WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-12-2015

Published April 12, 2015 at 7:06 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

00:04:00            01:29:02            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  9 in D  

01:33:00            00:25:28            Claude Debussy            La mer             

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

 

04:55:00            00:04:26            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3

                        Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony Reference         120

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality – Jarrod Hartzler of Tuesday Musical Akron

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto no. 1: Allegro – Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (Sony 08779 CD) 3:22

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Schumann & Milone): Gavotte en Rondeau from Partita in E Major – Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (Sony 08779 CD) 2:49

Alexander von Zemlinsky: Quartet No. 1: Movt. 2 - Escher Quartet (Naxos 573088 CD) 4:22

Antonin Dvorák: Piano Trio No.3: Allegretto gracisoso – Wu Han, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; David Finckel, cello (ArtistLed 11201 CD) 6:29

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute sonata in C major, BWV 1033: Allegro – Maria Piccinini, flute; Brasil Guitar Duo (Avie 2196) 2:13

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in A minor, BWV 1013: Allemande – Maria Piccinini, flute (Avie 2196) 3:43

Gregg Kallor: Yeats Songs: “He wishes for the cloths” & “A Drunken Man’s Praise of Sobriety” – Adriana Zabala, soprano; Gregg Kallor, piano (Gregg Kalor Music 50020 CD) 2:40; 2:08

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No.7: 3rd movement – Conrad Tao, piano (NY Times video PD) 3:35

05:55:00            00:05:36            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in E major  Op 116

                                    Stanislav Khristenko, piano        Steinway           30032
 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Shakespeare, Part 1 - As we come to the end of the celebrations for the Bard’s 450th year, we hear three releases of consort music from the time

 

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00            00:13:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

            Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Sir Charles Mackerras    Danielle de Niese, soprano        Decca   13277

07:20:00            00:08:14            Franz Joseph Haydn      Te Deum in C

            Collegium Musicum 90   Richard Hickox  Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus   Chandos           633

07:30:00            00:25:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Mass in C major

            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman   Barbara Schlick, soprano; Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone; Amsterdam Baroque Choir       Erato    10705

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Easter II - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter, and we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise.
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley: This week's it’s From the Top’s Annual Highlights show featuring some of the best music and stories from our archives ... including a fiery performance

of the music of Alberto Ginastera performed by a teenage pianist from Florida  ... and a young violist humorously lists the Top 10 Worst Things You Can Say After A Performance.

Charles Yang, violin (18) from Austin, TX performing Souvenir D'Amerique"Yankee Doodle Variations" by Henri Vieuxtemps

Michelle Cann, piano (18) from Avon Park, FL performing Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 22, Movement IV, "Ruvido ed Ostinado" by Alberto Ginastera

Gabriel Campos, clarinet (17) from Costa Rica and studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy performing Solo de Concours by Andre Messager

Marvin Brown, cello, (18) from Charlottesville, VA performing Salut D'Amour by Edward Elgar

The Newman String Quartet from the Philadelphia area featuring Robyn Bollinger, violin (15), Justine Lamb Budge, violin (15), Paul Laraia, viola (18), and Sarah Rommel, cello (18) performing String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Mvt. 1 by Claude Debussy

Sammy Thomas, accordion (18) from Cheney, Washington performing Chopin's Nightmare by Joe Spano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

10:04:00            00:23:34            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 85 in B flat

                        Hugh Wolff       St Paul Chamber Orchestra        Teldec  46313

 

10:31:00            00:14:54            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1

                        Jesús López-Cobos      Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

 

10:49:00            00:31:16            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66

            SWR Symphony Orch    Pieter-Jelle de Boer       Tianwa Yang, violin        Naxos   573135

 

11:23:00            00:16:39            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in D

                        Anton Steck      Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

 

11:42:00            00:14:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

                        Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80145

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00            00:18:11            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Concerto No. 11 in D

            Norwegian Chamber Orchestra   Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           EMI      56960

 

12:30:00            00:19:58            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66         

            Mstislav Rostropovich   Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

 

12:53:00            00:03:36            Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez          Batuque           

            Keri-Lynn Wilson           Simón Bolívar Symphony          Dorian  90254

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Igor Stravinsky

The Rite of Spring (1911-13)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417704 CD)

 

The Firebird (1909-10)

London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

 

The Firebird (1909-10)

The 5 Browns, pianos (RCA 7048408 CD)

 

Fireworks Op 4 (1908)

London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

 

Petrushka (1910-11)

Louis Lortie, piano (Chandos 8733 CD)

 

