Program Guide 05-16-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
00:50:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101
01:19:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
02:06:00 00:31:53 Sir William Walton Violin Concerto in B minor
Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Tasmin Little, violin Decca 444114
02:40:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major Op 81
Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
03:20:00 00:37:25 Albert Roussel Bacchus et Ariane Op 43
Stéphane Denève Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 570245
03:59:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13
Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic VirginClas 90830
04:47:00 00:20:04 John Rutter Suite Antique
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
05:09:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op 100
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
05:57:00 00:35:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in E flat major Op 1
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434
06:34:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture
Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
06:47:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Agustín Barrios La catedral (The Cathedral)
Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532
07:08:18 Agustín Barrios Una limosna por el amor de Dios (Alms for the Love of God)
Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532
07:11:37 Agustín Barrios Waltz, Op. 8, No. 3
Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449
07:16:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299
James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles; harp London Symphony Eduardo Mata RCA 6723
07:47:45 Traditional Mexican "El Gavilín"
Mariachi Cobre Celestial Harmonies 11095
07:50:19 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs)
Mexico City Philharmonic Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21007
08:00:50 Niccolo Paganini Quartetto No. 15 for Guitar, Violin, Viola & Cello
Julian Gray, guitar The Diaz Trio Dorian 90237
08:23:23 Carlos Chávez El Trópico (The Tropics), from Horse Power Suite
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Dorian 90211
08:33:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending
José-Luis Garcia, violin English Chamber Orchestra Sir Yehudi Menuhin Arabesque 6568
08:48:23 Enrique Granados Quejas, o la maja y el ruiseñor, from Goyescas
Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 58039
08:55:11 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Bach's Toccata in d, BWV 565
Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 64647
FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014
From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.
15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon, performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia, performs the third movement, Prestissimo, from Sonata No. 52 in G major, Hob. XVI:39, by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)
Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York, performs “Chega de Saudade” (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton
The Excelsis Percussion Quartet performs Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)
Percussionist Marcelina Suchocka
Percussionist Aya Kaminaguchi
Percussionist Mariana Ramirez
Percussionist Clara Warnaar
The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir performs “Praise Ye the Lord” by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Nathan Milstein
Alexander Glazunov: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra – Part 1 - Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 7:23
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin & Piano No.5 “Spring” – Rondo – Nathan Milstein, violin; Rudolf Firkusný, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:19
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Wilhelmj): Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 - Nathan Milstein, violin (EMI 64830 CD) 4:36
Camille Saint-Saëns: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra No. 3 – Finale - Nathan Milstein, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari (EMI 64830 CD) 10:30
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata in E Minor K.304 – Allegro - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:40
Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole – Rondo - Nathan Milstein, violin; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Testament 1047 CD) 6:55
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Hartmann): Flight of the Bumble Bee - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 1:16
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: William Walton - He was one of England's great orchestral and choral composers, but Walton also wrote some of the 20th century's best film scores. We'll hear his music for the film versions of Shakespeare's Henry V, Hamlet, Richard III and more
20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Prelude from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.
Fanfare and March from Macbeth, 1942 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Prelude and The Fountain from As You Like It, 1936 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8842 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Titles and Love-scene from Major Barbara, 1941 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Fugue and Prelude from The First of the Few, 1942 ¿ Chandos CHAN 241-12 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Epilogue from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8892 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Touch her soft lips and part from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Delos DE 3342 - William Walton - Oregon Symphony/James DePreist, cond.
Prologue from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8892 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Charge and Battle from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Delos DE 3342 - William Walton - Oregon Symphony/James DePreist, cond.
Ophelia's Death from Hamlet, 1948 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8842 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Funeral March from Hamlet, 1948 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.
Fanfare and Music plays from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.
Death of Richard and Finale from Richard III, 1955 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Spitfire Music and Battle in the Air from The Battle of Britain, 1969 ¿ Chandos CHAN 241-12 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.
Prelude from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tower’s ‘Concerto for Orchestra’
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: What’s a Galop?
12:08:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from "William Tell" Overture
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
12:14:00 00:21:58 Antonín Dvorák Symphonic Variations Op 78
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
12:39:00 00:11:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207
12:53:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81
Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
14:03:00 00:08:47 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Andrew Litton Dallas Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80606
14:14:00 00:22:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.102 in B flat
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
14:38:00 00:07:23 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81
Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
14:49:00 00:04:27 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Honor Monologue "Ehi, paggio!
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:02:00 00:25:49 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 3 Suite
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Swedish Radio Choir DeutGram 985
15:31:00 00:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F
Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060
15:46:00 00:10:30 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In the Tavern
Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:00:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
16:19:00 00:15:05 Vittorio Giannini Concerto Grosso
David Amos Symphony Orch of New Russia Albany 143
16:36:00 00:09:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
16:48:00 00:07:40 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 1 for Strings in C Op 62
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:01:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403
17:16:00 00:13:07 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091
17:33:00 00:16:41 Paul Schoenfield Café Music
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
17:51:00 00:04:27 John Williams 1941: March
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dream with Me - Songs about entering the “other world” of the subconscious … and what a wonderful world that can be.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:56 00:01:28 Cole Porter Dream Dancing
Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO Masterworks B'way 88883-78614-2
18:02:11 00:03:11 Cole Porter All Through the Night
Mary Martin Anything Goes -- Studio Cast DRG DRG19022
18:05:36 00:01:05 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Medley from "Peggy-Ann"
Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501
18:06:33 00:02:26 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Out of My Dreams
Shirley Jones Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691
18:09:14 00:01:44 Leonard Bernstein Somewhere Ballet
Orchestra West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:11:24 00:06:07 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Tevye's Dream
Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430
18:17:36 00:01:30 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Ev'rybody Loves You
Mary Cleere Haran This Funny World Varese Sarabande VSC-5584
18:18:35 00:04:13 Jimmy Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange Darn That Dream
Maxine Sullivan Close As Pages in a Book Audiophile ACD-203
18:23:31 00:01:42 Mack David, Al Hoffman A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes
Ilene Woods The Music of Disney Disney 5008-60957
18:24:53 00:04:50 Gallt MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Walking in Space
Company Hair -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085
18:29:43 00:03:06 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Go Into Your Trance
Bea Lillie High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767
18:32:56 00:03:28 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Have Dreamed
Doretta Morrow, Larry Douglas The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049
18:37:11 00:02:17 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Greatest Show on Earth
James Dreyfus Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast Jay JAY1278
18:39:26 00:06:48 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Saga of Jenny
Maria Friedman Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast Jay JAY1278
18:46:37 00:04:41 Leonard Bernstein Dream With Me
Linda Eder Peter Pan -- Studio Cast Koch 99923-75962
18:51:29 00:01:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60959
18:53:35 00:03:19 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Medley from "Peggy-Ann"
Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performnce Harbinger HCD2501
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
19:22:00 00:33:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 17270
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Milos Karadaglic, guitar; recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:04:00 00:16:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45
20:23:00 00:22:32 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez
20:48:00 00:16:37 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome
21:08:00 00:16:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34
21:31:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421643
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Dr. Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket entertain with “We’ll Gather Lilacs,” “The Cat Duet,” “Land of Hope and Glory”...Episode 9 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy...Mark Levy discusses “Going to the Movies”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
23:10:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248
23:20:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81
Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459
23:33:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:43:00 00:11:12 Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12
Stephen Gunzenhauser Silesian Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223196
23:56:00 00:02:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff Daisies Op 38
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336
23:56:00 00:03:51 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: May Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701