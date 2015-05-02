© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-02-2015

Published May 2, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:40:07            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D Op 77

            Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi            Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   444811

 

00:44:00            01:16:48            Ludwig van Beethoven   Missa Solemnis Op 123

            Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe      Rosa Mannion, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Cornelius Hauptmann, bass; La Chapelle Royale   Harm Mundi      2908304

 

02:03:00            00:40:39            Antonín Dvorák Legends Op 59

            Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        3533

 

02:46:00            00:26:45            Sergei Prokofiev           Peter and the Wolf Op 67

            BBC Philharmonic         Yan Pascal Tortelier       David Attenborough, narrator     BBC     94

 

03:15:00            00:30:27            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 8 in D minor

            Bernard Haitink  London Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      57086

 

03:47:00            00:45:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  9 in D

            Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Vienna Concentus Musicus        Sony    372068

 

04:34:00            00:25:05            Richard Strauss Piano Sonata in B minor  Op 5

            David Golub, piano       Arabesque        6664

 

05:01:00            00:35:12            Osvaldo Golijov            The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind

            Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello           F&D Cohen   2010

 

05:38:00            00:35:05            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  1 in D Op 4      

            Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      49769

 

06:15:00            00:16:06            Claude Pascal   Octet for Winds

            Robert J. Ambrose        Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

 

06:33:00            00:07:01            Tomaso Albinoni           Concerto for 2 Oboes in D Op 9

            Collegium Musicum 90   Simon Standage           Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe            Chandos            610

 

06:53:00            00:09:25            Thomas Arne     Symphony No. 2 in F

            Adrian Shepherd           Cantilena           Chandos           8403

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
 

07:05:34 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramirez  Alfonsina y el mar (arr Quito Gato)

            Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano   L'Arpeggiata   Christina Pluhar  Virgin   6785162 

 

07:10:31 Traditional: Venezuela   Montilla (Golpe)

            Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano  L'Arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar  Virgin  6785162 

 

07:13:47 Traditional: Paraguay  Pájaro compana (Polca)

            Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato  L'Arpeggiata   Christina Pluhar   Virgin  6785162  

 

07:19:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

            Jorge Bolet, piano    Montreal Symphony Orchestra   Charles Dutoit   Decca  421181

 

08:00:50 Juan de Araujo  Al llanto más tierno

            Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia   Ashley Solomon  Channel Classics  28009 

 

08:06:37 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Interlude

            Beverly Sills, soprano   New York Phiharmonic  Andre Kostelanetz  Sony 60576 

 

08:09:18 Enrique Granados  Goyescas: La maja y el ruiseñor

            Beverly Sills, soprano   New York Phiharmonic  Andre Kostelanetz  Sony 60576 

 

08:18:58 Frédéric Chopin 24 Preludes Op 28

             Vanessa Perez, piano   Telarc  33388  

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 3, 2014

This week’s program comes from the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado, where many of the world’s top young musicians come to study during the summer. An outstanding teenage violinist from Shanghai triumphs in his performance of one of the most difficult and virtuosic pieces written for unaccompanied violin, and we’ll meet a young flutist with a moving story about being adopted as an 18-year-old into a new family.

The Aspen Piano Trio performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

            14-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, New York

            16-year-old cellist Macintyre Taback from New York, New York

            17-year-old pianist Huan Li from Guangdong, China, and now Elmhurst, New York

 

16-year-old cellist Lucie Ticho from Hinsdale, Illinois, performs Serenade from Spanish Dances, Op. 54, No. 2, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

18-year-old violinist Yiliang Jiang from Shanghai, China, performs Sonata in D minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade,” by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858–1931)

 

Alumni feature: 19-year-old flutist Anthony Trionfo from Worthington, Ohio, performs the first movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 167, “Undine,” by Carl Reinecke (1824–1910), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

17-year-old pianist Taek Gi Lee from Seoul, South Korea, and now Warren, Connecticut, performs Nocturne in C minor, Op. 48, No. 1, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

 

The Alumni Finale Trio performs the fourth movement, Finale, from Suite for Two Cellos and Piano by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

            17-year-old cellist Anne Richardson from Louisville, Kentucky

            15-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts

            18-year-old pianist Sarina Zhang from San Diego, California
 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with polish 2

Henryk Wieniawski: Second Polonaise brilliante – Wanda Wilkomirska, violin; David Garvey, piano (Connoisseur Society 2070 LP) 8:51

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra: Intrada: Allegro Maestoso – Symphony Orchestra of the National Philharmonic/Witold Rowicki (Philips 289464 CD) 7:47

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1: Finale – Con passione – Krystian Zimerman, piano; Kaja Danczowska & Agata Szymczowska, violins; Ryszard Groblewski, viola; Rafel Kwaitkowski, cello (DG 4178332 CD) 5:22

Frederic Chopin: Songs: “Drinking Song”, “The Warrior” – Urszula Kryger, mezzo soprano; Charles Spencer, piano (Hyperion 67125 CD) 1:20; 2:10

