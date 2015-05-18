Program Guide 05-18-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:29:40 Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in B minor
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
00:34:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
01:14:00 00:49:02 Luigi Cherubini Requiem No. 1 in C minor
Philharmonia Orchestra Riccardo Muti Ambrosian Opera Chorus EMI 68613
02:05:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
02:23:00 00:39:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59
Takács Quartet Decca 470847
03:04:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36
Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372
03:40:00 00:32:26 William Schuman Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780
04:14:00 00:35:45 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
04:52:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607
05:21:00 00:16:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata in D major
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
05:39:00 00:06:32 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 1 in D major
Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415 Harm Mundi 901291
05:52:00 00:06:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:08:00 00:04:12 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns
Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Andrew Joy, horn; Charles Putnam, horn Archiv 427619
06:15:00 00:06:21 William Boyce Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
06:23:00 00:05:30 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Cello Concerto
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
06:30:00 00:08:04 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Burlesca & Rigaudon
Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332
06:40:00 00:07:25 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo from Piano Trio Op 8
Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112
06:51:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
06:53:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from "Capriol Suite"
José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony 82849
06:55:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March "Minnesota"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
07:05:00 00:04:29 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
07:10:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from "Rustic Wedding" Symphony Op 26
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
07:20:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses
Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477
07:25:00 00:02:12 Anonymous Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal
Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806
07:30:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
07:40:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
07:49:00 00:03:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet in G major
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
07:55:00 00:02:53 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major
Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010
07:58:00 00:01:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in G major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
08:07:00 00:05:48 Jack Gallagher Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652
08:15:00 00:09:18 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151
08:28:00 00:05:02 Sérgio Assad Gypsy Slopes from "Interchange"
Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754
08:34:00 00:08:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Sonata No. 27 Op 90
Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234
08:45:00 00:07:56 Jacques Ibert Finale from Flute Concerto
Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
08:55:00 00:02:29 Stephen Sondheim Company: Side by Side by Side
Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285
08:59:00 00:03:00 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733
09:08:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
09:35:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
09:45:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
09:56:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Angela Mitchell
10:00:00 00:03:24 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 2
Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148
10:03:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
10:05:00 00:07:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major Op 79
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
10:13:00 00:03:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177
10:16:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
10:20:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653
10:51:00 00:27:44 Carl Reinecke Serenade for Strings in G minor Op 242
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159
11:21:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808
11:33:00 00:08:30 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor Op 1
I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802
11:44:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:12:00 00:07:25 Sir Edward German Nell Gwyn: Overture
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
12:22:00 00:03:07 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
12:27:00 00:07:18 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music
Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner Bratislava City Choir MarcoPolo 223247
12:37:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035
12:49:00 00:09:16 Robert Pound Sleep Cycle
Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano Sutte 2011
13:00 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION YOUNG ARTISTS – Semi-Final Session No. 1 of the Junior Division live from Gamble Auditorium in the Conservatory at Baldwin Wallace University
Semi-Finalist No. 1: Xiaoxuan Li
Bach Prelude and Fugue in B-flat, WTC I: No. 21, BWV 866
Schumann Kinderszenen, Op. 15
Shchedrin Polyphonic Notebook: I. Invention in Two Parts, XVI. Basso Ostinato
Semi-Finalist No. 2: Elliot Wuu
Bach Prelude and Fugue in E Minor WTC I: No. 10, BWV 855
Beethoven 32 Variations in C Minor, WoO 80
Semi-Finalist No. 3: Leonid Nediak
Bach Prelude and Fugue in C Major WTC I: No. 1, BWV 846
Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 23
Chopin Polonaise in F-sharp Minor, Op. 44
Rachmaninoff Prelude in G Minor, Op. 23/5 Alla marcia
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:00:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major
Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176
15:14:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777
15:31:00 00:18:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D major
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45713
15:52:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Masonic Funeral Music
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 48385
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:05:21 Gabriel Fauré Fantaisie Op 79 Seattle Symphony
Ludovic Morlot Demarre McGill, flute SeattleSM 1004
16:07:00 00:02:38 Alan Hovhaness Lullaby Op 1
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
16:12:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515
16:27:00 00:06:18 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp & Circumstance Marches 1-4
Chicago Symphony Orchestra James Levine Kathleen Battle, soprano; Chicago Symphony Chorus Disney 60986
16:36:00 00:03:35 Samuel Barber Dance from Serenade for Strings Op 1
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
16:41:00 00:07:30 Henri Sauguet La cigale et la fourmi
Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152
16:52:00 00:02:54 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
16:57:00 00:02:39 Traditional Shaker Hymn "Not One Sparrow is Forgotten"
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
17:05:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
17:13:00 00:09:44 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Spring" Op 36
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
17:26:00 00:08:45 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in F major Op 7
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
17:40:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM 1004
17:46:00 00:03:22 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
17:52:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 15 in C major Op 24
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
17:54:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 23 in D major Op 33
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
17:57:00 00:02:22 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
18:00 BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SIX with John Simna
18:12:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
18:32:00 00:20:51 Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 73
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146
19:00 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION YOUNG ARTISTS – Semi-Final Session No. 2 of the Junior Division live from Gamble Auditorium in the Conservatory at Baldwin Wallace University
Semi-Finalist No. 4: Maxim Lando
Bach Prelude and Fugue in E Major WTC I: No. 9, BWV 854
Schumann Carnaval, Op. 9
Semi-Finalist No. 5: Jae Hong Park
Bach Prelude and Fugue in B-flat Minor WTC I: No. 22, BWV 867
Debussy Préludes, Book I, VIII. “La fille aux cheveux de lin”
Schubert Fantasie in C Major, Op. 15 (D. 760) (“Wanderer”)
Semi-Finalist No. 6: William Yang
Bach Prelude and Fugue in G Major, WTC I: No. 15, BWV 860
Bach Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, WTC I: No. 24, BWV 869
Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47
Chopin Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Philip Myers, horn; Kate Royal, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor (Spring Sym); Michael Slattery, tenor (Serenade); New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, director; Brooklyn Youth Chorus Dianne Berkun, director
21:04:00 00:22:32 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31
21:29:00 00:44:24 Benjamin Britten Spring Symphony Op 44 London Symphony Orchestra
22:16:00 00:09:15 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3
22:28:00 00:11:10 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
22:42:00 00:15:10 Maurice Ravel Boléro
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:53 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
23:09:00 00:09:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498
23:21:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742
23:29:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
23:41:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes
Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734
23:46:00 00:07:23 Isaac Albéniz Córdoba from "Cantos de España" Op 232
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224
23:55:00 00:04:05 Lyun Joon Kim Elegy
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576
23:55:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise
Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249
23:55:00 00:05:38 Leos Janácek Jealousy
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75