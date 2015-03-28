© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-28-2015

Published March 28, 2015 at 5:03 PM EDT

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

 

00:02:00            00:40:07            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77

            Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi            Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   444811

 

00:44:00            01:06:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         419608

 

01:52:00            00:41:54            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata in B flat

            Alexander Schimpf, piano          Oehms  867

 

02:36:00            00:29:21            Peter Tchaikovsky         String Quartet No. 1 in D Op 11

            Ying Quartet      Telarc   80685

 

03:07:00            00:37:06            Bohuslav Martinu           Symphony No.  1         

            Claus Peter Flor            Berlin Symphony Orchestra        RCA     60154

 

03:46:00            00:36:25            Leopold Stokowski       Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"

            José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   570293

 

04:24:00            00:54:05            Franz Schubert  String Quintet in C

            Cypress String Quartet              Gary Hoffman, cello      Avie      2307

 

05:20:00            00:25:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  3 in G

            Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Isaac Stern, violin          Sony    66475

 

05:47:00            00:38:33            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A Op 92    

            Carlos Kleiber   Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4793449

 

06:28:00            00:08:02            Francisco Tárrega          Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"   

                        Xuefei Yang, guitar        EMI      6322

 

06:38:00            00:04:00            Sergei Prokofiev           The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118

                        Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           10481

 

06:50:00            00:09:50            Jean Sibelius    The Oceanides Op 73

                        Jukka-Pekka Saraste     Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     60401

 

 

07:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Ignacio Cervantes                   Danzas cubanas (selection)

            Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca   001593702

 

Johann Sebastian Bach               Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b

            Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations)  Jordi Savall              Alia Vox                  9890  

 

Federico Moreno Torroba             Puertas de Madrid

            Fernando Colos; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca    Jorge Ledezma Bradley     Verso                     VRS 2013 

 

Gabriela Montero                    Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata

            Gabriela Montero, piano    EMI Classics              00234    

 

Gabriela Montero                    Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios

            Gabriela Montero, piano    EMI Classics              00234    

 

Remo Pignoni                        Por el sur (By the South)

            Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons           30012   

 

Remo Pignoni                        Como queriendo (Like Loving)            

            Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons           30012   

 

Osmar Maderna                       Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)      

            Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons           30012   

 

Ludwig van Beethoven                Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50

            Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria   Carlos Miguel Prieto      Avanticlassic             10362  

 

Federico Garcia Lorca               Trece canciones espa¿olas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs)

            Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon       426602    

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 29, 2014 - This week’s program was recorded at The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, and given the show’s art museum venue, each young performer discusses a connection between the music they’re performing and a work of visual art in the museum’s collection. We hear an award-winning string quartet from Chicago perform the music of Bartok, and a teenager from Maryland performs an epic piece on the traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng.

 

Quartet Fuoco performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

            17-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois

            16-year-old violinist Aidan Perreault from Skokie, Illinois

            18-year-old violist David Berghoff from Chicago, Illinois

            17-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois

 

18-year-old soprano Katherine Leidlein from Lake Jackson, Texas, performs “Chanson triste” by Henri Duparc (1848–1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

18-year-old guzheng player Rujia Teng from Rockville, Maryland, performs “The Eternal Sorrow of Lin’An” by Zhanhao He (b. 1933), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

14-year-old pianist Andrew Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-flat major, S.244/6, by Franz Liszt (1811–1886)

 

Guest composer and pianist Matthew Aucoin performs “Corona” from his Celan Fragments, with 17-year-old violinist Yuki Beppu from Lexington Massachusetts.

