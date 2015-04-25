© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-25-2015

Published April 25, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

 

00:02:00            00:36:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56       

            Roy Goodman  Hanover Band   Nimbus 5318

 

00:40:00            00:48:50            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 15 in B flat

            Jeffrey Tate      English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      69823

 

01:31:00            00:33:16            Benjamin Britten            Piano Concerto Op 13

            Orchestre National de France     Marek Janowski            Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     68127

 

02:06:00            00:49:18            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  1 in A flat Op 55

            George Hurst    BBC Philharmonic         Naxos   550634

 

02:57:00            00:37:11            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata No. 17 in D

            Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           EMI      16448

 

03:36:00            00:49:10            Gustav Mahler   Songs from "Des Knaben Wunderhorn"

            Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez     Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop; Christian Gerhaher, baritone       DeutGram            4779060

 

04:27:00            00:30:05            Aaron Copland  Grohg  

            Oliver Knussen  Cleveland Orchestra      Argo     443203

 

04:59:00            00:20:04            Paul Juon         Viola Sonata in D major  Op 15

            Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano           Sono Lumin      92136

 

05:21:00            00:33:05            José Serebrier   Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"

            José Serebrier   Barcelona Symphony    Bis       1305

 

05:56:00            00:33:05            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 18

            Mahler Chamber Orchestra         Claudio Abbado            Yuja Wang, piano          DeutGram         15338

 

06:31:00            00:09:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8

            Chamber Orchestra of Europe                Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4777463

 

06:51:00            00:08:40            Ferenc Farkas   18th Century Dances from Old Hungary

            Quintett.Wien    Nimbus 5479

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
 

07:00:50 José A Morales  Puebilito Viejo (Little Village)

  Andres Villamil, guitar     Oehms   778      

   

07:03:22 José A Morales  Bucarelia 

   Andres Villamil, guitar    Oehms 778 

         

07:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e   

   Andres Villamil, guitar    Oehms 778          

 

07:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in E-Flat for 2 Pianos & Orchestra K 365  

    José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics   70908   

             

07:37:28 Frederic Mompou

       Suite Compostelana   Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471430 

                                     

08:01:00 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra   

    Jesús López-Cobos   Denon   78764  

             

 08:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo  Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana)

     Gregory Allen, piano Bridge   9027    

     

08:33:43 Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e Op 56 

   Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields   Iona Brown  Philips  426263

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley: This week’s From the Top features students studying at one of America’s most famous training programs for young musicians ,the Interlochen Arts Academy in rural Michigan. We meet the winners of the Academy’s concerto competition, and the mighty Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs a world premiere inspired by the story of The Three Musketeers.

 

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Die Moldau from Má vlast by Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884), conducted by Dr. Carolyn Watson

 

Note: The IAA Orchestra includes two recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. They are 18-year-old cellist Aliya Ultan from Brooklyn, New York, and 17-year-old trombonist Christopher Colby from Austin, Texas

 

17-year-old flutist Kennedy Wallace (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Dallas, Texas, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con moto, from Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 14, by Robert Muczynski (1929–2010), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

17-year-old clarinetist Sara Han from Seoul, South Korea, performs Introduction, Theme, and Variations by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

18-year-old pianist J.T. Hassell from Amarillo, Texas, performs the third movement, Allegro vivace, from Piano Concerto No. 3 in E major, Sz. 119, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945), with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra

 

A Michael Thurber composition, The Three Musketeers: A play for instruments, is performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, featuring violinist Charles Yang, pianist Kris Bowers, clarinetist Mark Dover, and bassist Michael Thurber

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Polish with polish -1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” – Adagio sostenuto; presto – Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110736 CD) 10:49

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.63 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:09

Frederic Chopin: Minute Waltz - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 1:22

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op.33 No.3 - Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 110684 CD) 2:25

Anonymous (arr. Landowska): Three Polish dances from the 17th century – Wanda Landowska, harpsichord (RCA 2830 LP) 4:00

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole: first movement - Bronislaw Huberman, violin; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (Opyus Kura 2100 CD) 7:15

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle - Ida Haendel, violin; Alice Kotowska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

Karol Szymanowski: Mythes: La Fontaine d’Arethuse – Ida Haendel, violin; Vladimir Ashkenazi, piano (Decca 460657 CD) 4:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A Major “Military” – Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 4:05


11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Underdogs - scores for films about unlikely winners. We'll hear music for Rocky, Rudy, Little Miss Sunshine, The Lord of the Rings

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Barbarian Hoarde from Gladiator, 2000  London 289 467 094-2 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard - The Lyndhurst Orchestra/ Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Xerxes Final Offer and Remember Us from 300, 2007 - Warner Bros 101272-2 - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack

End Credits from Braveheart, 1995  London G2 48295 - James Horner - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Elysium and The Might of Rome fro Gladiator, 2000 - London 289 467 094-2 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard - The Lyndhurst Orchestra/ Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Showdown and Voldemort's End from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 - WaterTower Music WTM39255 - Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/ Alexandre Desplat, cond.

