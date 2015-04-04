Program Guide 04-04-2015
00:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan
Financier Felix Rohatyn
01:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Suite from The Golden Cockerel
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G major
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F minor
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor
07:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 29, 2014 - This week’s program was recorded at The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, and given the show’s art museum venue, each young performer discusses a connection between the music they’re performing and a work of visual art in the museum’s collection. We hear an award-winning string quartet from Chicago perform the music of Bartok, and a teenager from Maryland performs an epic piece on the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng.
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music
Donald Weilerstein - The Art of the Pedagogue
12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven in Vienna
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff
Verdi's Ernani
Approximate running time 3 hrs. 25 min.
James Levine and Plácido Domingo reunite for Levine’s first Met Ernani since 1983 and Domingo’s first-ever performances of the baritone role of Don Carlo. Francesco Meli stars in the title role, and Angela Meade is the soprano heroine Elvira, caught between rivals for her love.
16:30 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Giacomo Puccini: Preludio sinfonico
Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4
Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 B minor
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in B Minor
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Joelle Harvey, soprano; Isestyn Davies, countertenor;
Nicholas Phan, tenor; Hanno Mueller-Brachmann, bass
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Youth Chorus
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad
23:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6