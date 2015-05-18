© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-18-2015

Published May 18, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:29:40    Franz Liszt    Piano Sonata in B minor             
Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram     4791728

00:34:00    00:37:59    Georges Bizet    Symphony No. 1 in C major         
Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     131

01:14:00    00:49:02    Luigi Cherubini    Requiem No. 1 in C minor     
Philharmonia Orchestra    Riccardo Muti    Ambrosian Opera Chorus    EMI     68613

02:05:00    00:16:14    Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite Op 56        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

02:23:00    00:39:29    Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet No.  7 in F major  Op 59            
Takács Quartet    Decca     470847

03:04:00    00:34:11    Alberto Ginastera    Cello Concerto No.  1 Op 36    
Bamberg Symphony    Lothar Zagrosek    Mark Kosower, cello    Naxos     572372

03:40:00    00:32:26    William Schuman    Symphony No. 3        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    DeutGram     419780

04:14:00    00:35:45    Béla Bartók    Violin Concerto No.  2    
Swedish Radio Symphony    Daniel Harding    Isabelle Faust, violin    Harm Mundi     902146

04:52:00    00:27:12    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 48 in C major             
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     419607

05:21:00    00:16:14    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata in D major             
Peter Takács, piano    Cambria     1175

05:39:00    00:06:32    Luigi Boccherini    Symphony No. 1 in D major         
Chiara Banchini    Ensemble 415    Harm Mundi     901291

05:52:00    00:06:12    Ludwig van Beethoven    Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    TCO     821

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:08:00    00:04:12    Georg Philipp Telemann    Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns    
Cologne Musica Antiqua    Reinhard Goebel    Andrew Joy, horn; Charles Putnam, horn    Archiv     427619

06:15:00    00:06:21    William Boyce    Symphony No. 2 in A major  Op 2        
Christopher Hogwood    Academy of Ancient Music    l'Oiseau     436761

06:23:00    00:05:30    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Finale from Cello Concerto    
English Chamber Orchestra    Sir Andrew Davis    Matt Haimovitz, cello    DeutGram     429219

06:30:00    00:08:04    Ottorino Respighi    Suite for Strings: Burlesca & Rigaudon        
Salvatore Di Vittorio    Respighi Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     572332

06:40:00    00:07:25    Frédéric Chopin    Scherzo from Piano Trio Op 8            
Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     53112

06:51:00    00:02:31    Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

06:53:00    00:02:14    Peter Warlock    Pieds-en-l'air from "Capriol Suite"        
José Luis García    English Chamber Orchestra    Sony     82849

06:55:00    00:03:12    John Philip Sousa    March "Minnesota"        
Keith Brion    Royal Artillery Band    Naxos     559131

07:05:00    00:04:29    Leonard Bernstein    Candide: Overture        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     87

07:10:00    00:08:20    Karl Goldmark    Dance from "Rustic Wedding" Symphony Op 26        
Stephen Gunzenhauser    National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos     550745

07:20:00    00:03:06    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses            
Spencer Myer, piano    Harm Mundi     907477

07:25:00    00:02:12    Anonymous    Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal        
Karen P. Thomas    Seattle Pro Musica    SeattlePro     9806

07:30:00    00:05:10    Sir Edward Elgar    Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36        
Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony    Reference     129

07:40:00    00:06:52    Emmanuel Chabrier    The King in Spite of Himself: Fête        
Neeme Järvi    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Chandos     5122

07:49:00    00:03:07    Ludwig van Beethoven    Minuet in G major             
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano    DeutGram     457619

07:55:00    00:02:53    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in B flat major             
Soyeon Kate Lee, piano    Naxos     570010

07:58:00    00:01:40    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    German Dance in G major             
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     429783

08:07:00    00:05:48    Jack Gallagher    Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings        
JoAnn Falletta    London Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     559652

08:15:00    00:09:18    Antonín Dvorák    Carnival Overture Op 92        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     63151

08:28:00    00:05:02    Sérgio Assad    Gypsy Slopes from "Interchange"    
Delaware Symphony    David Amado    William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar    Telarc     31754

08:34:00    00:08:08    Ludwig van Beethoven    Finale from Sonata No. 27 Op 90            
Daniel Shapiro, piano    Azica     71234

08:45:00    00:07:56    Jacques Ibert    Finale from Flute Concerto    
Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra    David Zinman    Emmanuel Pahud, flute    EMI     57563

