Program Guide 04-18-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
00:35:00 00:44:23 Frédéric Chopin Twenty-four Preludes Op 28
Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342
01:21:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
01:59:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074
02:48:00 01:18:48 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 10 in F sharp
Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182
04:08:00 00:32:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47
Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
04:43:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G Op 12
Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746
05:20:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58
Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522
05:55:00 00:14:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D
Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute; Members of DeutGram 431770
06:11:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
06:33:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture "In Italy" Op 49
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:01:00 Francisco Tarrega Capricho Arabe
Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603
07:06:59 Francisco Tarrega Gran Valse
Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603
07:11:42 Alexander Glazunov Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108
Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 664674
07:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas
Orquesta Filarmonica de Malaga Jose Luis Temes Verso 2094
08:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in Eb
Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661
08:20:45 Amadeo Vives La Balanguera
Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfonica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma" Salvador Brotons Picap 0885
08:24:28 Traditional Catalan La dama d'Arage
Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfonica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma" Salvador Brotons Picap 0885
08:32:38 Lalo Schifrin Guitar Concerto
Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians - This week's it’s From the Top’s Annual Highlights show featuring some of the best music and stories from our archives ... including a fiery performance of the music of Alberto Ginastera performed by a teenage pianist from Florida ... and a young violist humorously lists the Top 10 Worst Things You Can Say After A Performance.
Charles Yang, violin (18) from Austin, TX performing Souvenir D'Amerique, "Yankee Doodle Variations" by Henri Vieuxtemps
Michelle Cann, piano (18) from Avon Park, FL performing Piano Concerto No. 1, Opus 22, Movement IV, "Ruvido ed Ostinado" by Alberto Ginastera
Gabriel Campos, clarinet (17) from Costa Rica and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy performing Solo de Concours by Andre Messager
Marvin Brown, cello, (18) from Charlottesville, VA performing Salut D'Amour by Edward Elgar
The Newman String Quartet from the Philadelphia area featuring Robyn Bollinger, violin (15), Justine Lamb Budge, violin (15), Paul Laraia, viola (18), and Sarah Rommel, cello (18) performing String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Mvt. 1 by Claude Debussy
Sammy Thomas, accordion (18) from Cheney Washington performing Chopin's Nightmare by Joe Spano
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Zsolt Bognar “Pianists I wish I had known”
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor Op23/5 – Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Naxos 110675 CD) 3:43
Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on Theme of Handel – Fugue - Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Naxos 110668 CD) 4:27
Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1: Moderato; Allegro con brio – William Kapell, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Arbiter 108 CD) 7:05
Franz Schubert/Franz Lizst: Serenade - Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia 4624 LP) 4:38
Frederic Chopin: Mazurkas – in C-sharp Minor Op.63/3; in G-Minor Op.24/2 - Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia 2004 LP) 2:12; 2:42
Eugene d’Albert – Scherzo Op.16/2 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:50
Paul De Schlözer: Etude in A-flat Op.1/2 - Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:14
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Chad Hoopes –The life of an exceptionally talented young musician can be quite different than the lives of most children. Chad Hoopes loves to travel and spend time with family and friends. He is an eagle scout and a world class award winning violinist. Chad began playing the violin in 1997 at the age of 3. In 2008 Chad won top prize at the Yehudi Menuhin Competition Junior Division and was awarded The Cleveland Arts Prize when he was 19. Now in his 20s Chad performs with orchestras around the globe as he continues his musical studies and exploration of the world. (Season finale)
Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op 26: III. Finale allegro energico
Erich Kunzel leading the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra; violinist Chad Hoopes Telarc 80745
Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir d’un lieu cher (Memory of a dear place), Op.42: II. Scherzo
Chad Hoopes, violinist; pianist Charles Kemper (MPR A Year in Residence 2011-2012)
Sergei Prokofiev Five Melodies for Violin and Piano Op. 35bis: II. Lento ma non troppo
Chad Hoopes, violinist; pianist Charles Kemper (MPR A Year in Residence 2011-2012)
Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor Op 64 [excerpt]
MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra/Kristjan Järvi; Chad Hoopes, violin
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bernstein's Fancy Free
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Giacomo Puccini & Bohemian Music
12:10:00 00:03:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164
12:15:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
12:28:00 00:21:33 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Choral Suite
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631
12:52:00 00:05:41 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff
Dmitri Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk (1932)
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Shostakovich’s searing drama Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, heard in an archived performance from November. Eva-Maria Westbroek starred as the adulterous and murderous Katerina Ismailova, a role she has sung to acclaim at leading houses around the world. James Conlon conducted the performance, which also starred Brandon Jovanovich as Katerina’s lover, Sergei, and Anatoli Kotscherga as her brutal father-in-law, Boris.