 

Quartet Fuoco performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor by William Walton (1902–1983)
 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Marching in March I

 

Ludwig van Beethoven: “York” March – Netherlands Wind Ensemble (Philips 6599172 LP) 2:45

 

John C. Heed: “In Storm and Sunshine” – Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell (Mercury 432019 CD) 2:30

 

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk Song Suite: “Seventeen Come Sunday” - Cleveland Symphonic Winds/Frederick Fennell (Telarc 80099 CD) 3:17

 

Paul Hindemith: Military Minimax for String Quartet: “Alte Karbonaden Marsch” – Kocian Quartet (Praga 250093/94 CD) 2:14

 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique:” “Allegro molto vivace”– Philharmonia Orchestra/Guido Cantelli (EMI 69785 CD) 9:08

 

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: “March to the scaffold”– Lamoureux Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (DG 474987 CD) 4:27

 

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: “Alla Marcia”– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Anthony Collins (Beulah 5PD8 CD) 4:40

 

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le Prophete: “Coronation March”– Detroit Symphony/Paul Paray (Mercury 434332 CD) 4:15

 

Anonymous: March a la Turka – Musicians of the 6th Military Music Corps, Hamburg/Major Johannes Schade (Telefunken 43104 LP) 2:32

 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Act III Finale – Soloists; Chorus; Vienna Philharmonic/Erich Kleiber (London 417315 CD) 6:28
 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: The Talent Code – Daniel Coyle -  What if someone told you that you are capable of becoming a world-class golfer, writer or musician.  Would you believe them?  New York Times bestselling author Daniel Coyle says, “Greatness isn’t born, it’s grown.”  The author of “The Talent Code” will share the keys to unlocking the genius that lies in all of us. 

 

J.S. Bach: Suite No. 3 for unaccompanied Cello in C BWV 1009:  Bourrée

Yo-Yo Ma, cello CBS 44796

 

Jules Massenet Meditation from Thais

The Abbey Road Ensemble/Lawrence Foster; violinist Itzhak Perlman (EMI CD)

 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony K45a in G: I. Allegro Maestoso

Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970

 

Robert Schumann Traumerei

Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 419499 “Horowitz in Moscow”

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven in Vienna

 

12:04:00            00:06:21            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43

                                    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

 

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johannes Brahms & Dances from Around the World

 

12:17:00            00:03:43            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari     The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan

                        Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10511

 

12:22:00            00:10:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Consecration of the House Overture Op 124

                        Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         429762

 

12:35:00            00:11:51            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325    

            Zubin Mehta      Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    45808

 

12:50:00            00:07:01            Peter Tchaikovsky         Andante cantabile Op 11           

            Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference         99

 

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff
 

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor (1835)

 

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor. Russian coloratura soprano Albina Shagimuratova makes her network role debut as the title character, who comes undone in opera's most famous mad scene. Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja stars opposite her as Lucia's beloved Edgardo, her family's enemy. Italian baritone Luca Salsi makes his network role debut as Lucia’s villainous brother, Enrico; and English bass Alastair Miles is the chaplain Raimondo. Bel canto specialist Maurizio Benini conducts. 

The intermissions will include interviews with the stars, as well as the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring soprano Barbara Frittoli.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
 

16:38:00 00:13:13          Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of Athens"

            Karl Anton Rickenbacher Budapest Symphony Leslie Howard, piano  Hyperion 67401

 

16:52:00            00:06:23            Gaetano Donizetti          The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture

                        Bruno Campanella         Paris Opera Orchestra   EMI      63128

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

 

17:01:00            00:14:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat

            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

 

17:16:00            00:18:11            Ottorino Respighi          The Birds                     

            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437533

 

17:35:00            00:16:01            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 26 in D minor

                        Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Philharmonic      ViennaPhil         2009

 

17:51:00            00:14:58            Gustav Mahler   Rondo from Symphony No. 5   

            Leonard Bernstein         Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         423608

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: It’s All in the Title - Seventy-four years of title songs from musicals that really pack a punch … from “Of Thee I Sing” to “The Light in the Piazza.”

 

18:07:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm

            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

 

18:09:21            00:03:08            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Oklahoma!

