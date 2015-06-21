© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-21-2015

Published June 21, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Lionel Bringuier, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano

00:05:00            00:49:12            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15           

00:59:00            00:16:05            Henri Dutilleux   Métaboles        

01:18:00            00:11:43            Maurice Ravel   La valse           

01:32:00            00:23:05            Claude Debussy            Three Nocturnes           

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:09:54            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude           

            Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

02:11:00            00:12:01            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite

            Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

02:26:00            00:26:58            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

            Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

02:55:00            01:01:04            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Spano   Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Fredric Lissauer: Ivory Mix Op 46 (2005-06) — Julie Wesolek, flute; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Stuart Raliegh, piano (private CD) 8:05

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op 36 (2001-02) — Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 12:19

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) — Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 1 Op 27 “Shimmers from an Indigo Dusk” (1996-97) — Kia-Hui Tan, violin; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 12:23

Fredric Lissauer: Ballade for Solo Piano Op 44 “Th’ Down ‘n’ Dirty Cobalt 60 Uptown Blues” (2005) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 4:00

04:56:00            00:02:52            Deems Taylor    Looking Glass Insects

            Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference         92

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Dudley Moore: “So That’s the Way You Like It – variations on Colonel Bogey” - Dudley Moore, piano (EMI 54045 CD) 5:13

Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla – Vicente Escudero, dancer; Carmita Garcia,castanets; Pablo Miguel, piano  (Columbia 982 LP) 2:36

Henri Kling: Kitchen Symphony Op 445 – Raymond Lewenthal, piano & ensemble conductor (EMI 36080 LP) 5:52

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” – John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Copley/Ingram): The Nine Symphonies – The Cambridge Buskers (Michael Copley, flute; Dag Ingram, accordion (DG 423400 CD) 3:13

Ambroise Thomas: Raymond Overture – Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1721 LP) 4:11

Joseph Horowitz-Alistair Sampson: Metamorphosis on a Bed-time Theme – April Cantelo, soprano; Ian Wallace, bass-baritone; Lionel Salter, harpsichord; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Joseph Horowitz (EMI 63302 CD) 10:13

05:55:00            00:03:41            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Wheat Dance 

            Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram 4777457

 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: War & Peace 1614-1714, Part 2 - We continue with Jordi Savall’s latest project, this week from the Treaty of Turin to the War of the Spanish Succession.  NOTE: all of the music on these programs is from the new release/book by Jordi Savall. It is on the Alia Vox label and is CD ASVA 9908.
 

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00            00:09:43            Aaron Copland  Four Motets Op 20       

            Norman Mackenzie        Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

07:16:00            00:17:30            Eric Whitacre     When David Heard       

            Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers    Decca   16636

07:35:00            00:18:16            Francis Poulenc            Mass in G major           

            Marcus Creed    RIAS Chamber Chorus   Harm Mundi      2908304

07:55:00            00:03:49            Felix Mendelssohn        Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12

            Juilliard String Quartet   Sony    60579

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Celebrate Summer! - Festive sacred music to usher in the new season, as well as selections to suggest the slower pace, and time for reflection that summer offers. 
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering.

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991): 9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao & 13. Rustic Dance

            16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway

            15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway

            17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway

            16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

            17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts

            16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts

            18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

            16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California

            17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California

            16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California

            17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

10:04:00            00:31:06            Henry Holden Huss        Piano Concerto in B major  Op 10

            BBC Scottish Symphony           Martyn Brabbins            Ian Hobson, piano         Hyperion           66949

10:38:00            00:09:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 23 in D

            Claudio Abbado            Berlin Philharmonic        Sony    66859

10:50:00            00:33:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  2 in C minor  Op 17

            Kurt Masur        Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Teldec  44943

11:26:00            00:13:55            Giuseppe Cambini         Wind Quintet No.  3 in F

            Aulos Wind Quintet        Schwann           310011

11:43:00            00:16:59            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55     

            Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony          Decca   425857

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00            00:19:16            Peter Tchaikovsky         Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture       

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80551

12:32:00            00:14:08            Franz Schubert  Rondo in A major

            Brandenburg Orchestra  Roy Goodman  Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin          Hyperion           66840

