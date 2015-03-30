© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-30-2015

Published March 30, 2015 at 3:31 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:40:31    Felix Mendelssohn    String Symphony No. 11 in F major         
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    Claves     9002

00:44:00    00:37:30    Max Bruch    Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75    
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Kurt Masur    Salvatore Accardo, violin    Philips     438748

01:23:00    00:37:25    Albert Roussel    Bacchus et Ariane Op 43        
Stéphane Denève    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     570245

02:02:00    00:25:13    Camille Saint-Saëns    Symphony in A major         
Jean Martinon    Orchestre National de France    Brilliant     94360

02:29:00    00:54:22    Ludwig van Beethoven    Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120            
Daniel Shapiro, piano    Azica     71234

03:25:00    00:24:22    Walter Piston    Symphony No.  4        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     559162

03:51:00    00:31:11    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Dardanus: Suite        
Nicholas McGegan    Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra    Conifer     51313

03:54:00    00:02:50    Manuel de Falla    Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota            
Elina Garanca, mezzo; José María Gallardo del Rey, g    DeutGram     14777

04:23:00    00:30:15    Bohuslav Martinu    Symphony No.  5        
Claus Peter Flor    Berlin Symphony Orchestra    RCA     7805

04:55:00    00:21:06    Carl Maria von Weber    Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 32    
Bavarian Radio Symphony    Sir Colin Davis    Gerhard Oppitz, piano    RCA     68219

05:18:00    00:15:35    Franz Joseph Haydn    Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds in G major     
Cologne Chamber Orchestra    Helmut Müller-Brühl    Benoît Fromanger, flute; Ingo Nelken, flute    Naxos     506019

05:35:00    00:06:30    Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: Evocatión            
Lang Lang, piano    Sony     771901

05:51:00    00:05:00    Brian Dykstra    Curly Maple Rag            
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano    Centaur     3161

05:53:00    00:04:25    Carl Stamitz    Rondeau from Viola Concerto No. 1    
Baltimore Chamber Orchestra    Markand Thakar    Victoria Chiang, viola    Naxos     572162

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00    00:06:58    Joseph Martin Kraus    Olympie: Overture        
Petter Sundkvist    Swedish Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     553734

06:17:00    00:04:12    Charles-Marie Widor    Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34            
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano    Avie     2131

06:25:00    00:10:09    Franz Danzi    Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la mano"    
Württemberg Chamber Orch    Jörg Faerber    Sabine Meyer, clarinet    RCA     61976

06:34:00    00:05:46    Franz Joseph Haydn    Allegretto from Symphony No. 100        
Claudio Abbado    Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram     4778117

06:43:00    00:08:16    Sergei Prokofiev    Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     550968

06:51:00    00:02:21    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So            
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744

06:55:00    00:03:11    Sir Malcolm Arnold    The Padstow Lifeboat Op 94        
Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     66

07:05:00    00:03:26    Antonín Dvorák    Cypress No. 1            
Cypress String Quartet    Avie     2275

07:11:00    00:06:41    Franz von Suppé    Light Cavalry: Overture        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     10406

07:20:00    00:04:39    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Key Biscayne, dawn        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

07:25:00    00:01:49    Traditional    The British Grenadiers        
John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     120

07:30:00    00:04:57    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in G major             
Sergei Babayan, piano    ProPiano     224506

07:40:00    00:08:48    Josef Strauss    Waltz "Delirious" Op 212        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    IMG     75962

07:51:00    00:03:12    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Castor and Pollux: Gavottes        
Frans Brüggen    Orchestra of the 18th Century    Philips     426714

07:55:00    00:02:20    Stephen Goss    The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming            
Xuefei Yang, guitar    EMI     6322

07:58:00    00:01:26    William Grant Still    If You Should Go            
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

08:07:00    00:04:59    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Mojitos and Stilettos        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

08:15:00    00:07:15    Henryk Wieniawski    Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14    
London Symphony Orchestra    Lawrence Foster    Gil Shaham, violin    DeutGram     431815

08:22:00    00:02:28    Gregorian Chant    Jesu dulcis memoria            
Dominican Sisters of Mary    Decca     18696