For Frodo, from Lord of the Rings: Return of the King 2-3  Reprise 162044 - Howard Shore - London Philharmonic/Howard Shore, cond.

Statues from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 - WaterTower Music WTM39255 - Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

A New Beginning from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 - WaterTower Music WTM39255 - Alexandre Desplat - London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Theme from Rocky, 1976 - Capitol Records 66400 - Bill Conti - original soundtrack/Bill Conti, cond.

Theme from Rudy, 1993  Telarc CD-80433 - Jerry Goldsmith - London Symphony Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Shawshank Prison (Stoic Theme) and End Title from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994  Epic 66621 - Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

The Winner Is from Little Miss Sunshine, 2006 - Lakeshore Records LKS 338652 - Mychael Danna  Devotchka

McQueen and Sally from Cars, 2006 - Walt Disney 61290-7 - Randy Newman - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Randy Newman, cond.

Planes from Planes, 2013 - Walt Disney D001405302 - Marc Mancina - original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

Rue's Farewell and Tenuous Winners/Returning Home from The Hunger Games, 2012  Lionsgate B0016579-02 - James Newton Howard - original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Horn of Plenty from The Hunger Games, 2012 - Lionsgate B0016579-02 - Win Butler/Regine Chassagne - original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Prokofiev and Rochberg Chamber Premieres

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giacomo Puccini & Classical Music that Turned into Musical Theater

 

12:10:00            00:06:29            Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite

            Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80703

 

12:19:00            00:18:57            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Suite Op 54          

            Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         437524

 

12:41:00            00:11:44            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F

            Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram         4779525

 

12:56:00            00:02:56            Giacomo Puccini           Turandot: Nessun dorma

            London Philharmonic Orchestra  Zubin Mehta      Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; John Alldis Choir          Decca   417011

 

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff
 

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana (1890)

Ruggiero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci (1892)

 

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the enduringly popular verismo double bill of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. The performance is led by Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi. Marcelo Álvarez stars in both operas, as the faithless Turiddu in Cavalleria Rusticana and the heartbroken clown Canio in Pagliacci. Eva-Maria Westbroek is Santuzza, the wronged Sicilian heroine of Cavalleria Rusticana, and Patricia Racette is Nedda, the adulterous wife in Pagliacci. George Gagnidze also stars in both operas, singing the principal baritone roles of Alfio and Tonio, while Pagliacci also features Lucas Meachem as Silvio, Nedda’s lover. The double bill, directed by Sir David McVicar, is the Met’s final new production of the season.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:27:00            00:06:23            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G

                        Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

 

16:36:00            00:12:26            Pablo de Sarasate         Carmen Fantasy Op 25

            Orchestra of Castille & Leon      Alejandro Posada          Gil Shaham, violin         Canary  7

 

16:51:00            00:08:40            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

                        Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         4778773

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:01:00            00:15:43            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Fantasy         Budapest Symphony Orchestra

            Karl Anton Rickenbacher            Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67403

 

17:19:00            00:13:44            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat Op 18

                        Simon Standage           Academy of Ancient Music        Chandos           540

 

17:36:00            00:13:11            Johann Friedrich Fasch  Concerto for 2 Horns in D

            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Iona Brown        Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Iona Brown, violin            Philips  416815

 

17:50:00            00:08:59            Carl Maria von Weber    Euryanthe: Overture

                        Neeme Järvi      Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8766

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: If Songs - Focusing on a little word that is often used in a very big way.

