© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-29-2015

Published March 29, 2015 at 6:47 PM EDT

00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker (season finale): Kurt Weill Fest in Dessau

Location: Anhaltinian Theater, Dessau

German State Philharmonic Rheinland Palatinate; Anhaltian Philharmonic Dessau

Conductors: Ernst Theis & Antony Hermus

Rainer Trost, tenor; Paul Armin Edelmann, baritone; Sara Hershkowitz, soprano; Wiard Witholt, baritone;  Peter Cismarescu, baritone; Jens Muller, baritone, Carl Rumstadt, bass; Josephine Renelt, soprano; Andromahi Raptis, soprano

 

Schubert/Reger: Im Abendrot (In the reddish glow of the evening)

 

Schubert/Reger: Nacht und Traume (Night and Dreams)

 

Pfitzner: Wanderers Nachtlied (A Wanderer's Nighttime Song)

 

Dvorak: Song to the Moon

 

R. Strauss: Nottorno, op. 44, No. 1

 

Weill: Four Walt Whitman Songs

 

Schulhoff: La Somnambule (The Somnambulent)

 

Weill: Mahagonny Songspiel
 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

02:02:00            00:18:12            Sir William Walton         The Wise Virgins: Suite

                        David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia    Naxos   555868

 

02:22:00            00:37:58            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78

            Philadelphia Orchestra   Christoph Eschenbach   Olivier Latry, organ        Ondine  1094

 

03:02:00            00:53:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  7 in D

            Prague Chamber Orchestra        Sir Charles Mackerras    Oldrich Vlcek, violin       Telarc   80161

 

03:56:00            00:03:33            Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101       

                        Orion Weiss, piano        Bridge  9355

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

Nicholas Puin: Three of the Fifths by Four — Johnathan Smith, Daniel Castro, Andrew Bracken, Stephen Fazio, guitars (CCG 09-30-12) 5:12

 

Loris Chobanian: Tango-Fantasy — Sungeun Kim & Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, pianos (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

 

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) — Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

 

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001) — Eleisha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51

 

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Marching in March I

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: “York” March – Netherlands Wind Ensemble (Philips 6599172 LP) 2:45

 

John C. Heed: “In Storm and Sunshine” – Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell (Mercury 432019 CD) 2:30

 

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk Song Suite: “Seventeen Come Sunday” - Cleveland Symphonic Winds/Frederick Fennell (Telarc 80099 CD) 3:17

 

Paul Hindemith: Military Minimax for String Quartet: “Alte Karbonaden Marsch” – Kocian Quartet (Praga 250093/94 CD) 2:14

 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique:” “Allegro molto vivace”– Philharmonia Orchestra/Guido Cantelli (EMI 69785 CD) 9:08

 

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: “March to the scaffold”– Lamoureux Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (DG 474987 CD) 4:27

 

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: “Alla Marcia”– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Anthony Collins (Beulah 5PD8 CD) 4:40

 

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le Prophete: “Coronation March”– Detroit Symphony/Paul Paray (Mercury 434332 CD) 4:15

 

Anonymous: March a la Turka – Musicians of the 6th Military Music Corps, Hamburg/Major Johannes Schade (Telefunken 43104 LP) 2:32

 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Act III Finale – Soloists; Chorus; Vienna Philharmonic/Erich Kleiber (London 417315 CD) 6:28

 

05:57:00            00:02:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Marriage of Figaro: March

                        Rinaldo Alessandrini      Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479
 

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Vox Cosmica - The daughter of Jordi Savall and Montserrat Figueras shares an enchanting vision of music by Hildegard von Bingen

 

Hildegaard von Bingen: O tu suavissima--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

 

Hildegaard von Bingen: Caritas abundat--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris

 

Hildegaard von Bingen: Ave Maria--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

 

Hildegaard von Bingen: Meditation 1--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

 

Hildegaard von Bingen: Quam mirabilis--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem                                  

 

Hildegaard von Bingen: Sequentia: Planctus David--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem   

 

