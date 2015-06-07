Program Guide 06-07-2015
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Alexander Barantschick, violinist/conductor; Seth Asarnow, bandoneon
00:04:00 00:12:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F K 138
00:20:00 00:22:20 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in D minor
00:42:00 00:18:21 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4
01:03:00 00:04:26 Astor Piazzolla Libertango
01:10:00 00:40:58 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:19:25 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53258
02:23:00 00:39:07 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin Sony 63123
03:04:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364
03:56:00 00:02:40 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor Op 68
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
H. Leslie Adams: The Wider View (1988) — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 23:00
H. Leslie Adams: Etudes for Piano: Nos. 10 in D-Flat, 11 in c-Sharp, 12 in e-Flat — Maria Corley, piano (Albany 639) 25:50
04:53:00 00:06:24 Clóvis Pereira Rondo agalopado
Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Antonio Meneses, cello Avie 2176
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists II
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta – Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (London 410138 CD) 7:12
Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempeste” – Danielle de Niese, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Decca 4758746 CD) 6:16
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Champagne” aria – John Brownlee, baritone; Glyndebourne Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Busch (Turnabout 4118 LP) 1:28
Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 2:38
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:43
Peter Sculthorpe: Small Town - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/John Hopkins (ABC 4811294 CVD) 6:07
Gaetano Donizetti: : “Salut a la France” – Joan Sutherland, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4757981 CD) 4:47
Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “Di provenza del mar” – John Brownlee, baritone; unnamed orchestra (YouTube PD) 4:10
Christina Macpherson/“Banjo” Patterson: “Waltzing Mathilda” – Peter Dawson, baritone; unnamed chorus and orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:39
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: La Passion de Jeanne d’Arc - Let’s keep the Orlando Consort on deck for a very special project—scoring the great Carl Dreyer film about Joan of Arc with music entirely from her short lifetime (a Millennium exclusive). NOTE: All of the music on this program is from the recording Voices Appeared: Music for a Soundtrack to Carl Theodor Dreyer’s La Passion de Jeanne d’Arc 1928) featuring The Orlando Consort. For more information on this stunning project: www.orlandoconsort.com/
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277
07:20:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from "Missa Solemnis" Op 123
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97
07:38:00 00:18:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Missa Brevis in B flat
Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2967
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Psalms of Praise, Psalms of Reflection - A program devoted to sacred choral and organ music based on texts from the Book of Psalms – a never-ending source of musical and textual riches
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.
The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne
13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)
17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling - All-George Szell
10:04:00 00:24:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
10:31:00 00:14:17 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 48272
10:48:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 97
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349
11:23:00 00:15:07 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat Op 10
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Gary Graffman, piano CBS 37806
11:41:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning - The Järvi’s
12:09:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9439
12:31:00 00:16:45 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
12:50:00 00:06:33 Philip Lasser Circles from Piano Concerto "The Circle and the Child"
MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; George Szell
Beethoven Symphony No.2 in D Op 36 (1801-02)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 48396 CD)
Beethoven Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op 55 (1803)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 89832 CD)
Beethoven Symphony No.7 in A Op 92 (1811-22)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classical Essential 48158 CD)
Mozart: Sonata No. 8 for Piano and Violin in C, K. 296 (1778)--George Szell, piano; Rafael Druian, violin
(Columbia Masterworks MS 7064 CD)
R. Strauss: Don Juan Tone Poem for Orchestra (1888)--Berlin Philharmonic/George Szell (Testament 6923944 CD)
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition "Limoges" (1874)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Classics 93019 CD)
Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C, K. 551 (1788)--Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Naxos 9.80253 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND - Happy Birthday, Jaime Laredo!
15:03:00 00:19:23 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 43 in C
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164
15:25:00 00:13:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from "Triple" Concerto Op 56
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos 8409
15:41:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
15:52:00 00:03:11 David Ludwig Seasons Lost: Spring
Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Vienna’s Musikverein 9/15/14
16:04:00 00:14:20 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
16:23:00 00:33:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90
17:01:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
17:40:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:19:05 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
18:24:00 00:05:14 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna - All-George Szell
20:58:00 00:01:11 François Casadesus London Sketches: Children Play
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
21:52:00 00:06:58 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony CSOM 946
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Cathedral Centenary Celebration - concert performances featuring the renovated organs at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in Minnesota’s capital city
CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Allegro vivace (Variations), fr Organ Symphony No. 5 in F, Op. 42, no. 1 –Olivier Latry (r. 10/24/13)
THOMAS TALLIS: Ecco tempu idoneum (verses).
WILLIAM WALTON (trans. McKie): Orb & Sceptre March –Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Andrew Carwood, director; Simon Johnson (r. 4/28/15)
EMILY MAXON PORTER: 3 Hymn Preludes (Lobe den Herren; Schönster Herr Jesu; St. Denio), fr Celebrations of Praise –Marilyn Biery (r. 7/25/03)
LOUIS VIERNE: Adagio (iv.), fr Organ Symphony No. 3, Op. 28 –Janette Fishell (r. 9/25/14)
STEPHEN PAULUS: Cathedral Fanfare for Two Organs –Jean-Baptiste Robin & Samuel Holmberg (r. 10/30/14)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:17 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
23:08:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
23:15:00 00:05:16 Henri Rabaud Eglogue Op 7
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503
23:23:00 00:06:53 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
23:29:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
23:39:00 00:05:18 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
23:44:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F Op 6
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888
23:56:00 00:03:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37
Voces8 Decca 22601