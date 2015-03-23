Program Guide 03-23-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C K 415 (1783)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F Op 135 (1826)

Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)

Béla Bartók: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1938)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 3 in b Op 42 "Ilya Muromets" (1911)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony Op 58 (1885)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 94 "Surprise" (1791)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Karl King: March "Tiger Triumph" (1952)

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101/5 (1923)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Alessandro: Chaconne (1764)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)

Traditional: Comin' Thro' the Rye

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz after Chabrier's "España" Op 263 (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 K 385 "Haffner" (1782)

Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961)

Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)

Lionel Bart (arr Alfred Reed): Selections from "Oliver!" (1960)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem Op 9 (1947)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Paul Hindemith: Ragtime (1921)

Anderson & Roe: Ragtime alla Turca (2013)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C K 415 (1783)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer Op 34 (1925)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz "Danube Maidens" Op 427 (1888)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Béla Bartók: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1938)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 Op 43 (1931)

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (c.1780)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 1] (c.1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D K 297 "Paris" (1778)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

Eugène Gigout (arr Egil Smedvig): Grand Chorus in Dialogue (1890)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 17 "Little Russian" (1880)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1/1 (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 (1783)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Gopak (1883)

Ernst Toch: Geographical Fugue (1930)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett (1908)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 11 in c-Sharp "Minuetto" (2009)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 "Haffner" (1782)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C K 415 (1783)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G "Surprise" (1791)

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Emmanuel Ax, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503 (1786)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 in d (1873)

Bonus: Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1919)

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 K 385 "Haffner" (1782)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 (1783)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8 (1902)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 "Romantic" (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135 (1826)