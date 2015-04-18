© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-18-2015

Published April 18, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:31:14            Sir Edward Elgar           Enigma Variations Op 36          

            Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony Reference         129

 

00:35:00            00:44:23            Frédéric Chopin Twenty-four Preludes Op 28      

                        Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram         4794342

 

01:21:00            00:36:25            Leopold Stokowski       Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"

            José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   570293

 

01:59:00            00:47:13            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor

            Royal Stockholm Philharmonic   Gennady Rozhdestvensky         Mats Widlund, piano      Chandos           9074

 

02:48:00            01:18:48            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No. 10 in F sharp

                        Riccardo Chailly            Deutsches Symphonie Berlin     Decca   421182

 

04:08:00            00:32:35            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Sonata No.  9 in A minor  Op 47  

                        Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano  RCA     300350

 

04:43:00            00:35:07            Felix Draeseke  Symphony No. 1 in G Op 12

                        Jörg-Peter Weigle          North German Radio Symphony CPO     999746

 

05:20:00            00:33:11            Max Bruch        Violin Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 58

            Bamberg Symphony      Gilbert Varga     Isabelle van Keulen, violin          Koch Intl           6522

 

05:55:00            00:14:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Quartet No. 1 in D

            Emerson String Quartet             Carol Wincenc, flute; Members of          DeutGram         431770

 

06:11:00            00:20:00            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Flute Concerto in A

            Württemberg Chamber Orch       Jörg Faerber     Sir James Galway, flute RCA     60244

 

06:33:00            00:12:01            Karl Goldmark   Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49

                        Stephen Gunzenhauser  National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550745

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Francisco Tarrega     Capricho Arabe

 Rafael Padron, guitar            Six Strings               6143460603

 

07:06:59 Francisco Tarrega        Gran Valse

Rafael Padron, guitar              Six Strings               6143460603

 

07:11:42 Alexander Glazunov        Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108

 Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra          Jose Serebrier       Warner Classics           664674    

 

07:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco      Suite de danzas antiguas

 Orquesta Filarmonica de Malaga         Jose Luis Temes      Verso                     2094     

 

08:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Trumpet Concerto in Eb

Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra              Luis Haza           RCA Victor Red Seal       62661     

 

08:20:45 Amadeo Vives               La Balanguera

 Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfonica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma"       Salvador Brotons    Picap                     0885      

 

08:24:28 Traditional Catalan       La dama d'Arage

 Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfonica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma"        Salvador Brotons    Picap                     0885      

 

08:32:38 Lalo Schifrin            Guitar Concerto

 Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra           Lalo Schifrin       Auvidis                   1033      

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - This week's it’s From the Top’s Annual Highlights show featuring some of the best music and stories from our archives ... including a fiery performance of the music of Alberto Ginastera performed by a teenage pianist from Florida  ... and a young violist humorously lists the Top 10 Worst Things You Can Say After A Performance.

 

Charles Yang, violin (18) from Austin, TX performing Souvenir D'Amerique, "Yankee Doodle Variations" by Henri Vieuxtemps

 

Michelle Cann, piano (18) from Avon Park, FL performing Piano Concerto No. 1, Opus 22, Movement IV, "Ruvido ed Ostinado" by Alberto Ginastera 

 

Gabriel Campos, clarinet (17) from Costa Rica and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy performing Solo de Concours by Andre Messager

 

Marvin Brown, cello, (18) from Charlottesville, VA performing Salut D'Amour by Edward Elgar

 

The Newman String Quartet from the Philadelphia area featuring Robyn Bollinger, violin (15), Justine Lamb Budge, violin (15), Paul Laraia, viola (18), and Sarah Rommel, cello (18) performing String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Mvt. 1 by Claude Debussy

 

Sammy Thomas, accordion (18) from Cheney Washington performing Chopin's Nightmare by Joe Spano

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Zsolt Bognar “Pianists I wish I had known”

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor Op23/5 – Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Naxos 110675 CD) 3:43

 

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on Theme of Handel – Fugue - Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Naxos 110668 CD) 4:27

 

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1: Moderato; Allegro con brio – William Kapell, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Arbiter 108 CD) 7:05

 

Franz Schubert/Franz Lizst: Serenade - Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia 4624 LP) 4:38

 

Frederic Chopin: Mazurkas – in C-sharp Minor Op.63/3; in G-Minor Op.24/2 - Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia 2004 LP) 2:12; 2:42

 

Eugene d’Albert – Scherzo Op.16/2 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:50

 

Paul De Schlözer: Etude in A-flat Op.1/2 - Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:14

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Chad Hoopes –The life of an exceptionally talented young musician can be quite different than the lives of most children. Chad Hoopes loves to travel and spend time with family and friends.  He is an eagle scout and a world class award winning violinist.  Chad began playing the violin in 1997 at the age of 3.  In 2008 Chad won top prize at the Yehudi Menuhin Competition Junior Division and was awarded The Cleveland Arts Prize when he was 19.  Now in his 20s Chad performs with orchestras around the globe as he continues his musical studies and exploration of the world. (Season finale)

 

Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op 26: III. Finale allegro energico

Erich Kunzel leading the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra; violinist Chad Hoopes Telarc 80745

 

Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir d’un lieu cher (Memory of a dear place), Op.42:  II. Scherzo

Chad Hoopes, violinist; pianist Charles Kemper (MPR A Year in Residence 2011-2012)

 

Sergei Prokofiev Five Melodies for Violin and Piano Op. 35bis: II. Lento ma non troppo

Chad Hoopes, violinist; pianist Charles Kemper (MPR A Year in Residence 2011-2012)

 

Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor Op 64 [excerpt]

MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra/Kristjan Järvi; Chad Hoopes, violin

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bernstein's Fancy Free

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giacomo Puccini & Bohemian Music

 

12:10:00            00:03:04            Franz Joseph Haydn      Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39    

                        Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian  90164

 

12:15:00            00:09:58            Franz von Suppé           Poet and Peasant: Overture      

            Zubin Mehta      Vienna Philharmonic      CBS     44932

 

12:28:00            00:21:33            Miklós Rózsa    Ben-Hur: Choral Suite

            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Erich Kunzel      Mormon Tabernacle Choir          Telarc   80631

 

12:52:00            00:05:41            Tan Dun            Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes

                        Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80600

 

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff
 

Dmitri Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk (1932)

 

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Shostakovich’s searing drama Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, heard in an archived performance from November. Eva-Maria Westbroek starred as the adulterous and murderous Katerina Ismailova, a role she has sung to acclaim at leading houses around the world. James Conlon conducted the performance, which also starred Brandon Jovanovich as Katerina’s lover, Sergei, and Anatoli Kotscherga as her brutal father-in-law, Boris. 

The broadcast intermission includes interviews with Eva-Maria Westbroek and James Conlon.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:25:00            00:22:37            Leopold Stokowski       Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov"

                        Oliver Knussen  Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         2123

 

16:48:00            00:11:33            George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A Op 11

                        Leopold Stokowski       RCA Victor Symphony   RCA     70931

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

17:04:00            00:21:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Sonata No.  2 in F

                                    Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram         4794342

 

17:29:00            00:07:08            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat Op 28

                                    Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram         4794342

 

17:37:00            00:14:24            Benjamin Britten            Matinées musicales Op 24        

            Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony Ondine  825

 

17:52:00            00:06:54            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests

            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80333

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
Musical Theater Astronomy - Songs about the sun and the moon, the stars, the big dipper and heavenly bodies in general … plus a few visitors who come to earth from way out there!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

 

18:00:54            00:02:34            G.Ragni-J.Rado-G.MacDermot   Aquarius

            Company          Hair -- 2009 Revival        Ghostlight         91558-44672

 