08:55:00    00:02:29    Stephen Sondheim    Company: Side by Side by Side        
Don Sebesky    London Symphony Orchestra    EMI     54285

08:59:00    00:03:00    John Barry    Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John    
La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8733

09:08:00    00:13:37    Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques Op 112        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

09:35:00    00:08:57    Michael Haydn    Symphony No. 34 in E flat major         
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9352

09:45:00    00:06:56    Aaron Copland    Danzón Cubano        
David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    Argo     440639

09:56:00    00:02:14    Giacomo Puccini    Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro    
London Philharmonic Orchestra    Sir Andrew Davis    Nicole Cabell, soprano    Decca     6590

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Angela Mitchell

10:00:00    00:03:24    Erik Satie    Gymnopédie No.  2            
Bruce Levingston, piano    Sono Lumin     92148

10:03:00    00:02:23    Darius Milhaud    Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    CPI     3294112

10:05:00    00:07:41    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major  Op 79            
HJ Lim, piano    EMI     64952

10:13:00    00:03:04    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo from Septet Op 20            
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center    Delos     3177

10:16:00    00:04:08    Giuseppe Verdi    La traviata: Act 1 Prelude        
Myung-Whun Chung    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     471566

10:20:00    00:11:50    Gioacchino Rossini    Semiramide: Overture        
Claudio Abbado    Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram     431653

10:51:00    00:27:44    Carl Reinecke    Serenade for Strings in G minor  Op 242        
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    CPO     999159

11:21:00    00:09:12    Peter Warlock    Capriol Suite        
Vernon Handley    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8808

11:33:00    00:08:30    Antonio Vivaldi    Trio Sonata in D minor  Op 1            
I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble    Dorian     90802

11:44:00    00:08:18    Sir William Walton    Scapino Comedy Overture        
John Wilson    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Avie     2194

 

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00    00:07:25    Sir Edward German    Nell Gwyn: Overture        
John Wilson    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Avie     2194

12:22:00    00:03:07    Meredith Willson    The Music Man: 76 Trombones        
Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

12:27:00    00:07:18    Johann Strauss Jr    Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music    
Slovak Radio Symphony    Johannes Wildner    Bratislava City Choir    MarcoPolo     223247

12:37:00    00:09:52    Jerome Kern    Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Tony Chipurn, trombone    Vox     3035

12:49:00    00:09:16    Robert Pound    Sleep Cycle            
Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano    Sutte     2011

 

13:00 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION YOUNG ARTISTS – Semi-Final Session No. 1 of the Junior Division live from Gamble Auditorium in the Conservatory at Baldwin Wallace University

Semi-Finalist No. 1: Xiaoxuan Li

            Bach Prelude and Fugue in B-flat, WTC I: No. 21, BWV 866

            Schumann Kinderszenen, Op. 15

            Shchedrin Polyphonic Notebook: I. Invention in Two Parts, XVI. Basso Ostinato

Semi-Finalist No. 2: Elliot Wuu

            Bach Prelude and Fugue in E Minor WTC I: No. 10, BWV 855

            Beethoven 32 Variations in C Minor, WoO 80

Semi-Finalist No. 3: Leonid Nediak

            Bach Prelude and Fugue in C Major WTC I: No. 1, BWV 846

            Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 23

            Chopin Polonaise in F-sharp Minor, Op. 44

            Rachmaninoff Prelude in G Minor, Op. 23/5 Alla marcia

 

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:00:00    00:10:19    Francesco Salieri    Symphony in B flat major         
Claudio Scimone    I Solisti Veneti    Erato     88176

15:14:00    00:15:02    Joseph Martin Kraus    Symphony in E minor         
Petter Sundkvist    Swedish Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     554777

15:31:00    00:18:24    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento No. 7 in D major         
Ton Koopman    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra    Erato     45713

15:52:00    00:06:01    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Masonic Funeral Music        
Claudio Abbado    Berlin Philharmonic    Sony     48385

 

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00    00:05:21    Gabriel Fauré    Fantaisie Op 79    Seattle Symphony    
Ludovic Morlot    Demarre McGill, flute    SeattleSM     1004

16:07:00    00:02:38    Alan Hovhaness    Lullaby Op 1            
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille     139

16:12:00    00:10:52    Paul Dukas    The Sorcerer's Apprentice        
Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80515

