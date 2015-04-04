Program Guide 04-04-2015

00:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan

Financier Felix Rohatyn

01:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Suite from The Golden Cockerel

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G major

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F minor

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor

07:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 29, 2014 - This week’s program was recorded at The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, and given the show’s art museum venue, each young performer discusses a connection between the music they’re performing and a work of visual art in the museum’s collection. We hear an award-winning string quartet from Chicago perform the music of Bartok, and a teenager from Maryland performs an epic piece on the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng.

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music

Donald Weilerstein - The Art of the Pedagogue

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven in Vienna

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff

Verdi's Ernani

Approximate running time 3 hrs. 25 min.

James Levine and Plácido Domingo reunite for Levine’s first Met Ernani since 1983 and Domingo’s first-ever performances of the baritone role of Don Carlo. Francesco Meli stars in the title role, and Angela Meade is the soprano heroine Elvira, caught between rivals for her love.

16:30 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Giacomo Puccini: Preludio sinfonico

Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 B minor

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in B Minor

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Joelle Harvey, soprano; Isestyn Davies, countertenor;

Nicholas Phan, tenor; Hanno Mueller-Brachmann, bass

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Youth Chorus

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6