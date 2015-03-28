Program Guide 03-28-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

00:44:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608

01:52:00 00:41:54 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in B flat

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

02:36:00 00:29:21 Peter Tchaikovsky String Quartet No. 1 in D Op 11

Ying Quartet Telarc 80685

03:07:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1

Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

03:46:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

04:24:00 00:54:05 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

05:20:00 00:25:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Isaac Stern, violin Sony 66475

05:47:00 00:38:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

06:28:00 00:08:02 Francisco Tárrega Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

06:38:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

06:50:00 00:09:50 Jean Sibelius The Oceanides Op 73

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401

07:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Ignacio Cervantes Danzas cubanas (selection)

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

Johann Sebastian Bach Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b

Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid

Fernando Colos; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso VRS 2013

Gabriela Montero Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

Remo Pignoni Como queriendo (Like Loving)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

Osmar Maderna Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50

Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

Federico Garcia Lorca Trece canciones espa¿olas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs)

Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 426602

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 29, 2014 - This week’s program was recorded at The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, and given the show’s art museum venue, each young performer discusses a connection between the music they’re performing and a work of visual art in the museum’s collection. We hear an award-winning string quartet from Chicago perform the music of Bartok, and a teenager from Maryland performs an epic piece on the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng.

Quartet Fuoco performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

17-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois

16-year-old violinist Aidan Perreault from Skokie, Illinois

18-year-old violist David Berghoff from Chicago, Illinois

17-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois

18-year-old soprano Katherine Leidlein from Lake Jackson, Texas, performs “Chanson triste” by Henri Duparc (1848–1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old guzheng player Rujia Teng from Rockville, Maryland, performs “The Eternal Sorrow of Lin’An” by Zhanhao He (b. 1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Andrew Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-flat major, S.244/6, by Franz Liszt (1811–1886)

Guest composer and pianist Matthew Aucoin performs “Corona” from his Celan Fragments, with 17-year-old violinist Yuki Beppu from Lexington Massachusetts.

Quartet Fuoco performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor by William Walton (1902–1983)



10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Marching in March I

Ludwig van Beethoven: “York” March – Netherlands Wind Ensemble (Philips 6599172 LP) 2:45

John C. Heed: “In Storm and Sunshine” – Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell (Mercury 432019 CD) 2:30

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk Song Suite: “Seventeen Come Sunday” - Cleveland Symphonic Winds/Frederick Fennell (Telarc 80099 CD) 3:17

Paul Hindemith: Military Minimax for String Quartet: “Alte Karbonaden Marsch” – Kocian Quartet (Praga 250093/94 CD) 2:14

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique:” “Allegro molto vivace”– Philharmonia Orchestra/Guido Cantelli (EMI 69785 CD) 9:08

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: “March to the scaffold”– Lamoureux Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (DG 474987 CD) 4:27

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: “Alla Marcia”– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Anthony Collins (Beulah 5PD8 CD) 4:40

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le Prophete: “Coronation March”– Detroit Symphony/Paul Paray (Mercury 434332 CD) 4:15

Anonymous: March a la Turka – Musicians of the 6th Military Music Corps, Hamburg/Major Johannes Schade (Telefunken 43104 LP) 2:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Act III Finale – Soloists; Chorus; Vienna Philharmonic/Erich Kleiber (London 417315 CD) 6:28



11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: The Talent Code – Daniel Coyle - What if someone told you that you are capable of becoming a world-class golfer, writer or musician. Would you believe them? New York Times bestselling author Daniel Coyle says, “Greatness isn’t born, it’s grown.” The author of “The Talent Code” will share the keys to unlocking the genius that lies in all of us.

