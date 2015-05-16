© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-16-2015

Program Guide 05-16-2015

Published May 16, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

 

00:02:00            00:45:45            Reinhold Glière  Symphony No. 2 in C minor  Op 25       

            Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony  Delos   3178

 

00:50:00            00:27:00            Gerald Finzi       Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28

            William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5101

 

01:19:00            00:45:04            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130    

            Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

 

02:06:00            00:31:53            Sir William Walton         Violin Concerto in B minor

            Bournemouth Symphony           Andrew Litton    Tasmin Little, violin        Decca   444114

 

02:40:00            00:38:07            Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet in A major  Op 81

            Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano      Meridian            84459

 

03:20:00            00:37:25            Albert Roussel  Bacchus et Ariane Op 43

            Stéphane Denève          Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   570245

 

03:59:00            00:45:53            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  1 in D minor  Op 13

            Andrew Litton    Royal Philharmonic        VirginClas         90830

 

04:47:00            00:20:04            John Rutter       Suite Antique

            West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon     John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc  Naxos   573146

 

05:09:00            00:46:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  5 in B flat Op 100

            Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

05:57:00            00:35:27            Igor Stravinsky  Symphony in E flat major  Op 1

            Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         453434

 

06:34:00            00:05:02            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture       

            Raymond Leppard         English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      65732

 

06:47:00            00:12:01            Ron Nelson       Courtly Airs and Dances

            Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony Reference         76

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
 

07:00:50 Agustín Barrios  La catedral (The Cathedral)

            Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon 471532 

07:08:18 Agustín Barrios  Una limosna por el amor de Dios (Alms for the Love of God)

            Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar   Deutsche Grammophon       471532

07:11:37 Agustín Barrios  Waltz, Op. 8, No. 3

            Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos  553449

07:16:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart  Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299

            James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles; harp London Symphony Eduardo Mata  RCA  6723

07:47:45 Traditional Mexican  "El Gavilín"

            Mariachi Cobre  Celestial Harmonies  11095 

07:50:19 Blas Galindo  Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs)

            Mexico City Philharmonic Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus   21007 

08:00:50 Niccolo Paganini   Quartetto No. 15 for Guitar, Violin, Viola & Cello

            Julian Gray, guitar The Diaz Trio  Dorian  90237  

08:23:23 Carlos Chávez  El Trópico (The Tropics), from Horse Power Suite

            Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata Dorian  90211   

08:33:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams  The Lark Ascending

             José-Luis Garcia, violin English Chamber Orchestra  Sir Yehudi Menuhin Arabesque  6568   

08:48:23 Enrique Granados  Quejas, o la maja y el ruiseñor, from Goyescas

            Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI  58039   

08:55:11 Gabriela Montero    Improvisation on Bach's Toccata in d, BWV 565

            Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI  64647 

 

FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014

From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.

 

15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon, performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia, performs the third movement, Prestissimo, from Sonata No. 52 in G major, Hob. XVI:39, by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)

 

Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York, performs “Chega de Saudade” (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton

 

The Excelsis Percussion Quartet performs Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)

            Percussionist Marcelina Suchocka

            Percussionist Aya Kaminaguchi

            Percussionist Mariana Ramirez

            Percussionist Clara Warnaar

 

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir performs “Praise Ye the Lord” by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Nathan Milstein

Alexander Glazunov: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra – Part 1 - Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 7:23

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin & Piano No.5 “Spring” – Rondo – Nathan Milstein, violin; Rudolf Firkusný, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:19

 

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Wilhelmj): Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 - Nathan Milstein, violin (EMI 64830 CD) 4:36

 

Camille Saint-Saëns: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra No. 3 – Finale - Nathan Milstein, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari (EMI 64830 CD) 10:30

 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata  in E Minor K.304 – Allegro - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 6:40

 

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole – Rondo - Nathan Milstein, violin; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Testament 1047 CD) 6:55

 

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Hartmann): Flight of the Bumble Bee - Nathan Milstein, violin; Leon Pommers, piano (EMI 64830 CD) 1:16

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: William Walton - He was one of England's great orchestral and choral composers, but Walton also wrote some of the 20th century's best film scores. We'll hear his music for the film versions of Shakespeare's Henry V, Hamlet, Richard III and more

 

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

 

Prelude from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

 

Fanfare and March from Macbeth, 1942 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Prelude and The Fountain from As You Like It, 1936 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8842 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Titles and Love-scene from Major Barbara, 1941 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Fugue and Prelude from The First of the Few, 1942 ¿ Chandos CHAN 241-12 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Epilogue from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8892 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Touch her soft lips and part from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Delos DE 3342 - William Walton - Oregon Symphony/James DePreist, cond.

 

Prologue from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8892 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Charge and Battle from Henry V, 1944 ¿ Delos DE 3342 - William Walton - Oregon Symphony/James DePreist, cond.

 

Ophelia's Death from Hamlet, 1948 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8842 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Funeral March from Hamlet, 1948 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

 

Fanfare and Music plays from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

 

Death of Richard and Finale from Richard III, 1955 ¿ Chandos CHAN 8841 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Spitfire Music and Battle in the Air from The Battle of Britain, 1969 ¿ Chandos CHAN 241-12 - William Walton - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

 

Prelude from Richard III, 1955 ¿ EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton - Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

 

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tower’s ‘Concerto for Orchestra’

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: What’s a Galop?

