Program Guide 04-25-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:36:14 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5318

00:40:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

01:31:00 00:33:16 Benjamin Britten Piano Concerto Op 13

Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

02:06:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat Op 55

George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634

02:57:00 00:37:11 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

03:36:00 00:49:10 Gustav Mahler Songs from "Des Knaben Wunderhorn"

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop; Christian Gerhaher, baritone DeutGram 4779060

04:27:00 00:30:05 Aaron Copland Grohg

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra Argo 443203

04:59:00 00:20:04 Paul Juon Viola Sonata in D major Op 15

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136

05:21:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

05:56:00 00:33:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 15338

06:31:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463

06:51:00 00:08:40 Ferenc Farkas 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary

Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music



07:00:50 José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village)

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

07:03:22 José A Morales Bucarelia

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

07:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

07:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in E-Flat for 2 Pianos & Orchestra K 365

José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908

07:37:28 Frederic Mompou

Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471430

08:01:00 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra

Jesús López-Cobos Denon 78764

08:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana)

Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027

08:33:43 Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e Op 56

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley: This week’s From the Top features students studying at one of America’s most famous training programs for young musicians ,the Interlochen Arts Academy in rural Michigan. We meet the winners of the Academy’s concerto competition, and the mighty Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs a world premiere inspired by the story of The Three Musketeers.

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Die Moldau from Má vlast by Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884), conducted by Dr. Carolyn Watson

Note: The IAA Orchestra includes two recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. They are 18-year-old cellist Aliya Ultan from Brooklyn, New York, and 17-year-old trombonist Christopher Colby from Austin, Texas

17-year-old flutist Kennedy Wallace (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Dallas, Texas, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con moto, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 14, by Robert Muczynski (1929–2010), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old clarinetist Sara Han from Seoul, South Korea, performs Introduction, Theme, and Variations by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist J.T. Hassell from Amarillo, Texas, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Piano Concerto No. 3 in E major, Sz. 119, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945), with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra

A Michael Thurber composition, The Three Musketeers: A play for instruments, is performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, featuring violinist Charles Yang, pianist Kris Bowers, clarinetist Mark Dover, and bassist Michael Thurber

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with polish -1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” – Adagio sostenuto; presto – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110736 CD) 10:49

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.63 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:09

Frederic Chopin: Minute Waltz - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 1:22

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.33 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:25

Anonymous (arr. Landowska): Three Polish dances from the 17th century – Wanda Landowska, harpsichord (RCA 2830 LP) 4:00

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: first movement - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Opyus Kura 2100 CD) 7:15

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle - Ida Haendel, violin; Alice Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

Karol Szymanowski: Mythes: La Fontaine d’Arethuse – Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazi, piano (Decca 460657 CD) 4:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A Major “Military” – Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 4:05



11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Underdogs - scores for films about unlikely winners. We'll hear music for Rocky, Rudy, Little Miss Sunshine, The Lord of the Rings

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Barbarian Hoarde from Gladiator, 2000 London 289 467 094-2 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard - The Lyndhurst Orchestra/ Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Xerxes Final Offer and Remember Us from 300, 2007 - Warner Bros 101272-2 - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack

End Credits from Braveheart, 1995 London G2 48295 - James Horner - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Elysium and The Might of Rome fro Gladiator, 2000 - London 289 467 094-2 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard - The Lyndhurst Orchestra/ Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Showdown and Voldemort's End from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 - WaterTower Music WTM39255 - Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/ Alexandre Desplat, cond.

For Frodo, from Lord of the Rings: Return of the King 2-3 Reprise 162044 - Howard Shore - London Philharmonic/Howard Shore, cond.

Statues from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 - WaterTower Music WTM39255 - Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

A New Beginning from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 - WaterTower Music WTM39255 - Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Theme from Rocky, 1976 - Capitol Records 66400 - Bill Conti - original soundtrack/Bill Conti, cond.

Theme from Rudy, 1993 Telarc CD-80433 - Jerry Goldsmith - London Symphony Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Shawshank Prison (Stoic Theme) and End Title from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994 Epic 66621 - Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

The Winner Is from Little Miss Sunshine, 2006 - Lakeshore Records LKS 338652 - Mychael Danna Devotchka

McQueen and Sally from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61290-7 - Randy Newman - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Randy Newman, cond.