12:48:00            00:08:55            Leos Janácek    Moravian Dances         

            Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic     Naxos   572695

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, more excerpts from The Lexicon of Musical Invective: Critical Assaults on Composers Since Beethoven's Time, Nicholas Slonimsky’s legendary collection of scathing reviews of masterpieces

Beethoven: Symphony No.9 in d Op 125 "Choral" (1822-24)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential Classics 46533 CD)

Liszt: Sonata in b (1852-53)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (EMI 76858 CD)

Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Eloquence 4581742 CD)

Lullaby (1919)--Julliard String Quartet (Sony 77118 CD)

14:50:00            00:03:22            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Summertime

            New York Philharmonic  Zubin Mehta      Roberta Alexander, soprano      Teldec 46318

14:54:00            00:04:15            Lawrence Ashmore        Summer from "Four Seasons"

            Guildhall Strings                        Richard Stoltzman, clarinet         RCA     60437

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00            00:29:23            Leos Janácek    Idyll for String Orchestra

            Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572698

15:35:00            00:09:53            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E major  Op 8

            English Chamber Orchestra        David Lockington          Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          E1 Music          7790

15:47:00            00:07:31            Modest Mussorgsky      Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor

            Claudio Abbado            Berlin Philharmonic        Sony    62034

15:54:00            00:02:43            Sergei Prokofiev           Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123

            Neeme Järvi      Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           10538

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:40:59            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F Op 68 "Pastoral"

16:50:00            00:43:03            Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53        

17:35:00            00:24:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A

            Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Robert Casadesus, piano          Sony 780837

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00            00:08:28            Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach    Symphony No.  4 in E  

            Dennis Russell Davies   Orchestra of St Luke's   MusicMast        7062

18:13:00            00:15:43            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Fantasy

            Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher            Leslie Howard, pianoHyperion    67403

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:09:54            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

            Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA 300350

19:12:00            00:12:02            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite

            Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA 63301

19:26:00            00:26:58            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

            Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram  4793449

19:55:00            01:01:04            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Spano   Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Am I Blue? - Who knew that when wind blew through an organ’s pipes the results would be, among other things, ‘the blues’?

FRED FISHER:  Blue is the night –Jim Riggs (1928 Wurlitzer/Paramount Theater, Oakland, CA) Melody Masters 107

W. C. HANDY:  St. Louis Blues –Reginald Foort (1927 Wurlitzer/Landmark Theater, Richmond, VA) POP 134 TOOTS THIELMANS:  Blusette. 

STEVE ALLEN:  Gravy Waltz –Dan Bellomy (1928 Wurlitzer/Paramount Theater, Brooklyn, NY) DBP 1993

MARVIN FISHER:  When sunny gets blue –Jelani Eddington (Wurlitzer/Sanfilippo Music Salon, Barrington, IL) RJE Productions 1571

JÜRGEN REHBERG:  Go Do Mo.

JOHANN MATTHIAS MICHEL:  Lobe den Herren. 

HANS-MARTIN KIEFER:  Die ganze Welt hast du uns überlassen –Philip Scriven 1884 Hill-2000 Harrison/ Litchfield Cathedral, England) Regent 304

JULIAN WACHNER:  Blue –Stephen Burns, trumpet; Julian Wachner (2003 Marshall & Ogletree/Trinity Church, Wall Street, New York, NY) Musica Omnia 0604

RICHARD RODGERS:  Blue Room –Bob Salisbury (1929 Page/Casino Theatre, Avalon, CA) SCI 62093

GEORGE GERSHWIN:  Rhapsody in Blue –Jeremy Filsell, piano; Scott Dettra (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/4/2012)
 

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00            00:04:00            Kevin Puts        Elegy for Brass

            Bay Brass         Harm Mundi 807556

23:06:00            00:12:06            Amilcare Ponchielli

            Elegia               Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic   Sony 63025

23:20:00            00:03:33            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 4  

            Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

23:23:00            00:13:08            Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet

            Melos Quartet               Enrique Santiago, viola  Harm Mundi 901421

23:39:00            00:04:03            Johann Sebastian Bach Komm süsser Tod

            José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   557883

23:43:00            00:11:14            César Franck     Sleep of Psyché          

            Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra        Erato    88167

23:56:00            00:02:46            Francis Poulenc            "C"      

            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Steinway           30015

23:56:00            00:02:23            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56     

            Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

 

 