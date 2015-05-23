Program Guide 05-23-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3
Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
00:45:00 00:19:17 Jean Françaix Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
01:06:00 00:34:18 Edmund Rubbra Symphony No. 2 Op 45
Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235
01:42:00 00:50:12 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C
Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006
02:34:00 01:27:57 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 2 in C minor
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Decca 470283
04:04:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
04:31:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor
William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559006
05:05:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
05:51:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C Op 19
John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928
06:18:00 00:15:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A
Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Fabio Biondi, violin; Enrico Casazza, violin VirginClas 45424
06:36:00 00:04:01 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 36 in A minor Op 59
Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
06:49:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:01:00 Alessandro Grandi "Dixit Dominus"
Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides
07:02:52 Jacques Arcadelt "Il bianco e dolce cigno" (The White and Sweet Swan)
Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides
07:05:12 Benny Moré "Bonito y sabraso"
Mario Plasencia Delgado; Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides
07:11:35 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 82 in C "The Bear"
Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 75356
07:39:13 Miguel del Aguila Concierto en Tango, Op. 110
Roman Mekinulov, cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Beau Fleuve 094951
08:01:00 Mauro Giuliani Potpourri from Rossini's "Tancredi" Op. 76
Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar; Cavatina Duo Bridge 9448
08:16:09 Fernando Obradors "Canciones clasicas espanolas"
Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano; Opus Arte 9013
08:32:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Carlos Miguel Prieto Artek 0024-2
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elégie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist
The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California, performs the first movement, Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)
17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California
16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California
17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California
17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California
16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York, performs Silent Woods by Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, performs “Morceau de Salon,” Op. 228, by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut, performs Elégie in E-flat minor, Op. 3, No. 1, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)
12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Moderato, from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 94a, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx) perform “The High Reel Set,” a medley of two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” – Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” –Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48
George M. Cohan: “Over There” – Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26
Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14
Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” – Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” – Finale - Allegro ma non troppo – WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” – Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The American Civil War - The heartbreak and valor of the American Civil War has inspired filmmakers and film composers since the earliest days of cinema
20th Century Fox Theme
Main Title from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654
Randy Edelman original soundtrack
Dixie by Daniel Emmett 1916 recording
performers and label unknown
The Battle Hymn of the Republic Telarc 80144
Daniel Emmett May Festival Chorus/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Libby Civil War Montage from They Died with Their Boots On, 1941 Marco Polo 8.225079
Max Steiner Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.
Track 6 Scarlett Walks among the Wounded from Gone with the Wind, 1939 RCA 452
Max Steiner National Symphony Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.
Theme from Shenandoah, 0:30 by Frank Skinner,
from original soundtrack
Intermezzo from How the West Was Won, 1962 Silva 1122
Alfred Newman City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Death of a Soldier from The Good, The Bad & The Ugly, 1966 Capitol 98621
Ennio Morricone original soundtrack
Brooklyn Heights from Gangs of New York, 2002 Silva 1271
Howard Shore City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Anthem from Cold Mountain, 2003 Sony 86843
Gabriel Yared original soundtrack
Reunion and Finale from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654
Randy Edelman original soundtrack
Ada Plays from Cold Mountain, 2003 Sony 86843
Gabriel Yared original soundtrack
Thee I Love from Friendly Persuasion, 1956 Prime Time 011
Dimitri Tiomkin City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
A Call to Arms, Charging Fort Wagner, and Closing Credits from Glory, 1989 Virgin 86150
James Horner original soundtrack
Gods and Generals from Gods and Generals, 2003 Sony 87891
John Frizzell/Randy Edelman original soundtrack
Reunion and Finale from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654
Randy Edelman original soundtrack
Music from The Conspirator, 2011 MIM Records digital
Mark Isham original soundtrack
Dixie from Gettysburg, 1993 Milan 35654
Daniel Emmett, arranged by Randy Edelman original soundtrack
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333
