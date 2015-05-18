Program Guide 05-18-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:29:40 Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in B minor

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

00:34:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

01:14:00 00:49:02 Luigi Cherubini Requiem No. 1 in C minor

Philharmonia Orchestra Riccardo Muti Ambrosian Opera Chorus EMI 68613

02:05:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

02:23:00 00:39:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59

Takács Quartet Decca 470847

03:04:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

03:40:00 00:32:26 William Schuman Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780

04:14:00 00:35:45 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

04:52:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

05:21:00 00:16:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata in D major

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

05:39:00 00:06:32 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 1 in D major

Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415 Harm Mundi 901291

05:52:00 00:06:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:08:00 00:04:12 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Andrew Joy, horn; Charles Putnam, horn Archiv 427619

06:15:00 00:06:21 William Boyce Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

06:23:00 00:05:30 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Cello Concerto

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

06:30:00 00:08:04 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Burlesca & Rigaudon

Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

06:40:00 00:07:25 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo from Piano Trio Op 8

Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112

06:51:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

06:53:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from "Capriol Suite"

José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony 82849

06:55:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March "Minnesota"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:05:00 00:04:29 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

07:10:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from "Rustic Wedding" Symphony Op 26

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

07:20:00 00:03:06 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses

Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

07:25:00 00:02:12 Anonymous Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal

Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806

07:30:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

07:40:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

07:49:00 00:03:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet in G major

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

07:55:00 00:02:53 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major

Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

07:58:00 00:01:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in G major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

08:07:00 00:05:48 Jack Gallagher Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

08:15:00 00:09:18 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

08:28:00 00:05:02 Sérgio Assad Gypsy Slopes from "Interchange"

Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

08:34:00 00:08:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Sonata No. 27 Op 90

Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234

08:45:00 00:07:56 Jacques Ibert Finale from Flute Concerto

Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

08:55:00 00:02:29 Stephen Sondheim Company: Side by Side by Side

Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

08:59:00 00:03:00 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

09:08:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

09:35:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

09:45:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

09:56:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Angela Mitchell

10:00:00 00:03:24 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 2

Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

10:03:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

10:05:00 00:07:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major Op 79

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

10:13:00 00:03:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

10:16:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

10:20:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

10:51:00 00:27:44 Carl Reinecke Serenade for Strings in G minor Op 242

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159

11:21:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

11:33:00 00:08:30 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor Op 1

I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802

11:44:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00 00:07:25 Sir Edward German Nell Gwyn: Overture

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

12:22:00 00:03:07 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:27:00 00:07:18 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music

Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner Bratislava City Choir MarcoPolo 223247

12:37:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035

12:49:00 00:09:16 Robert Pound Sleep Cycle

Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano Sutte 2011

13:00 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION YOUNG ARTISTS – Semi-Final Session No. 1 of the Junior Division live from Gamble Auditorium in the Conservatory at Baldwin Wallace University

Semi-Finalist No. 1: Xiaoxuan Li

Bach Prelude and Fugue in B-flat, WTC I: No. 21, BWV 866

Schumann Kinderszenen, Op. 15

Shchedrin Polyphonic Notebook: I. Invention in Two Parts, XVI. Basso Ostinato

Semi-Finalist No. 2: Elliot Wuu

Bach Prelude and Fugue in E Minor WTC I: No. 10, BWV 855

Beethoven 32 Variations in C Minor, WoO 80

Semi-Finalist No. 3: Leonid Nediak

Bach Prelude and Fugue in C Major WTC I: No. 1, BWV 846

Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 23

Chopin Polonaise in F-sharp Minor, Op. 44

Rachmaninoff Prelude in G Minor, Op. 23/5 Alla marcia

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:00:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major

Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176

15:14:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

15:31:00 00:18:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D major

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45713

15:52:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Masonic Funeral Music

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 48385

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:05:21 Gabriel Fauré Fantaisie Op 79 Seattle Symphony

Ludovic Morlot Demarre McGill, flute SeattleSM 1004

16:07:00 00:02:38 Alan Hovhaness Lullaby Op 1

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

16:12:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

16:27:00 00:06:18 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp & Circumstance Marches 1-4

Chicago Symphony Orchestra James Levine Kathleen Battle, soprano; Chicago Symphony Chorus Disney 60986

16:36:00 00:03:35 Samuel Barber Dance from Serenade for Strings Op 1

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

16:41:00 00:07:30 Henri Sauguet La cigale et la fourmi

Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152

16:52:00 00:02:54 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

16:57:00 00:02:39 Traditional Shaker Hymn "Not One Sparrow is Forgotten"

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

17:05:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

17:13:00 00:09:44 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Spring" Op 36

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

17:26:00 00:08:45 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in F major Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

17:40:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM 1004

17:46:00 00:03:22 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

17:52:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 15 in C major Op 24

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

17:54:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 23 in D major Op 33

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

17:57:00 00:02:22 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

18:00 BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SIX with John Simna

18:12:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

18:32:00 00:20:51 Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 73

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146

19:00 CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION YOUNG ARTISTS – Semi-Final Session No. 2 of the Junior Division live from Gamble Auditorium in the Conservatory at Baldwin Wallace University

Semi-Finalist No. 4: Maxim Lando

Bach Prelude and Fugue in E Major WTC I: No. 9, BWV 854

Schumann Carnaval, Op. 9

Semi-Finalist No. 5: Jae Hong Park

Bach Prelude and Fugue in B-flat Minor WTC I: No. 22, BWV 867

Debussy Préludes, Book I, VIII. “La fille aux cheveux de lin”

Schubert Fantasie in C Major, Op. 15 (D. 760) (“Wanderer”)

Semi-Finalist No. 6: William Yang

Bach Prelude and Fugue in G Major, WTC I: No. 15, BWV 860

Bach Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, WTC I: No. 24, BWV 869

Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47

Chopin Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Philip Myers, horn; Kate Royal, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor (Spring Sym); Michael Slattery, tenor (Serenade); New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, director; Brooklyn Youth Chorus Dianne Berkun, director

21:04:00 00:22:32 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

21:29:00 00:44:24 Benjamin Britten Spring Symphony Op 44 London Symphony Orchestra

22:16:00 00:09:15 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3

22:28:00 00:11:10 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

22:42:00 00:15:10 Maurice Ravel Boléro

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:53 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

23:09:00 00:09:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

23:21:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742

23:29:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

23:41:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes

Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734

23:46:00 00:07:23 Isaac Albéniz Córdoba from "Cantos de España" Op 232

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224

23:55:00 00:04:05 Lyun Joon Kim Elegy

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

23:55:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:55:00 00:05:38 Leos Janácek Jealousy

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75