsy Baron – “Open Road, Open Sky” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:47

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.92 “Oxford”: Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 125085 CD) 5:41

05:55:00 00:03:04 J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Harry Christophers & The Sixteen - This great (and now prolific!) ensemble follows up their recent Monteverdi disc with recordings celebrating the Golden Age of Spain and courtly masques of the Restoration



MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:06:51 Ludwig Senfl Quis dabit oculis

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

07:13:00 00:13:05 Heinrich Isaac Virgo prudentissima

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

07:28:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:56:00 00:03:20 Giovanni Palestrina Motet "Sicut lilium inter spinas"

Harry Christophers The Sixteen Decca 10836

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Saints Peter & Paul - This week With Heart and Voice celebrates two of the foundational saints of the church, Peter and Paul, with wonderful choral and organ music

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 13, 2014 - From Montclair, New Jersey, this week’s From the Top features the world-renowned Shanghai String Quartet making a special guest appearance. Two lucky teenage performers get the privilege of joining the quartet in a thrilling performance of the music of Johannes Brahms. We’ll also listen to the music a young cellist has chosen to populate his playlists on Spotify—playlists cleverly designed to persuade his high school friends to become fans of classical music.

13-year-old flutist Audrey Emata from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Carmen Fantasie by François Borne (1840–1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson, currently studying in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, perform “Drupadi” for piano four-hands by Ananda Sukarlan (b. 1968).

16-year-old cellist Chase Park from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, performs Impromptu in G-flat major, D. 899, No. 3, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), transcribed for cello and piano by Heifetz/Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from Houston, Texas, and now studying at Juilliard, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Two Pieces for Viola and Piano by Frank Bridge (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Shanghai Quartet, with 18-year-old violist Jasper Snow and 16-year-old cellist Chase Park, perform the fourth movement, Poco allegro, from String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson perform Toccata in Funk for Piano Four Hands, arranged by Bradley Eustace.

09:54:00 00:04:24 Robert Casadesus Toccata Op 40

Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100



CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

10:04:00 00:14:24 Joseph Joachim Hamlet Overture Op 4

Leon Botstein London Philharmonic IMP 27

10:21:00 00:28:07 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

10:52:00 00:28:45 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16

Berlin Philharmonic Mariss Jansons Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57562

11:24:00 00:19:37 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

11:46:00 00:12:08 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:19:20 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201

London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

12:32:00 00:14:55 Joseph Joachim Henry IV Overture Op 7

Leon Botstein London Philharmonic IMP 27

12:50:00 00:06:58 Sir William Walton Prelude & Fugue "The Spitfire"

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

12:57:00 00:02:00 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B Op 8

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:30:57 Max Bruch Scottish Fantasy Op 46

BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

15:37:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

15:47:00 00:06:08 Emmerich Kálmán Countess Maritza: Csárdás "Komm, Zigány"

London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Thomas Hampson, baritone EMI 56758

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Regine Hangler, soprano (Daphne);Nancy Maultsby, mezzo (Gaea); Andreas Schager, tenor (Apollo); Norbert Enrst, tenor (Leukippos); Ain Anger, bass (Peneios); Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00 01:45:00 Richard Strauss Daphne

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:08:24 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes"

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

18:13:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

18:18:00 00:07:55 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: D-Day

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

18:26:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:56:00 00:02:28 Claude Debussy Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Sonic Blockbuster - in which we blend a huge romantic pipe organ into a full symphonic wind and percussion ensemble, with clearly audible results!

ALFRED REED: Alleluia, Laudamus Te! –University of Minnesota Wind Ensemble, Craig Kirchhoff, conductor; Bill Chouinard, organ.

RICHARD PROULX: Seven Variations on Joys Seven –Bill Chouinard; recorded January 26, 2006 PERCY GRAINGER: The Power of Rome and the Christian Heart –U. of Minn. Wind Ensemble, Craig Kirchhoff, conductor; Bill Chouinard, organ.

MAX REGER: Toccata in d and Fugue in D, Op 59/5-6 –Dean Billmeyer, organ.

RON NELSON: Pebble Beach Sojourn –U. of Minn. Wind Ensemble, Craig Kirchhoff, conductor; Bill Chouinard, organ

The University of Minnesota Wind and Percussion Ensembles led by Craig Kirchhoff and Fernando Meza, respectively, performed in concert on October 24, 2008 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN. The work by Richard Proulx was recorded January 26, 2006.

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:09:00 00:02:47 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano DeutGram 4778773

23:11:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

23:22:00 00:07:00 Peter Warlock An Old Song

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

23:29:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:38:00 00:07:11 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite: Cantilena

New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos 3127

23:45:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

23:48:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

23:56:00 00:02:35 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Mélancolie

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

23:57:00 00:02:29 Claude Debussy Syrinx

Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694



