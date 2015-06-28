© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 06-28-2015

Published June 28, 2015 at 7:19 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Simone Lamsma, violin

00:04:00            00:05:07            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture

00:11:00            00:32:23            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47         

00:47:00            00:43:16            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  4 in F minor  Op 36      

01:33:00            00:23:48            Ottorino Respighi          Roman Festivals          

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00            00:27:12            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 48 in C

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         419607

02:31:00            00:31:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  5 in A

            Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         4793449

03:04:00            00:49:56            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D

            Rafael Kubelik   Bavarian Radio Symphony         DeutGram         4793449

03:54:00            00:03:58            Umberto Giordano         Siberia: Act 2 Prelude   

            Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10634

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Mary-Ann Griebling: Amor por Tango — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 9:48

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Concertino for Piano and Symphonic Winds — Carla McElhaney, piano; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Winds/Loris Chobanian (private CD) 11:45

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky: Three Songs on Sonnets by James Agee (1990) — Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG CD 04-27-14) 15:11

Bain Murray: For John Muir, a Century and More After His Time (1982) — Noriko Fujii, soprano; Alcestis Perry, violin; Karel Paukert, organ; Gregory Geisert, percussion (Truemedia 90121) 12:47

04:56:00            00:02:56            Alexander Scriabin        Poème in F sharp Op 32           

            Valentina Lisitsa, piano  Decca   17091

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music to soothe the savage breast

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 – The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (DG 419631 CD) 6:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata BWV 202: selections – Edith Mathis, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant 993663 CD) 6:50

Franz Schubert: “Auf dem Wasser zu singen” – Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Elizabeth Coleman, piano (Brilliant 205157 CD) 3:21

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Allegro – Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 – finale – Munich Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolph Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:10

Franz Schubert: “Das Lied im Grünen” – Karl Erb, tenor; with piano accompaniment (Brilliant 205156 CD) 3:13

Johann Strauss, Jr.: The Gypsy Baron – “Open Road, Open Sky” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:47

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.92 “Oxford”: Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 125085 CD) 5:41

05:55:00            00:03:04            J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue

            Kristo Käo, guitar          Kitarrikoo          2008

 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Harry Christophers & The Sixteen - This great (and now prolific!) ensemble follows up their recent Monteverdi disc with recordings celebrating the Golden Age of Spain and courtly masques of the Restoration
 

MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00            00:06:51            Ludwig Senfl     Quis dabit oculis          

            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807595

07:13:00            00:13:05            Heinrich Isaac    Virgo prudentissima

            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807595

07:28:00            00:25:07            William Byrd      Mass for 5 voices        

            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807572

07:56:00            00:03:20            Giovanni Palestrina        Motet "Sicut lilium inter spinas"

            Harry Christophers         The Sixteen       Decca   10836

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Saints Peter & Paul - This week With Heart and Voice celebrates two of the foundational saints of the church, Peter and Paul, with wonderful choral and organ music

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 13, 2014 - From Montclair, New Jersey, this week’s From the Top features the world-renowned Shanghai String Quartet making a special guest appearance. Two lucky teenage performers get the privilege of joining the quartet in a thrilling performance of the music of Johannes Brahms. We’ll also listen to the music a young cellist has chosen to populate his playlists on Spotify—playlists cleverly designed to persuade his high school friends to become fans of classical music.

13-year-old flutist Audrey Emata from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Carmen Fantasie by François Borne (1840–1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson, currently studying in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, perform “Drupadi” for piano four-hands by Ananda Sukarlan (b. 1968).

16-year-old cellist Chase Park from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, performs Impromptu in G-flat major, D. 899, No. 3, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), transcribed for cello and piano by Heifetz/Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from Houston, Texas, and now studying at Juilliard, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Two Pieces for Viola and Piano by Frank Bridge (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Shanghai Quartet, with 18-year-old violist Jasper Snow and 16-year-old cellist Chase Park, perform the fourth movement, Poco allegro, from String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson perform Toccata in Funk for Piano Four Hands, arranged by Bradley Eustace.

