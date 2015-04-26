© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-26-2015

Published April 26, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

00:04:00            00:07:00            Jean-Baptiste Lully        Armide: Overture & Passacaille

00:15:00            00:12:00            Thomas Adès    Three Studies from Couperin     

00:40:00            00:21:35            Igor Stravinsky  Violin Concerto in D major

01:10:00            00:40:10            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56       

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

02:02:00            00:11:37            Zdenek Fibich   The Tempest Op 46
           Marek Stilec      Czech National Symphony         Naxos   573197

 

02:16:00            00:16:22            Sir William Walton         Henry V: Suite  
 

            James Judd      Florida Philharmonic      Harm Mundi      907070

 

02:34:00            00:35:21            Sir Edward Elgar           Falstaff Op 68  
Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  98436

 

03:11:00            00:43:41            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music
           Boston Symphony Orchestra     Seiji Ozawa       Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus       DeutGram         439897

 

03:57:00            00:01:55            Robert Schumann          Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82    
            Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421290

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

Nicholas Underhill: Kaleidoscope — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCC CD 02-24-12) 12:05

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG CD 11-18-07) 14:16

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Eubie Blake (arr.Underhill): Brittwood Rag — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCC CD 02-24-12) 3:12

04:56:00            00:03:20            Federico Mompou         Canción y Danza No. 8
           Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion           66963

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with polish -1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” – Adagio sostenuto; presto – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110736 CD) 10:49

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.63 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:09

Frederic Chopin: Minute Waltz - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 1:22

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.33 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:25

Anonymous (arr. Landowska): Three Polish dances from the 17th century – Wanda Landowska, harpsichord (RCA 2830 LP) 4:00

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: first movement - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Opyus Kura 2100 CD) 7:15

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle - Ida Haendel, violin; Alice Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

Karol Szymanowski: Mythes: La Fontaine d’Arethuse – Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazi, piano (Decca 460657 CD
 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Shakespeare, Part 2 - The latest from the Pomerium ensemble (and a recording paid for by crowd sourcing!) very appropriately gives us Music for the Tudor Queens.

 

MUSICA SACRA
 

07:04:00            00:14:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Benedicite

            London Symphony Orchestra     David Willcocks            Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir      EMI      64722

 

07:20:00            00:09:07            Gérard Pesson  Kein deutscher Himmel 

            Laurence Equilbey         Accentus Chamber Choir           Naïve    4947

 

07:31:00            00:29:51            Frank Martin      Mass for Double Chorus           

            Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers    Telarc   80406

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Music of Joy and Praise - As Eastertide continues, and spring unfolds, Peter DuBois shares sacred music to brighten and uplift your spirit
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley: This week’s From the Top features students studying at one of America’s most famous training programs for young musicians ,the Interlochen Arts Academy in rural Michigan. We meet the winners of the Academy’s concerto competition, and the mighty Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs a world premiere inspired by the story of The Three Musketeers.

 

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Die Moldau from Má vlast by Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884), conducted by Dr. Carolyn Watson

 

Note: The IAA Orchestra includes two recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. They are 18-year-old cellist Aliya Ultan from Brooklyn, New York, and 17-year-old trombonist Christopher Colby from Austin, Texas

 

17-year-old flutist Kennedy Wallace (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Dallas, Texas, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con moto, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 14, by Robert Muczynski (1929–2010), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

17-year-old clarinetist Sara Han from Seoul, South Korea, performs Introduction, Theme, and Variations by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

18-year-old pianist J.T. Hassell from Amarillo, Texas, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Piano Concerto No. 3 in E major, Sz. 119, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945), with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra

 

A Michael Thurber composition, The Three Musketeers: A play for instruments, is performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, featuring violinist Charles Yang, pianist Kris Bowers, clarinetist Mark Dover, and bassist Michael Thurber

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
 

10:04:00            00:18:29            Peter Tchaikovsky         Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67

            Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         15296

 

10:25:00            00:07:55            Hector Berlioz   Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture

            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Helsinki Philharmonic     Ondine  1188

 

10:32:00            00:10:12            John Knowles Paine      Overture to "As You Like It" Op 28        

            Zubin Mehta      New York Philharmonic  New World        374

 

10:43:00            00:01:38            William Mathias As You Like It: Final Dance       

            English Serenata           Meridian            84301

 

10:48:00            00:26:37            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64      

            Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80597

 

11:18:00            00:24:35            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Tempest Op 18

            Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         15296

 

11:45:00            00:06:57            Johan Wagenaar           Overture "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 25

            Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

 

11:53:00            00:04:42            Franz Liszt        Variations on Mendelssohn's "Wedding March"

            Arcadi Volodos, piano   Sony    60893

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
 

12:09:00            00:14:29            Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93