Hildegaard von Bingen: Virtus Sapientie--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem    4:01 

 

Hildegaard von Bingen: Meditation 2--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

 

Anonymous: Alle Psallite Cum Luya--Benedictines of Mary - Queen of Apostles Self-Published
 

06:57:00            00:01:15            Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aubade      

            Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields     Capriccio          10569

 

MUSICA SACRA
 

07:04:00            00:07:15            Thomas Crequillon         Congratulamini mihi      

            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807555

 

07:13:00            00:07:28            William Cornysh            Woefully arrayed          

            Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807555

 

07:20:00            00:13:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Cantata "O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden"

            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Michel Corboz   Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Gulbenkian Choir    Erato    45462

 

07:36:00            00:21:36            Orlande de Lassus        Lamentations of Jeremiah         

            Paul Van Nevel  Huelgas Ensemble        Harm Mundi      2908304

 

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, Peter DuBois presents some of the most powerful music of the church year

 

08:57:00            00:01:21            Johannes Brahms          Waltz No. 15 in A flat Op 39      

                        Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano    Sony    53285

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 29, 2014 - This week’s program was recorded at The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, and given the show’s art museum venue, each young performer discusses a connection between the music they’re performing and a work of visual art in the museum’s collection. We hear an award-winning string quartet from Chicago perform the music of Bartok, and a teenager from Maryland performs an epic piece on the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng.

 

Quartet Fuoco performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

            17-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois

            16-year-old violinist Aidan Perreault from Skokie, Illinois

            18-year-old violist David Berghoff from Chicago, Illinois

            17-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois

 

18-year-old soprano Katherine Leidlein from Lake Jackson, Texas, performs “Chanson triste” by Henri Duparc (1848–1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

18-year-old guzheng player Rujia Teng from Rockville, Maryland, performs “The Eternal Sorrow of Lin’An” by Zhanhao He (b. 1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

14-year-old pianist Andrew Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-flat major, S.244/6, by Franz Liszt (1811–1886)

 

Guest composer and pianist Matthew Aucoin performs “Corona” from his Celan Fragments, with 17-year-old violinist Yuki Beppu from Lexington Massachusetts.

 

Quartet Fuoco performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor by William Walton (1902–1983)
 

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor – season finale
 

10:04:00            00:19:03            Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20           

 

10:27:00            00:22:23            Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 

 

10:55:00            00:35:00            Richard Strauss Elektra Symphonic Rhapsody   

 

Bonus: Richard Strauss: Don Quixote [excerpt]--Fritz Reiner, conductor; Gregor Piatigorsky, cello

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
 

12:07:00            00:29:34            Edvard Grieg    Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 16

            RCA Victor Symphony   Alfred Wallenstein         Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

 

12:39:00            00:08:18            Sir William Walton         Scapino Comedy Overture        

            John Wilson      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Avie      2194

 

12:50:00            00:07:51            Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10

                        José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony           Warner  65775

 

12:53:00            00:06:29            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Waltzes "Du und Du" Op 367   

            Willi Boskovsky            Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna  EMI      64108

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Emil Gilels

 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat (1874-75)

Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-Flat (1809-11)

            Emil Gilels, piano; State Symphony Orchestra of the USSR/Kurt Masur (Brilliant Classics 94291 CD)

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" (1803-04)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" (1804-05)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.26 in E-Flat Op 81a "Les Adieux" (1809-10)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.27 in B-Flat (1791)

Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic/Karl Böhm (DeutGram E4776373 CD)

 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in a K 310 (1778)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 0289 477 6373 4 GM 2 CD)

 

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau No.5 in e-Flat Op 39 (1911)

Emil Gilels, piano (Brilliant 92615 CD)

 

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Piece No.6 Op 71 "Forbi" (1901)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 449721 CD)

 

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

15:03:00            00:34:04            Alexander Glazunov       Symphony No.  1 in E Op 5      

            José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  68904

 

15:40:00            00:06:06            Sir William Walton         Coronation March "Crown Imperial"        

