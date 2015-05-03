Program Guide 05-03-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; Martin Helmchen, piano

00:03:00 00:09:11 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

00:14:00 00:30:14 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

00:48:00 00:38:50 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70

01:30:00 00:25:30 Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 11 in D

CLASSICAL WEEKEND



02:02:00 00:15:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 30 in C

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550757

02:19:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

03:00:00 00:57:26 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India Suite Op 66

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Clare Shearer, mezzo-soprano; Gerald Finley, baritone; Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570

03:54:00 00:05:40 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 3 in B Op 9

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



Jeffrey Mumford: an evolving romance — Christina Jennings, flute; Lura Johnson-Lee, piano (Concert Artists Guild 13301) 5:08

Jeffrey Mumford: ringing fields of enveloping blue — Joshua Gordon, cello; Christopher Oldfather, piano (private CD) 14:22

Jeffrey Mumford: a focused expanse of evolving experience — Empyrean Ensemble/David Milnes, cond. (private CD) 9:00

Jeffrey Mumford: a landscape of interior resonances — Margaret Kampmeier, piano (Albany 698) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: verdant and shimmering air: four views of a reflected forest — Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra/Margery Deutsch, cond. (private CD) 8:45

04:55:00 00:03:35 Astor Piazzolla Escualo

Panorámicos: Lynne Ramsey, viola; Ralph Curry, cello; Thomas Sperl, bass; Randall Fusco, piano Panorámico 2009

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with polish 2

Henryk Wieniawski: Second Polonaise brilliante – Wanda Wilkomirska, violin; David Garvey, piano (Connoisseur Society 2070 LP) 8:51

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra: Intrada: Allegro Maestoso – Symphony Orchestra of the National Philharmonic/Witold Rowicki (Philips 289464 CD) 7:47

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1: Finale – Con passione – Krystian Zimerman, piano; Kaja Danczowska & Agata Szymczowska, violins; Ryszard Groblewski, viola; Rafel Kwaitkowski, cello (DG 4178332 CD) 5:22

Frederic Chopin: Songs: “Drinking Song”, “The Warrior” – Urszula Kryger, mezzo soprano; Charles Spencer, piano (Hyperion 67125 CD) 1:20; 2:10

Franz Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto in C Major, Hob. VIIa:1 – Finale: Presto – Szymon Goldberg, violin; Netherlands Chamber Orchestra (Music & Arts 1223 CD) 4:06

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op. 12 – Polish Radio National Symphony Orchestra/Jacek Kasperzyk (EMI 5242 LP) 12:59

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from German-speaking Lands - An audio journey from Bavaria to the glorious and underrated Johann Hermann Schein to early Baroque Hapsburg composers.



MUSICA SACRA



07:04:00 00:04:48 Anton Bruckner Motet "Vexilla regis"

Philippe Herreweghe Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

07:11:00 00:13:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.122 "Das neugeborne Kindelein"

Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901594

07:27:00 00:27:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag"

Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901781

07:57:00 00:02:23 Clemens non Papa Ave Maria

Erik Van Nevel Capella Currende Telarc 80521

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Festival of Hymns - Another in our continuing series of programs exploring the riches to be found in hymnals of many denominations.

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 3, 2014

This week’s program comes from the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado, where many of the world’s top young musicians come to study during the summer. An outstanding teenage violinist from Shanghai triumphs in his performance of one of the most difficult and virtuosic pieces written for unaccompanied violin, and we’ll meet a young flutist with a moving story about being adopted as an 18-year-old into a new family.

The Aspen Piano Trio performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

14-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, New York

16-year-old cellist Macintyre Taback from New York, New York

17-year-old pianist Huan Li from Guangdong, China, and now Elmhurst, New York

16-year-old cellist Lucie Ticho from Hinsdale, Illinois, performs Serenade from Spanish Dances, Op. 54, No. 2, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Yiliang Jiang from Shanghai, China, performs Sonata in D minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade,” by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858–1931)

Alumni feature: 19-year-old flutist Anthony Trionfo from Worthington, Ohio, performs the first movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 167, “Undine,” by Carl Reinecke (1824–1910), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Taek Gi Lee from Seoul, South Korea, and now Warren, Connecticut, performs Nocturne in C minor, Op. 48, No. 1, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

The Alumni Finale Trio performs the fourth movement, Finale, from Suite for Two Cellos and Piano by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

17-year-old cellist Anne Richardson from Louisville, Kentucky

15-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts

18-year-old pianist Sarina Zhang from San Diego, California



CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling



10:03:00 00:26:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 82 in C

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265

10:32:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother Goose"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

10:50:00 00:29:20 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 44

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

11:22:00 00:15:24 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite

Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9867

11:40:00 00:19:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 717

11:57:00 00:01:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Gigue in G

Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning



12:09:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

12:35:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 4 in E Op 54

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

12:48:00 00:08:21 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:57:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Dennis talks to Hugh Carslaw, Managing Director of Apollo’s Fire, and they share recordings from Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No.10 in b for 4 Violins Op 3 (1711)

Olivier Brault, Julie Andrijeski, Johanna Novom, Andrew Fouts, violins; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D for Flute "Il Gardellino" (1728)

Kathie Stewart, traverso; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

J.S. Bach: Concerto for Violin and Oboe in c (1736)

Johanna Novom violin;Debra Nagy, oboe; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell

(AF 20-05 CD)

J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.4 in G (1719-20)

Olivier Brault violin, Francis Colpron, Kathie Stewart, recorders; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

G.F. Handel: Zadok the Priest Coronation Anthem No.1 (1727)

Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra and Apollo's Singers/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

God Save the King (1727)

Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra and Apollo's Singers/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



15:03:00 00:21:40 Ernest Bloch Schelomo

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 61490

15:27:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

15:48:00 00:06:15 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet– recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35

16:32:00 01:06:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

17:53:00 00:05:28 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:14:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Quartet in F

Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601

18:19:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

18:57:00 00:02:08 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.19 in A minor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:54:00 00:04:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA YOUTH ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – live from Severance Hall, Brett Mitchell conducts The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, with Concerto Competition Winner, cellist Henry Shapard

20:04:00 00:13:00 Samuel Barber Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23

20:22:00 00:22:00 Dmitri Kabalevsky Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 49

21:09:00 00:41:40 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

22:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:57:00 00:02:29 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo No. 2 in D flat

Eric Parkin, piano Chandos 8847

23:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Midwestern Marvelous - concert performances of American music from an American Guild of Organists convention in the Minnesota twin cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul

STEPHEN PAULUS: As if the whole creation cried, from Triptych –Isabelle Demers (1990 Visser-Rowland/Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/25/08)

CALVIN HAMPTON: Variations on Amazing Grace –Merilee Klemp, English horn; Todd Wilson (1979 Sipe/Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Minneapolis) PD Archive (r. 6/25/08)

LIBBY LARSEN: Fanfare for Easter (He Rose!) (premiere) –Tom Trenny, organ.

BERNARD WAYNE SANDERS: Ornament of Grace (premiere) –Marilee Klemp, oboe; Marilyn Keiser, organ.

STEPHEN R. FRASER: Rejoice, the Lord is King (premiere) –Mark Sedio, conductor; Lynn Trapp, organ.

STEPHEN PAULUS: Blithely Breezing Along, from Baronian Suite (premiere) –Marilyn Keiser, organ.

STEPHEN PAULUS: When in our music God is glorified –Minnesota Boy Choir; Festival Chorus and Brass/William Mathis, conductor; Melanie Ohnstad (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis) PD Archive (r. 6/22 & 25/08)

