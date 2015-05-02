Program Guide 05-02-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

00:44:00 01:16:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123

Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Rosa Mannion, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Cornelius Hauptmann, bass; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

02:03:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Legends Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

02:46:00 00:26:45 Sergei Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf Op 67

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier David Attenborough, narrator BBC 94

03:15:00 00:30:27 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 8 in D minor

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 57086

03:47:00 00:45:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

04:34:00 00:25:05 Richard Strauss Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5

David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664

05:01:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010

05:38:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D Op 4

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

06:15:00 00:16:06 Claude Pascal Octet for Winds

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

06:33:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D Op 9

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

06:53:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music



07:05:34 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramirez Alfonsina y el mar (arr Quito Gato)

Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin 6785162

07:10:31 Traditional: Venezuela Montilla (Golpe)

Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin 6785162

07:13:47 Traditional: Paraguay Pájaro compana (Polca)

Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin 6785162

07:19:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

Jorge Bolet, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421181

08:00:50 Juan de Araujo Al llanto más tierno

Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

08:06:37 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Interlude

Beverly Sills, soprano New York Phiharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576

08:09:18 Enrique Granados Goyescas: La maja y el ruiseñor

Beverly Sills, soprano New York Phiharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576

08:18:58 Frédéric Chopin 24 Preludes Op 28

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 3, 2014

This week’s program comes from the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado, where many of the world’s top young musicians come to study during the summer. An outstanding teenage violinist from Shanghai triumphs in his performance of one of the most difficult and virtuosic pieces written for unaccompanied violin, and we’ll meet a young flutist with a moving story about being adopted as an 18-year-old into a new family.

The Aspen Piano Trio performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

14-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, New York

16-year-old cellist Macintyre Taback from New York, New York

17-year-old pianist Huan Li from Guangdong, China, and now Elmhurst, New York

16-year-old cellist Lucie Ticho from Hinsdale, Illinois, performs Serenade from Spanish Dances, Op. 54, No. 2, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Yiliang Jiang from Shanghai, China, performs Sonata in D minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade,” by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858–1931)

Alumni feature: 19-year-old flutist Anthony Trionfo from Worthington, Ohio, performs the first movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 167, “Undine,” by Carl Reinecke (1824–1910), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Taek Gi Lee from Seoul, South Korea, and now Warren, Connecticut, performs Nocturne in C minor, Op. 48, No. 1, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

The Alumni Finale Trio performs the fourth movement, Finale, from Suite for Two Cellos and Piano by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

17-year-old cellist Anne Richardson from Louisville, Kentucky

15-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts

18-year-old pianist Sarina Zhang from San Diego, California



10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with polish 2

Henryk Wieniawski: Second Polonaise brilliante – Wanda Wilkomirska, violin; David Garvey, piano (Connoisseur Society 2070 LP) 8:51

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra: Intrada: Allegro Maestoso – Symphony Orchestra of the National Philharmonic/Witold Rowicki (Philips 289464 CD) 7:47

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1: Finale – Con passione – Krystian Zimerman, piano; Kaja Danczowska & Agata Szymczowska, violins; Ryszard Groblewski, viola; Rafel Kwaitkowski, cello (DG 4178332 CD) 5:22

Frederic Chopin: Songs: “Drinking Song”, “The Warrior” – Urszula Kryger, mezzo soprano; Charles Spencer, piano (Hyperion 67125 CD) 1:20; 2:10

Franz Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto in C Major, Hob. VIIa:1 – Finale: Presto – Szymon Goldberg, violin; Netherlands Chamber Orchestra (Music & Arts 1223 CD) 4:06

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op. 12 – Polish Radio National Symphony Orchestra/Jacek Kasperzyk (EMI 5242 LP) 12:59

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: On the Beat - music from films about reporters including The Year of Living Dangerously, A Mighty Heart and Citizen Kane

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Overture from Citizen Kane, 1941 London 448 948-2

- Bernard Herrmann - London Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Music from L.A. Confidential, 1997 Silva SILCD 1133

- Jerry Goldsmith - City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Wayang Kulit/Death of a Child/Kwan/Enchantment at Tugu/Kwan's Sacrifice from The Year of Living Dangerously, 1982 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5270

- Maurice Jarre - original soundtrack/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Road Block, Goodbye Maria and Love Theme: Finale from Salvador, 1986 - Varese Sarabande VCD-70440

- Georges Delerue - original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Short Hair, Where Are You and They're Everywhere from A Mighty Heart, 2007 - Bullet Proof Records BPF 1028

- Molly Nyman/Harry Escott - - original soundtrack

Pran's Theme from The Killing Fields, 1984 - Virgin Records 7 90591-1 (LP recording)

- Mike Oldfield - Orchestra of the Bavarian State Opera/Eberhard Schoener, cond.

L.A. Confidential from L.A. Confidential, 1997 - Restless Records 01877-72946-2

- Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

At the Border from Salvador, 1986 - Varese Sarabande VCD-70440

- Georges Delerue - original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Young Jane/Main Title from Broadcast News, 1987 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059-2

- Bill Conti - original soundtrack/Bill Conti, cond.

Mr. Ayers and Mr. Lopez from The Soloist, 2009 London B001229802

- Dario Marianelli - Los Angeles Philharmonic/Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond.