18:03:47            00:03:05            Cole Porter       Trust Your Destiny to a Star

            Dennis King      Aladdin -- TV Cast         Sony    SK48205

 

18:06:58            00:02:49            Harold Rome     When Gemini Meets Capricorn

            Elliott Gould, Marilyn Cooper     I Can Get it for You Whoesale -- Original B'way Cast       Columbia          CK53020

 

18:09:34            00:02:52            Harold Arlen-Leo Robin  It Was Written in the Stars

            Barbara Cook    The Essential Barbara Cook Collection   DRG     DRG92500

 

18:12:48            00:02:08            Hugh Martin      Love Can Change the Stars

            Jane Powell      Athena -- Original Film Soundtrack         Rhino    RHM2-7768

 

18:15:12            00:03:12            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Moon of My Delight

            Blossom Dearie            Rodgers and Hart Revisited Vol. 2         Painted Smiles  PS1379

 

18:18:53            00:05:23            Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim      Moon in My Window

            Elizabeth Allen  Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK48206

 

18:24:51            00:03:56            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim    Tonight

            Larry Kern, Carol Lawrence         West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK60724

 

18:29:36            00:03:19            G.Gershwin-Ned Wayburn          Come to the Moon

            Brent Barrett      Broadway Showstoppers           Angel    7777-54586

 

18:32:43            00:02:56            Jery Herman      The Man in the Moon

            Bea Arthur         Mame -- Original Broadway Cast            Sony    SK7464-60959

 

18:36:06            00:02:28            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Look Where I Am

            Eric Carlson, Gerald Freedman   Man in the Moon -- Original Cast            Golden Golden 104

 

18:38:48            00:04:30            Irving Berlin       Sun in the Morning

            Bernadette Peters          Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival        Angel    24355-68122

 

18:43:53            00:03:35            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      Lost in the Stars

            Todd Duncan    Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast   Decca B'way     9881-10302-2

 

18:47:51            00:03:14            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe            Little Prince

            Richard Kiley     The Little Prince Decca B'way     B0002997-02

 

18:51:21            00:01:39            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

 

18:53:12            00:01:25            Ned Washington-Leigh Harline    Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star

            Company          The Magical Music of Walt Disney          Ovation Ovation 5000

 

18:54:37            00:02:20            Ned Washington-Leigh Harline    Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star

            Barbara Cook    Barbara Cook: The Disney Album           MCA     MCAD-6244

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:17:50            Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D

            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Jeanne Lamon   Anner Bylsma, cello       DHM     7867

 

19:22:00            00:32:37            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  2 in B flat Op 15

                        Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      49769

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall
 

20:04:00            00:39:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68      

 

20:46:00            00:07:45            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso  

 

20:56:00            00:14:28            Maurice Ravel   Valses nobles et sentimentales 

 

21:13:00            00:11:41            Maurice Ravel   La valse                       

 

21:36:00            00:23:13            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Suite Op 35           

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         218

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Coyle and Sharp interview people on the street about Mr. Rodent, Musical Animals and Foot Apple...Chapter 5 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...Mark Levy tells us what Shakespeare Never Said...This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:05:50            Ottorino Respighi          Suite for Strings: Siciliana         

            Salvatore Di Vittorio      Respighi Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572332

 

23:07:00            00:06:02            Leopold Stokowski       Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies

                        José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   557883

 

23:16:00            00:04:59            Jean Sibelius    The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109

                        Leopold Stokowski       Stokowski Symphony Orchestra            Cala      542

 

23:20:00            00:03:50            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28

                                    Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram         4794342

 

23:24:00            00:08:16            Edvard Grieg    Two Lyric Pieces Op 68

                        Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         437520

 

23:35:00            00:08:41            Leopold Stokowski       Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's "St. John Passion"

                        José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   557883

 

23:43:00            00:10:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55         

            Vladimir Jurowski          Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        5186061

 

23:55:00            00:03:18            Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6

                                    Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello            Delos   3408

 

 

 