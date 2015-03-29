Program Guide 03-29-2015

00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker (season finale): Kurt Weill Fest in Dessau

Location: Anhaltinian Theater, Dessau

German State Philharmonic Rheinland Palatinate; Anhaltian Philharmonic Dessau

Conductors: Ernst Theis & Antony Hermus

Rainer Trost, tenor; Paul Armin Edelmann, baritone; Sara Hershkowitz, soprano; Wiard Witholt, baritone; Peter Cismarescu, baritone; Jens Muller, baritone, Carl Rumstadt, bass; Josephine Renelt, soprano; Andromahi Raptis, soprano

Schubert/Reger: Im Abendrot (In the reddish glow of the evening)

Schubert/Reger: Nacht und Traume (Night and Dreams)

Pfitzner: Wanderers Nachtlied (A Wanderer's Nighttime Song)

Dvorak: Song to the Moon

R. Strauss: Nottorno, op. 44, No. 1

Weill: Four Walt Whitman Songs

Schulhoff: La Somnambule (The Somnambulent)

Weill: Mahagonny Songspiel



CLASSICAL WEEKEND



02:02:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868

02:22:00 00:37:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Olivier Latry, organ Ondine 1094

03:02:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

03:56:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



Nicholas Puin: Three of the Fifths by Four — Johnathan Smith, Daniel Castro, Andrew Bracken, Stephen Fazio, guitars (CCG 09-30-12) 5:12

Loris Chobanian: Tango-Fantasy — Sungeun Kim & Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, pianos (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) — Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001) — Eleisha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Marching in March I

Ludwig van Beethoven: “York” March – Netherlands Wind Ensemble (Philips 6599172 LP) 2:45

John C. Heed: “In Storm and Sunshine” – Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell (Mercury 432019 CD) 2:30

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk Song Suite: “Seventeen Come Sunday” - Cleveland Symphonic Winds/Frederick Fennell (Telarc 80099 CD) 3:17

Paul Hindemith: Military Minimax for String Quartet: “Alte Karbonaden Marsch” – Kocian Quartet (Praga 250093/94 CD) 2:14

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique:” “Allegro molto vivace”– Philharmonia Orchestra/Guido Cantelli (EMI 69785 CD) 9:08

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: “March to the scaffold”– Lamoureux Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (DG 474987 CD) 4:27

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: “Alla Marcia”– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Anthony Collins (Beulah 5PD8 CD) 4:40

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le Prophete: “Coronation March”– Detroit Symphony/Paul Paray (Mercury 434332 CD) 4:15

Anonymous: March a la Turka – Musicians of the 6th Military Music Corps, Hamburg/Major Johannes Schade (Telefunken 43104 LP) 2:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Act III Finale – Soloists; Chorus; Vienna Philharmonic/Erich Kleiber (London 417315 CD) 6:28

05:57:00 00:02:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: March

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479



06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Vox Cosmica - The daughter of Jordi Savall and Montserrat Figueras shares an enchanting vision of music by Hildegard von Bingen

Hildegaard von Bingen: O tu suavissima--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

Hildegaard von Bingen: Caritas abundat--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris

Hildegaard von Bingen: Ave Maria--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

Hildegaard von Bingen: Meditation 1--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

Hildegaard von Bingen: Quam mirabilis--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

Hildegaard von Bingen: Sequentia: Planctus David--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

Hildegaard von Bingen: Virtus Sapientie--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem 4:01

Hildegaard von Bingen: Meditation 2--Arianna Savall and Hirundo Maris; Carpe Diem

Anonymous: Alle Psallite Cum Luya--Benedictines of Mary - Queen of Apostles Self-Published



06:57:00 00:01:15 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aubade

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

MUSICA SACRA



07:04:00 00:07:15 Thomas Crequillon Congratulamini mihi

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

07:13:00 00:07:28 William Cornysh Woefully arrayed

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

07:20:00 00:13:08 Felix Mendelssohn Cantata "O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden"

Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Gulbenkian Choir Erato 45462

07:36:00 00:21:36 Orlande de Lassus Lamentations of Jeremiah

Paul Van Nevel Huelgas Ensemble Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, Peter DuBois presents some of the most powerful music of the church year

08:57:00 00:01:21 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 15 in A flat Op 39

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 29, 2014 - This week’s program was recorded at The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, and given the show’s art museum venue, each young performer discusses a connection between the music they’re performing and a work of visual art in the museum’s collection. We hear an award-winning string quartet from Chicago perform the music of Bartok, and a teenager from Maryland performs an epic piece on the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng.

