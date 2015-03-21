Program Guide 03-21-2015
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:24:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2207
00:28:00 00:41:24 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53511
01:11:00 00:33:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018
01:47:00 01:14:47 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in E minor
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 447756
03:04:00 00:33:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D
Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901781
03:40:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F
Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469
04:18:00 00:36:24 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 12 in E flat Op 127
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
04:56:00 00:25:57 Ludwig Spohr Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E flat Op 57
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516
05:24:00 00:16:01 Germaine Tailleferre Concertino for Harp & Orchestra
Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Gillian Benet, harp Koch Intl 7169
05:42:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364
06:34:00 00:04:55 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 8 "Habanera" Op 26
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950
06:50:00 00:08:35 Robert Schumann Overture to Schiller's "The Bride of Messina"
Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:01:00 Astor Piazzolla Café 1930, from "Histoire du Tango"
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Nestor Marconi, bandoneon Sony 63122
07:10:03 Anatol Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 657
07:28:19 Gentil Montaña Suite Colombiana No. 2
José Antonio Escobar, guitar 573059
07:46:03 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka in a, Op. 59, No. 1
Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
07:50:05 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka in f#, Op. 59, No. 3
Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
07:53:21 Franz Liszt Liebesträum No. 3
Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 444851
08:01:00 Manuel Moreno-Buendia Suite Popular Espanola
Debra Reuter-Pivetta, flute; Sheila Browne, viola; Jacquelyn Bartlett, harp Fire Pink Trio MSR Classics 1511
08:15:28 Leo Brouwer Cuban Landscape with Rain
William Kanengiser, Scott Tennant, Andrew York, John Dearman, guitars; Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593
08:25:35 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 153
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 - From Stanford University, this week's From the Top features an all-California crew of performers including an extraordinary 12-year-old guitarist from the Bay Area performing the music of Villa-Lobos; the San Francisco Girls Chorus singing a beautiful arrangement of a song from Joni Mitchell's first album; and a funny story about a young pianist who found himself destroying his own piano by practicing too much.
Stanford Alumni Piano Trio. Performing III. Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49, by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA
Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC
Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA
David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA. Performing I. So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor. Performing "Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from Six Choruses, Op. 15, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), accompanied by Susan Soehner; and "The Pirate of Penance" by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley
Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA. Performing Prelude No. 1 in E minor, Andantino espressivo, by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)
Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA. Performing Solo Sonata in E major, Op. 27, No. 6 by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)
Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor. Performing III. Presto from Concerto in G major for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Jack Sutte, 2nd trumpet of the Cleveland Orchestra
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra: Finale
Jack Sutte, trumpet; City Music Cleveland Chamber Orchestra/Stefan Willich (Private recording) 4:57
Maurice Ravel: Vocalise (en forme de habanera)
Raymond Mase, trumpet; Diane Mase, piano (Summit 185 CD) 2:37
Adam Schoenberg: Sighting
Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano (Artist recording 53759 CD) 2:26
Christopher Buchenholz: Salient Flourishes
Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 12804 CD) 2:19
Zdenek Fibich-Scotti: My Moonlight Madonna
Frank Kaderabek, trumpet; Joseph Hala, piano (Music Vars 0014 CD) 3:01
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in E: 1st movement
Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Les Solistes Romand/Arpad Gerecz (Philips 420700 CD) 8:00
Kevin Johnson: The Seventh Trumpet Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 53759 CD) 4:12
Henri Tomasi: Concerto for trumpet & Orchestra: Nocturne
Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Philharmonia Orchestra/Esa_Pekka Salonen (Columbia 42096 CD) 4:01
Jack Sutte: Modern Lore Parts 2 & 3
Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 12804 CD) 3:00
Sergei Prokofiev: “Classical” Symphony: Finale
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/James Levine (DG439912 CD) 4:22
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Orion Weiss – A hometown favorite around the world, Orion is one of the most visible constellations throughout the world, and the name of a pianist who’s experiencing astronomical success. Orion Weiss made his Cleveland Orchestra debut at the age of 16. In March of 1999, with less than 24 hours’ notice, he replaced André Watts for a performance with the Baltimore Symphony. In the summer of 2011, Orion Weiss made his debut with the Boston Symphony at Tanglewood, substituting for Leon Fleisher. He has been recognized for his successful work as a soloist and chamber musician. So what more could a musician want or aspire to after all of that success?