            Hugh Jackman  Oklahoma! -- 1998 Cast First Night         MCPS69

 

18:12:01            00:03:04            George and Ira Gershwin            Of Thee I Sing

            Carroll O'Connor, Cloris Leachman         Of Thee I Sing -- TV Cast           Columbia          S31763

 

18:15:47            00:01:54            Jerry Herman     Hello, Dolly

            Pearl Bailey       Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast           RCA     LSO-1147

 

18:17:24            00:01:20            James Lipton-Laurence Rosenthal          Sherry!

            Carol Burnett, Nathan Lane         Sherry! -- Studio Cast Recording            Angel    72435-33757

 

18:18:52            00:05:44            Stephen Sondheim        Company         

            Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony    SK65283

 

18:25:06            00:03:09            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Allegro

            Patrick Wilson, Liz Calloway       Allegro -- Studio Cast    Masterworks B'way        88697-41738

 

18:26:30            00:04:02            Stephen Sondheim        Anyone Can Whistle

            Bernadette Peters          Anyone Can Whistle -- Concert Version   Columbia          CK67224

 

18:34:23            00:03:09            G.MacDermot-J.Rado-G.Ragni   Hair

            Walker Daniels, Gerome Ragni   Hair -- Original Off Broadway Cast          RCA     82876-56085

 

18:37:10            00:01:13            Jonathan Larson            Rent

            Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp     Rent -- Original B'way Cast         Dreamworks      DRM2-50003

 

18:38:45            00:02:21            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Man of La Mancha

            Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson   Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast            Decc B'way       012159387-2

 

18:43:32            00:03:36            Kurt Weill-M.Anderson   Lost in the Stars

            Todd Duncan    Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast   Decca B'way     0881-10302-2

 

18:46:59            00:03:58            Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner  On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

            John Cullum      On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     09026-60820

 

18:51:29            00:04:15            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cabaret

            Natasha Richardon, AlanCumming          Cabaret -- 1998 Revival  RCA     09026-63173

 

18:55:58            00:03:02            Adam Guettel    The Light in the Piazza

            Kelli O'Hara       The Light in the Piazza -- Original B'way Cast      Nonesuch         79829-2

 

18:59:13            00:00:47            George and Ira Gershwin            Sweet and Low Down

            Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy          Sony    SK60659

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
 

19:05:00            00:11:33            Richard Wagner A Faust Overture          

            George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62403

 

19:19:00            00:38:33            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A Op 92    

            Carlos Kleiber   Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4793449

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Knight Concert Hall, Miami

 

20:06:00            00:18:49            Leonard Bernstein         Chichester Psalms         Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     

 

20:51:00            01:03:05            Carl Orff           Carmina burana Boston Symphony Orchestra

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Children’s stories with the Story Lady telling about Boss Tweed and the Six Corrupt Ward Heelers...Stanley Unwin and Steve Allen present their versions of Goldylocks...Richard Howland-Bolton has his version entitled Sesquitruise Grottylocks...Chapter 2 of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy...This Week in the Media
 

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
 

23:02:00            00:05:39            Karl-Birger Blomdahl      Adagio from "The Wakeful Night"

                        Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553715

 

23:07:00            00:11:12            Gustav Mahler   Adagietto from Symphony No.  5

                        Leonard Bernstein         Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         423608

 

23:21:00            00:06:39            Emmanuel Chabrier       Prélude pastorale         

            Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         447751

 

23:27:00            00:08:32            Jacques Offenbach       Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello

            Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski            Jérôme Pernoo, cello    Archiv   4776403

 

23:38:00            00:06:36            Robert Schumann          Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

            Cleveland Quartet                      Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of            RCA     6498

 

23:44:00            00:09:59            Ludwig van Beethoven   Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135

                        Leonard Bernstein         Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         435779

 

23:56:00            00:02:32            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28

            Wolfgang Sawallisch     Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55592

 

23:57:00            00:01:41            Johannes Brahms          Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105          

                        Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano            Telarc   32664

 

 