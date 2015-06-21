Program Guide 06-21-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Lionel Bringuier, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano

00:05:00 00:49:12 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

00:59:00 00:16:05 Henri Dutilleux Métaboles

01:18:00 00:11:43 Maurice Ravel La valse

01:32:00 00:23:05 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:09:54 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

02:11:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

02:26:00 00:26:58 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

02:55:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Fredric Lissauer: Ivory Mix Op 46 (2005-06) — Julie Wesolek, flute; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Stuart Raliegh, piano (private CD) 8:05

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op 36 (2001-02) — Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 12:19

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) — Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 1 Op 27 “Shimmers from an Indigo Dusk” (1996-97) — Kia-Hui Tan, violin; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 12:23

Fredric Lissauer: Ballade for Solo Piano Op 44 “Th’ Down ‘n’ Dirty Cobalt 60 Uptown Blues” (2005) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 4:00

04:56:00 00:02:52 Deems Taylor Looking Glass Insects

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Dudley Moore: “So That’s the Way You Like It – variations on Colonel Bogey” - Dudley Moore, piano (EMI 54045 CD) 5:13

Isaac Albéniz: Sevilla – Vicente Escudero, dancer; Carmita Garcia,castanets; Pablo Miguel, piano (Columbia 982 LP) 2:36

Henri Kling: Kitchen Symphony Op 445 – Raymond Lewenthal, piano & ensemble conductor (EMI 36080 LP) 5:52

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” – John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Copley/Ingram): The Nine Symphonies – The Cambridge Buskers (Michael Copley, flute; Dag Ingram, accordion (DG 423400 CD) 3:13

Ambroise Thomas: Raymond Overture – Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1721 LP) 4:11

Joseph Horowitz-Alistair Sampson: Metamorphosis on a Bed-time Theme – April Cantelo, soprano; Ian Wallace, bass-baritone; Lionel Salter, harpsichord; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Joseph Horowitz (EMI 63302 CD) 10:13

05:55:00 00:03:41 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Wheat Dance

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: War & Peace 1614-1714, Part 2 - We continue with Jordi Savall’s latest project, this week from the Treaty of Turin to the War of the Spanish Succession. NOTE: all of the music on these programs is from the new release/book by Jordi Savall. It is on the Alia Vox label and is CD ASVA 9908.



MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:09:43 Aaron Copland Four Motets Op 20

Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

07:16:00 00:17:30 Eric Whitacre When David Heard

Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

07:35:00 00:18:16 Francis Poulenc Mass in G major

Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:55:00 00:03:49 Felix Mendelssohn Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12

Juilliard String Quartet Sony 60579

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Celebrate Summer! - Festive sacred music to usher in the new season, as well as selections to suggest the slower pace, and time for reflection that summer offers.



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering.

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991): 9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao & 13. Rustic Dance

16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway

15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway

17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway

16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts

16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts

18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California

17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California

16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California

17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

10:04:00 00:31:06 Henry Holden Huss Piano Concerto in B major Op 10

BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

10:38:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859

10:50:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943

11:26:00 00:13:55 Giuseppe Cambini Wind Quintet No. 3 in F

Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

11:43:00 00:16:59 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:19:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80551

12:32:00 00:14:08 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major

Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

12:48:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, more excerpts from The Lexicon of Musical Invective: Critical Assaults on Composers Since Beethoven's Time, Nicholas Slonimsky’s legendary collection of scathing reviews of masterpieces

Beethoven: Symphony No.9 in d Op 125 "Choral" (1822-24)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential Classics 46533 CD)

Liszt: Sonata in b (1852-53)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (EMI 76858 CD)

Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Eloquence 4581742 CD)

Lullaby (1919)--Julliard String Quartet (Sony 77118 CD)

14:50:00 00:03:22 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano Teldec 46318

14:54:00 00:04:15 Lawrence Ashmore Summer from "Four Seasons"

Guildhall Strings Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 60437

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

15:35:00 00:09:53 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E major Op 8

English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

15:47:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

15:54:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:40:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 "Pastoral"

16:50:00 00:43:03 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

17:35:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E

Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062

18:13:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, pianoHyperion 67403

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:55:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



21:58:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Am I Blue? - Who knew that when wind blew through an organ’s pipes the results would be, among other things, ‘the blues’?

FRED FISHER: Blue is the night –Jim Riggs (1928 Wurlitzer/Paramount Theater, Oakland, CA) Melody Masters 107

W. C. HANDY: St. Louis Blues –Reginald Foort (1927 Wurlitzer/Landmark Theater, Richmond, VA) POP 134 TOOTS THIELMANS: Blusette.

STEVE ALLEN: Gravy Waltz –Dan Bellomy (1928 Wurlitzer/Paramount Theater, Brooklyn, NY) DBP 1993

MARVIN FISHER: When sunny gets blue –Jelani Eddington (Wurlitzer/Sanfilippo Music Salon, Barrington, IL) RJE Productions 1571

JÜRGEN REHBERG: Go Do Mo.

JOHANN MATTHIAS MICHEL: Lobe den Herren.

HANS-MARTIN KIEFER: Die ganze Welt hast du uns überlassen –Philip Scriven 1884 Hill-2000 Harrison/ Litchfield Cathedral, England) Regent 304

JULIAN WACHNER: Blue –Stephen Burns, trumpet; Julian Wachner (2003 Marshall & Ogletree/Trinity Church, Wall Street, New York, NY) Musica Omnia 0604

RICHARD RODGERS: Blue Room –Bob Salisbury (1929 Page/Casino Theatre, Avalon, CA) SCI 62093

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue –Jeremy Filsell, piano; Scott Dettra (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/4/2012)



LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:00 Kevin Puts Elegy for Brass

Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

23:06:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli

Elegia Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:20:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 4

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:23:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet

Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421

23:39:00 00:04:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Komm süsser Tod

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:43:00 00:11:14 César Franck Sleep of Psyché

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:56:00 00:02:46 Francis Poulenc "C"

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

23:56:00 00:02:23 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004