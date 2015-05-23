Program Guide 05-23-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

00:45:00 00:19:17 Jean Françaix Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

01:06:00 00:34:18 Edmund Rubbra Symphony No. 2 Op 45

Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235

01:42:00 00:50:12 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C

Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

02:34:00 01:27:57 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 2 in C minor

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Decca 470283

04:04:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

04:31:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559006

05:05:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

05:51:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C Op 19

John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

06:18:00 00:15:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A

Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Fabio Biondi, violin; Enrico Casazza, violin VirginClas 45424

06:36:00 00:04:01 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 36 in A minor Op 59

Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

06:49:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music



07:01:00 Alessandro Grandi "Dixit Dominus"

Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides

07:02:52 Jacques Arcadelt "Il bianco e dolce cigno" (The White and Sweet Swan)

Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides

07:05:12 Benny Moré "Bonito y sabraso"

Mario Plasencia Delgado; Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides

07:11:35 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 82 in C "The Bear"

Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 75356

07:39:13 Miguel del Aguila Concierto en Tango, Op. 110

Roman Mekinulov, cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Beau Fleuve 094951

08:01:00 Mauro Giuliani Potpourri from Rossini's "Tancredi" Op. 76

Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar; Cavatina Duo Bridge 9448

08:16:09 Fernando Obradors "Canciones clasicas espanolas"

Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano; Opus Arte 9013

08:32:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Carlos Miguel Prieto Artek 0024-2

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elégie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist

The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California, performs the first movement, Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California

16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California

17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California

17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California

16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York, performs Silent Woods by Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, performs “Morceau de Salon,” Op. 228, by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut, performs Elégie in E-flat minor, Op. 3, No. 1, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Moderato, from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 94a, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx) perform “The High Reel Set,” a medley of two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend



Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” – Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” –Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There” – Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” – Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” – Finale - Allegro ma non troppo – WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” – Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The American Civil War - The heartbreak and valor of the American Civil War has inspired filmmakers and film composers since the earliest days of cinema

20th Century Fox Theme

Main Title from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654

Randy Edelman original soundtrack

Dixie by Daniel Emmett 1916 recording

performers and label unknown

The Battle Hymn of the Republic Telarc 80144

Daniel Emmett May Festival Chorus/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Libby Civil War Montage from They Died with Their Boots On, 1941 Marco Polo 8.225079

Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Track 6 Scarlett Walks among the Wounded from Gone with the Wind, 1939 RCA 452

Max Steiner National Symphony Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Theme from Shenandoah, 0:30 by Frank Skinner,

from original soundtrack

Intermezzo from How the West Was Won, 1962 Silva 1122

Alfred Newman City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Death of a Soldier from The Good, The Bad & The Ugly, 1966 Capitol 98621

Ennio Morricone original soundtrack

Brooklyn Heights from Gangs of New York, 2002 Silva 1271

Howard Shore City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Anthem from Cold Mountain, 2003 Sony 86843

Gabriel Yared original soundtrack

Reunion and Finale from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654

Randy Edelman original soundtrack

Ada Plays from Cold Mountain, 2003 Sony 86843

Gabriel Yared original soundtrack

Thee I Love from Friendly Persuasion, 1956 Prime Time 011

Dimitri Tiomkin City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

A Call to Arms, Charging Fort Wagner, and Closing Credits from Glory, 1989 Virgin 86150

James Horner original soundtrack

Gods and Generals from Gods and Generals, 2003 Sony 87891

John Frizzell/Randy Edelman original soundtrack

Reunion and Finale from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654

Randy Edelman original soundtrack

Music from The Conspirator, 2011 MIM Records digital

Mark Isham original soundtrack

Dixie from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654

Daniel Emmett, arranged by Randy Edelman original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333

John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Da Ponte (and Mozart) In New York

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Dmitri Kabalevsky and Musical Jokes

12:09:00 00:02:40 Ulrich Rühl Gypsy Dance with Insect

NW German Chamber Soloists MD+G 6100914

12:14:00 00:25:50 Ignaz Moscheles Piano Concerto No. 4 in E Op 64

Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

12:43:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533

12:52:00 00:07:08 Edmund Rubbra Festival Overture Op 62

Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:00:04 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23

Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



14:05:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Fantasia "Recollections of Ireland" Op 69

Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

14:25:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture

Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873

14:37:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



15:03:00 00:05:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

15:07:00 00:05:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria

Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone Decca 11838

15:13:00 00:02:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano la mano

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone Decca 13277

15:19:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

15:51:00 00:06:45 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat Op 53

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:01:00 00:20:21 Mark O'Connor Call of the Mockingbird

London Philharmonic Orchestra Steven Mercurio Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 61679

16:24:00 00:11:18 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 1

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

16:37:00 00:17:49 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 807441

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:59:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel"

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

17:19:00 00:18:37 John Williams The Reivers

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Burgess Meredith, narrator Sony 64147

17:41:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite

David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Stories - Writers including Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim and John Kander & Fred Ebb are going to tell us some very funny tales, along with some that are charming, outrageous, and in a few cases, quite touching

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:55 00:02:57 Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling

Frank Loesser Frank Loesser Sings Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:04:48 00:04:19 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban Nothing

Priscila Lopez A Chorus Line Sony SK65282

18:09:17 00:03:11 Cole Porter Two Little Babes in the Wood

Cole Porter Cole Porter, 1924-44 JJA 19732A

18:12:21 00:02:39 Coe Porter Tale of the Oyster

Kaye Ballard Cole Porter Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD-121

18:15:16 00:03:33 George and Ira Gershwin Little Jazz Bird

John Pizzareli Lady, Be Good -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 7559-79308

18:18:59 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Hamlet

Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942

18:21:59 00:04:48 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cheerleader

Phyllis Newman The Madwoman of Central Park West -- Original Cast DRG SLD5212

18:27:41 00:04:28 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Melisande

Robert Horton 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:32:37 00:03:24 Stephen Sondheim Two Fairy Tales

Mark Lambert, Victoria Mallory Sondheim: A Musical Tribute RCA 60515-2-RC

18:36:29 00:02:15 Frank Loesser Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat

Stubby Kaye Guys and Dolls -- Oriiginal B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:39:29 00:02:15 Marc Blitzstein Bird Upon the Tree

Karen Holvik, William Sharp Marc Blitzstein: Zipperfly and Other Songs Koch 3-7050-2H1

18:41:35 00:03:47 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Butterfly

John Cunningham, Lorraine Serabian Zorba -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64665

18:46:13 00:04:40 John Kander-Fred Ebb Ring Them Bells

John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening With Kander and Ebb Laureate L-605

18:50:57 00:02:03 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:00:29 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Laendler

Orchestra The Sound of Music -- Original Broadway Cast Sony SK60583

18:53:37 00:03:23 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: The Lonely Goatherd

Mary Martin The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

19:21:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21

Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

19:57:00 00:01:53 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 26 in B flat Op 62

Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall



20:04:00 00:35:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C

20:45:00 00:57:02 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

21:50:00 00:10:55 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Anna Russell’s “Introduction to the Concert”…Joan Morris sings “Lime Jello Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise”… Episode 10 of the Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy... Richard Howland-Bolton tells about “Defenestration of Pianos”… This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:08:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 4

Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

23:10:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

23:21:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:30:00 00:08:01 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

23:40:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:48:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:56:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll

Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

23:57:00 00:02:11 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272