08:30:00    00:06:51    Béla Bartók    Finale from Music for Strings,        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     443173

08:36:00    00:03:38    Edward White    71765\Puffin' Billy        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     66868

08:40:00    00:05:12    Johannes Brahms    Rhapsody in E flat major  Op 119            
Emanuel Ax, piano    Sony     69284

08:45:00    00:05:08    John Johnson    Lute Duet "Greensleeves"            
Sharon Isbin, guitar    Sony     745456

08:55:00    00:07:08    George Gershwin    Strike Up the Band: Overture        
Michael Tilson Thomas    Buffalo Philharmonic    CBS     42240

09:05:00    00:16:16    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Suite        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

09:27:00    00:05:15    Paul Schoenfield    Café Music: Andante            
Almeda Trio    Albany     1386

09:35:00    00:09:04    Carl Nielsen    Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 7        
Alan Gilbert    New York Philharmonic    DaCapo     220624

09:45:00    00:09:06    Bohuslav Martinu    Variations on a Slovak Folksong            
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale     2019

09:57:00    00:03:09    François Dompierre    The Devil's Beauties    
La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8723

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00    00:04:13    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

10:08:00    00:04:02    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Everglades        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

10:14:00    00:06:55    Ferruccio Busoni    Comedy Overture Op 38        
Francesco La Vecchia    Rome Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     572922

10:23:00    00:04:35    Alfredo Casella    Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65        
Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     53280

10:29:00    00:03:23    Percy Grainger    Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon        
Frederick Fennell    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     62

10:35:00    00:13:23    Frederick Delius    Over the Hills and Far Away        
David Lloyd-Jones    English Northern Philharmonia    Naxos     553535

10:51:00    00:28:30    Max Bruch    Symphony No. 1 in E flat major  Op 28        
Kurt Masur    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Philips     420932

11:22:00    00:08:19    Pablo de Sarasate    Song of the Nightingale Op 29            
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano    Decca     4785950

11:32:00    00:09:07    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major     
Berlin Philharmonic        Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of      EMI     57859

11:45:00    00:08:01    Richard Wagner    Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     570293

11:54:00    00:04:06    Mark O'Connor    Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown        
Marin Alsop    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    OMAC     12

 

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:11:00    00:06:06    Modest Mussorgsky    The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture        
Evgeny Svetlanov    Russian State Symphony    RCA     68406

12:19:00    00:05:53    Josef Suk    Toward a New Life Op 35        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     62592

12:27:00    00:08:21    Mily Balakirev    Oriental Fantasy "Islamey" Op 18        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Philips     470840

12:39:00    00:11:01    Benjamin Britten    Soirées musicales Op 9        
Okko Kamu    Helsingborg Symphony    Ondine     825

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00    00:50:20    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  9 in C major         
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    EMI     69364

13:54:00    00:05:36    Franz Schubert    Polonaise in B flat major     
Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Gidon Kremer    Gidon Kremer, violin    DeutGram     437535

 

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:03:00    00:03:52    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Star Island, early        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

14:07:00    00:03:18    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Opa-Locka, late morning        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

14:12:00    00:09:29    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Gavotte et Six Doubles            
David Greilsammer, piano    Sony     792969

14:24:00    00:14:45    David Diamond    Rounds for String Orchestra        
Mikhail Gurewitsch    do.gma chamber orchestra    MD+G     9121717

14:41:00    00:09:34    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 24 in F sharp major  Op 78            
Peter Takács, piano    Cambria     1175

14:52:00    00:07:31    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Scherzo: The Waves from "A Sea Symphony"    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Spano    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80588

 

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:02:00    00:10:20    Johann Stamitz    Symphony in D Op 3        
Donald Armstrong    New Zealand Chamber Orch    Naxos     553194

15:15:00    00:13:56    Johann Christian Bach    Sinfonia Concertante in D major     
Hanover Band    Anthony Halstead    Rachel Brown, flute; Utako Ikeda, flute; Graham Cracknell, violin; Peter Hanson, violin; Sebastian Comberti, cello    CPO     999628

15:24:00    00:18:17    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Bassoon Concerto in B flat major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Christoph von Dohnányi    David McGill, bassoon    Decca     443176