J.S. Bach: Suite No. 3 for unaccompanied Cello in C BWV 1009: Bourrée

Yo-Yo Ma, cello CBS 44796

Jules Massenet Meditation from Thais

The Abbey Road Ensemble/Lawrence Foster; violinist Itzhak Perlman (EMI CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony K45a in G: I. Allegro Maestoso

Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970

Robert Schumann Traumerei

Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 419499 “Horowitz in Moscow”

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven in Vienna

12:04:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johannes Brahms & Dances from Around the World

12:17:00 00:03:43 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

12:22:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

12:35:00 00:11:51 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 45808

12:50:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff



Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor (1835)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor. Russian coloratura soprano Albina Shagimuratova makes her network role debut as the title character, who comes undone in opera's most famous mad scene. Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja stars opposite her as Lucia's beloved Edgardo, her family's enemy. Italian baritone Luca Salsi makes his network role debut as Lucia’s villainous brother, Enrico; and English bass Alastair Miles is the chaplain Raimondo. Bel canto specialist Maurizio Benini conducts.

The intermissions will include interviews with the stars, as well as the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring soprano Barbara Frittoli.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND



16:38:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of Athens"

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Budapest Symphony Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

16:52:00 00:06:23 Gaetano Donizetti The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture

Bruno Campanella Paris Opera Orchestra EMI 63128

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:01:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

17:16:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

17:35:00 00:16:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 26 in D minor

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

17:51:00 00:14:58 Gustav Mahler Rondo from Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: It’s All in the Title - Seventy-four years of title songs from musicals that really pack a punch … from “Of Thee I Sing” to “The Light in the Piazza.”

18:07:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:09:21 00:03:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma!

Hugh Jackman Oklahoma! -- 1998 Cast First Night MCPS69

18:12:01 00:03:04 George and Ira Gershwin Of Thee I Sing

Carroll O'Connor, Cloris Leachman Of Thee I Sing -- TV Cast Columbia S31763

18:15:47 00:01:54 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly

Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA LSO-1147

18:17:24 00:01:20 James Lipton-Laurence Rosenthal Sherry!

Carol Burnett, Nathan Lane Sherry! -- Studio Cast Recording Angel 72435-33757

18:18:52 00:05:44 Stephen Sondheim Company

Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:25:06 00:03:09 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Allegro

Patrick Wilson, Liz Calloway Allegro -- Studio Cast Masterworks B'way 88697-41738

18:26:30 00:04:02 Stephen Sondheim Anyone Can Whistle

Bernadette Peters Anyone Can Whistle -- Concert Version Columbia CK67224

18:34:23 00:03:09 G.MacDermot-J.Rado-G.Ragni Hair

Walker Daniels, Gerome Ragni Hair -- Original Off Broadway Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:37:10 00:01:13 Jonathan Larson Rent

Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRM2-50003

18:38:45 00:02:21 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Man of La Mancha

Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decc B'way 012159387-2

18:43:32 00:03:36 Kurt Weill-M.Anderson Lost in the Stars

Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 0881-10302-2

18:46:59 00:03:58 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:51:29 00:04:15 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret

Natasha Richardon, AlanCumming Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:55:58 00:03:02 Adam Guettel The Light in the Piazza

Kelli O'Hara The Light in the Piazza -- Original B'way Cast Nonesuch 79829-2

18:59:13 00:00:47 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna



19:05:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

19:19:00 00:38:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:06:00 00:18:49 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

20:51:00 01:03:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana Boston Symphony Orchestra

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Children’s stories with the Story Lady telling about Boss Tweed and the Six Corrupt Ward Heelers...Stanley Unwin and Steve Allen present their versions of Goldylocks...Richard Howland-Bolton has his version entitled Sesquitruise Grottylocks...Chapter 2 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...This Week in the Media



LATE PROGRAM with John Simna



23:02:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from "The Wakeful Night"

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

23:07:00 00:11:12 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

23:21:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751

23:27:00 00:08:32 Jacques Offenbach Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello

Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Jérôme Pernoo, cello Archiv 4776403

23:38:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498

23:44:00 00:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

23:56:00 00:02:32 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

23:57:00 00:01:41 Johannes Brahms Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664