Program Guide 03-30-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F major
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
00:44:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748
01:23:00 00:37:25 Albert Roussel Bacchus et Ariane Op 43
Stéphane Denève Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 570245
02:02:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major
Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360
02:29:00 00:54:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120
Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234
03:25:00 00:24:22 Walter Piston Symphony No. 4
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559162
03:51:00 00:31:11 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite
Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313
03:54:00 00:02:50 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota
Elina Garanca, mezzo; José María Gallardo del Rey, g DeutGram 14777
04:23:00 00:30:15 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 5
Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 7805
04:55:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32
Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219
05:18:00 00:15:35 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds in G major
Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Benoît Fromanger, flute; Ingo Nelken, flute Naxos 506019
05:35:00 00:06:30 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Evocatión
Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901
05:51:00 00:05:00 Brian Dykstra Curly Maple Rag
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
05:53:00 00:04:25 Carl Stamitz Rondeau from Viola Concerto No. 1
Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos 572162
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:06:58 Joseph Martin Kraus Olympie: Overture
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734
06:17:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
06:25:00 00:10:09 Franz Danzi Fantasy on Mozart's "La ci darem la mano"
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sabine Meyer, clarinet RCA 61976
06:34:00 00:05:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 100
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117
06:43:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968
06:51:00 00:02:21 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
06:55:00 00:03:11 Sir Malcolm Arnold The Padstow Lifeboat Op 94
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 66
07:05:00 00:03:26 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 1
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
07:11:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
07:20:00 00:04:39 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Key Biscayne, dawn
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
07:25:00 00:01:49 Traditional The British Grenadiers
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
07:30:00 00:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major
Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506
07:40:00 00:08:48 Josef Strauss Waltz "Delirious" Op 212
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
07:51:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
07:55:00 00:02:20 Stephen Goss The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming
Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
07:58:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
08:07:00 00:04:59 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Mojitos and Stilettos
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
08:15:00 00:07:15 Henryk Wieniawski Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14
London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
08:22:00 00:02:28 Gregorian Chant Jesu dulcis memoria
Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696
08:30:00 00:06:51 Béla Bartók Finale from Music for Strings,
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443173
08:36:00 00:03:38 Edward White 71765\Puffin' Billy
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
08:40:00 00:05:12 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119
Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284
08:45:00 00:05:08 John Johnson Lute Duet "Greensleeves"
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456
08:55:00 00:07:08 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
09:05:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
09:27:00 00:05:15 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Andante
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
09:35:00 00:09:04 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 7
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
09:45:00 00:09:06 Bohuslav Martinu Variations on a Slovak Folksong
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
09:57:00 00:03:09 François Dompierre The Devil's Beauties
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Angela Mitchell
10:03:00 00:04:13 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
10:08:00 00:04:02 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Everglades
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
10:14:00 00:06:55 Ferruccio Busoni Comedy Overture Op 38
Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572922
10:23:00 00:04:35 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280
10:29:00 00:03:23 Percy Grainger Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62
10:35:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535
10:51:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
11:22:00 00:08:19 Pablo de Sarasate Song of the Nightingale Op 29
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950
11:32:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major
Berlin Philharmonic Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of EMI 57859
11:45:00 00:08:01 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
11:54:00 00:04:06 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown
Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:11:00 00:06:06 Modest Mussorgsky The Fair at Sorochinsk: Overture
Evgeny Svetlanov Russian State Symphony RCA 68406
12:19:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592
12:27:00 00:08:21 Mily Balakirev Oriental Fantasy "Islamey" Op 18
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840
12:39:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:03:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364
13:54:00 00:05:36 Franz Schubert Polonaise in B flat major
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:03:00 00:03:52 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Star Island, early
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
14:07:00 00:03:18 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Opa-Locka, late morning
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
14:12:00 00:09:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau Gavotte et Six Doubles
David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
14:24:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
14:41:00 00:09:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 24 in F sharp major Op 78
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
14:52:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from "A Sea Symphony"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:02:00 00:10:20 Johann Stamitz Symphony in D Op 3
Donald Armstrong New Zealand Chamber Orch Naxos 553194
15:15:00 00:13:56 Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante in D major
Hanover Band Anthony Halstead Rachel Brown, flute; Utako Ikeda, flute; Graham Cracknell, violin; Peter Hanson, violin; Sebastian Comberti, cello CPO 999628
15:24:00 00:18:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat major
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:05:09 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Coconut Grove, early
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
16:07:00 00:03:34 Michael Torke Miami Grands: South Beach, midnight
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
16:13:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
16:28:00 00:06:27 John Williams Stepmom: The Days Between
Symphony Orchestra John Williams Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony 51333
16:36:00 00:02:47 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll
Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377
16:41:00 00:07:44 Robert Schumann Arabeske in C Op 18
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300
16:52:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151
16:56:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820
17:05:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
17:13:00 00:09:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 4 en sextuor
Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845
17:25:00 00:09:54 Ludwig Thuille Gavotte & Finale from Sextet
Chantilly Quintet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790
17:40:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944
Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003
17:47:00 00:03:15 John Kander New York, New York
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235
17:52:00 00:02:43 Richard Nicholson Cantate Domino
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
17:56:00 00:03:22 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 1 in D minor Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:17:21 Carl Stamitz Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat
Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Sabine Meyer, clarinet EMI 55155
18:29:00 00:03:10 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Little Haiti, mid-morning
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
18:35:00 00:03:38 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Little Havana, late
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
18:41:00 00:12:37 Alexander Glazunov Slavonic Festival Op 26
Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553538
18:55:00 00:03:35 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Freedom Tower, noon
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
18:58:00 00:02:11 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Allegro
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25 Monte Carlo Philharmonic
Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535
19:20:00 00:35:35 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151
19:57:00 00:02:30 Francis Poulenc Pastourelle
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:15:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor
Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146
20:19:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23
Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4793449
20:57:00 00:02:02 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Sarabande
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor
21:04:00 01:19:48 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem London Symphony Orchestra
22:28:00 00:28:00 Felix Mendelssohn Magnificat Op 69
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821
23:11:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
23:21:00 00:09:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 18 in C minor
Maggie Cole, fortepiano VirginClas 91172
23:30:00 00:10:36 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor
Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Clio Gould, violin Telarc 80562
23:43:00 00:04:13 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon
Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
23:47:00 00:06:53 Eugenio Toussaint Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Alex Brown, piano Sony 75555
23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance Neeme Järvi
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
23:58:00 00:01:36 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 4: Canción
Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062