 

12:08:00            00:03:30            Gioacchino Rossini       Galop from "William Tell" Overture

                        Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80141

 

12:14:00            00:21:58            Antonín Dvorák Symphonic Variations Op 78     

            Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        3533

 

12:39:00            00:11:25            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G

            Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Fire     Avie      2207

 

12:53:00            00:04:04            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81

            Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano      Meridian            84459

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
 

13:00:00            01:01:04            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Spano   Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80588

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
 

14:03:00            00:08:47            Hector Berlioz   Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

            Andrew Litton    Dallas Symphony Orchestra       Telarc   80606

 

14:14:00            00:22:28            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.102 in B flat

            Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

 

14:38:00            00:07:23            Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81

            Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano      Meridian            84459

 

14:49:00            00:04:27            Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Honor Monologue "Ehi, paggio!

            Metropolitan Opera Orchestra    James Levine    Bryn Terfel, baritone      DeutGram         445866

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:02:00            00:25:49            Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 3 Suite

            Berlin Philharmonic        Claudio Abbado            Swedish Radio Choir     DeutGram         985

 

15:31:00            00:12:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in F

            Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi      987060

 

15:46:00            00:10:30            Carl Orff           Carmina burana: In the Tavern

            Cleveland Orchestra      Michael Tilson Thomas  Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  CBS     33172

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:00:00            00:16:16            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Suite       

            Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           8542

 

16:19:00            00:15:05            Vittorio Giannini Concerto Grosso          

            David Amos      Symphony Orch of New Russia  Albany  143

 

16:36:00            00:09:35            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor    

                        Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram         4779525

 

16:48:00            00:07:40            Robert Volkmann          Serenade No. 1 for Strings in C Op 62   

            Johannes Goritzki          German Chamber Academy Neuss         CPO     999159

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:01:00            00:14:16            Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz

                        JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra     Albany  1403

 

17:16:00            00:13:07            George Gershwin           Allegro from Piano Concerto in F

            Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Marin Alsop      Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

 

17:33:00            00:16:41            Paul Schoenfield           Café Music      

                        Almeda Trio      Albany  1386

 

17:51:00            00:04:27            John Williams    1941: March

                        Loras John Schissel      Blossom Festival Band  MAA     40601

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dream with Me - Songs about entering the “other world” of the subconscious … and what a wonderful world that can be.
 

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:56            00:01:28            Cole Porter       Dream Dancing

            Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO     Masterworks B'way        88883-78614-2

18:02:11            00:03:11            Cole Porter       All Through the Night

            Mary Martin       Anything Goes -- Studio Cast     DRG     DRG19022

18:05:36            00:01:05            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Medley from "Peggy-Ann"

            Richard Rodgers           Richard Rodgers: Command Performance          Harbinger          HCD2501

18:06:33            00:02:26            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Out of My Dreams

            Shirley Jones    Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack    Angel    7777-64691

18:09:14            00:01:44            Leonard Bernstein         Somewhere Ballet

            Orchestra          West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK60724

18:11:24            00:06:07            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Tevye's Dream

            Company          Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast          RCA     82876-51430

18:17:36            00:01:30            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Ev'rybody Loves You

            Mary Cleere Haran         This Funny World          Varese Sarabande         VSC-5584

18:18:35            00:04:13            Jimmy Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange        Darn That Dream

            Maxine Sullivan Close As Pages in a Book         Audiophile        ACD-203

18:23:31            00:01:42            Mack David, Al Hoffman           A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes

            Ilene Woods      The Music of Disney      Disney  5008-60957

18:24:53            00:04:50            Gallt MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado          Walking in Space

            Company          Hair -- Original B'way Cast          RCA     82876-56085

18:29:43            00:03:06            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray          Go Into Your Trance

            Bea Lillie           High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast          MCA     MCAD-10767

18:32:56            00:03:28            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Have Dreamed

            Doretta Morrow, Larry Douglas  The King and I -- Original B'way Cast      MCA     MCAD-10049

18:37:11            00:02:17            Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin   The Greatest Show on Earth

            James Dreyfus  Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast     Jay       JAY1278

18:39:26            00:06:48            Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin   The Saga of Jenny

            Maria Friedman Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast     Jay       JAY1278

18:46:37            00:04:41            Leonard Bernstein         Dream With Me

            Linda Eder        Peter Pan -- Studio Cast            Koch    99923-75962

18:51:29            00:01:31            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60959

18:53:35            00:03:19            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Filler: Medley from "Peggy-Ann"

            Richard Rodgers           Richard Rodgers: Command Performnce            Harbinger          HCD2501

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:17:34            Alexander Borodin         Symphony No.  3 in A minor     

            Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

 

19:22:00            00:33:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Jonathan Biss, piano     EMI      17270

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Milos Karadaglic, guitar; recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

 

20:04:00            00:16:26            Peter Tchaikovsky         Capriccio italien Op 45  

 

20:23:00            00:22:32            Joaquín Rodrigo           Concierto de Aranjuez   

 

20:48:00            00:16:37            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome

 

21:08:00            00:16:13            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34        

 

21:31:00            00:27:10            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120    

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   421643

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Dr. Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket entertain with “We’ll Gather Lilacs,” “The Cat Duet,” “Land of Hope and Glory”...Episode 9 of Hitch Hikers’ Guide to the Galaxy...Mark Levy discusses “Going to the Movies”...This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:08:44            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30

                                    Delmé String Quartet     Hyperion           66568

 

23:10:00            00:07:32            Ludwig van Beethoven   Elegiac Song Op 118

            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80248

 

23:20:00            00:13:00            Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81

            Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano      Meridian            84459

 

23:33:00            00:07:47            Edvard Grieg    In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63

                        Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         437520

 

23:43:00            00:11:12            Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12    

            Stephen Gunzenhauser  Silesian Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223196

 

23:56:00            00:02:34            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Daisies Op 38

                                    Olga Kern, piano           Harm Mundi      907336

 

23:56:00            00:03:51            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Seasons: May Op 37          

                        Wu Han, piano  ArtistLed           10701

 