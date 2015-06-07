© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-07-2015

Published June 7, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Alexander Barantschick, violinist/conductor; Seth Asarnow, bandoneon

00:04:00            00:12:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in F K 138

00:20:00            00:22:20            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in D minor        

00:42:00            00:18:21            Benjamin Britten            A Simple Symphony Op 4        

01:03:00            00:04:26            Astor Piazzolla  Libertango       

01:10:00            00:40:58            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73    

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

02:02:00            00:19:25            Paul Hindemith  Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    53258

02:23:00            00:39:07            Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

            Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin            Sony    63123

03:04:00            00:50:20            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C major

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      EMI      69364

03:56:00            00:02:40            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor  Op 68

                                    Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6730

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: The Wider View (1988) — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 23:00

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes for Piano: Nos. 10 in D-Flat, 11 in c-Sharp, 12 in e-Flat — Maria Corley, piano (Albany 639) 25:50

04:53:00            00:06:24            Clóvis Pereira    Rondo agalopado

            Northern Sinfonia          Antonio Meneses          Antonio Meneses, cello Avie      2176

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists II

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta – Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (London 410138 CD) 7:12

Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempeste” – Danielle de Niese, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Decca 4758746 CD) 6:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Champagne” aria – John Brownlee, baritone; Glyndebourne Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Busch (Turnabout 4118 LP) 1:28

Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 2:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:43

Peter Sculthorpe: Small Town - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/John Hopkins (ABC 4811294 CVD) 6:07

Gaetano Donizetti:  : “Salut a la France” – Joan Sutherland, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4757981 CD) 4:47

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “Di provenza del mar” – John Brownlee, baritone; unnamed orchestra (YouTube PD) 4:10

Christina Macpherson/“Banjo” Patterson: “Waltzing Mathilda” – Peter Dawson, baritone; unnamed chorus and orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:39

 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: La Passion de Jeanne d’Arc - Let’s keep the Orlando Consort on deck for a very special project—scoring the great Carl Dreyer film about Joan of Arc with music entirely from her short lifetime (a Millennium exclusive). NOTE: All of the music on this program is from the recording Voices Appeared: Music for a Soundtrack to Carl Theodor Dreyer’s La Passion de Jeanne d’Arc 1928) featuring The Orlando Consort. For more information on this stunning project: www.orlandoconsort.com/

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00            00:13:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

            Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Sir Charles Mackerras    Danielle de Niese, soprano        Decca   13277

07:20:00            00:15:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Gloria from "Missa Solemnis" Op 123

            Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus            MAA     97

07:38:00            00:18:09            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Missa Brevis in B flat

            Chamber Ensemble       Anton Armstrong           St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf  2967

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Psalms of Praise, Psalms of Reflection - A program devoted to sacred choral and organ music based on texts from the Book of Psalms – a never-ending source of musical and textual riches
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling - All-George Szell

10:04:00            00:24:05            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 94 in G

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

10:31:00            00:14:17            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    48272

10:48:00            00:32:13            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat Op 97

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62349

11:23:00            00:15:07            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  1 in D flat Op 10

            Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Gary Graffman, piano    CBS     37806

11:41:00            00:17:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning - The Järvi’s

12:09:00            00:19:29            George W. Chadwick     Tam O'Shanter

            Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony Orchestra      Chandos           9439

12:31:00            00:16:45            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33

            Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

12:50:00            00:06:33            Philip Lasser     Circles from Piano Concerto "The Circle and the Child"

            MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony  Kristjan Järvi     Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    503245

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; George Szell

Beethoven Symphony No.2 in D Op 36 (1801-02)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 48396 CD)

Beethoven Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op 55 (1803)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 89832 CD)

Beethoven Symphony No.7 in A Op 92 (1811-22)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 48158 CD)

Mozart: Sonata No. 8 for Piano and Violin in C, K. 296 (1778)--George Szell, piano; Rafael Druian, violin

(Columbia Masterworks MS 7064 CD)

R. Strauss: Don Juan Tone Poem for Orchestra (1888)--Berlin Philharmonic/George Szell (Testament 6923944 CD)

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition "Limoges" (1874)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classics 93019 CD)

Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C, K. 551 (1788)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Naxos 9.80253 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND - Happy Birthday, Jaime Laredo!

15:03:00            00:19:23            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Trio No. 43 in C

            Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian  90164

15:25:00            00:13:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo from "Triple" Concerto Op 56

            English Chamber Orchestra        Sir Alexander Gibson     Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos           8409

15:41:00            00:08:41            Franz Schubert  Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1    

            Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge  9376

15:52:00            00:03:11            David Ludwig    Seasons Lost: Spring

            Curtis 20/21 Ensemble   Vinay Parameswaran     Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin            Cedille  146

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Vienna’s Musikverein 9/15/14

16:04:00            00:14:20            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81

16:23:00            00:33:09            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F Op 90

17:01:00            00:42:13            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73    

17:40:00            00:20:27            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite

            Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    60311

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00            00:19:05            Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

18:24:00            00:05:14            Bedrich Smetana           Polka from String Quartet No. 1

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    63151

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna - All-George Szell

19:02:00            00:22:12            Paul Hindemith  Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    53258

19:23:00            00:39:07            Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

            Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin            Sony    63123

20:04:00            00:46:50            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C major

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     42415

20:58:00            00:01:11            François Casadesus      London Sketches: Children Play

            Robert J. Ambrose        Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: The Wider View (1988) — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 23:00

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes for Piano: Nos. 10 in D-Flat, 11 in c-Sharp, 12 in e-Flat — Maria Corley, piano (Albany 639) 25:50

21:52:00            00:06:58            Arvo Pärt          Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

            Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     CSOM  946

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Cathedral Centenary Celebration - concert performances featuring the renovated organs at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in Minnesota’s capital city

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR:  Allegro vivace (Variations), fr Organ Symphony No. 5 in F, Op. 42, no. 1 –Olivier Latry (r. 10/24/13)

THOMAS TALLIS:  Ecco tempu idoneum (verses). 

WILLIAM WALTON (trans. McKie):  Orb & Sceptre March –Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Andrew Carwood, director; Simon Johnson (r. 4/28/15)

EMILY MAXON PORTER:  3 Hymn Preludes (Lobe den Herren; Schönster Herr Jesu; St. Denio), fr Celebrations of Praise –Marilyn Biery (r. 7/25/03)

LOUIS VIERNE: Adagio (iv.), fr Organ Symphony No. 3, Op. 28 –Janette Fishell (r. 9/25/14)

STEPHEN PAULUS:  Cathedral Fanfare for Two Organs –Jean-Baptiste Robin & Samuel Holmberg (r. 10/30/14)
 

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00            00:06:17            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    63056

23:08:00            00:07:24            Claude Debussy            Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

            Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80617

23:15:00            00:05:16            Henri Rabaud    Eglogue Op 7

            Leif Segerstam  Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223503

23:23:00            00:06:53            Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     46286

23:29:00            00:07:00            Joachim Raff    Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176 

            Academy Chamber Ensemble    Chandos           8790

23:39:00            00:05:18            Frederick Delius            Irmelin Prelude 

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      IMG      75962

23:44:00            00:10:06            Gerald Finzi       Introit in F Op 6

            City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox  Tasmin Little, violin        Chandos           9888

23:56:00            00:03:01            Sergei Rachmaninoff     All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37

            Voces8 Decca   22601

 