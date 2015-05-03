© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-03-2015

Published May 3, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; Martin Helmchen, piano

00:03:00            00:09:11            Hector Berlioz   Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

 

00:14:00            00:30:14            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54

 

00:48:00            00:38:50            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70      

 

01:30:00            00:25:30            Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 11 in D

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

02:02:00            00:15:07            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 30 in C

            Nicholas Ward   Northern Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   550757

 

02:19:00            00:34:01            Modest Mussorgsky      Pictures at an Exhibition           

            Sir Simon Rattle            Berlin Philharmonic        EMI      273

 

03:00:00            00:57:26            Sir Edward Elgar           The Crown of India Suite Op 66

            BBC Philharmonic         Sir Andrew Davis           Clare Shearer, mezzo-soprano; Gerald Finley, baritone; Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus      Chandos           10570

 

03:54:00            00:05:40            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  3 in B Op 9         

            Nelson Freire, piano      Decca   14053

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

Jeffrey Mumford: an evolving romance — Christina Jennings, flute; Lura Johnson-Lee, piano (Concert Artists Guild 13301) 5:08

Jeffrey Mumford: ringing fields of enveloping blue — Joshua Gordon, cello; Christopher Oldfather, piano (private CD) 14:22

Jeffrey Mumford: a focused expanse of evolving experience — Empyrean Ensemble/David Milnes, cond. (private CD) 9:00

Jeffrey Mumford: a landscape of interior resonances — Margaret Kampmeier, piano (Albany 698) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: verdant and shimmering air: four views of a reflected forest — Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra/Margery Deutsch, cond. (private CD) 8:45

 

04:55:00            00:03:35            Astor Piazzolla  Escualo           

            Panorámicos: Lynne Ramsey, viola; Ralph Curry, cello; Thomas Sperl, bass; Randall Fusco, piano          Panorámico            2009

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with polish 2

Henryk Wieniawski: Second Polonaise brilliante – Wanda Wilkomirska, violin; David Garvey, piano (Connoisseur Society 2070 LP) 8:51

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra: Intrada: Allegro Maestoso – Symphony Orchestra of the National Philharmonic/Witold Rowicki (Philips 289464 CD) 7:47

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1: Finale – Con passione – Krystian Zimerman, piano; Kaja Danczowska & Agata Szymczowska, violins; Ryszard Groblewski, viola; Rafel Kwaitkowski, cello (DG 4178332 CD) 5:22

Frederic Chopin: Songs: “Drinking Song”, “The Warrior” – Urszula Kryger, mezzo soprano; Charles Spencer, piano (Hyperion 67125 CD) 1:20; 2:10

Franz Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto in C Major, Hob. VIIa:1 – Finale: Presto – Szymon Goldberg, violin; Netherlands Chamber Orchestra (Music & Arts 1223 CD) 4:06

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op. 12 – Polish Radio National Symphony Orchestra/Jacek Kasperzyk (EMI 5242 LP) 12:59

 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from German-speaking Lands - An audio journey from Bavaria to the glorious and underrated Johann Hermann Schein to early Baroque Hapsburg composers.
 

MUSICA SACRA
 

07:04:00            00:04:48            Anton Bruckner Motet "Vexilla regis"

            Philippe Herreweghe      Collegium Vocale Gent; La Chapelle Royale        Harm Mundi      2908304

 

07:11:00            00:13:41            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.122 "Das neugeborne Kindelein"

            Collegium Vocale Orchestra       Philippe Herreweghe      Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano; Sarah Connolly, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent         Harm Mundi      901594

 

07:27:00            00:27:15            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag"

            Collegium Vocale Orchestra       Philippe Herreweghe      Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi      901781

 

07:57:00            00:02:23            Clemens non Papa        Ave Maria

            Erik Van Nevel  Capella Currende           Telarc   80521

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Festival of Hymns - Another in our continuing series of programs exploring the riches to be found in hymnals of many denominations. 

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 3, 2014

This week’s program comes from the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado, where many of the world’s top young musicians come to study during the summer. An outstanding teenage violinist from Shanghai triumphs in his performance of one of the most difficult and virtuosic pieces written for unaccompanied violin, and we’ll meet a young flutist with a moving story about being adopted as an 18-year-old into a new family.

