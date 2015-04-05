Program Guide 04-05-2015

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis

07:00 MUSICA SACRA

Orlande de Lassus: "Music for Easter Sunday"

Gregorian Chant: "Easter Sequence"

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 66 "Erfreut euch, ihr

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana Easter Hymn

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Emil Gilels

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Zdenek Fibich: Toman and the Wood Nymph

Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad

Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 18 in F, K. 459

MOZART: Divertimento in d, K. 136 (without conductor)

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 19 in Bb, K. 456

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

19:00 EASTER SPECIAL: A Celebration of Peace Through Music

A Celebration of Peace Through Music is a celebration of music and spirit, open to people of all faiths. Conducted by Sir Gilbert Levine, the concert honors the canonizations of Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXIII, in the spirit of Pope Francis.

Each musical work performed was selected to reflect the spirit of these three great spiritual leaders and their commitment to peace and brotherhood among people of all faiths.

Selections:

Aaron Copland "Fanfare for the Common Man"

Giuseppe Verdi: Sanctus from "Messa Da Requiem

Bogurodzica: Ancient Polish Marian Hymns

Henryk Górecki: Totus Tuus Op 60

Leonard Bernstein: "Chichester Psalms"

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Erik Satie: Trois Gymnopédies

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Major

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve