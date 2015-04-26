Program Guide 04-26-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

00:04:00 00:07:00 Jean-Baptiste Lully Armide: Overture & Passacaille

00:15:00 00:12:00 Thomas Adès Three Studies from Couperin

00:40:00 00:21:35 Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D major

01:10:00 00:40:10 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56

CLASSICAL WEEKEND



02:02:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

02:16:00 00:16:22 Sir William Walton Henry V: Suite



James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

02:34:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

03:11:00 00:43:41 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 439897

03:57:00 00:01:55 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



Nicholas Underhill: Kaleidoscope — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCC CD 02-24-12) 12:05

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG CD 11-18-07) 14:16

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Eubie Blake (arr.Underhill): Brittwood Rag — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCC CD 02-24-12) 3:12

04:56:00 00:03:20 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 8

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with polish -1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” – Adagio sostenuto; presto – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110736 CD) 10:49

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.63 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:09

Frederic Chopin: Minute Waltz - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 1:22

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.33 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:25

Anonymous (arr. Landowska): Three Polish dances from the 17th century – Wanda Landowska, harpsichord (RCA 2830 LP) 4:00

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: first movement - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Opyus Kura 2100 CD) 7:15

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle - Ida Haendel, violin; Alice Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

Karol Szymanowski: Mythes: La Fontaine d’Arethuse – Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazi, piano (Decca 460657 CD



06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Shakespeare, Part 2 - The latest from the Pomerium ensemble (and a recording paid for by crowd sourcing!) very appropriately gives us Music for the Tudor Queens.

MUSICA SACRA



07:04:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite

London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

07:20:00 00:09:07 Gérard Pesson Kein deutscher Himmel

Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947

07:31:00 00:29:51 Frank Martin Mass for Double Chorus

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Joy and Praise - As Eastertide continues, and spring unfolds, Peter DuBois shares sacred music to brighten and uplift your spirit



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley: This week’s From the Top features students studying at one of America’s most famous training programs for young musicians ,the Interlochen Arts Academy in rural Michigan. We meet the winners of the Academy’s concerto competition, and the mighty Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs a world premiere inspired by the story of The Three Musketeers.

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Die Moldau from Má vlast by Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884), conducted by Dr. Carolyn Watson

Note: The IAA Orchestra includes two recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. They are 18-year-old cellist Aliya Ultan from Brooklyn, New York, and 17-year-old trombonist Christopher Colby from Austin, Texas

17-year-old flutist Kennedy Wallace (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Dallas, Texas, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con moto, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 14, by Robert Muczynski (1929–2010), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old clarinetist Sara Han from Seoul, South Korea, performs Introduction, Theme, and Variations by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist J.T. Hassell from Amarillo, Texas, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Piano Concerto No. 3 in E major, Sz. 119, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945), with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra

A Michael Thurber composition, The Three Musketeers: A play for instruments, is performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, featuring violinist Charles Yang, pianist Kris Bowers, clarinetist Mark Dover, and bassist Michael Thurber

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling



10:04:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

10:25:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture

Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

10:32:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to "As You Like It" Op 28

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

10:43:00 00:01:38 William Mathias As You Like It: Final Dance

English Serenata Meridian 84301

10:48:00 00:26:37 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80597

11:18:00 00:24:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Tempest Op 18

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

11:45:00 00:06:57 Johan Wagenaar Overture "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 25

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

11:53:00 00:04:42 Franz Liszt Variations on Mendelssohn's "Wedding March"

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning



12:09:00 00:14:29 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436289

12:26:00 00:16:09 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from "Roméo et Juliette" Op 17

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80578

12:45:00 00:11:21 Alfred Schnittke (K)ein Sommernachtstraum

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, The Evolution of the Piano Part 2

W.A. Mozart: Piano Concerto No.26 in D K537 "Coronation" (1788)

Malcolm Bilson, fortepiano; English Baroque Soloists/Eliot Gardiner (Archiv 447283 CD)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata No.2 in C Op 2 (1779)

Constantino Mastroprimiano, fortepiano (Brilliant Classics 94379 CD)

L.V. Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.14 in c-Sharp Op 27 No.2 "Moonlight" (1801)

Shuann Chai, fortepiano (Postern Park Digital 011 CD)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude No.12 in d-Sharp Op 8 (1894)

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 90445 CD)

14:57:00 00:02:02 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 4 in F Op 34

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



15:03:00 00:15:51 Hector Berlioz Overture to "King Lear" Op 4

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

15:22:00 00:10:09 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18

Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

15:34:00 00:10:07 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 453436

15:47:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Richard III: Prelude & Coronation

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Ian Watson, organ Chandos 8841

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:08:00 00:28:00 Matthias Pintscher idyl for Orchestra

16:45:00 00:14:07 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

17:02:00 00:19:19 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

17:24:00 00:15:23 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

17:45:00 00:15:07 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat Op 10

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Gary Graffman, piano CBS 37806

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:13:22 Johan Svendsen Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18

Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

18:17:00 00:12:23 Hector Berlioz Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:11:37 Zdenek Fibich The Tempest Op 46

Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

19:16:00 00:16:22 Sir William Walton Henry V: Suite

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

19:34:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

20:11:00 00:43:41 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 439897

20:57:00 00:02:48 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 5

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



Nicholas Underhill: Kaleidoscope — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCC CD 02-24-12) 12:05

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG CD 11-18-07) 14:16

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Eubie Blake (arr Underhill): Brittwood Rag — Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCC CD 02-24-12) 3:12

21:55:00 00:03:59 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Shrove Tuesday Carnival

Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Toccatas, Again - the original ‘touch piece’ has manifested itself in many different ways, dependent on time and place

JULES GRISON: Toccata in F –Jane Parker-Smith (1877 Willis/Salisbury Cathedral, England) EMI 73512

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI: Toccata Sesta, fr Book II (1627) –Sergio Vartolo (1596 Malamini/San Petronio Basilica, Bologna, Italy) Tactus 58060704/6

J. S. BACH: Toccata in d (Dorian), BWV 538 –André Isoir (1982 Grenzing/St. Cyprien Church, Perigord, France) Calliope 9718

AUGUSTIN BARIÉ: Toccata, fr Trois Pieces –André Marchal (1950 Holtkampt/Crouse College, Syracuse University, NY) Westminster 14130

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER: Toccata da sonarsi alla Levatione (No. 6, 1649)–Davitt Moroney (1654 Dallam/Parish Church, Lanvellec, France) Tempérements 76

FRANCIS JACKSON: Toccata, Chorale & Fugue –Colm Cary 2002 Letourneau/Chapel of St. Peter in Chains, Tower of London, England) London Interdependent Records 004



LATE PROGRAM



23:02:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849

23:08:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat

Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219

23:18:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:27:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters

Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:37:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

23:41:00 00:13:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80676

23:55:00 00:03:16 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99



