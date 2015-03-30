Program Guide 03-30-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F major

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

00:44:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748

01:23:00 00:37:25 Albert Roussel Bacchus et Ariane Op 43

Stéphane Denève Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 570245

02:02:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major

Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360

02:29:00 00:54:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120

Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234

03:25:00 00:24:22 Walter Piston Symphony No. 4

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559162

03:51:00 00:31:11 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite

Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

03:54:00 00:02:50 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota

Elina Garanca, mezzo; José María Gallardo del Rey, g DeutGram 14777

04:23:00 00:30:15 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 5

Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 7805

04:55:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

05:18:00 00:15:35 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds in G major

Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Benoît Fromanger, flute; Ingo Nelken, flute Naxos 506019

05:35:00 00:06:30 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Evocatión

Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

05:51:00 00:05:00 Brian Dykstra Curly Maple Rag

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

05:53:00 00:04:25 Carl Stamitz Rondeau from Viola Concerto No. 1

Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos 572162

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:06:58 Joseph Martin Kraus Olympie: Overture

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

06:17:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

06:25:00 00:10:09 Franz Danzi Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la mano"

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sabine Meyer, clarinet RCA 61976

06:34:00 00:05:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 100

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

06:43:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

06:51:00 00:02:21 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

06:55:00 00:03:11 Sir Malcolm Arnold The Padstow Lifeboat Op 94

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 66

07:05:00 00:03:26 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 1

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

07:11:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

07:20:00 00:04:39 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Key Biscayne, dawn

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

07:25:00 00:01:49 Traditional The British Grenadiers

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

07:30:00 00:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

07:40:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

07:51:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

07:55:00 00:02:20 Stephen Goss The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

07:58:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

08:07:00 00:04:59 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Mojitos and Stilettos

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

08:15:00 00:07:15 Henryk Wieniawski Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14

London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

08:22:00 00:02:28 Gregorian Chant Jesu dulcis memoria

Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

08:30:00 00:06:51 Béla Bartók Finale from Music for Strings,

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443173

08:36:00 00:03:38 Edward White 71765\Puffin' Billy

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

08:40:00 00:05:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119

Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284

08:45:00 00:05:08 John Johnson Lute Duet "Greensleeves"

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

08:55:00 00:07:08 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

09:05:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

09:27:00 00:05:15 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Andante

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

09:35:00 00:09:04 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 7

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

09:45:00 00:09:06 Bohuslav Martinu Variations on a Slovak Folksong

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

09:57:00 00:03:09 François Dompierre The Devil's Beauties

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:04:13 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

10:08:00 00:04:02 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Everglades

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

10:14:00 00:06:55 Ferruccio Busoni Comedy Overture Op 38

Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572922

10:23:00 00:04:35 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

10:29:00 00:03:23 Percy Grainger Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62

10:35:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

10:51:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

11:22:00 00:08:19 Pablo de Sarasate Song of the Nightingale Op 29

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

11:32:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major

Berlin Philharmonic Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of EMI 57859

11:45:00 00:08:01 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

11:54:00 00:04:06 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown

Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:11:00 00:06:06 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture

Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406

12:19:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

12:27:00 00:08:21 Mily Balakirev Oriental Fantasy "Islamey" Op 18

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

12:39:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364

13:54:00 00:05:36 Franz Schubert Polonaise in B flat major

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:03:00 00:03:52 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Star Island, early

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

14:07:00 00:03:18 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Opa-Locka, late morning

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

14:12:00 00:09:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau Gavotte et Six Doubles

David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

14:24:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

14:41:00 00:09:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 24 in F sharp major Op 78

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

14:52:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:02:00 00:10:20 Johann Stamitz Symphony in D Op 3

Donald Armstrong New Zealand Chamber Orch Naxos 553194

15:15:00 00:13:56 Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante in D major

Hanover Band Anthony Halstead Rachel Brown, flute; Utako Ikeda, flute; Graham Cracknell, violin; Peter Hanson, violin; Sebastian Comberti, cello CPO 999628

15:24:00 00:18:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:05:09 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Coconut Grove, early

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

16:07:00 00:03:34 Michael Torke Miami Grands: South Beach, midnight

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

16:13:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

16:28:00 00:06:27 John Williams Stepmom: The Days Between

Symphony Orchestra John Williams Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony 51333

16:36:00 00:02:47 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll

Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

16:41:00 00:07:44 Robert Schumann Arabeske in C Op 18

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

16:52:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

16:56:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

17:05:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

17:13:00 00:09:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 4 en sextuor

Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

17:25:00 00:09:54 Ludwig Thuille Gavotte & Finale from Sextet

Chantilly Quintet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

17:40:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944

Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

17:47:00 00:03:15 John Kander New York, New York

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

17:52:00 00:02:43 Richard Nicholson Cantate Domino

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

17:56:00 00:03:22 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 1 in D minor Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:17:21 Carl Stamitz Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Sabine Meyer, clarinet EMI 55155

18:29:00 00:03:10 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Little Haiti, mid-morning

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

18:35:00 00:03:38 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Little Havana, late

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

18:41:00 00:12:37 Alexander Glazunov Slavonic Festival Op 26

Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553538

18:55:00 00:03:35 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Freedom Tower, noon

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

18:58:00 00:02:11 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Allegro

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25 Monte Carlo Philharmonic

Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

19:20:00 00:35:35 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

19:57:00 00:02:30 Francis Poulenc Pastourelle

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:15:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor

Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146

20:19:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4793449

20:57:00 00:02:02 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Sarabande

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor

21:04:00 01:19:48 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem London Symphony Orchestra

22:28:00 00:28:00 Felix Mendelssohn Magnificat Op 69

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

23:11:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:21:00 00:09:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 18 in C minor

Maggie Cole, fortepiano VirginClas 91172

23:30:00 00:10:36 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor

Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Clio Gould, violin Telarc 80562

23:43:00 00:04:13 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon

Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

23:47:00 00:06:53 Eugenio Toussaint Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Alex Brown, piano Sony 75555

23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance Neeme Järvi

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

23:58:00 00:01:36 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 4: Canción

Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062