 

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00    00:05:09    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Coconut Grove, early        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

16:07:00    00:03:34    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: South Beach, midnight        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

16:13:00    00:10:55    Zoltán Kodály    Hungarian Rondo            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447109

16:28:00    00:06:27    John Williams    Stepmom: The Days Between    
Symphony Orchestra    John Williams    Christopher Parkening, guitar    Sony     51333

16:36:00    00:02:47    Claude Debussy    Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll        
Yoav Talmi    Quebec Symphony Orchestra    Atma     2377

16:41:00    00:07:44    Robert Schumann    Arabeske in C Op 18            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9300

16:52:00    00:02:54    Johannes Brahms    Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18            
Academy Chamber Ensemble    Chandos     9151

16:56:00    00:02:54    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100            
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano    DeutGram     449820

17:05:00    00:05:39    Léo Delibes    Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60

17:13:00    00:09:04    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Concert No.  4 en sextuor        
Christophe Rousset    Les Talens Lyriques    Decca     1845

17:25:00    00:09:54    Ludwig Thuille    Gavotte & Finale from Sextet     
Chantilly Quintet        Gianluca Luisi, piano    Naxos     570790

17:40:00    00:05:07    Leonard Bernstein    On the Town: Times Square 1944        
Arie Lipsky    CIM Orchestra    CIM     2003

17:47:00    00:03:15    John Kander    New York, New York        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     47235

17:52:00    00:02:43    Richard Nicholson    Cantate Domino        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     2013

17:56:00    00:03:22    Antonín Dvorák    Legend No.  1 in D minor  Op 59        
Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon     3533

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:17:21    Carl Stamitz    Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Iona Brown    Sabine Meyer, clarinet    EMI     55155

18:29:00    00:03:10    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Little Haiti, mid-morning        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

18:35:00    00:03:38    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Little Havana, late        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

18:41:00    00:12:37    Alexander Glazunov    Slavonic Festival Op 26        
Konstantin Krimets    Moscow Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     553538

18:55:00    00:03:35    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Freedom Tower, noon        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

18:58:00    00:02:11    George Frideric Handel    Il pastor fido: Allegro        
Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    Archiv     419219

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:16:02    Ernest Chausson    Poème Op 25    Monte Carlo Philharmonic    
Yakov Kreizberg    Julia Fischer, violin    Decca     15535

19:20:00    00:35:35    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     63151

19:57:00    00:02:30    Francis Poulenc    Pastourelle            
Paul Crossley, piano    CBS     44921

 

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:15:07    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor     
Curtis 20/21 Ensemble    Vinay Parameswaran    Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin    Cedille     146

20:19:00    00:36:09    Peter Tchaikovsky    Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23    
Vienna Symphony    Herbert von Karajan    Sviatoslav Richter, piano    DeutGram     4793449

20:57:00    00:02:02    Georg Philipp Telemann    Water Music Suite: Sarabande        
Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     413788

 

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor

21:04:00    01:19:48    Giuseppe Verdi    Requiem    London Symphony Orchestra    

22:28:00    00:28:00    Felix Mendelssohn    Magnificat Op 69            

 

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00    00:09:43    Ludwig van Beethoven    Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    TCO     821

23:11:00    00:07:00    Joachim Raff    Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176            
Academy Chamber Ensemble    Chandos     8790

23:21:00    00:09:38    Padre Antonio Soler    Sonata No. 18 in C minor             
Maggie Cole, fortepiano    VirginClas     91172

23:30:00    00:10:36    Remo Giazotto    Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor     
Royal Philharmonic    Charles Rosekrans    Clio Gould, violin    Telarc     80562

23:43:00    00:04:13    Michael Torke    Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon        
Georgi Danchev    Miami Piano Circle    Ecstatic     92251

23:47:00    00:06:53    Eugenio Toussaint    Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano    
Philharmonic Orch of Americas    Alondra de la Parra    Alex Brown, piano    Sony     75555

23:55:00    00:03:03    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Romance        Neeme Järvi    
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

23:58:00    00:01:36    Joaquin Nin-Culmell    Tonadas Volume 4: Canción            
Edmund Battersby, piano    Koch Intl     7062