Antonín Dvorak Humoresque Op 101/7 Poco lento e grazioso
Orion Weiss piano Bridge 9355
George Gershwin Concerto in F [excerpt]
Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705
Cello Sonata In g Op 19: Iii. Andante
Orion Weiss, piano Julie Albers, cello Artek 22
Ludwig Thuille: Piano Sextet in B Flat Op 6 - Gavotte
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Marya Martin, flute; Sarah Beaty, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; John Snow, oboe; Orion Weiss, piano BCMF #3
12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech
CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johannes Brahms & Hungarian Dancing
12:07:00 00:14:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A
Orchestra of St Luke's Stephen Taylor, oboe MusicMast 60207
12:26:00 00:09:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032
12:39:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
12:51:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale "Wachet auf"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff
Jules Massenet: Manon (1884)
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Massenet’s tragic romance Manon. It stars soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Vittorio Grigolo, who have made their Met role debuts as the title character and her devoted lover, the Chevalier des Grieux. Emmanuel Villaume conducts the performance, also featuring Russell Braun as Manon’s cousin, Lescaut, and Nicolas Testé as the Chevalier’s father, the Comte des Grieux.
The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:07:00 00:11:30 Modest Mussorgsky St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain Berlin Philharmonic
Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir Sony 62034
17:21:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
17:31:00 00:19:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E
Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224
17:50:00 00:06:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia
Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Sports - Baseball, basketball, football, skating, tennis and more … all in songs from musicals, of course!
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:00 00:03:00 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Heart
Company Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG
18:03:59 00:04:01 Clark Gesner T-E-A-M
Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159-851-2
18:08:29 00:02:29 David Yazbek Michael Jordan's Ball
Patrick Wilson The Full Monty -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63739
18:11:07 00:01:42 Frank Loesser Fugue for Tinhorns
Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2
18:12:49 00:02:36 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Ascotte Gavotte
Company My Fair Lady -- Original London Cast Sony SK60539
18:16:06 00:03:07 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Then You May Take Me to the Fair
John Cullum, Julie Andrews Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542
18:19:22 00:04:24 Michael Stewart Roller Derby
Dorothy Greener Shoestring Revue Painted Smiles PS-1360
18:25:03 00:01:40 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Workout
Company Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM2435-65024
18:27:07 00:02:11 Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green Stillman's Gym
Company It's Always Fair Weather -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47026
18:29:18 00:02:43 Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green Baby, You Knock Me Out
Lou Lubin, Cyd Charisse It's Always Fair Weather -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47026
18:32:14 00:01:02 Burton Lane Sunday Jumps
Fred Astaire Royal Wedding -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47028
18:33:26 00:03:20 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Pass That Football
Jordan Bentley Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014-602-2
18:36:59 00:03:30 Stephen Sondheim Pour Le Sport
Craig Lucas, Suzanne Henry Marry Me a Little -- Original Cast RCA ABL1-4159
18:40:43 00:02:32 Cy Coleman-David Zippel The Tennis Song
James Naughton, Dee Hoty City of Angels -- Original Cast Columbia CK46067
18:43:47 00:03:08 Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens What a Game!
Mark Jacoby Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167-2
18:46:50 00:01:40 Martin Charnin-Bob Brush You Do-Do-Do It Good
Sasha Charnin Incurably Romantic OC Records OC9619
18:49:12 00:02:51 Burt Bacharach-Hal David She Likes Basketball
Jerry Orbach Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast Ryko RCD10750
18:52:16 00:00:44 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:06 00:03:50 Larry Siegel-Stan Hart Filler: Football in Depth
Company The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:03:00 00:15:16 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 41 in F
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
19:21:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Danill Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet; live from Severance Hall
20:03:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35
20:54:00 01:08:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27
22:10 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Forty Great Unclaimed Melodies and songs by Jonathan and Darlene Edwards...An interview with the author of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams and Chapter 1...Mark Levy tells about the Luddites Among Us...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:12:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691
23:20:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
23:30:00 00:03:41 George Frideric Handel Aria in C minor
Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 439863
23:34:00 00:03:20 Robert Schumann Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56414
23:38:00 00:07:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1
Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449
23:45:00 00:08:48 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 44944
23:56:00 00:02:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor
Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742