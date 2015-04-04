© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-04-2015

Published April 4, 2015 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan

Financier Felix Rohatyn

 

01:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Suite from  The Golden Cockerel 

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No.  8 in G major 

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in  F minor 

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor 

 

07:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

 

09:00  FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 29, 2014 - This week’s program was recorded at The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, and given the show’s art museum venue, each young performer discusses a connection between the music they’re performing and a work of visual art in the museum’s collection. We hear an award-winning string quartet from Chicago perform the music of Bartok, and a teenager from Maryland performs an epic piece on the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng.

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch

 

11:00  OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music

Donald Weilerstein - The Art of the Pedagogue

 

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven in Vienna

 

13:00  METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff

Verdi's  Ernani

Approximate running time 3 hrs. 25 min.

James Levine and Plácido Domingo reunite for Levine’s first Met Ernani since 1983 and Domingo’s first-ever performances of the baritone role of Don Carlo. Francesco Meli stars in the title role, and Angela Meade is the soprano heroine Elvira, caught between rivals for her love.

 

16:30 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Giacomo Puccini: Preludio sinfonico 

Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman

 

19:00  SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No.  3    B minor 

 

20:00  SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad 

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in B Minor

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Joelle Harvey, soprano; Isestyn Davies, countertenor;
Nicholas Phan, tenor; Hanno Mueller-Brachmann, bass
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Youth Chorus

 

22:00  WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad 

 

23:00  LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6

 