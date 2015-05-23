© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-23-2015

Published May 23, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

 

00:02:00            00:41:21            Johan Svendsen           Octet for Strings in A Op 3       

            Kontra Quartet               Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis       753

00:45:00            00:19:17            Jean Françaix    Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental

            West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon     Christopher D. Lewis, hc            Naxos   573146

01:06:00            00:34:18            Edmund Rubbra            Symphony No.  2 Op 45

            Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra       Lyrita    235

01:42:00            00:50:12            Franz Schubert  String Quintet in C

            Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello     Oxingale           2006

02:34:00            01:27:57            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  2 in C minor

            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Riccardo Chailly            Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir       Decca   470283

04:04:00            00:25:00            Claude Debussy            String Quartet in G minor  Op 10           

            Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80111

04:31:00            00:31:43            Meredith Willson            Symphony No.  2 in E minor

            William Stromberg         Moscow Symphony Orchestra   Naxos   559006

05:05:00            00:43:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Sonata No.  9 in A minor  Op 47  

            Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano            DeutGram         457619

05:51:00            00:25:04            Carl Maria von Weber    Symphony No. 1 in C Op 19     

            John Georgiadis            Queensland Symphony  Naxos   550928

06:18:00            00:15:55            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 2 Violins in A

            Europa Galante Fabio Biondi     Fabio Biondi, violin; Enrico Casazza, violin         VirginClas         45424

06:36:00            00:04:01            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 36 in A minor  Op 59         

            Ingrid Fliter, piano         EMI      14899

06:49:00            00:10:11            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22      

            Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony         Ondine  953

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
 

07:01:00 Alessandro Grandi    "Dixit Dominus"

 Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides                                           

07:02:52 Jacques Arcadelt    "Il bianco e dolce cigno" (The White and Sweet Swan)

   Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides                                          

07:05:12 Benny Moré   "Bonito y sabraso"

 Mario Plasencia Delgado; Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan             Leonor Suarez Dulzaides             

07:11:35 Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 82 in C "The Bear"  

  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra  Jesús López-Cobos    Denon     75356                  

07:39:13 Miguel del Aguila     Concierto en Tango, Op. 110 

    Roman Mekinulov, cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra    JoAnn Falletta     Beau Fleuve   094951                                                 

08:01:00 Mauro Giuliani    Potpourri from Rossini's "Tancredi" Op. 76

   Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar; Cavatina Duo   Bridge     9448                                            

08:16:09 Fernando Obradors    "Canciones clasicas espanolas"

   Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano; Opus Arte   9013                                                    

08:32:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488

  Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra      Carlos Miguel Prieto    Artek  0024-2

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elégie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist

 

The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California, performs the first movement, Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

            17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California

            16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California

            17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California

            17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California

 

16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York, performs Silent Woods by Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, performs “Morceau de Salon,” Op. 228, by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut, performs Elégie in E-flat minor, Op. 3, No. 1, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

 

12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Moderato, from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 94a, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx) perform “The High Reel Set,” a medley of two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend
 

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” – Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” –Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There” – Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” – Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” – Finale - Allegro ma non troppo – WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” – Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The American Civil War - The heartbreak and valor of the American Civil War has inspired filmmakers and film composers since the earliest days of cinema

20th Century Fox Theme

Main Title from Gettysburg, 1993  Milan 35654

  Randy Edelman  original soundtrack

 

Dixie by Daniel Emmett  1916 recording

 performers and label unknown

 

The Battle Hymn of the Republic  Telarc 80144 

Daniel Emmett  May Festival Chorus/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

 

Libby  Civil War Montage from They Died with Their Boots On, 1941  Marco Polo 8.225079

 Max Steiner  Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

 

Track 6 Scarlett Walks among the Wounded from Gone with the Wind, 1939  RCA 452

  Max Steiner  National Symphony Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

 

Theme from Shenandoah, 0:30 by Frank Skinner,

 from original soundtrack

 

