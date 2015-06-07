Program Guide 06-07-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Alexander Barantschick, violinist/conductor; Seth Asarnow, bandoneon

00:04:00 00:12:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F K 138

00:20:00 00:22:20 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in D minor

00:42:00 00:18:21 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4

01:03:00 00:04:26 Astor Piazzolla Libertango

01:10:00 00:40:58 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

CLASSICAL WEEKEND



03:56:00 00:02:40 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor Op 68

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

04:53:00 00:06:24 Clóvis Pereira Rondo agalopado

Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Antonio Meneses, cello Avie 2176

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists II

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta – Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (London 410138 CD) 7:12

Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempeste” – Danielle de Niese, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Decca 4758746 CD) 6:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Champagne” aria – John Brownlee, baritone; Glyndebourne Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Busch (Turnabout 4118 LP) 1:28

Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 2:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:43

Peter Sculthorpe: Small Town - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/John Hopkins (ABC 4811294 CVD) 6:07

Gaetano Donizetti: : “Salut a la France” – Joan Sutherland, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4757981 CD) 4:47

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “Di provenza del mar” – John Brownlee, baritone; unnamed orchestra (YouTube PD) 4:10

Christina Macpherson/“Banjo” Patterson: “Waltzing Mathilda” – Peter Dawson, baritone; unnamed chorus and orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:39

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: La Passion de Jeanne d’Arc - Let’s keep the Orlando Consort on deck for a very special project—scoring the great Carl Dreyer film about Joan of Arc with music entirely from her short lifetime (a Millennium exclusive). NOTE: All of the music on this program is from the recording Voices Appeared: Music for a Soundtrack to Carl Theodor Dreyer’s La Passion de Jeanne d’Arc 1928) featuring The Orlando Consort. For more information on this stunning project: www.orlandoconsort.com/

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277

07:20:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from "Missa Solemnis" Op 123

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

07:38:00 00:18:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Missa Brevis in B flat

Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2967

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Psalms of Praise, Psalms of Reflection - A program devoted to sacred choral and organ music based on texts from the Book of Psalms – a never-ending source of musical and textual riches



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling - All-George Szell

10:04:00 00:24:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

10:31:00 00:14:17 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 48272

10:48:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

11:23:00 00:15:07 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat Op 10

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Gary Graffman, piano CBS 37806

11:41:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning - The Järvi’s

12:09:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9439

12:31:00 00:16:45 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

12:50:00 00:06:33 Philip Lasser Circles from Piano Concerto "The Circle and the Child"

MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; George Szell

Beethoven Symphony No.2 in D Op 36 (1801-02)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 48396 CD)

Beethoven Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op 55 (1803)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 89832 CD)

Beethoven Symphony No.7 in A Op 92 (1811-22)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 48158 CD)

Mozart: Sonata No. 8 for Piano and Violin in C, K. 296 (1778)--George Szell, piano; Rafael Druian, violin

(Columbia Masterworks MS 7064 CD)

R. Strauss: Don Juan Tone Poem for Orchestra (1888)--Berlin Philharmonic/George Szell (Testament 6923944 CD)

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition "Limoges" (1874)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classics 93019 CD)

Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C, K. 551 (1788)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Naxos 9.80253 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND - Happy Birthday, Jaime Laredo!

15:03:00 00:19:23 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 43 in C

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

15:25:00 00:13:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from "Triple" Concerto Op 56

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos 8409

15:41:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

15:52:00 00:03:11 David Ludwig Seasons Lost: Spring

Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Vienna’s Musikverein 9/15/14

16:04:00 00:14:20 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

16:23:00 00:33:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

17:01:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

17:40:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:19:05 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

18:24:00 00:05:14 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna - All-George Szell

19:02:00 00:22:12 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53258

19:23:00 00:39:07 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin Sony 63123

20:04:00 00:46:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415

20:58:00 00:01:11 François Casadesus London Sketches: Children Play

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: The Wider View (1988) — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 23:00

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes for Piano: Nos. 10 in D-Flat, 11 in c-Sharp, 12 in e-Flat — Maria Corley, piano (Albany 639) 25:50

21:52:00 00:06:58 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony CSOM 946

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Cathedral Centenary Celebration - concert performances featuring the renovated organs at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in Minnesota’s capital city

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Allegro vivace (Variations), fr Organ Symphony No. 5 in F, Op. 42, no. 1 –Olivier Latry (r. 10/24/13)

THOMAS TALLIS: Ecco tempu idoneum (verses).

WILLIAM WALTON (trans. McKie): Orb & Sceptre March –Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Andrew Carwood, director; Simon Johnson (r. 4/28/15)

EMILY MAXON PORTER: 3 Hymn Preludes (Lobe den Herren; Schönster Herr Jesu; St. Denio), fr Celebrations of Praise –Marilyn Biery (r. 7/25/03)

LOUIS VIERNE: Adagio (iv.), fr Organ Symphony No. 3, Op. 28 –Janette Fishell (r. 9/25/14)

STEPHEN PAULUS: Cathedral Fanfare for Two Organs –Jean-Baptiste Robin & Samuel Holmberg (r. 10/30/14)



LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:17 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

23:08:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:15:00 00:05:16 Henri Rabaud Eglogue Op 7

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

23:23:00 00:06:53 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

23:29:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:39:00 00:05:18 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

23:44:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F Op 6

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:56:00 00:03:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37

Voces8 Decca 22601