            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436289

 

12:26:00            00:16:09            Hector Berlioz   Love Scene from "Roméo et Juliette" Op 17

            Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80578

 

12:45:00            00:11:21            Alfred Schnittke            (K)ein Sommernachtstraum       

            Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, The Evolution of the Piano Part 2

 

W.A. Mozart: Piano Concerto No.26 in D K537 "Coronation" (1788)

Malcolm Bilson, fortepiano; English Baroque Soloists/Eliot Gardiner (Archiv 447283 CD)

 

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata No.2 in C Op 2 (1779)

            Constantino Mastroprimiano, fortepiano (Brilliant Classics 94379 CD)

 

L.V. Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.14 in c-Sharp Op 27 No.2 "Moonlight" (1801)

Shuann Chai, fortepiano (Postern Park Digital 011 CD)

 

Alexander Scriabin: Etude No.12 in d-Sharp Op 8 (1894)

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 90445 CD)

 

14:57:00            00:02:02            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 4 in F Op 34

            Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram         14190

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:03:00            00:15:51            Hector Berlioz   Overture to "King Lear" Op 4     

            Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra            RCA     68790

 

15:22:00            00:10:09            Lars-Erik Larsson          A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18      

            Andrew Manze   Helsingborg Symphony CPO     777671

 

15:34:00            00:10:07            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11  

            André Previn     London Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         453436

 

15:47:00            00:07:14            Sir William Walton         Richard III: Prelude & Coronation

            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Sir Neville Marriner         Ian Watson, organ         Chandos           8841

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:08:00            00:28:00            Matthias Pintscher         idyl for Orchestra         

16:45:00            00:14:07            Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22    

17:02:00            00:19:19            Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor  Op 11       

17:24:00            00:15:23            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

 

17:45:00            00:15:07            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  1 in D flat Op 10

            Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Gary Graffman, piano    CBS     37806

 

DINNER CLASSICS

 

18:02:00            00:13:22            Johan Svendsen           Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18          

            Ole Kristian Ruud          Trondheim Symphony Orchestra            VirginClas         45128

 

18:17:00            00:12:23            Hector Berlioz   Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets

            Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         1301

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:11:37            Zdenek Fibich   The Tempest Op 46

            Marek Stilec      Czech National Symphony         Naxos   573197

 

19:16:00            00:16:22            Sir William Walton         Henry V: Suite  

            James Judd      Florida Philharmonic      Harm Mundi      907070

 

19:34:00            00:35:21            Sir Edward Elgar           Falstaff Op 68  

            Sir Andrew Davis           BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  98436

 

20:11:00            00:43:41            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music

            Boston Symphony Orchestra     Seiji Ozawa       Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus       DeutGram         439897

 

20:57:00            00:02:48            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 5  

            Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

 

21:55:00            00:03:59            Volkmar Andreae           Little Suite: Shrove Tuesday Carnival     

            Marc Andreae    Bournemouth Symphony           Guild    7377

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Toccatas, Again - the original ‘touch piece’ has manifested itself in many different ways, dependent on time and place

 

JULES GRISON:  Toccata in F –Jane Parker-Smith (1877 Willis/Salisbury Cathedral, England) EMI 73512

 

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI:  Toccata Sesta, fr Book II (1627) –Sergio Vartolo (1596 Malamini/San Petronio Basilica, Bologna, Italy) Tactus 58060704/6

 

J. S. BACH:  Toccata in d (Dorian), BWV 538 –André Isoir (1982 Grenzing/St. Cyprien Church, Perigord, France) Calliope 9718

 

AUGUSTIN BARIÉ:  Toccata, fr Trois Pieces –André Marchal (1950 Holtkampt/Crouse College, Syracuse University, NY) Westminster 14130

 

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER:  Toccata da sonarsi alla Levatione (No. 6, 1649)–Davitt Moroney (1654 Dallam/Parish Church, Lanvellec, France) Tempérements 76

 

FRANCIS JACKSON:  Toccata, Chorale & Fugue –Colm Cary 2002 Letourneau/Chapel of St. Peter in Chains, Tower of London, England) London Interdependent Records 004
 

LATE PROGRAM
 

23:02:00            00:06:12            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    82849

 

23:08:00            00:07:40            Franz Schubert  Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat

            Stephen Kovacevich, piano       EMI      55219

 

23:18:00            00:09:24            Frank Bridge     There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook

            William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

 

23:27:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran     Lonely Waters

            Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano          Naxos   573034

 

23:37:00            00:04:00            John Rutter       What Sweeter Music?

            John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic        Decca   1821

 

23:41:00            00:13:02            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Serenade to Music

            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80676

 

23:55:00            00:03:16            Charles Gounod            Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil

            Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference         99


 