Intermezzo from How the West Was Won, 1962  Silva 1122

  Alfred Newman  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

 

Death of a Soldier from The Good, The Bad & The Ugly, 1966  Capitol 98621

  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack

 

Brooklyn Heights from Gangs of New York, 2002  Silva 1271

 Howard Shore  City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

 

Anthem from Cold Mountain, 2003  Sony 86843

  Gabriel Yared  original soundtrack

 

Reunion and Finale from Gettysburg, 1993  Milan 35654

 Randy Edelman  original soundtrack

 

Ada Plays from Cold Mountain, 2003  Sony 86843

 Gabriel Yared  original soundtrack

 

Thee I Love from Friendly Persuasion, 1956  Prime Time 011

  Dimitri Tiomkin  City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

 

A Call to Arms, Charging Fort Wagner, and Closing Credits from Glory, 1989  Virgin 86150

  James Horner  original soundtrack

 

Gods and Generals from Gods and Generals, 2003  Sony 87891

 John Frizzell/Randy Edelman  original soundtrack

 

Reunion and Finale from Gettysburg, 1993  Milan 35654

  Randy Edelman  original soundtrack

 

Music from The Conspirator, 2011  MIM Records digital

  Mark Isham  original soundtrack

 

Dixie from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654

 Daniel Emmett, arranged by Randy Edelman  original soundtrack

 

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333

 John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Da Ponte (and Mozart) In New York

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Dmitri Kabalevsky and Musical Jokes

 

12:09:00            00:02:40            Ulrich Rühl        Gypsy Dance with Insect          

            NW German Chamber Soloists   MD+G  6100914

12:14:00            00:25:50            Ignaz Moscheles           Piano Concerto No.  4 in E Op 64

            Tasmanian Symphony   Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Hyperion           67430

12:43:00            00:06:10            Ludwig van Beethoven   Fidelio: Overture Op 72

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    46533

12:52:00            00:07:08            Edmund Rubbra            Festival Overture Op 62

            Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra       Lyrita    235

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00            01:00:04            Edvard Grieg    Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23

            Estonian National Symphony     Paavo Järvi       Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir          VirginClas         45722

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

14:05:00            00:15:15            Ignaz Moscheles           Fantasia "Recollections of Ireland" Op 69

            Tasmanian Symphony   Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Hyperion           67430

14:25:00            00:10:31            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Overture

            Riccardo Muti    Vienna Philharmonic      EMI      54873

14:37:00            00:17:02            Jean Françaix    The Flower Clock

            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:03:00            00:05:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Don Giovanni: Overture

            Rinaldo Alessandrini      Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479

15:07:00            00:05:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria

            Orch of Valencian Community    Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone  Decca   11838

15:13:00            00:02:50            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano la mano

            Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Sir Charles Mackerras    Danielle de Niese, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone            Decca   13277

15:19:00            00:28:38            Johannes Brahms          Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 

            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436853

15:51:00            00:06:45            Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  6 in A flat Op 53

            Olga Kern, piano           Harm Mundi      907402

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:01:00            00:20:21            Mark O'Connor  Call of the Mockingbird

            London Philharmonic Orchestra  Steven Mercurio            Mark O'Connor, violin    Sony    61679

16:24:00            00:11:18            Charles Ives      Finale from Symphony No. 1    

            Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony Orchestra      Chandos           9053

16:37:00            00:17:49            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue

            Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik          Jon Nakamatsu, piano   Harm Mundi      807441

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:59:00            00:15:58            Morton Gould    A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel"       

            John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

17:19:00            00:18:37            John Williams    The Reivers

            Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams    Burgess Meredith, narrator         Sony    64147

17:41:00            00:14:48            Morton Gould    Folk Suite

            David Amos      London Symphony Orchestra     Harm Mundi      906010

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Stories - Writers including Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim and John Kander & Fred Ebb are going to tell us some very funny tales, along with some that are charming, outrageous, and in a few cases, quite touching

