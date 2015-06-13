© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-13-2015

Published June 13, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

 

00:02:00            00:25:48            Antonín Vranicky           Violin Concerto in C Op 11

            Prague Chamber Orchestra        Milan Lajcík       Gabriela Demeterová, violin       Supraphon        2

00:30:00            00:34:55            Igor Stravinsky  Pétrouchka      

            Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         435769

01:07:00            00:36:41            Johannes Brahms          Piano Trio No.  1 in B Op 8       

            André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello           Philips  442123

01:46:00            00:43:19            Alexander Glazunov       Symphony No.  2 in F sharp minor  Op 16

            José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  68904

02:31:00            00:54:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Requiem in D minor

            Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Judith Raskin, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus            MAA     75

03:27:00            00:38:34            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  8 in E minor  Op 59

            American String Project MSR     1386

04:07:00            00:42:14            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 13

            Libor Pesek      Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    VirginClas         91144

04:51:00            01:03:56            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430841

05:24:00            00:08:00            Franz Liszt        Ballade No. 1 in D flat

            Roberto Plano, piano    Azica    71222

05:34:00            00:04:04            Fritz Kreisler      Berceuse Romantique Op 9      

            Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano       Telarc   80744

05:57:00            00:25:05            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Flute Concerto in G

            CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra   Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

06:47:00            00:11:50            George Butterworth       Two English Idylls        

            Jeffrey Tate      English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      47945

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: due to technical difficulties, did not air
 

07:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

 

8:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen, clarinet
 

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and Piano: Freylakh – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube Video PD) 4:56

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet & Orchestra – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 4398962 CD) 8:40

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op 73/3 – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 4301492 CD) 3:50

Donald Martino: A set for Clarinet: I - Franklin Cohen, clarinet (Live recital Juilliard 1966, Private recording by artist) 3:51

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet for Clarinet & Strings: Finale – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Daniel Phillips and Ani Kavafian, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; Ralph Kirshbaum, cello (Sante Fe Chamber fest 1981, Private recording by artist) 5:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra: Adagio – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Decca 4431762 CD) 7:15

9:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Buddy Films - Music from films about the best of friends. We'll hear scores from buddy films, including Sideways, Jules and Jim, Lethal Weapon and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

You're Just a Man in a Mask from The Lone Ranger, 2013  Walt Disney D001809402  Hans Zimmer Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013  Walt Disney D001809402 Hans Zimmer  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1969  Carl Davis CDC013  Burt Bacharach  BBC Concert Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Main Title from City Slickers, 1991  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460  Marc Shaiman original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Run Over by a Stagecoach from Maverick, 1994  Silva SSD 1099  Randy Newman City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

End Credits from The Bucket List, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 067 185  Marc Shaiman Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Los Olivos from Sideways, 2008  New Line Records NLR39040  Rolfe Kent Sideways Jazz Orchestra/Stephen Coleman, cond.

Theme and Chase from Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005  Silva SILCD1235 Julian Nott  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Discombobulate from Sherlock, 2009  WaterTower 39172  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Farewell from Furious 7, 2015  Back Lot Music BLM602  Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

The Parting of Sam and Frodo from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003  Reprise Records 162044-2  Howard Shore  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

You've Got a Friend in Me and Infinity and Beyond from Toy Story, 1995  Walt Disney 61290-7  Randy Newman  Randy Newman, vocals/original soundtrack

The Cleaner from Toy Story 2, 1999  Walt Disney 61290-7  Randy Newman original soundtrack

Main Title/Vacances from Jules and Jim, 1962  Silva SILCD1207  Georges Delerue City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Meet Your New Partner from Lethal Weapon, 1987  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1287  Michael Kamen/Eric Clapton original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

You Can Stay With Me/Riggs Captured/Riggs Fights Back from Lethal Weapon 2, 1989  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1287  Michael Kamen/Eric Clapton  original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

Catatonic from Sherlock, 2009  WaterTower 39172  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Discombobulate from Sherlock, 2009  WaterTower 39172  Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "French Suite"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Liszt & Classical Musical Superstars

12:08:00            00:04:54            Franz Liszt        Paganini Etude No.  6 in A minor

            Gary Graffman, piano    RCA     300350

12:16:00            00:24:09            Ernö Dohnányi  Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25

            Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta   Eldar Nebolsin, piano    Naxos   572303

12:43:00            00:07:17            Carlos Chávez   Chapultepec

            Keri-Lynn Wilson           Simón Bolívar Symphony          Dorian  90254

12:53:00            00:04:15            John Adams     Short Ride in a Fast Machine

            Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony   EMI      55051

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
 

13:02:00            01:02:23            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor      

            Daniel Barenboim          Berlin Philharmonic        Teldec  21485

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

14:07:00            00:15:50            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  4 in G

            Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell           Olivier Brault, violin; Francis Colpron, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder            ApolloFire         2005

14:25:00            00:08:51            John Williams    Cowboys Overture        

            John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  420178

14:37:00            00:14:24            Constant Lambert          The Rio Grande

            BBC Concert Orchestra  Barry Wordsworth          Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers            Argo     436118

14:54:00            00:04:37            Franz Schubert  Marche militaire No. 1 in D

            Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano        RCA     69282

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "French Suite"
 

15:03:00            00:14:50            Darius Milhaud  Suite française Op 248

            Timothy Reynish            Royal NCM Wind Orchestra        Chandos           9897

15:19:00            00:09:06            Darius Milhaud  Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche"         

            Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano   Philips  426284

15:31:00            00:21:01            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome       

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

15:55:00            00:03:54            Robert Wright & George Forrest Kismet: And This is My Beloved

            BBC Symphony Orchestra         Patrick Summers           Ailyn Pérez, soprano; Stephen Costello, tenor    Warner  633485

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:02:00            00:16:52            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 2

            Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80703

16:22:00            00:11:34            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony in D Op 18

            Anthony Halstead          Hanover Band   CPO     999752

16:36:00            00:14:05            Anton Arensky  Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35

            William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

16:52:00            00:07:10            Umberto Giordano         Andrea Chenier: Final Duet

            St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano          Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano; Jonas Kaufmann, tenor            Decca   15463

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:03:00            00:15:08            Morton Gould    Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra

            John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

17:21:00            00:13:15            Miklós Rózsa    Spellbound Concerto

            Royal Philharmonic        José Serebrier   Roderick Elms, piano    Royal Phil         17

17:37:00            00:13:19            John Adams     Slonimsky's Earbox

            Kent Nagano     Hallé Orchestra  Nonesuch         79607

17:53:00            00:05:38            Aaron Copland  The Tender Land: The Promise of Living

            Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus      Sony    48224

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 2) - His songs numbered more than 1,200, and his collaborators included composers Hoagy Carmichael, Harry Warren, Harold Arlen and even Andre Previn
 

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm    

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151

 

18:01:13            00:04:08            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen      

Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home           Judy Garland    Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series        Smithsonian            RD-048

 

18:05:39            00:04:01            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen  Had Myself a True Love     

June Hawkins    St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast  Angel 64662

 

18:10:06            00:03:29            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Come Rain or Come Shine  

Vanessa Williams, Stanley Wayne Mathis           St. Louis Woman -- Encores cast Mercury 314-538-148

 

18:13:31            00:02:50            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Legalize My Name  

Pearl Bailey       St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast  Angel    7777-538-148-2

 

18:16:31            00:03:57            Johnny Mercer  You're OK for TV          

Johnny Mercer  Johnny Mercer Sings     JJA      JJA19775

 

18:20:24            00:03:01            Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Bless Yore Beautiful Hide 

Howard Keel     Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R271966

 

18:23:38            00:03:28            Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Lonesome Polecat

Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin      Two of a Kind  Atco     90484-1-Y

 

18:28:11            00:03:03            Johnny Mercer  Something's Gotta Give

Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire Rarities      BMG     2337-2-R

 

18:31:57            00:01:25            Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul The Country's in the Very Best of Hands     Peter Palmer, Stubby Kaye     L'il Abner -- Film Soundtrack      Masterworks B'way 023732

 

18:33:18            00:01:32            Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul If I Had My Druthers          

Peter Palmer     Li'l Abner -- Film Soundtrack      Masterworks B'way 023732

 

18:35:31            00:03:20            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Goose Never Be a Peacock

Carol Brice        Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     09026-63690-2

 

18:39:07            00:01:59            Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmet Dolan Talk to Me, Baby   

Johnny Mercer  Johnny Mercer Sings     JJA      JJA19775

 

18:41:35            00:01:17            Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini     Moon River      

Andy Williams   Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series        Smithsonian      RD048

 

18:43:19            00:04:57            Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini     Whistling Away the Dark          

Julie Andrews    The Best of Julie Andrews         Rhino    R272281/A

 

18:48:16            00:03:55            Johnny Mercer-Andre Previn      The Dance of Life         

Judy Densch     The Good Companions -- Original London Cast  DRG     DRG15020

 

18:52:23            00:00:37            George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down  

Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

 

18:53:12            00:03:45            Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker    Howard Keel, Carol Lawrence          Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     63690

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:18:29            Felix Mendelssohn        Piano Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 25

            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Riccardo Chailly            Saleem Ashkar, piano    Decca   4810778

19:22:00            00:31:40            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  1 in E flat Op 2

            Eliahu Inbal       Frankfurt Radio Symphony        PentaTone        5186157

19:56:00            00:02:45            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  7: Homeward Op 62

            Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           EMI      57296

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00            00:18:13            Leonard Bernstein         Chichester Psalms        

20:27:00            01:00:26            Carl Orff           Carmina burana

21:48:00            00:11:03            Robert Schumann          Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62349

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Monty Python items from their somewhat new album: “Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink”, “Nudge Rap/Blackmail”, “Visitors”, “Galaxy Song”, “Albatross” and “All things Dull and Ugly”… Stuart McLean’s story is “Toilet Training the Cat”… Richard Howland-Bolton presents “Pierce the Brow”… This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:07:49            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio    

            Kenneth Schermerhorn   Nashville Symphony      Naxos   557460

23:09:00            00:07:52            Antonio Estévez            Mediodía en el Llano

            Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         4777457

23:20:00            00:06:39            Emmanuel Chabrier       Prélude pastorale         

            Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         447751

23:26:00            00:10:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3

            Bernard Haitink  London Philharmonic     EMI      56564

23:39:00            00:06:00            John Field         Nocturne No.  7 in C

            John O'Conor, piano     Telarc   80290

23:45:00            00:09:29            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22

            Northern Sinfonia          Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano   Avie      2200

23:56:00            00:03:05            Camille Saint-Saëns       The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan  

            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Philippe Entremont, piano      Sony    752307

23:56:00            00:02:23            Francis Poulenc            Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es   

            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Steinway           30015

 