Program Guide 06-13-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:25:48 Antonín Vranicky Violin Concerto in C Op 11

Prague Chamber Orchestra Milan Lajcík Gabriela Demeterová, violin Supraphon 2

00:30:00 00:34:55 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435769

01:07:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8

André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123

01:46:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

02:31:00 00:54:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 75

03:27:00 00:38:34 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59

American String Project MSR 1386

04:07:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

04:51:00 01:03:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430841

05:24:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat

Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

05:34:00 00:04:04 Fritz Kreisler Berceuse Romantique Op 9

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

05:57:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

06:47:00 00:11:50 George Butterworth Two English Idylls

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 47945

07:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

8:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen, clarinet



Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and Piano: Freylakh – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube Video PD) 4:56

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet & Orchestra – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 4398962 CD) 8:40

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op 73/3 – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 4301492 CD) 3:50

Donald Martino: A set for Clarinet: I - Franklin Cohen, clarinet (Live recital Juilliard 1966, Private recording by artist) 3:51

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet for Clarinet & Strings: Finale – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Daniel Phillips and Ani Kavafian, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; Ralph Kirshbaum, cello (Sante Fe Chamber fest 1981, Private recording by artist) 5:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra: Adagio – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Decca 4431762 CD) 7:15

9:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Buddy Films - Music from films about the best of friends. We'll hear scores from buddy films, including Sideways, Jules and Jim, Lethal Weapon and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

You're Just a Man in a Mask from The Lone Ranger, 2013 Walt Disney D001809402 Hans Zimmer Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013 Walt Disney D001809402 Hans Zimmer Hollywood Studio Symphony/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1969 Carl Davis CDC013 Burt Bacharach BBC Concert Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Main Title from City Slickers, 1991 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 Marc Shaiman original soundtrack/Hummie Mann, cond.

Run Over by a Stagecoach from Maverick, 1994 Silva SSD 1099 Randy Newman City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

End Credits from The Bucket List, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 067 185 Marc Shaiman Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Los Olivos from Sideways, 2008 New Line Records NLR39040 Rolfe Kent Sideways Jazz Orchestra/Stephen Coleman, cond.

Theme and Chase from Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005 Silva SILCD1235 Julian Nott City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Discombobulate from Sherlock, 2009 WaterTower 39172 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Farewell from Furious 7, 2015 Back Lot Music BLM602 Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

The Parting of Sam and Frodo from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003 Reprise Records 162044-2 Howard Shore London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

You've Got a Friend in Me and Infinity and Beyond from Toy Story, 1995 Walt Disney 61290-7 Randy Newman Randy Newman, vocals/original soundtrack

The Cleaner from Toy Story 2, 1999 Walt Disney 61290-7 Randy Newman original soundtrack

Main Title/Vacances from Jules and Jim, 1962 Silva SILCD1207 Georges Delerue City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Meet Your New Partner from Lethal Weapon, 1987 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1287 Michael Kamen/Eric Clapton original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

You Can Stay With Me/Riggs Captured/Riggs Fights Back from Lethal Weapon 2, 1989 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1287 Michael Kamen/Eric Clapton original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

Catatonic from Sherlock, 2009 WaterTower 39172 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Discombobulate from Sherlock, 2009 WaterTower 39172 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "French Suite"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Liszt & Classical Musical Superstars

12:08:00 00:04:54 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor

Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

12:16:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 572303

12:43:00 00:07:17 Carlos Chávez Chapultepec

Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

12:53:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 55051

THE BIG WORK AT ONE



13:02:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



14:07:00 00:15:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Olivier Brault, violin; Francis Colpron, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder ApolloFire 2005

14:25:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

14:37:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande

BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118

14:54:00 00:04:37 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D

Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "French Suite"



15:03:00 00:14:50 Darius Milhaud Suite française Op 248

Timothy Reynish Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Chandos 9897

15:19:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos "Scaramouche"

Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

15:31:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:55:00 00:03:54 Robert Wright & George Forrest Kismet: And This is My Beloved

BBC Symphony Orchestra Patrick Summers Ailyn Pérez, soprano; Stephen Costello, tenor Warner 633485

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:02:00 00:16:52 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

16:22:00 00:11:34 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D Op 18

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

16:36:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

16:52:00 00:07:10 Umberto Giordano Andrea Chenier: Final Duet

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano; Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:03:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

17:21:00 00:13:15 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound Concerto

Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Roderick Elms, piano Royal Phil 17

17:37:00 00:13:19 John Adams Slonimsky's Earbox

Kent Nagano Hallé Orchestra Nonesuch 79607

17:53:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 2) - His songs numbered more than 1,200, and his collaborators included composers Hoagy Carmichael, Harry Warren, Harold Arlen and even Andre Previn



18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151

18:01:13 00:04:08 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen

Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home Judy Garland Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD-048

18:05:39 00:04:01 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Had Myself a True Love

June Hawkins St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel 64662

18:10:06 00:03:29 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Come Rain or Come Shine

Vanessa Williams, Stanley Wayne Mathis St. Louis Woman -- Encores cast Mercury 314-538-148

18:13:31 00:02:50 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Legalize My Name

Pearl Bailey St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-538-148-2

18:16:31 00:03:57 Johnny Mercer You're OK for TV

Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA JJA19775

18:20:24 00:03:01 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Bless Yore Beautiful Hide

Howard Keel Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966

18:23:38 00:03:28 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Lonesome Polecat

Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin Two of a Kind Atco 90484-1-Y

18:28:11 00:03:03 Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give

Fred Astaire Fred Astaire Rarities BMG 2337-2-R

18:31:57 00:01:25 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul The Country's in the Very Best of Hands Peter Palmer, Stubby Kaye L'il Abner -- Film Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 023732

18:33:18 00:01:32 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul If I Had My Druthers

Peter Palmer Li'l Abner -- Film Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 023732

18:35:31 00:03:20 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Goose Never Be a Peacock

Carol Brice Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63690-2

18:39:07 00:01:59 Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmet Dolan Talk to Me, Baby

Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA JJA19775

18:41:35 00:01:17 Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini Moon River

Andy Williams Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048

18:43:19 00:04:57 Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini Whistling Away the Dark

Julie Andrews The Best of Julie Andrews Rhino R272281/A

18:48:16 00:03:55 Johnny Mercer-Andre Previn The Dance of Life

Judy Densch The Good Companions -- Original London Cast DRG DRG15020

18:52:23 00:00:37 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:45 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker Howard Keel, Carol Lawrence Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast RCA 63690

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

19:22:00 00:31:40 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 1 in E flat Op 2

Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 5186157

19:56:00 00:02:45 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:18:13 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms

20:27:00 01:00:26 Carl Orff Carmina burana

21:48:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Monty Python items from their somewhat new album: “Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink”, “Nudge Rap/Blackmail”, “Visitors”, “Galaxy Song”, “Albatross” and “All things Dull and Ugly”… Stuart McLean’s story is “Toilet Training the Cat”… Richard Howland-Bolton presents “Pierce the Brow”… This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:07:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio

Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

23:09:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:20:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751

23:26:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

23:39:00 00:06:00 John Field Nocturne No. 7 in C

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:45:00 00:09:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

23:56:00 00:03:05 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 752307

23:56:00 00:02:23 Francis Poulenc Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015