Music from Citizen Kane, 1941 ¿ Chandos CHAN 10577

- Bernard Herrmann - BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333

- John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Purcell's "Really Big Show"

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Dmitri Kabalevsky

12:09:00 00:14:27 Dmitri Kabalevsky Violin Concerto in C Op 48

Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 457064

12:26:00 00:14:08 Maurice Ravel Boléro

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

12:43:00 00:06:44 Ludwig August Lebrun Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2

Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

12:53:00 00:04:27 Alessandro Scarlatti Il giardino di rose: Overture

Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5079

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff



Giuseppe Verdi: Un ballo in maschera (1858)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. This is Maestro Levine's first network broadcast of this opera since 1997. Piotr Beczala makes a network role debut as the self-destructive King Gustavo III of Sweden, opposite Sondra Radvanovsky as Amelia, the woman he loves. Dmitri Hvorostovsky is Anckarström, Gustavo’s friend and Amelia’s husband; Dolora Zajick is Ulrica, the fortune-teller who predicts the king’s murder; and Heidi Stober is the pageboy Oscar.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, with special guest, mezzo-soprano Susan Graham.

16:30 OPERA ENCORE - Cleveland Opera Theater performs selections from their spring production, Tosca by Giacomo Puccini. We’re joined by company founder Andrea Anelli, director Scott Skiba, conductor Domenico Boyagian, and singers Timothy Culver and Brian Keith Johnson for music and conversation in the KeyBank Studio with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:03:00 00:26:45 Sergei Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf Op 67

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier David Attenborough, narrator BBC 94

17:33:00 00:04:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: The Huntresses

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

17:40:00 00:08:43 Carl Michael Ziehrer Waltz "Citizens of Vienna" Op 419

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

17:51:00 00:07:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse-Scherzo Op 34

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dancin’ - Get ready to waltz, polka, tap, can-can, cha-cha and rock your way through the house!



18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:53 Irving Berlin The Yam Step

Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233

18:03:41 00:02:16 Cole Porter Rap Tap on Wood

Tommy Tune Cole Porter Revisited Vol. 5 Painted Smiles PSCD-122

18:06:11 00:02:57 Con Conrad-Herb Magidson The Continental

Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO B'way Masterworks 88883-78614-2

18:09:05 00:00:54 Richard O'Brien The Time Warp

Company The Rocky Horror Picture Show -- 2001 Revival RCA 09026-63801-2

18:09:47 00:01:17 Irving Berlin Let Yourself Go

Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233

18:11:01 00:00:55 Irving Berlin Cheek to Cheek

Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:11:51 00:01:28 Irving Berlin Change Partners

Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233

18:13:17 00:00:43 Irving Berlin Shall We Dance

Fred Astaire Fred Astarie and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:13:51 00:00:55 Irving Berlin Let's Face the Music and Dance

Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:14:37 00:01:49 Irving Berlin Everybody Step

Paul Whiteman The Exciting Sounds of a Living Era AJAB AJAB0401

18:17:01 00:00:31 Irving Berlin Shaking the Blues Away

Ruth Etting American Songbook Series: Irving Berlin Smithsonian RD048-1

18:17:17 00:01:36 Jerry Herman Tsp Your Troubles Away

Lisa Kirk Mack and Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

18:19:04 00:03:01 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg Let's See What Happens

Patricia Routledge Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334-2

18:22:24 00:02:25 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Papa, Won't You Dance With Me?

Maxine Sullivan Together: Maxine Sullivan Sings Jule Styne Harbinger HCD2503

18:24:58 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance?

Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA ABL1-2610

18:28:57 00:00:58 Jerry Lieber-Mike Stoller Jailhouse Rock

Elvis Presley Elvis Presley: The Jukebox Hits RCA 07863-67565

18:29:48 00:01:34 Cole Porter The Ritz Roll and Rock

Fred Astaire Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274638

18:31:17 00:01:51 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Mu-Cha-Cha

Peter Gennaro, Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:33:16 00:02:35 Hugh Martin Gotta Dance

Harold Lang Look Ma, I'm Dancin' -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0003571-02

18:36:05 00:01:35 Irving Berlin He Ain't Got Rhythm

Ann Tofflemire Let's Face the Music and Dance: Anne Tofflemire Sings Irving Berlin Harbinger HCD1708

18:37:39 00:01:55 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach I Won't Dance

Jack Cassidy, Kaye Ballard Roberta -- 1952 Studio Cast DRG DRG19073

18:39:33 00:01:27 Cole Porter Can-Can Lilo

Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764664

18:41:05 00:03:37 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Lonely Feet

Alfred Drake, O.Hammerstein Oscar Hammerstein Revisited Painted Smiles PS1363

18:45:20 00:03:08 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Dancing in the Dark

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:48:27 00:03:09 Scott Joplin A Real Slow Drag

Company Treemonisha -- Houston Grand Opera London 2707-083

18:52:00 00:01:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:48 Jerry Herman Filler: Dancing

Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:20:31 Ludwig August Lebrun Oboe Concerto No. 2 in G minor

Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

19:25:00 00:29:34 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 10 in D

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Hyperion 67000

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormack, horn - live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:08:00 Franz Joseph Haydn L'isola disabitata: Overture

20:22:00 00:18:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat

21:01:00 00:21:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D

21:25:00 00:28:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.101 in D "Clock"

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some choice Bob Newhart bits including General Chariot Corporation, An Infinite Number of Monkeys, and Returning a Gift...Chapter 7 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...Richard Howland-Bolton says I Confess....This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:02:43 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G: Air

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

23:04:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20

Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

23:19:00 00:05:49 Henry Purcell Chacony in G minor

Guildhall Strings RCA 61275

23:24:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:42:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

23:55:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650