The broadcast intermission includes interviews with Eva-Maria Westbroek and James Conlon.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:25:00 00:22:37 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov"
Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123
16:48:00 00:11:33 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A Op 11
Leopold Stokowski RCA Victor Symphony RCA 70931
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:04:00 00:21:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 2 in F
Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342
17:29:00 00:07:08 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat Op 28
Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342
17:37:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825
17:52:00 00:06:54 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
Musical Theater Astronomy - Songs about the sun and the moon, the stars, the big dipper and heavenly bodies in general … plus a few visitors who come to earth from way out there!
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:02:34 G.Ragni-J.Rado-G.MacDermot Aquarius
Company Hair -- 2009 Revival Ghostlight 91558-44672
18:03:47 00:03:05 Cole Porter Trust Your Destiny to a Star
Dennis King Aladdin -- TV Cast Sony SK48205
18:06:58 00:02:49 Harold Rome When Gemini Meets Capricorn
Elliott Gould, Marilyn Cooper I Can Get it for You Whoesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020
18:09:34 00:02:52 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin It Was Written in the Stars
Barbara Cook The Essential Barbara Cook Collection DRG DRG92500
18:12:48 00:02:08 Hugh Martin Love Can Change the Stars
Jane Powell Athena -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM2-7768
18:15:12 00:03:12 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Moon of My Delight
Blossom Dearie Rodgers and Hart Revisited Vol. 2 Painted Smiles PS1379
18:18:53 00:05:23 Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim Moon in My Window
Elizabeth Allen Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206
18:24:51 00:03:56 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Tonight
Larry Kern, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:29:36 00:03:19 G.Gershwin-Ned Wayburn Come to the Moon
Brent Barrett Broadway Showstoppers Angel 7777-54586
18:32:43 00:02:56 Jery Herman The Man in the Moon
Bea Arthur Mame -- Original Broadway Cast Sony SK7464-60959
18:36:06 00:02:28 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Look Where I Am
Eric Carlson, Gerald Freedman Man in the Moon -- Original Cast Golden Golden 104
18:38:48 00:04:30 Irving Berlin Sun in the Morning
Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Revival Angel 24355-68122
18:43:53 00:03:35 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars
Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 9881-10302-2
18:47:51 00:03:14 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe Little Prince
Richard Kiley The Little Prince Decca B'way B0002997-02
18:51:21 00:01:39 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:12 00:01:25 Ned Washington-Leigh Harline Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star
Company The Magical Music of Walt Disney Ovation Ovation 5000
18:54:37 00:02:20 Ned Washington-Leigh Harline Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star
Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:17:50 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello DHM 7867
19:22:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 15
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:39:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68
20:46:00 00:07:45 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
20:56:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales
21:13:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse
21:36:00 00:23:13 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Coyle and Sharp interview people on the street about Mr. Rodent, Musical Animals and Foot Apple...Chapter 5 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...Mark Levy tells us what Shakespeare Never Said...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana
Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332
23:07:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883
23:16:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109
Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542
23:20:00 00:03:50 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28
Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342
23:24:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:35:00 00:08:41 Leopold Stokowski Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's "St. John Passion"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883
23:43:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061
23:55:00 00:03:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408