 

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:55            00:02:57            Frank Loesser   The Ugly Duckling

            Frank Loesser   Frank Loesser Sings      Koch    3-7241-2H1

18:04:48            00:04:19            Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban       Nothing

            Priscila Lopez   A Chorus Line   Sony    SK65282

18:09:17            00:03:11            Cole Porter       Two Little Babes in the Wood

            Cole Porter       Cole Porter, 1924-44      JJA      19732A

18:12:21            00:02:39            Coe Porter        Tale of the Oyster

            Kaye Ballard     Cole Porter Revisited     Painted Smiles  PSCD-121

18:15:16            00:03:33            George and Ira Gershwin            Little Jazz Bird

            John Pizzareli    Lady, Be Good -- Studio Cast    Nonesuch         7559-79308

18:18:59            00:02:50            Frank Loesser   Hamlet

            Betty Hutton      Spotlight on Betty Hutton          Capitol  7777-89942

18:21:59            00:04:48            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cheerleader

            Phyllis Newman The Madwoman of Central Park West -- Original Cast      DRG     SLD5212

18:27:41            00:04:28            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Melisande

            Robert Horton   110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     1085-2-RG

18:32:37            00:03:24            Stephen Sondheim        Two Fairy Tales

            Mark Lambert, Victoria Mallory   Sondheim: A Musical Tribute      RCA     60515-2-RC

18:36:29            00:02:15            Frank Loesser   Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat

            Stubby Kaye     Guys and Dolls -- Oriiginal B'way Cast    Decca B'way     012-159-112-2

18:39:29            00:02:15            Marc Blitzstein   Bird Upon the Tree

            Karen Holvik, William Sharp Marc Blitzstein: Zipperfly and Other Songs   Koch    3-7050-2H1

18:41:35            00:03:47            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The Butterfly

            John Cunningham, Lorraine Serabian      Zorba -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    7777-64665

18:46:13            00:04:40            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Ring Them Bells

            John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening With Kander and Ebb          Laureate            L-605

18:50:57            00:02:03            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

18:53:08            00:00:29            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Filler: Laendler

            Orchestra          The Sound of Music -- Original Broadway Cast   Sony    SK60583

18:53:37            00:03:23            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Filler: The Lonely Goatherd

            Mary Martin       The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast         Sony    SK60583

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:16:37            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 70 in D

            Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony   EMI      54297

19:21:00            00:34:29            Édouard Lalo    Symphonie espagnole Op 21

            Philharmonia Orchestra  Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

19:57:00            00:01:53            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 26 in B flat Op 62

            Daniel Gortler, piano      Jerusalem         2006

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall
 

20:04:00            00:35:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 41 in C

20:45:00            00:57:02            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé          

 

21:50:00            00:10:55            Johannes Brahms          Academic Festival Overture Op 80

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         203

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Anna Russell’s “Introduction to the Concert”…Joan Morris sings “Lime Jello Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise”… Episode 10 of the Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy... Richard Howland-Bolton tells about “Defenestration of Pianos”… This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:08:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from String Quintet No. 4

            Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello     CBC     5230

23:10:00            00:08:17            Alexander Borodin         Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2      

            Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         435757

23:21:00            00:09:01            Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No.  3]         

            Roberto Plano, piano    Concerto           2069

23:30:00            00:08:01            Robert Schumann          March from Piano Quintet Op 44

            Cleveland Quartet                      Emanuel Ax, piano        RCA     6498

23:40:00            00:08:27            Max Bruch        Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85

            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, viola      Decca   7260

23:48:00            00:05:42            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria

            Jesús López-Cobos      Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

23:56:00            00:02:48            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Twilight Idyll

            Gisèle Ben-Dor  London Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   570999

23:57:00            00:02:11            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd   

            Simon Trpceski, piano   EMI      272

 