16:27:00    00:06:18    Sir Edward Elgar    Pomp & Circumstance Marches 1-4    
Chicago Symphony Orchestra    James Levine    Kathleen Battle, soprano; Chicago Symphony Chorus    Disney     60986

16:36:00    00:03:35    Samuel Barber    Dance from Serenade for Strings Op 1        
Mikhail Gurewitsch    do.gma chamber orchestra    MD+G     9121717

16:41:00    00:07:30    Henri Sauguet    La cigale et la fourmi        
Daniel Swift    CBC Radio Orchestra    CBC     5152

16:52:00    00:02:54    Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

16:57:00    00:02:39    Traditional    Shaker Hymn "Not One Sparrow is    Forgotten"    
Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers    Gothic     49243

17:05:00    00:05:22    Emmanuel Chabrier    The King in Spite of Himself: Danse        
Neeme Järvi    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Chandos     5122

17:13:00    00:09:44    Karl Goldmark    Concert Overture "In Spring" Op 36        
Stephen Gunzenhauser    National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos     550745

17:26:00    00:08:45    Carl Friedrich Abel    Symphony in F major  Op 7        
Adrian Shepherd    Cantilena    Chandos     8648

17:40:00    00:05:26    Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50    
Seattle Symphony    Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony Chorale    SeattleSM     1004

17:46:00    00:03:22    Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

17:52:00    00:02:11    Frédéric Chopin    Mazurka No. 15 in C major  Op 24            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9289

17:54:00    00:02:11    Frédéric Chopin    Mazurka No. 23 in D major  Op 33            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9289

17:57:00    00:02:22    Giuseppe Verdi    Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     572818

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SIX with John Simna

18:12:00    00:18:08    Gabriel Fauré    Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

18:32:00    00:20:51    Carl Maria von Weber    Clarinet Concerto No.  1 in F minor  Op 73    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Andrew Marriner, clarinet    Philips     432146

 

19:00 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION YOUNG ARTISTS – Semi-Final Session No. 2 of the Junior Division live from Gamble Auditorium in the Conservatory at Baldwin Wallace University

Semi-Finalist No. 4: Maxim Lando

            Bach Prelude and Fugue in E Major WTC I: No. 9, BWV 854

Schumann Carnaval, Op. 9

Semi-Finalist No. 5: Jae Hong Park

            Bach Prelude and Fugue in B-flat Minor WTC I: No. 22, BWV 867

            Debussy Préludes, Book I, VIII. “La fille aux cheveux de lin”

            Schubert Fantasie in C Major, Op. 15 (D. 760) (“Wanderer”)

Semi-Finalist No. 6: William Yang

            Bach Prelude and Fugue in G Major, WTC I: No. 15, BWV 860

            Bach Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, WTC I: No. 24, BWV 869

            Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47

            Chopin Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52

 

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Philip Myers, horn; Kate Royal, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor (Spring Sym); Michael Slattery, tenor (Serenade); New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, director; Brooklyn Youth Chorus Dianne Berkun, director

21:04:00    00:22:32    Benjamin Britten    Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31    

21:29:00    00:44:24    Benjamin Britten    Spring Symphony Op 44    London Symphony Orchestra    

22:16:00    00:09:15    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor  Op 3    

22:28:00    00:11:10    Claude Debussy    Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun        

22:42:00    00:15:10    Maurice Ravel    Boléro        

 

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00    00:07:53    Hector Berlioz    Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16    
Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Robert Vernon, viola    Decca     4787779

23:09:00    00:09:33    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     15498

23:21:00    00:08:28    Richard Strauss    Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18            
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano    Sony     46742

23:29:00    00:09:07    Karl Goldmark    In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"        
Stephen Gunzenhauser    National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos     550745

23:41:00    00:05:30    Claude Debussy    Estampes: Pagodes        
Emil de Cou    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Arabesque     6734

23:46:00    00:07:23    Isaac Albéniz    Córdoba from "Cantos de España" Op 232            
Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica     71224

23:55:00    00:04:05    Lyun Joon Kim    Elegy        
Mariss Jansons    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    EMI     56576

23:55:00    00:03:10    Richard Dubugnon    La Minute exquise            
Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano    Decca     15249

23:55:00    00:05:38    Leos Janácek    Jealousy        
José Serebrier    Czech State Philharmonic Brno    Reference     75