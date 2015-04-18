Program Guide 04-18-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

00:35:00 00:44:23 Frédéric Chopin Twenty-four Preludes Op 28

Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

01:21:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

01:59:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

02:48:00 01:18:48 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 10 in F sharp

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182

04:08:00 00:32:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47

Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

04:43:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G Op 12

Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746

05:20:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58

Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

05:55:00 00:14:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D

Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute; Members of DeutGram 431770

06:11:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

06:33:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Francisco Tarrega Capricho Arabe

Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

07:06:59 Francisco Tarrega Gran Valse

Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

07:11:42 Alexander Glazunov Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108

Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 664674

07:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas

Orquesta Filarmonica de Malaga Jose Luis Temes Verso 2094

08:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in Eb

Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

08:20:45 Amadeo Vives La Balanguera

Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfonica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma" Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

08:24:28 Traditional Catalan La dama d'Arage

Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfonica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma" Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

08:32:38 Lalo Schifrin Guitar Concerto

Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - This week's it’s From the Top’s Annual Highlights show featuring some of the best music and stories from our archives ... including a fiery performance of the music of Alberto Ginastera performed by a teenage pianist from Florida ... and a young violist humorously lists the Top 10 Worst Things You Can Say After A Performance.

Charles Yang, violin (18) from Austin, TX performing Souvenir D'Amerique, "Yankee Doodle Variations" by Henri Vieuxtemps

Michelle Cann, piano (18) from Avon Park, FL performing Piano Concerto No. 1, Opus 22, Movement IV, "Ruvido ed Ostinado" by Alberto Ginastera

Gabriel Campos, clarinet (17) from Costa Rica and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy performing Solo de Concours by Andre Messager

Marvin Brown, cello, (18) from Charlottesville, VA performing Salut D'Amour by Edward Elgar

The Newman String Quartet from the Philadelphia area featuring Robyn Bollinger, violin (15), Justine Lamb Budge, violin (15), Paul Laraia, viola (18), and Sarah Rommel, cello (18) performing String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Mvt. 1 by Claude Debussy

Sammy Thomas, accordion (18) from Cheney Washington performing Chopin's Nightmare by Joe Spano

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Zsolt Bognar “Pianists I wish I had known”

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor Op23/5 – Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Naxos 110675 CD) 3:43

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on Theme of Handel – Fugue - Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Naxos 110668 CD) 4:27

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1: Moderato; Allegro con brio – William Kapell, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Arbiter 108 CD) 7:05

Franz Schubert/Franz Lizst: Serenade - Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia 4624 LP) 4:38

Frederic Chopin: Mazurkas – in C-sharp Minor Op.63/3; in G-Minor Op.24/2 - Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia 2004 LP) 2:12; 2:42

Eugene d’Albert – Scherzo Op.16/2 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:50

Paul De Schlözer: Etude in A-flat Op.1/2 - Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:14

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Chad Hoopes –The life of an exceptionally talented young musician can be quite different than the lives of most children. Chad Hoopes loves to travel and spend time with family and friends. He is an eagle scout and a world class award winning violinist. Chad began playing the violin in 1997 at the age of 3. In 2008 Chad won top prize at the Yehudi Menuhin Competition Junior Division and was awarded The Cleveland Arts Prize when he was 19. Now in his 20s Chad performs with orchestras around the globe as he continues his musical studies and exploration of the world. (Season finale)

Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op 26: III. Finale allegro energico

Erich Kunzel leading the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra; violinist Chad Hoopes Telarc 80745

Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir d’un lieu cher (Memory of a dear place), Op.42: II. Scherzo

Chad Hoopes, violinist; pianist Charles Kemper (MPR A Year in Residence 2011-2012)

Sergei Prokofiev Five Melodies for Violin and Piano Op. 35bis: II. Lento ma non troppo

Chad Hoopes, violinist; pianist Charles Kemper (MPR A Year in Residence 2011-2012)

Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor Op 64 [excerpt]

MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra/Kristjan Järvi; Chad Hoopes, violin

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bernstein's Fancy Free

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giacomo Puccini & Bohemian Music

12:10:00 00:03:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

12:15:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

12:28:00 00:21:33 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Choral Suite

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

12:52:00 00:05:41 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff



Dmitri Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk (1932)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Shostakovich’s searing drama Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, heard in an archived performance from November. Eva-Maria Westbroek starred as the adulterous and murderous Katerina Ismailova, a role she has sung to acclaim at leading houses around the world. James Conlon conducted the performance, which also starred Brandon Jovanovich as Katerina’s lover, Sergei, and Anatoli Kotscherga as her brutal father-in-law, Boris.

The broadcast intermission includes interviews with Eva-Maria Westbroek and James Conlon.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:25:00 00:22:37 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov"

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

16:48:00 00:11:33 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A Op 11

Leopold Stokowski RCA Victor Symphony RCA 70931

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



17:04:00 00:21:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 2 in F

Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

17:29:00 00:07:08 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat Op 28

Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

17:37:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

17:52:00 00:06:54 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

Musical Theater Astronomy - Songs about the sun and the moon, the stars, the big dipper and heavenly bodies in general … plus a few visitors who come to earth from way out there!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:34 G.Ragni-J.Rado-G.MacDermot Aquarius

Company Hair -- 2009 Revival Ghostlight 91558-44672

18:03:47 00:03:05 Cole Porter Trust Your Destiny to a Star

Dennis King Aladdin -- TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:06:58 00:02:49 Harold Rome When Gemini Meets Capricorn

Elliott Gould, Marilyn Cooper I Can Get it for You Whoesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:09:34 00:02:52 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin It Was Written in the Stars

Barbara Cook The Essential Barbara Cook Collection DRG DRG92500

18:12:48 00:02:08 Hugh Martin Love Can Change the Stars

Jane Powell Athena -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM2-7768

18:15:12 00:03:12 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Moon of My Delight

Blossom Dearie Rodgers and Hart Revisited Vol. 2 Painted Smiles PS1379

18:18:53 00:05:23 Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim Moon in My Window

Elizabeth Allen Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

18:24:51 00:03:56 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Tonight

Larry Kern, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:29:36 00:03:19 G.Gershwin-Ned Wayburn Come to the Moon

Brent Barrett Broadway Showstoppers Angel 7777-54586

18:32:43 00:02:56 Jery Herman The Man in the Moon

Bea Arthur Mame -- Original Broadway Cast Sony SK7464-60959

18:36:06 00:02:28 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Look Where I Am

Eric Carlson, Gerald Freedman Man in the Moon -- Original Cast Golden Golden 104

18:38:48 00:04:30 Irving Berlin Sun in the Morning

Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:43:53 00:03:35 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars

Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 9881-10302-2

18:47:51 00:03:14 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe Little Prince

Richard Kiley The Little Prince Decca B'way B0002997-02

18:51:21 00:01:39 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:01:25 Ned Washington-Leigh Harline Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star

Company The Magical Music of Walt Disney Ovation Ovation 5000

18:54:37 00:02:20 Ned Washington-Leigh Harline Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:17:50 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello DHM 7867

19:22:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 15

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall



20:04:00 00:39:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

20:46:00 00:07:45 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

20:56:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales

21:13:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse

21:36:00 00:23:13 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Coyle and Sharp interview people on the street about Mr. Rodent, Musical Animals and Foot Apple...Chapter 5 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...Mark Levy tells us what Shakespeare Never Said...This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana

Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:07:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:16:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109

Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542

23:20:00 00:03:50 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28

Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

23:24:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:35:00 00:08:41 Leopold Stokowski Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's "St. John Passion"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:43:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

23:55:00 00:03:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408