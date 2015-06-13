Program Guide 06-13-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:25:48 Antonín Vranicky Violin Concerto in C Op 11
Prague Chamber Orchestra Milan Lajcík Gabriela Demeterová, violin Supraphon 2
00:30:00 00:34:55 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435769
01:07:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8
André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123
01:46:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
02:31:00 00:54:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 75
03:27:00 00:38:34 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59
American String Project MSR 1386
04:07:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13
Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144
04:51:00 01:03:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430841
05:24:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat
Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222
05:34:00 00:04:04 Fritz Kreisler Berceuse Romantique Op 9
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
05:57:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
06:47:00 00:11:50 George Butterworth Two English Idylls
Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 47945
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: due to technical difficulties, did not air
07:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition
The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne
13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)
17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
8:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen, clarinet
Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and Piano: Freylakh – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube Video PD) 4:56
Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet & Orchestra – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 4398962 CD) 8:40
Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op 73/3 – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 4301492 CD) 3:50
Donald Martino: A set for Clarinet: I - Franklin Cohen, clarinet (Live recital Juilliard 1966, Private recording by artist) 3:51
Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet for Clarinet & Strings: Finale – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Daniel Phillips and Ani Kavafian, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; Ralph Kirshbaum, cello (Sante Fe Chamber fest 1981, Private recording by artist) 5:41
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra: Adagio – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Decca 4431762 CD) 7:15
9:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Buddy Films - Music from films about the best of friends. We'll hear scores from buddy films, including Sideways, Jules and Jim, Lethal Weapon and more
20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
You're Just a Man in a Mask from The Lone Ranger, 2013 Walt Disney D001809402 Hans Zimmer Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013 Walt Disney D001809402 Hans Zimmer Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1969 Carl Davis CDC013 Burt Bacharach BBC Concert Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.
Main Title from City Slickers, 1991 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 Marc Shaiman original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.
Run Over by a Stagecoach from Maverick, 1994 Silva SSD 1099 Randy Newman City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
End Credits from The Bucket List, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 Marc Shaiman Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.
Los Olivos from Sideways, 2008 New Line Records NLR39040 Rolfe Kent Sideways Jazz Orchestra/Stephen Coleman, cond.
Theme and Chase from Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005 Silva SILCD1235 Julian Nott City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Discombobulate from Sherlock, 2009 WaterTower 39172 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Farewell from Furious 7, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM602 Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.
The Parting of Sam and Frodo from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003 Reprise Records 162044-2 Howard Shore London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.
You've Got a Friend in Me and Infinity and Beyond from Toy Story, 1995 Walt Disney 61290-7 Randy Newman Randy Newman, vocals/original soundtrack
The Cleaner from Toy Story 2, 1999 Walt Disney 61290-7 Randy Newman original soundtrack
Main Title/Vacances from Jules and Jim, 1962 Silva SILCD1207 Georges Delerue City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.
Meet Your New Partner from Lethal Weapon, 1987 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1287 Michael Kamen/Eric Clapton original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.
You Can Stay With Me/Riggs Captured/Riggs Fights Back from Lethal Weapon 2, 1989 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1287 Michael Kamen/Eric Clapton original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.
Catatonic from Sherlock, 2009 WaterTower 39172 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Discombobulate from Sherlock, 2009 WaterTower 39172 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "French Suite"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Liszt & Classical Musical Superstars
12:08:00 00:04:54 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor
Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350
12:16:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 572303
12:43:00 00:07:17 Carlos Chávez Chapultepec
Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254
12:53:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 55051
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor
Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
14:07:00 00:15:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Olivier Brault, violin; Francis Colpron, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder ApolloFire 2005
14:25:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
14:37:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande
BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118
14:54:00 00:04:37 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D
Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "French Suite"
15:03:00 00:14:50 Darius Milhaud Suite française Op 248
Timothy Reynish Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Chandos 9897
15:19:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche"
Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284
15:31:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
15:55:00 00:03:54 Robert Wright & George Forrest Kismet: And This is My Beloved
BBC Symphony Orchestra Patrick Summers Ailyn Pérez, soprano; Stephen Costello, tenor Warner 633485
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:02:00 00:16:52 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
16:22:00 00:11:34 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D Op 18
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752
16:36:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
16:52:00 00:07:10 Umberto Giordano Andrea Chenier: Final Duet
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano; Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:03:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
17:21:00 00:13:15 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound Concerto
Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Roderick Elms, piano Royal Phil 17
17:37:00 00:13:19 John Adams Slonimsky's Earbox
Kent Nagano Hallé Orchestra Nonesuch 79607
17:53:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 2) - His songs numbered more than 1,200, and his collaborators included composers Hoagy Carmichael, Harry Warren, Harold Arlen and even Andre Previn
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151
18:01:13 00:04:08 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen
Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home Judy Garland Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD-048
18:05:39 00:04:01 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Had Myself a True Love
June Hawkins St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel 64662
18:10:06 00:03:29 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Come Rain or Come Shine
Vanessa Williams, Stanley Wayne Mathis St. Louis Woman -- Encores cast Mercury 314-538-148
18:13:31 00:02:50 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Legalize My Name
Pearl Bailey St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-538-148-2
18:16:31 00:03:57 Johnny Mercer You're OK for TV
Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA JJA19775
18:20:24 00:03:01 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Bless Yore Beautiful Hide
Howard Keel Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966
18:23:38 00:03:28 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Lonesome Polecat
Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin Two of a Kind Atco 90484-1-Y
18:28:11 00:03:03 Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give
Fred Astaire Fred Astaire Rarities BMG 2337-2-R
18:31:57 00:01:25 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul The Country's in the Very Best of Hands Peter Palmer, Stubby Kaye L'il Abner -- Film Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 023732
18:33:18 00:01:32 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul If I Had My Druthers
Peter Palmer Li'l Abner -- Film Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 023732
18:35:31 00:03:20 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Goose Never Be a Peacock
Carol Brice Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63690-2
18:39:07 00:01:59 Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmet Dolan Talk to Me, Baby
Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA JJA19775
18:41:35 00:01:17 Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini Moon River
Andy Williams Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048
18:43:19 00:04:57 Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini Whistling Away the Dark
Julie Andrews The Best of Julie Andrews Rhino R272281/A
18:48:16 00:03:55 Johnny Mercer-Andre Previn The Dance of Life
Judy Densch The Good Companions -- Original London Cast DRG DRG15020
18:52:23 00:00:37 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:12 00:03:45 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker Howard Keel, Carol Lawrence Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast RCA 63690
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
19:22:00 00:31:40 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 1 in E flat Op 2
Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157
19:56:00 00:02:45 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:04:00 00:18:13 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms
20:27:00 01:00:26 Carl Orff Carmina burana
21:48:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Monty Python items from their somewhat new album: “Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink”, “Nudge Rap/Blackmail”, “Visitors”, “Galaxy Song”, “Albatross” and “All things Dull and Ugly”… Stuart McLean’s story is “Toilet Training the Cat”… Richard Howland-Bolton presents “Pierce the Brow”… This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio
Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460
23:09:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
23:20:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751
23:26:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564
23:39:00 00:06:00 John Field Nocturne No. 7 in C
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290
23:45:00 00:09:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22
Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200
23:56:00 00:03:05 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 752307
23:56:00 00:02:23 Francis Poulenc Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015