The Aspen Piano Trio performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

            14-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, New York

            16-year-old cellist Macintyre Taback from New York, New York

            17-year-old pianist Huan Li from Guangdong, China, and now Elmhurst, New York

 

16-year-old cellist Lucie Ticho from Hinsdale, Illinois, performs Serenade from Spanish Dances, Op. 54, No. 2, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

18-year-old violinist Yiliang Jiang from Shanghai, China, performs Sonata in D minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade,” by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858–1931)

 

Alumni feature: 19-year-old flutist Anthony Trionfo from Worthington, Ohio, performs the first movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 167, “Undine,” by Carl Reinecke (1824–1910), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

17-year-old pianist Taek Gi Lee from Seoul, South Korea, and now Warren, Connecticut, performs Nocturne in C minor, Op. 48, No. 1, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

 

The Alumni Finale Trio performs the fourth movement, Finale, from Suite for Two Cellos and Piano by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

            17-year-old cellist Anne Richardson from Louisville, Kentucky

            15-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts

            18-year-old pianist Sarina Zhang from San Diego, California
 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
 

10:03:00            00:26:37            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 82 in C

            Thomas Fey      Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98265

 

10:32:00            00:15:41            Maurice Ravel   Five Pieces for Children from "Mother    Goose"

            Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80601

 

10:50:00            00:29:20            Robert Schumann          Piano Quintet in E flat major  Op 44

            Cleveland Quartet                      Emanuel Ax, piano        RCA     6498

 

11:22:00            00:15:24            Sir Richard Rodney Bennett       Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite       

            Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           9867

 

11:40:00            00:19:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 25 in G minor

            Jane Glover      London Mozart Players  ASV     717

 

11:57:00            00:01:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Gigue in G

            Richard Goode, piano   Nonesuch         79831

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
 

12:09:00            00:23:20            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music

            Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   448155

 

12:35:00            00:09:56            Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 4 in E Op 54

            Benjamin Grosvenor, piano        Decca   16421

 

12:48:00            00:08:21            Friedrich von Flotow      Martha: Overture           

            Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   573418

 

12:57:00            00:04:00            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Idyll

            Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande       Chandos           5122

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Dennis talks to Hugh Carslaw, Managing Director of Apollo’s Fire, and they share recordings from Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No.10 in b for 4 Violins Op 3 (1711)

            Olivier Brault, Julie Andrijeski, Johanna Novom, Andrew Fouts, violins; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

 

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D for Flute "Il Gardellino" (1728)

Kathie Stewart, traverso; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

 

J.S. Bach: Concerto for Violin and Oboe in c  (1736)

Johanna Novom  violin;Debra Nagy, oboe; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell

(AF 20-05 CD)

 

J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.4 in G  (1719-20)

Olivier Brault violin, Francis Colpron, Kathie Stewart, recorders; Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

 

G.F. Handel: Zadok the Priest Coronation Anthem No.1 (1727)

Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra and Apollo's Singers/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

 

God Save the King (1727)

            Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra and Apollo's Singers/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-05 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:03:00            00:21:40            Ernest Bloch     Schelomo        

            London Symphony Orchestra     Richard Hickox  Steven Isserlis, cello      VirginClas         61490

 

15:27:00            00:18:51            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2     

            Jesús López-Cobos      Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

 

15:48:00            00:06:15            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  8: Wedding Day at   Troldhaugen

            Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           EMI      57296

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet– recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:22:42            Dmitri Shostakovich      Piano Concerto No.  1 in C minor  Op 35           

16:32:00            01:06:13            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27      

17:53:00            00:05:28            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  6 in D major  Op 46

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430171

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00            00:14:27            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Oboe Quartet in F

            Boston Sym Chamber Players   BSO Clas          601

 

18:19:00            00:10:38            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra

            Iván Fischer      Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

18:57:00            00:02:08            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.19 in A minor

            Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6669
 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:54:00            00:04:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17  

            Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA YOUTH ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connelllive from Severance Hall, Brett Mitchell conducts The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, with Concerto Competition Winner, cellist Henry Shapard

20:04:00            00:13:00            Samuel Barber  Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23    

20:22:00            00:22:00            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Cello Concerto No.  1 Op 49                 

21:09:00            00:41:40            Béla Bartók       Concerto for Orchestra 

 

22:57:00            00:02:29            Francis Poulenc            Intermezzo No.  2 in D flat

            Eric Parkin, piano          Chandos           8847

 

23:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Midwestern Marvelous - concert performances of American music from an American Guild of Organists convention in the Minnesota twin cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul

STEPHEN PAULUS:  As if the whole creation cried, from Triptych –Isabelle Demers (1990 Visser-Rowland/Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/25/08)

CALVIN HAMPTON:  Variations on Amazing Grace –Merilee Klemp, English horn; Todd Wilson (1979 Sipe/Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Minneapolis) PD Archive (r. 6/25/08)

LIBBY LARSEN:  Fanfare for Easter (He Rose!) (premiere) –Tom Trenny, organ.

BERNARD WAYNE SANDERS:  Ornament of Grace (premiere) –Marilee Klemp, oboe; Marilyn Keiser, organ.

STEPHEN R. FRASER:  Rejoice, the Lord is King (premiere) –Mark Sedio, conductor; Lynn Trapp, organ. 
STEPHEN PAULUS:  Blithely Breezing Along, from Baronian Suite (premiere) –Marilyn Keiser, organ. 
STEPHEN PAULUS:  When in our music God is glorified –Minnesota Boy Choir; Festival Chorus and Brass/William Mathis, conductor; Melanie Ohnstad (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis) PD Archive (r. 6/22 & 25/08)
 

 