Planes from Planes, 2013 - Walt Disney D001405302 - Marc Mancina - original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Rue's Farewell and Tenuous Winners/Returning Home from The Hunger Games, 2012 Lionsgate B0016579-02 - James Newton Howard - original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Horn of Plenty from The Hunger Games, 2012 - Lionsgate B0016579-02 - Win Butler/Regine Chassagne - original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Prokofiev and Rochberg Chamber Premieres

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giacomo Puccini & Classical Music that Turned into Musical Theater

12:10:00 00:06:29 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

12:19:00 00:18:57 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite Op 54

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

12:41:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

12:56:00 00:02:56 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Nessun dorma

London Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; John Alldis Choir Decca 417011

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff



Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana (1890)

Ruggiero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci (1892)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the enduringly popular verismo double bill of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. The performance is led by Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi. Marcelo Álvarez stars in both operas, as the faithless Turiddu in Cavalleria Rusticana and the heartbroken clown Canio in Pagliacci. Eva-Maria Westbroek is Santuzza, the wronged Sicilian heroine of Cavalleria Rusticana, and Patricia Racette is Nedda, the adulterous wife in Pagliacci. George Gagnidze also stars in both operas, singing the principal baritone roles of Alfio and Tonio, while Pagliacci also features Lucas Meachem as Silvio, Nedda’s lover. The double bill, directed by Sir David McVicar, is the Met’s final new production of the season.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:27:00 00:06:23 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

16:36:00 00:12:26 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25

Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

16:51:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:01:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

17:19:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat Op 18

Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

17:36:00 00:13:11 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns in D

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Iona Brown, violin Philips 416815

17:50:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: If Songs - Focusing on a little word that is often used in a very big way.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:00 00:02:05 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had a Brain Ray Bolger

The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:02:00 00:03:17 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had a Heart Jack Haley

The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:03:15 00:04:22 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had the Nerve

Bert Lahr The Wizard of Oz -- The Deluxe Edition Rhino R271964

18:04:37 00:06:07 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick If I Were a Rich Man

Zero Mostel Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430-2

18:05:59 00:09:04 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman If I Had a Million Dollars

Company The Me Nobody Knows --Original Cast Atlantic SD1566

18:10:13 00:13:09 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim If Mama Was Married

Laura Benanti, Leigh Ann Larkin Gypsy -- 2008 Revival Time Life M19659

18:13:24 00:17:34 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick If I Coulld Be a Movie Star

Barbara Harris The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:17:43 00:19:50 Leslie Briusse-Cyril Ornadel If I Ruled the World

Harry Secombe Pickwick -- Original London Cast Philips AL3431

18:20:06 00:22:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein If I Loved You

John Raitt Carousel -- Original B'way Cast MCA 012-157-980

18:22:52 00:25:25 Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell

Josie de Guzman Guys and Dolls -- 1992 Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:25:53 00:29:01 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green If You Hadn't but You Did

Betty Comden A Party With Comden and Green DRG CD-2-5177

18:29:24 00:32:07 Stephen Sondheim The Road You Didn't Take

John McMartin Follies -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764666

18:32:11 00:35:47 Johnny Mercer-Gene dePaul If I Had My Druthers

Peter Palmer Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast Sony 9699-87700

18:35:43 00:37:20 Harold Karr-Matt Dubey If'n

Virginia Gibson, Gordon Polk Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68091

18:37:52 00:41:09 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner If This Isn't Love

Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson Finian's Rainbow -- 2009 Cast PS Classics PS-1088

18:40:54 00:43:56 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray If I Gave You

Edward Woodward, Louise Troy High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767

18:43:52 00:46:34 Jerry Herman I Don't Want to Know

Angela Lansbury Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:46:58 00:48:30 Brian Yorkey-Tom Kitt What If? Idina Menzel

If/Then -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 88843-07024

18:48:39 00:52:27 Jacques Brel-Eric Blau If We Only Have Love

Company Jacques Brel… -- Original Cast Sony SK89998

18:52:44 00:53:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:56:53 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Filler: If They Could See Me Now

Gwen Verdon, Helen Gallagher Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:03:00 00:25:40 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 1 in D

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

19:31:00 00:25:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat

Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall



20:04:00 00:06:09 Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

20:14:00 00:28:56 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

20:47:00 00:40:19 John Adams Harmonielehre

21:47:00 00:12:23 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Peter Sellers gathering including Trumpet Volunteer, Face to Face and Lord Badminton’s Memoire… Chapter 6 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy…

Jan C. Snow proposes some State Emblems…This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:07:57 Ernest Schelling Intermezzo from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7

BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

23:09:00 00:08:22 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46

BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

23:20:00 00:08:30 Thomas Ravenscroft The Three Ravens

Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano Avie 2205

23:28:00 00:04:22 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Dove

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

23:32:00 00:06:20 Jules Mouquet Pan and the Birds from "La Flûte de Pan"

Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529

23:41:00 00:05:16 Henri Rabaud Eglogue Op 7

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

23:46:00 00:07:58 Hans Pfitzner Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude

Christian Thielemann Berlin German Opera Orchestra DeutGram 449571

23:56:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne

Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849