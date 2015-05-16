Program Guide 05-16-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

00:50:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

01:19:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

02:06:00 00:31:53 Sir William Walton Violin Concerto in B minor

Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Tasmin Little, violin Decca 444114

02:40:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

03:20:00 00:37:25 Albert Roussel Bacchus et Ariane Op 43

Stéphane Denève Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 570245

03:59:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13

Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic VirginClas 90830

04:47:00 00:20:04 John Rutter Suite Antique

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

05:09:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

05:57:00 00:35:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in E flat major Op 1

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

06:34:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture

Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

06:47:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music



07:00:50 Agustín Barrios La catedral (The Cathedral)

Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532

07:08:18 Agustín Barrios Una limosna por el amor de Dios (Alms for the Love of God)

Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532

07:11:37 Agustín Barrios Waltz, Op. 8, No. 3

Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

07:16:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299

James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles; harp London Symphony Eduardo Mata RCA 6723

07:47:45 Traditional Mexican "El Gavilín"

Mariachi Cobre Celestial Harmonies 11095

07:50:19 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs)

Mexico City Philharmonic Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21007

08:00:50 Niccolo Paganini Quartetto No. 15 for Guitar, Violin, Viola & Cello

Julian Gray, guitar The Diaz Trio Dorian 90237

08:23:23 Carlos Chávez El Trópico (The Tropics), from Horse Power Suite

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Dorian 90211

08:33:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

José-Luis Garcia, violin English Chamber Orchestra Sir Yehudi Menuhin Arabesque 6568

08:48:23 Enrique Granados Quejas, o la maja y el ruiseñor, from Goyescas

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 58039

08:55:11 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Bach's Toccata in d, BWV 565

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 64647

FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014

From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.

15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon, performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia, performs the third movement, Prestissimo, from Sonata No. 52 in G major, Hob. XVI:39, by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)

Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York, performs “Chega de Saudade” (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton

The Excelsis Percussion Quartet performs Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)

Percussionist Marcelina Suchocka

Percussionist Aya Kaminaguchi

Percussionist Mariana Ramirez

Percussionist Clara Warnaar

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir performs “Praise Ye the Lord” by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Nathan Milstein

Alexander Glazunov: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra – Part 1 - Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 7:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin & Piano No.5 “Spring” – Rondo – Nathan Milstein, violin; Rudolf Firkusný, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:19

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Wilhelmj): Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 - Nathan Milstein, violin (EMI 64830 CD) 4:36

Camille Saint-Saëns: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra No. 3 – Finale - Nathan Milstein, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari (EMI 64830 CD) 10:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata in E Minor K.304 – Allegro - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:40

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole – Rondo - Nathan Milstein, violin; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Testament 1047 CD) 6:55

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Hartmann): Flight of the Bumble Bee - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 1:16

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: William Walton - He was one of England's great orchestral and choral composers, but Walton also wrote some of the 20th century's best film scores. We'll hear his music for the film versions of Shakespeare's Henry V, Hamlet, Richard III and more

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Prelude from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

Fanfare and March from Macbeth, 1942 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Prelude and The Fountain from As You Like It, 1936 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8842 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Titles and Love-scene from Major Barbara, 1941 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Fugue and Prelude from The First of the Few, 1942 ¿ Chandos CHAN 241-12 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Epilogue from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8892 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Touch her soft lips and part from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Delos DE 3342 - William Walton - Oregon Symphony/James DePreist, cond.

Prologue from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8892 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Charge and Battle from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Delos DE 3342 - William Walton - Oregon Symphony/James DePreist, cond.

Ophelia's Death from Hamlet, 1948 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8842 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Funeral March from Hamlet, 1948 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

Fanfare and Music plays from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

Death of Richard and Finale from Richard III, 1955 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Spitfire Music and Battle in the Air from The Battle of Britain, 1969 ¿ Chandos CHAN 241-12 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Prelude from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tower’s ‘Concerto for Orchestra’

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: What’s a Galop?

12:08:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from "William Tell" Overture

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

12:14:00 00:21:58 Antonín Dvorák Symphonic Variations Op 78

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

12:39:00 00:11:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

12:53:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

THE BIG WORK AT ONE



13:00:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier



14:03:00 00:08:47 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Andrew Litton Dallas Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80606

14:14:00 00:22:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.102 in B flat

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

14:38:00 00:07:23 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

14:49:00 00:04:27 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Honor Monologue "Ehi, paggio!

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



15:02:00 00:25:49 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 3 Suite

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Swedish Radio Choir DeutGram 985

15:31:00 00:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

15:46:00 00:10:30 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In the Tavern

Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:00:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

16:19:00 00:15:05 Vittorio Giannini Concerto Grosso

David Amos Symphony Orch of New Russia Albany 143

16:36:00 00:09:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

16:48:00 00:07:40 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 1 for Strings in C Op 62

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:01:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403

17:16:00 00:13:07 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

17:33:00 00:16:41 Paul Schoenfield Café Music

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

17:51:00 00:04:27 John Williams 1941: March

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dream with Me - Songs about entering the “other world” of the subconscious … and what a wonderful world that can be.



18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:01:28 Cole Porter Dream Dancing

Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO Masterworks B'way 88883-78614-2

18:02:11 00:03:11 Cole Porter All Through the Night

Mary Martin Anything Goes -- Studio Cast DRG DRG19022

18:05:36 00:01:05 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Medley from "Peggy-Ann"

Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

18:06:33 00:02:26 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Out of My Dreams

Shirley Jones Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

18:09:14 00:01:44 Leonard Bernstein Somewhere Ballet

Orchestra West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:11:24 00:06:07 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Tevye's Dream

Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

18:17:36 00:01:30 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Ev'rybody Loves You

Mary Cleere Haran This Funny World Varese Sarabande VSC-5584

18:18:35 00:04:13 Jimmy Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange Darn That Dream

Maxine Sullivan Close As Pages in a Book Audiophile ACD-203

18:23:31 00:01:42 Mack David, Al Hoffman A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes

Ilene Woods The Music of Disney Disney 5008-60957

18:24:53 00:04:50 Gallt MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Walking in Space

Company Hair -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:29:43 00:03:06 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Go Into Your Trance

Bea Lillie High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767

18:32:56 00:03:28 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Have Dreamed

Doretta Morrow, Larry Douglas The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:37:11 00:02:17 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Greatest Show on Earth

James Dreyfus Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast Jay JAY1278

18:39:26 00:06:48 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Saga of Jenny

Maria Friedman Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast Jay JAY1278

18:46:37 00:04:41 Leonard Bernstein Dream With Me

Linda Eder Peter Pan -- Studio Cast Koch 99923-75962

18:51:29 00:01:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60959

18:53:35 00:03:19 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Medley from "Peggy-Ann"

Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performnce Harbinger HCD2501

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

19:22:00 00:33:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 17270

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Milos Karadaglic, guitar; recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:16:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45

20:23:00 00:22:32 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

20:48:00 00:16:37 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

21:08:00 00:16:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

21:31:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421643

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Dr. Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket entertain with “We’ll Gather Lilacs,” “The Cat Duet,” “Land of Hope and Glory”...Episode 9 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy...Mark Levy discusses “Going to the Movies”...This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:10:00 00:07:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Elegiac Song Op 118

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

23:20:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:33:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:43:00 00:11:12 Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12

Stephen Gunzenhauser Silesian Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223196

23:56:00 00:02:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff Daisies Op 38

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

23:56:00 00:03:51 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: May Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701