Franz Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto in C Major, Hob. VIIa:1 – Finale: Presto – Szymon Goldberg, violin; Netherlands Chamber Orchestra (Music & Arts 1223 CD) 4:06

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op. 12 – Polish Radio National Symphony Orchestra/Jacek Kasperzyk (EMI 5242 LP) 12:59

 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: On the Beat - music from films about reporters including The Year of Living Dangerously, A Mighty Heart and Citizen Kane

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

 

Overture from Citizen Kane, 1941 London 448 948-2

- Bernard Herrmann - London Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

 

Music from L.A. Confidential, 1997 Silva SILCD 1133

- Jerry Goldsmith - City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

 

Wayang Kulit/Death of a Child/Kwan/Enchantment at Tugu/Kwan's Sacrifice from The Year of Living Dangerously, 1982 - Varese Sarabande VSD-5270

 - Maurice Jarre - original soundtrack/Maurice Jarre, cond.

 

Road Block, Goodbye Maria and Love Theme: Finale from Salvador, 1986 - Varese Sarabande VCD-70440

- Georges Delerue - original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

 

Short Hair, Where Are You and They're Everywhere from A Mighty Heart, 2007 - Bullet Proof Records BPF 1028

- Molly Nyman/Harry Escott -  - original soundtrack

 

Pran's Theme from The Killing Fields, 1984 - Virgin Records 7 90591-1 (LP recording)

 - Mike Oldfield - Orchestra of the Bavarian State Opera/Eberhard Schoener, cond.

 

L.A. Confidential from L.A. Confidential, 1997 - Restless Records 01877-72946-2

- Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

 

At the Border from Salvador, 1986 - Varese Sarabande VCD-70440

- Georges Delerue - original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

 

Young Jane/Main Title from Broadcast News, 1987 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059-2

- Bill Conti - original soundtrack/Bill Conti, cond.

 

Mr. Ayers and Mr. Lopez from The Soloist, 2009 London B001229802

- Dario Marianelli - Los Angeles Philharmonic/Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond.

 

Music from Citizen Kane, 1941 ¿ Chandos CHAN 10577

- Bernard Herrmann - BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

 

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333

- John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Purcell's "Really Big Show"

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Dmitri Kabalevsky

12:09:00            00:14:27            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Violin Concerto in C Op 48

            Russian National Orchestra        Mikhail Pletnev  Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         457064

 

12:26:00            00:14:08            Maurice Ravel   Boléro 

            Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2013

 

12:43:00            00:06:44            Ludwig August Lebrun   Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2

            Potsdam Chamber Academy     Albrecht Mayer  Albrecht Mayer, oboe    DeutGram         4792942

 

12:53:00            00:04:27            Alessandro Scarlatti      Il giardino di rose: Overture

            Philharmonia Orchestra  Simon Wright    John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet        Nimbus 5079

 

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff
 

Giuseppe Verdi: Un ballo in maschera (1858)

 

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. This is Maestro Levine's first network broadcast of this opera since 1997. Piotr Beczala makes a network role debut as the self-destructive King Gustavo III of Sweden, opposite Sondra Radvanovsky as Amelia, the woman he loves. Dmitri Hvorostovsky is Anckarström, Gustavo’s friend and Amelia’s husband; Dolora Zajick is Ulrica, the fortune-teller who predicts the king’s murder; and Heidi Stober is the pageboy Oscar.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, with special guest, mezzo-soprano Susan Graham.

 

16:30 OPERA ENCORE - Cleveland Opera Theater performs selections from their spring production, Tosca by Giacomo Puccini. We’re joined by company founder Andrea Anelli, director Scott Skiba, conductor Domenico Boyagian, and singers Timothy Culver and Brian Keith Johnson for music and conversation in the KeyBank Studio with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:03:00            00:26:45            Sergei Prokofiev           Peter and the Wolf Op 67

            BBC Philharmonic         Yan Pascal Tortelier       David Attenborough, narrator     BBC     94

 

17:33:00            00:04:20            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: The Huntresses 

            Martin West       San Francisco Ballet Orchestra  Reference         125

 

17:40:00            00:08:43            Carl Michael Ziehrer       Waltz "Citizens of Vienna" Op 419         

            Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         463185

 

17:51:00            00:07:43            Peter Tchaikovsky         Valse-Scherzo Op 34

            Russian National Orchestra        Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        5186095

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dancin’ - Get ready to waltz, polka, tap, can-can, cha-cha and rock your way through the house!
 