09:54:00            00:04:24            Robert Casadesus         Toccata Op 40 

            Marina Lomazov, piano  Lomazov           100
 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
10:04:00            00:14:24            Joseph Joachim            Hamlet Overture Op 4   

            Leon Botstein    London Philharmonic     IMP      27

10:21:00            00:28:07            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90     

            Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

10:52:00            00:28:45            Edvard Grieg    Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 16

            Berlin Philharmonic        Mariss Jansons Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           EMI      57562

11:24:00            00:19:37            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437533

11:46:00            00:12:08            Aaron Copland  Old American Songs Set No. 1

            St Paul Chamber Orchestra        Hugh Wolff       Thomas Hampson, baritone       Teldec  77310

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00            00:19:20            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201

            London Philharmonic     Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar      RCA     60355

12:32:00            00:14:55            Joseph Joachim            Henry IV Overture Op 7 

            Leon Botstein    London Philharmonic     IMP      27

12:50:00            00:06:58            Sir William Walton         Prelude & Fugue "The Spitfire"

            James Judd      Florida Philharmonic      Harm Mundi      907070

12:57:00            00:02:00            Alexander Scriabin        Etude in B Op 8           

            Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Bridge  9287

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00            00:30:57            Max Bruch        Scottish Fantasy Op 46

            BBC Scottish Symphony           Rory Macdonald            Nicola Benedetti, violin  DeutGram         21290

15:37:00            00:06:54            Richard Rodgers           South Pacific: Overture

            John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  434932

15:47:00            00:06:08            Emmerich Kálmán         Countess Maritza: Csárdás "Komm, Zigány"

            London Philharmonic     Franz Welser-Möst         Thomas Hampson, baritone       EMI      56758

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Regine Hangler, soprano (Daphne);Nancy Maultsby, mezzo (Gaea); Andreas Schager, tenor (Apollo); Norbert Enrst, tenor (Leukippos); Ain Anger, bass (Peneios); Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:06:00            01:45:00            Richard Strauss Daphne

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00            00:08:24            Richard Rodgers           Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes"

            John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

18:13:00            00:05:06            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas

            Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

18:18:00            00:07:55            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: D-Day   

            Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     63835

18:26:00            00:03:08            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March        

            Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80175

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00            00:27:12            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 48 in C

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         419607

19:31:00            00:31:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  5 in A

            Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         4793449

20:04:00            00:49:56            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D

            Rafael Kubelik   Bavarian Radio Symphony         DeutGram         4793449

20:56:00            00:02:28            Claude Debussy            Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur

            Jenny Lin, piano            Hänssler           98037

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Mary-Ann Griebling: Amor por Tango — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 9:48

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Concertino for Piano and Symphonic Winds — Carla McElhaney, piano; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Winds/Loris Chobanian (private CD) 11:45

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky: Three Songs on Sonnets by James Agee (1990) — Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG CD 04-27-14) 15:11

Bain Murray: For John Muir, a Century and More After His Time (1982) — Noriko Fujii, soprano; Alcestis Perry, violin; Karel Paukert, organ; Gregory Geisert, percussion (Truemedia 90121) 12:47

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Sonic Blockbuster - in which we blend a huge romantic pipe organ into a full symphonic wind and percussion ensemble, with clearly audible results!

ALFRED REED: Alleluia, Laudamus Te! –University of Minnesota Wind Ensemble, Craig Kirchhoff, conductor; Bill Chouinard, organ.

RICHARD PROULX: Seven Variations on Joys Seven –Bill Chouinard; recorded January 26, 2006 PERCY GRAINGER: The Power of Rome and the Christian Heart –U. of Minn. Wind Ensemble, Craig Kirchhoff, conductor; Bill Chouinard, organ.

MAX REGER: Toccata in d and Fugue in D, Op 59/5-6 –Dean Billmeyer, organ.

RON NELSON: Pebble Beach Sojourn –U. of Minn. Wind Ensemble, Craig Kirchhoff, conductor; Bill Chouinard, organ
The University of Minnesota Wind and Percussion Ensembles led by Craig Kirchhoff and Fernando Meza, respectively, performed in concert on October 24, 2008 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN. The work by Richard Proulx was recorded January 26, 2006.

 

LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00            00:07:04            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64

            Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

23:09:00            00:02:47            Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel

            Cleveland Orchestra      Franz Welser-Möst         Measha Brueggergosman, soprano        DeutGram         4778773

23:11:00            00:07:54            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 7

            Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  412176

23:22:00            00:07:00            Peter Warlock   An Old Song

            Richard Hickox  Northern Sinfonia          EMI      49933

23:29:00            00:07:01            Leos Janácek    Idyll for Strings: Adagio

            Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572698

23:38:00            00:07:11            Paul Creston     Choreografic Suite: Cantilena

            New York Chamber Symphony   Gerard Schwarz Judith Mendenhall, flute Delos   3127

23:45:00            00:03:04            Aaron Copland  Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time

            St Paul Chamber Orchestra        Hugh Wolff       Thomas Hampson, baritone       Teldec  77310

23:48:00            00:06:23            Amy Beach       Dreaming Op 15           

            Alan Feinberg, piano     Argo     430330

23:56:00            00:02:35            Emmanuel Chabrier       Dix pièces pittoresques: Mélancolie

            Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion           67515

23:57:00            00:02:29            Claude Debussy            Syrinx  

            Joshua Smith, flute       Telarc   80694


 