Quartet Fuoco performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

17-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois

16-year-old violinist Aidan Perreault from Skokie, Illinois

18-year-old violist David Berghoff from Chicago, Illinois

17-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois

18-year-old soprano Katherine Leidlein from Lake Jackson, Texas, performs “Chanson triste” by Henri Duparc (1848–1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old guzheng player Rujia Teng from Rockville, Maryland, performs “The Eternal Sorrow of Lin’An” by Zhanhao He (b. 1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Andrew Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-flat major, S.244/6, by Franz Liszt (1811–1886)

Guest composer and pianist Matthew Aucoin performs “Corona” from his Celan Fragments, with 17-year-old violinist Yuki Beppu from Lexington Massachusetts.

Quartet Fuoco performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor by William Walton (1902–1983)



PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor – season finale



10:04:00 00:19:03 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

10:27:00 00:22:23 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

10:55:00 00:35:00 Richard Strauss Elektra Symphonic Rhapsody

Bonus: Richard Strauss: Don Quixote [excerpt]--Fritz Reiner, conductor; Gregor Piatigorsky, cello

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning



12:07:00 00:29:34 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16

RCA Victor Symphony Alfred Wallenstein Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

12:39:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

12:50:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

12:53:00 00:06:29 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Waltzes "Du und Du" Op 367

Willi Boskovsky Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna EMI 64108

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Emil Gilels

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat (1874-75)

Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-Flat (1809-11)

Emil Gilels, piano; State Symphony Orchestra of the USSR/Kurt Masur (Brilliant Classics 94291 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" (1803-04)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" (1804-05)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.26 in E-Flat Op 81a "Les Adieux" (1809-10)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.27 in B-Flat (1791)

Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic/Karl Böhm (DeutGram E4776373 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in a K 310 (1778)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 0289 477 6373 4 GM 2 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau No.5 in e-Flat Op 39 (1911)

Emil Gilels, piano (Brilliant 92615 CD)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Piece No.6 Op 71 "Forbi" (1901)

Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 449721 CD)

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



15:03:00 00:34:04 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 1 in E Op 5

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

15:40:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Crown Imperial"

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

15:49:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"

André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall



16:04:00 00:41:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44

16:48:00 00:52:11 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

17:49:00 00:10:15 Bonus: Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Lisa Wellbaum, harp DeutGram 2121

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:16:22 Sir William Walton Henry V: Suite

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

18:21:00 00:08:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Waltz

Semyon Bychkov Berlin Philharmonic Philips 420237

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:02:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868

19:22:00 00:37:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Olivier Latry, organ Ondine 1094

20:02:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



Nicholas Puin: Three of the Fifths by Four — Johnathan Smith, Daniel Castro, Andrew Bracken, Stephen Fazio, guitars (CCG 09-30-12) 5:12

Loris Chobanian: Tango-Fantasy — Sungeun Kim & Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, pianos (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) — Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001) — Eleisha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Stations of the Cross - a multi-performer, multi-venue presentation of Marcel Dupré’s provocative and profound musical interpretation (his Op 29) of Paul Claudel’s vivid fourteen-poem cycle, Le Chemin de la Croix

Jesus is condemned to death –Stephen Tharp (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) JAV 161

Jesus received His Cross – Suzanne Chaisemartin (1885 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Etienne Abbey, Caen, France) Musica Opera Sacra 1006

Jesus falls the first time –Ben van Oosten (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen, France) Dabringhaus & Grimm 316 0953

Jesus meets His Mother –Mary Preston (1992 Fisk/Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) Naxos 8.554379

Simon the Cyrene helps Jesus to carry the Cross –William Teague (1959 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Shreveport, LA) Raven 800

A woman wipes the face of Jesus –Jacquelin Rochette (1963 Casavant/Notre-Dame-du-Cap Basilica, Cap de la Madeleine, Quebec, Canada) REM 311174

Jesus falls the second time – Father Francis Kline (1986 Bedient/St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Charleston, SC) Charleston 1997

Jesus comforts the Women of Jerusalem –Françoise Renet (1889 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sernin, Toulouse, France) Festivo 105



LATE PROGRAM



23:02:00 00:09:38 Sir William Walton Lento from Sonata for Strings

Guildhall Strings RCA 7846

23:11:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

23:19:00 00:03:08 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Barcarolle

Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172

23:22:00 00:05:17 Sir William Walton Two Pieces for Strings from "Henry V"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

23:27:00 00:06:45 Howard Shore A "Lord of the Rings" Suite

London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024

23:36:00 00:07:19 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058

23:43:00 00:04:06 Jules Massenet Elégie Op 10

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 48260

23:47:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:55:00 00:03:09 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305