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

 

18:00:54            00:02:53            Irving Berlin       The Yam Step

            Fred Astaire      Starring Fred Astaire      Columbia          C2K44233

 

18:03:41            00:02:16            Cole Porter       Rap Tap on Wood

            Tommy Tune     Cole Porter Revisited Vol. 5       Painted Smiles  PSCD-122

 

18:06:11            00:02:57            Con Conrad-Herb Magidson       The Continental

            Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers       Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO     B'way Masterworks        88883-78614-2

 

18:09:05            00:00:54            Richard O'Brien The Time Warp

            Company          The Rocky Horror Picture Show -- 2001 Revival   RCA     09026-63801-2

 

18:09:47            00:01:17            Irving Berlin       Let Yourself Go

            Fred Astaire      Starring Fred Astaire      Columbia          C2K44233

 

18:11:01            00:00:55            Irving Berlin       Cheek to Cheek

            Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957

 

18:11:51            00:01:28            Irving Berlin       Change Partners

            Fred Astaire      Starring Fred Astaire      Columbia          C2K44233

 

18:13:17            00:00:43            Irving Berlin       Shall We Dance

            Fred Astaire      Fred Astarie and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957

 

18:13:51            00:00:55            Irving Berlin       Let's Face the Music and Dance

            Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957

 

18:14:37            00:01:49            Irving Berlin       Everybody Step

            Paul Whiteman  The Exciting Sounds of a Living Era       AJAB    AJAB0401

 

18:17:01            00:00:31            Irving Berlin       Shaking the Blues Away

            Ruth Etting        American Songbook Series: Irving Berlin            Smithsonian      RD048-1

 

18:17:17            00:01:36            Jerry Herman     Tsp Your Troubles Away

            Lisa Kirk           Mack and Mabel -- Original B'way Cast   MCA     MCAD-10523

 

18:19:04            00:03:01            Jule Styne-Yip Harburg  Let's See What Happens

            Patricia Routledge         Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     09026-63334-2

 

18:22:24            00:02:25            Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn            Papa, Won't You Dance With Me?

            Maxine Sullivan Together: Maxine Sullivan Sings Jule Styne        Harbinger          HCD2503

 

18:24:58            00:02:50            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance?

            Yul Brynner, Constance Towers  The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival      RCA     ABL1-2610

 

18:28:57            00:00:58            Jerry Lieber-Mike Stoller            Jailhouse Rock

            Elvis Presley     Elvis Presley: The Jukebox Hits RCA     07863-67565

 

18:29:48            00:01:34            Cole Porter       The Ritz Roll and Rock

            Fred Astaire      Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack          Rhino    R274638

 

18:31:17            00:01:51            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   Mu-Cha-Cha

            Peter Gennaro, Judy Holiday     Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK89545

 

18:33:16            00:02:35            Hugh Martin      Gotta Dance

            Harold Lang      Look Ma, I'm Dancin' -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     B0003571-02

 

18:36:05            00:01:35            Irving Berlin       He Ain't Got Rhythm

            Ann Tofflemire  Let's Face the Music and Dance: Anne Tofflemire Sings Irving Berlin       Harbinger          HCD1708

 

18:37:39            00:01:55            Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach         I Won't Dance

            Jack Cassidy, Kaye Ballard       Roberta -- 1952 Studio Cast       DRG     DRG19073

 

18:39:33            00:01:27            Cole Porter       Can-Can            Lilo

            Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast   Angel    ZDM764664

 

18:41:05            00:03:37            Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein      Lonely Feet

            Alfred Drake, O.Hammerstein     Oscar Hammerstein Revisited    Painted Smiles  PS1363

 

18:45:20            00:03:08            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz    Dancing in the Dark

            Barbara Cook    Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall   Sony    SMK62017

 

18:48:27            00:03:09            Scott Joplin      A Real Slow Drag

            Company          Treemonisha -- Houston Grand Opera     London 2707-083

 

18:52:00            00:01:00            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

 

18:53:09            00:03:48            Jerry Herman     Filler: Dancing

            Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly    Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast         RCA     82876-51431-2

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:20:31            Ludwig August Lebrun   Oboe Concerto No. 2 in G minor

            Potsdam Chamber Academy     Albrecht Mayer  Albrecht Mayer, oboe    DeutGram         4792942

 

19:25:00            00:29:34            Franz Schubert  Symphony No. 10 in D

            Sir Charles Mackerras    Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Hyperion           67000

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Richard  King, horn; Jesse McCormack, horn - live from Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:08:00            Franz Joseph Haydn      L'isola disabitata: Overture        

20:22:00            00:18:00            Franz Joseph Haydn      Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat

21:01:00            00:21:02            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Concerto No. 11 in D

21:25:00            00:28:07            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.101 in D "Clock"

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some choice Bob Newhart bits including General Chariot Corporation, An Infinite Number of Monkeys, and Returning a Gift...Chapter 7 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...Richard Howland-Bolton says I Confess....This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:02:43            E. J. Moeran     Serenade in G: Air        

            JoAnn Falletta   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   573034

 

23:04:00            00:12:33            Sir Edward Elgar           Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20

                        Carlton Woods  Blue Water Chamber Orchestra   Blue Water        2010

 

23:19:00            00:05:49            Henry Purcell     Chacony in G minor

                                    Guildhall Strings            RCA     61275

 

23:24:00            00:15:40            Georg Muffat    Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G

                        Reinhard Goebel           Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   453418

 

23:42:00            00:11:23            Johan Svendsen           Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3

            Kontra Quartet               Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis       753

 

23:55:00            00:02:58            John Dowland   Come, heavy Sleep

            La Nef              Michael Slattery, tenor   Atma    2650

 

 