                        Chicago Symphony Brass         CSO Res          9011101

 

15:49:00            00:07:08            Sir William Walton         Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"     

            André Previn     Royal Philharmonic        Telarc   80125

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall
 

16:04:00            00:41:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  2 in G major  Op 44           

 

16:48:00            00:52:11            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No. 10 in E minor  Op 93     

 

17:49:00 00:10:15 Bonus: Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane     

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Lisa Wellbaum, harp   DeutGram  2121

 

DINNER CLASSICS

 

18:02:00            00:16:22            Sir William Walton         Henry V: Suite

            James Judd      Florida Philharmonic      Harm Mundi      907070

 

18:21:00            00:08:15            Peter Tchaikovsky         Eugene Onegin: Waltz

            Semyon Bychkov          Berlin Philharmonic        Philips  420237

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:02:00            00:18:12            Sir William Walton         The Wise Virgins: Suite

            David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia    Naxos   555868

 

19:22:00            00:37:58            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78

            Philadelphia Orchestra   Christoph Eschenbach   Olivier Latry, organ        Ondine  1094

 

20:02:00            00:53:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  7 in D

            Prague Chamber Orchestra        Sir Charles Mackerras    Oldrich Vlcek, violin       Telarc   80161

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

Nicholas Puin: Three of the Fifths by Four — Johnathan Smith, Daniel Castro, Andrew Bracken, Stephen Fazio, guitars (CCG 09-30-12) 5:12

 

Loris Chobanian: Tango-Fantasy — Sungeun Kim & Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, pianos (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

 

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) — Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

 

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001) — Eleisha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51

 

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Stations of the Cross - a multi-performer, multi-venue presentation of Marcel Dupré’s provocative and profound musical interpretation (his Op 29) of Paul Claudel’s vivid fourteen-poem cycle, Le Chemin de la Croix

 

Jesus is condemned to death –Stephen Tharp (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) JAV 161

 

Jesus received His Cross – Suzanne Chaisemartin (1885 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Etienne Abbey, Caen, France) Musica Opera Sacra 1006

 

Jesus falls the first time –Ben van Oosten (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen, France) Dabringhaus & Grimm 316 0953

 

Jesus meets His Mother –Mary Preston (1992 Fisk/Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) Naxos 8.554379

Simon the Cyrene helps Jesus to carry the Cross –William Teague (1959 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Shreveport, LA) Raven 800

 

A woman wipes the face of Jesus –Jacquelin Rochette (1963 Casavant/Notre-Dame-du-Cap Basilica, Cap de la Madeleine, Quebec, Canada) REM 311174

 

Jesus falls the second time – Father Francis Kline (1986 Bedient/St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Charleston, SC) Charleston 1997

 

Jesus comforts the Women of Jerusalem –Françoise Renet (1889 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sernin, Toulouse, France) Festivo 105
 

LATE PROGRAM
 

23:02:00            00:09:38            Sir William Walton         Lento from Sonata for Strings

                                    Guildhall Strings            RCA     7846

 

23:11:00            00:05:30            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27

                        Wolfgang Sawallisch     Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55592

 

23:19:00            00:03:08            Sir Richard Rodney Bennett       Barcarolle

                                    Carol Rosenberger, piano          Delos   3172

 

23:22:00            00:05:17            Sir William Walton         Two Pieces for Strings from "Henry V"  

            William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

 

23:27:00            00:06:45            Howard Shore   A "Lord of the Rings" Suite

            London Symphony Orchestra     Klauspeter Seibel          Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram         3024

 

23:36:00            00:07:19            Gabriel Fauré    Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80     

            Yakov Kreizberg            Netherlands Philharmonic           PentaTone        5186058

 

23:43:00            00:04:06            Jules Massenet Elégie Op 10

                        Eugene Ormandy          Philadelphia Orchestra   Sony    48260

 

23:47:00            00:06:04            Charles Koechlin           Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65

            Leif Segerstam  Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223504

 

23:55:00            00:03:09            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto       

            José Serebrier   Barcelona Symphony    Bis       1305

 