John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Da Ponte (and Mozart) In New York
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Dmitri Kabalevsky and Musical Jokes
12:09:00 00:02:40 Ulrich Rühl Gypsy Dance with Insect
NW German Chamber Soloists MD+G 6100914
12:14:00 00:25:50 Ignaz Moscheles Piano Concerto No. 4 in E Op 64
Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430
12:43:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533
12:52:00 00:07:08 Edmund Rubbra Festival Overture Op 62
Vernon Handley New Philharmonia Orchestra Lyrita 235
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 01:00:04 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23
Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
14:05:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Fantasia "Recollections of Ireland" Op 69
Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430
14:25:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture
Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873
14:37:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:05:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
15:07:00 00:05:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria
Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Erwin Schrott, baritone Decca 11838
15:13:00 00:02:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano la mano
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone Decca 13277
15:19:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853
15:51:00 00:06:45 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat Op 53
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:01:00 00:20:21 Mark O'Connor Call of the Mockingbird
London Philharmonic Orchestra Steven Mercurio Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 61679
16:24:00 00:11:18 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 1
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
16:37:00 00:17:49 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 807441
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:59:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of "Carousel"
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
17:19:00 00:18:37 John Williams The Reivers
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Burgess Meredith, narrator Sony 64147
17:41:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite
David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Stories - Writers including Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim and John Kander & Fred Ebb are going to tell us some very funny tales, along with some that are charming, outrageous, and in a few cases, quite touching
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:55 00:02:57 Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling
Frank Loesser Frank Loesser Sings Koch 3-7241-2H1
18:04:48 00:04:19 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban Nothing
Priscila Lopez A Chorus Line Sony SK65282
18:09:17 00:03:11 Cole Porter Two Little Babes in the Wood
Cole Porter Cole Porter, 1924-44 JJA 19732A
18:12:21 00:02:39 Coe Porter Tale of the Oyster
Kaye Ballard Cole Porter Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD-121
18:15:16 00:03:33 George and Ira Gershwin Little Jazz Bird
John Pizzareli Lady, Be Good -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 7559-79308
18:18:59 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Hamlet
Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942
18:21:59 00:04:48 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cheerleader
Phyllis Newman The Madwoman of Central Park West -- Original Cast DRG SLD5212
18:27:41 00:04:28 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Melisande
Robert Horton 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG
18:32:37 00:03:24 Stephen Sondheim Two Fairy Tales
Mark Lambert, Victoria Mallory Sondheim: A Musical Tribute RCA 60515-2-RC
18:36:29 00:02:15 Frank Loesser Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat
Stubby Kaye Guys and Dolls -- Oriiginal B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2
18:39:29 00:02:15 Marc Blitzstein Bird Upon the Tree
Karen Holvik, William Sharp Marc Blitzstein: Zipperfly and Other Songs Koch 3-7050-2H1
18:41:35 00:03:47 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Butterfly
John Cunningham, Lorraine Serabian Zorba -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64665
18:46:13 00:04:40 John Kander-Fred Ebb Ring Them Bells
John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening With Kander and Ebb Laureate L-605
18:50:57 00:02:03 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:08 00:00:29 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Laendler
Orchestra The Sound of Music -- Original Broadway Cast Sony SK60583
18:53:37 00:03:23 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: The Lonely Goatherd
Mary Martin The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297
19:21:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21
Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593
19:57:00 00:01:53 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 26 in B flat Op 62
Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:35:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C
20:45:00 00:57:02 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
21:50:00 00:10:55 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Anna Russell’s “Introduction to the Concert”…Joan Morris sings “Lime Jello Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise”… Episode 10 of the Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy... Richard Howland-Bolton tells about “Defenestration of Pianos”… This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 4
Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230
23:10:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757
23:21:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3]
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
23:30:00 00:08:01 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44
Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498
23:40:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260
23:48:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:56:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll
Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999
23:57:00 00:02:11 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272