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm      

William Bolcom             Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

 

18:01:00            00:02:05            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           If I Only Had a Brain      Ray Bolger

            The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack      CBS     AK45356

 

18:02:00            00:03:17            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           If I Only Had a Heart      Jack Haley

            The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack      CBS     AK45356

 

18:03:15            00:04:22            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           If I Only Had the Nerve

            Bert Lahr           The Wizard of Oz -- The Deluxe Edition   Rhino    R271964

 

18:04:37            00:06:07            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       If I Were a Rich Man

            Zero Mostel      Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast          RCA     82876-51430-2

 

18:05:59            00:09:04            Will Holt-Gary William  Friedman If I Had a Million Dollars

            Company          The Me Nobody Knows --Original Cast   Atlantic SD1566

 

18:10:13            00:13:09            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   If Mama Was Married

            Laura Benanti, Leigh Ann Larkin  Gypsy -- 2008 Revival    Time Life           M19659

 

18:13:24            00:17:34            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       If I Coulld Be a Movie Star        

             Barbara Harris  The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48209

 

18:17:43            00:19:50            Leslie Briusse-Cyril Ornadel        If I Ruled the World

             Harry Secombe            Pickwick -- Original London Cast            Philips  AL3431

 

18:20:06            00:22:29            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        If I Loved You

             John Raitt        Carousel -- Original B'way Cast  MCA     012-157-980

 

18:22:52            00:25:25            Frank Loesser   If I Were a Bell

            Josie de Guzman          Guys and Dolls -- 1992 Revival  RCA     09026-61317

 

18:25:53            00:29:01            J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green       If You Hadn't but You Did

            Betty Comden   A Party With Comden and Green            DRG     CD-2-5177

 

18:29:24            00:32:07            Stephen Sondheim        The Road You Didn't Take

            John McMartin  Follies -- Original B'way Cast      Angel    ZDM764666

 

18:32:11            00:35:47            Johnny Mercer-Gene dePaul      If I Had My Druthers     

            Peter Palmer     Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    9699-87700

 

18:35:43            00:37:20            Harold Karr-Matt Dubey If'n

            Virginia Gibson, Gordon Polk    Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     09026-68091

 

18:37:52            00:41:09            Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner       If This Isn't Love

            Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson           Finian's Rainbow -- 2009 Cast    PS Classics      PS-1088

 

18:40:54            00:43:56            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray          If I Gave You

            Edward Woodward, Louise Troy High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast          MCA     MCAD-10767

 

18:43:52            00:46:34            Jerry Herman     I Don't Want to Know

           

            Angela Lansbury           Dear World -- Original B'way Cast           Sony    SK48220

 

18:46:58            00:48:30            Brian Yorkey-Tom Kitt    What If?            Idina Menzel

            If/Then -- Original B'way Cast     Masterworks B'way        88843-07024

 

18:48:39            00:52:27            Jacques Brel-Eric Blau   If We Only Have Love

           Company           Jacques Brel… -- Original Cast   Sony    SK89998

 

18:52:44            00:53:00            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

           Joshua Bell        Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

 

18:53:03            00:56:53            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Filler: If They Could See Me Now

          Gwen Verdon, Helen Gallagher     Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60960

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:03:00            00:25:40            Charles Gounod            Symphony No.  1 in D

            Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  462125

 

19:31:00            00:25:08            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 39 in E flat

            Karl Böhm         Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall
 

20:04:00            00:06:09            Arvo Pärt          Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten               

20:14:00            00:28:56            Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85        

20:47:00            00:40:19            John Adams     Harmonielehre  

 

21:47:00            00:12:23            Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62403

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Peter Sellers gathering including Trumpet Volunteer, Face to Face and Lord Badminton’s Memoire… Chapter 6 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy…

Jan C. Snow proposes some State Emblems…This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:07:57            Ernest Schelling            Intermezzo from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7

            BBC Scottish Symphony           Martyn Brabbins            Ian Hobson, piano         Hyperion           66949

 

23:09:00            00:08:22            Max Bruch        Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46

            BBC Scottish Symphony           Rory Macdonald            Nicola Benedetti, violin  DeutGram         21290

 

23:20:00            00:08:30            Thomas Ravenscroft     The Three Ravens

            Apollo's Fire Countryside Players           Jeannette Sorrell           Sandra Simon, soprano Avie      2205

 

23:28:00            00:04:22            Ottorino Respighi          The Birds: The Dove

                                    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437533

 

23:32:00            00:06:20            Jules Mouquet  Pan and the Birds from "La Flûte de Pan"

            Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute    Bis       529

 

23:41:00            00:05:16            Henri Rabaud    Eglogue Op 7  

            Leif Segerstam  Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223503

 

23:46:00            00:07:58            Hans Pfitzner    Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude           

            Christian Thielemann      Berlin German Opera Orchestra  DeutGram         449571

 

23:56:00            00:02:00            Aaron Copland  Midsummer Nocturne

                                    Leo Smit, piano Sony    82849

 