Variations "Aldous Huxley in memoriam (1963-64)

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Craft (Accord 116 CD)

 

Symphony No.1 in E-Flat (1905-07)

Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Sir Alexander Gibson (Chandos 2408 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:08:00            00:24:32            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  8 in B minor

                        Carlos Kleiber   Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4793449

 

15:35:00            00:14:20            Pietro Nardini    Violin Concerto in E minor

            Vienna State Opera Orchestra    Vladimir Golschmann     Mischa Elman, violin      Vanguard          8033

 

15:54:00            00:06:30            George Frideric Handel  Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March

            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Sir Neville Marriner         Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus   Philips  412733

 

15:55:00            00:03:19            George Frideric Handel  Judas Maccabaeus: Arm, arm ye brave

            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Sir Charles Mackerras    Bryn Terfel, baritone      DeutGram         453480

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – Archival concert from 02/07/67

16:04:00            01:16:27            Ludwig van Beethoven   Missa Solemnis Op 123

17:30:00            00:30:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat

           Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Robert Casadesus, piano          Sony    780837

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00            00:06:51            Joseph Lanner  Styrian Dances Op 165 

            Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    544071

 

18:08:00            00:08:49            Joseph Lanner  Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200

                        Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4782601

18:20:00            00:08:29            Carl Maria von Weber    Oberon: Overture          

            Roy Goodman  Hanover Band   Nimbus 5154

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:33:25            Karl Goldmark   Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 28

            Los Angeles Philharmonic          Esa-Pekka Salonen       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    65949

 

19:37:00            00:37:07            Mily Balakirev    Symphony No. 2 in D minor      

            Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony           Naxos   550793

 

20:16:00            00:40:17            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  5 in E flat Op 73

            Cleveland Orchestra      Vladimir Ashkenazy       Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421718

 

21:55:00            00:04:23            Maurice Ravel   Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7

                                    Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Sergei Bezrodny, piano           RCA     60861

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

Daniel McCarthy: All the West was Moving (1997) — Barrick Stees, bassoon; Arianna String Quartet (Centaur 2564) 10:02

 

Dennis Eberhard: Shadow of the Swan: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra (2000) — Halida Dinova, piano; St. Petersburg Capella Symphony Orchestra/Alexander Tchernoushenko (Naxos 559176) 41:43

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Polish(ed) Gems - with focus on a further collection of compositions, instruments and performers from Poland

THEOPHIL VOLCKMAR:  Sonata No. 4 in g –Jan Janca (1985 Hillebrand/St., Mary’s Church, Gdansk) Dabringhaus & Grimm 319 0274

ANONYMOUS:  4 Pieces (Phantasies (2) primi toni; Susanna se videns rapi stupandam; Phantasia septimi toni), fr Gdansk Tabulature (1591) –Roman Perucki (1728 Hildebrandt/Holy Cross Church, Gdansk) DUX

FREDERIC CHOPIN:  Fugue in a –Charles Callahan (1946 Kilgen-2002 Wicks/Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, MO) Pro Organo 7232

 

ANONYMOUS:  2 Fugues and a Prelude, fr Daniel Croner Tabulature (1681) –Andrzej Bialko (1620 Anonymous/Parish Church, Kazimierz Dolny) DUX 0911

MIECZYSLAW SURZYNSKI:  Chant triste, Op. 36b –Maria Magdalena Kaczor (1997 Kern/Kitara Concert Hall, Sapporo, Japan) SCH 015

JULIAN GEMBALSKI:  3 Improvisations (Chorale; Stained Glass; Song of Praise) –Julian Gembalski (1970 Kaminski/Frombork Cathedral) DUX 0413

 

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00            00:04:04            William Sterndale Bennett          Romance No.  2 in E flat Op 14

                                    Ian Hobson, piano         Arabesque        6596

 

23:06:00            00:13:25            Franz Schubert  Adagio from Octet       

                        Cleveland Octet Sony    62655

 

23:21:00            00:04:07            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54

                        Neeme Järvi      Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         437524

 

23:25:00            00:09:27            Peter Tchaikovsky         Sérénade mélancolique in B minor  Op 26

            Russian National Orchestra        Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        5186095

 

23:37:00            00:04:03            Lars-Erik Larsson          Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19

                        Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony    Centaur 2607

 

23:41:00            00:12:52            Ernest Bloch     Suite Modale

            New Zealand Chamber Orch       Nicholas Braithwaite      Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl           7063

 

23:56:00            00:03:03            Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55

            Prague Philharmonia      Emmanuel Villaume       Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         12217

 

 

 