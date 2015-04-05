Program Guide 04-05-2015
00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis
07:00 MUSICA SACRA
Orlande de Lassus: "Music for Easter Sunday"
Gregorian Chant: "Easter Sequence"
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 66 "Erfreut euch, ihr
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana Easter Hymn
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture
12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Emil Gilels
15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Zdenek Fibich: Toman and the Wood Nymph
Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad
Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist
MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 18 in F, K. 459
MOZART: Divertimento in d, K. 136 (without conductor)
MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 19 in Bb, K. 456
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
19:00 EASTER SPECIAL: A Celebration of Peace Through Music
A Celebration of Peace Through Music is a celebration of music and spirit, open to people of all faiths. Conducted by Sir Gilbert Levine, the concert honors the canonizations of Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXIII, in the spirit of Pope Francis.
Each musical work performed was selected to reflect the spirit of these three great spiritual leaders and their commitment to peace and brotherhood among people of all faiths.
Selections:
Aaron Copland "Fanfare for the Common Man"
Giuseppe Verdi: Sanctus from "Messa Da Requiem
Bogurodzica: Ancient Polish Marian Hymns
Henryk Górecki: Totus Tuus Op 60
Leonard Bernstein: "Chichester Psalms"
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Erik Satie: Trois Gymnopédies
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Major
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve