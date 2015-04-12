Program Guide 04-12-2015

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

00:04:00 01:29:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D

01:33:00 00:25:28 Claude Debussy La mer

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

02:37:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor

Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

03:16:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

03:57:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: All the West was Moving (1997) — Barrick Stees, bassoon; Arianna String Quartet (Centaur 2564) 10:02

Dennis Eberhard: Shadow of the Swan: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra (2000) — Halida Dinova, piano; St. Petersburg Capella Symphony Orchestra/Alexander Tchernoushenko (Naxos 559 176) 41:43

04:55:00 00:04:26 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Jarrod Hartzler of Tuesday Musical Akron

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto no. 1: Allegro – Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (Sony 08779 CD) 3:22

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Schumann & Milone): Gavotte en Rondeau from Partita in E Major – Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (Sony 08779 CD) 2:49

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Quartet No. 1: Movt. 2 - Escher Quartet (Naxos 573088 CD) 4:22

Antonin Dvorák: Piano Trio No.3: Allegretto gracisoso – Wu Han, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; David Finckel, cello (ArtistLed 11201 CD) 6:29

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute sonata in C major, BWV 1033: Allegro – Maria Piccinini, flute; Brasil Guitar Duo (Avie 2196) 2:13

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in A minor, BWV 1013: Allemande – Maria Piccinini, flute (Avie 2196) 3:43

Gregg Kallor: Yeats Songs: “He wishes for the cloths” & “A Drunken Man’s Praise of Sobriety” – Adriana Zabala, soprano; Gregg Kallor, piano (Gregg Kalor Music 50020 CD) 2:40; 2:08

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No.7: 3rd movement – Conrad Tao, piano (NY Times video PD) 3:35

05:55:00 00:05:36 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032



06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Shakespeare, Part 1 - As we come to the end of the celebrations for the Bard’s 450th year, we hear three releases of consort music from the time

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277

07:20:00 00:08:14 Franz Joseph Haydn Te Deum in C

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

07:30:00 00:25:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C major

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Easter II - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter, and we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise.



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: This week's it’s From the Top’s Annual Highlights show featuring some of the best music and stories from our archives ... including a fiery performance

of the music of Alberto Ginastera performed by a teenage pianist from Florida ... and a young violist humorously lists the Top 10 Worst Things You Can Say After A Performance.

Charles Yang, violin (18) from Austin, TX performing Souvenir D'Amerique"Yankee Doodle Variations" by Henri Vieuxtemps

Michelle Cann, piano (18) from Avon Park, FL performing Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 22, Movement IV, "Ruvido ed Ostinado" by Alberto Ginastera

Gabriel Campos, clarinet (17) from Costa Rica and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy performing Solo de Concours by Andre Messager

Marvin Brown, cello, (18) from Charlottesville, VA performing Salut D'Amour by Edward Elgar

The Newman String Quartet from the Philadelphia area featuring Robyn Bollinger, violin (15), Justine Lamb Budge, violin (15), Paul Laraia, viola (18), and Sarah Rommel, cello (18) performing String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Mvt. 1 by Claude Debussy

Sammy Thomas, accordion (18) from Cheney, Washington performing Chopin's Nightmare by Joe Spano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

10:04:00 00:23:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

10:31:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

10:49:00 00:31:16 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66

SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos 573135

11:23:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

11:42:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:18:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D

Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56960

12:30:00 00:19:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66

Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

12:53:00 00:03:36 Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez Batuque

Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Igor Stravinsky

The Rite of Spring (1911-13)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417704 CD)

The Firebird (1909-10)

London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

The Firebird (1909-10)

The 5 Browns, pianos (RCA 7048408 CD)

Fireworks Op 4 (1908)

London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

Petrushka (1910-11)

Louis Lortie, piano (Chandos 8733 CD)

Variations "Aldous Huxley in memoriam (1963-64)

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Craft (Accord 116 CD)

Symphony No.1 in E-Flat (1905-07)

Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Sir Alexander Gibson (Chandos 2408 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:08:00 00:24:32 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

15:35:00 00:14:20 Pietro Nardini Violin Concerto in E minor

Vienna State Opera Orchestra Vladimir Golschmann Mischa Elman, violin Vanguard 8033

15:54:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

15:55:00 00:03:19 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Arm, arm ye brave

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – Archival concert from 02/07/67

16:04:00 01:16:27 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123

17:30:00 00:30:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

18:08:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

18:20:00 00:08:29 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

19:37:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor

Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

20:16:00 00:40:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

21:55:00 00:04:23 Maurice Ravel Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7

Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Sergei Bezrodny, piano RCA 60861

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Polish(ed) Gems - with focus on a further collection of compositions, instruments and performers from Poland

THEOPHIL VOLCKMAR: Sonata No. 4 in g –Jan Janca (1985 Hillebrand/St., Mary’s Church, Gdansk) Dabringhaus & Grimm 319 0274

ANONYMOUS: 4 Pieces (Phantasies (2) primi toni; Susanna se videns rapi stupandam; Phantasia septimi toni), fr Gdansk Tabulature (1591) –Roman Perucki (1728 Hildebrandt/Holy Cross Church, Gdansk) DUX

FREDERIC CHOPIN: Fugue in a –Charles Callahan (1946 Kilgen-2002 Wicks/Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, MO) Pro Organo 7232

ANONYMOUS: 2 Fugues and a Prelude, fr Daniel Croner Tabulature (1681) –Andrzej Bialko (1620 Anonymous/Parish Church, Kazimierz Dolny) DUX 0911

MIECZYSLAW SURZYNSKI: Chant triste, Op. 36b –Maria Magdalena Kaczor (1997 Kern/Kitara Concert Hall, Sapporo, Japan) SCH 015

JULIAN GEMBALSKI: 3 Improvisations (Chorale; Stained Glass; Song of Praise) –Julian Gembalski (1970 Kaminski/Frombork Cathedral) DUX 0413

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:04 William Sterndale Bennett Romance No. 2 in E flat Op 14

Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596

23:06:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:21:00 00:04:07 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

23:25:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Sérénade mélancolique in B minor Op 26

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186095

23:37:00 00:04:03 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

23:41:00 00:12:52 Ernest Bloch Suite Modale

New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:56:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55

Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217