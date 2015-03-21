Program Guide 03-21-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:24:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2207

00:28:00 00:41:24 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53511

01:11:00 00:33:48 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018

01:47:00 01:14:47 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in E minor

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 447756

03:04:00 00:33:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D

Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901781

03:40:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F

Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

04:18:00 00:36:24 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 12 in E flat Op 127

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

04:56:00 00:25:57 Ludwig Spohr Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E flat Op 57

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

05:24:00 00:16:01 Germaine Tailleferre Concertino for Harp & Orchestra

Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Gillian Benet, harp Koch Intl 7169

05:42:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364

06:34:00 00:04:55 Pablo de Sarasate Spanish Dance No. 8 "Habanera" Op 26

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

06:50:00 00:08:35 Robert Schumann Overture to Schiller's "The Bride of Messina"

Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Astor Piazzolla Café 1930, from "Histoire du Tango"

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Nestor Marconi, bandoneon Sony 63122

07:10:03 Anatol Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 657

07:28:19 Gentil Montaña Suite Colombiana No. 2

José Antonio Escobar, guitar 573059

07:46:03 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka in a, Op. 59, No. 1

Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

07:50:05 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka in f#, Op. 59, No. 3

Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

07:53:21 Franz Liszt Liebesträum No. 3

Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 444851

08:01:00 Manuel Moreno-Buendia Suite Popular Espanola

Debra Reuter-Pivetta, flute; Sheila Browne, viola; Jacquelyn Bartlett, harp Fire Pink Trio MSR Classics 1511

08:15:28 Leo Brouwer Cuban Landscape with Rain

William Kanengiser, Scott Tennant, Andrew York, John Dearman, guitars; Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

08:25:35 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 153

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 - From Stanford University, this week's From the Top features an all-California crew of performers including an extraordinary 12-year-old guitarist from the Bay Area performing the music of Villa-Lobos; the San Francisco Girls Chorus singing a beautiful arrangement of a song from Joni Mitchell's first album; and a funny story about a young pianist who found himself destroying his own piano by practicing too much.

Stanford Alumni Piano Trio. Performing III. Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49, by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA

Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC

Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA

David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA. Performing I. So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor. Performing "Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from Six Choruses, Op. 15, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), accompanied by Susan Soehner; and "The Pirate of Penance" by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley

Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA. Performing Prelude No. 1 in E minor, Andantino espressivo, by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA. Performing Solo Sonata in E major, Op. 27, No. 6 by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor. Performing III. Presto from Concerto in G major for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Jack Sutte, 2nd trumpet of the Cleveland Orchestra

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra: Finale

Jack Sutte, trumpet; City Music Cleveland Chamber Orchestra/Stefan Willich (Private recording) 4:57

Maurice Ravel: Vocalise (en forme de habanera)

Raymond Mase, trumpet; Diane Mase, piano (Summit 185 CD) 2:37

Adam Schoenberg: Sighting

Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano (Artist recording 53759 CD) 2:26

Christopher Buchenholz: Salient Flourishes

Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 12804 CD) 2:19

Zdenek Fibich-Scotti: My Moonlight Madonna

Frank Kaderabek, trumpet; Joseph Hala, piano (Music Vars 0014 CD) 3:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in E: 1st movement

Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Les Solistes Romand/Arpad Gerecz (Philips 420700 CD) 8:00

Kevin Johnson: The Seventh Trumpet Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 53759 CD) 4:12

Henri Tomasi: Concerto for trumpet & Orchestra: Nocturne

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Philharmonia Orchestra/Esa_Pekka Salonen (Columbia 42096 CD) 4:01

Jack Sutte: Modern Lore Parts 2 & 3

Jack Sutte, trumpet (Artist recording 12804 CD) 3:00

Sergei Prokofiev: “Classical” Symphony: Finale

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/James Levine (DG439912 CD) 4:22

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Orion Weiss – A hometown favorite around the world, Orion is one of the most visible constellations throughout the world, and the name of a pianist who’s experiencing astronomical success. Orion Weiss made his Cleveland Orchestra debut at the age of 16. In March of 1999, with less than 24 hours’ notice, he replaced André Watts for a performance with the Baltimore Symphony. In the summer of 2011, Orion Weiss made his debut with the Boston Symphony at Tanglewood, substituting for Leon Fleisher. He has been recognized for his successful work as a soloist and chamber musician. So what more could a musician want or aspire to after all of that success?

Antonín Dvorak Humoresque Op 101/7 Poco lento e grazioso

Orion Weiss piano Bridge 9355

George Gershwin Concerto in F [excerpt]

Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705

Cello Sonata In g Op 19: Iii. Andante

Orion Weiss, piano Julie Albers, cello Artek 22

Ludwig Thuille: Piano Sextet in B Flat Op 6 - Gavotte

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Marya Martin, flute; Sarah Beaty, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; John Snow, oboe; Orion Weiss, piano BCMF #3

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johannes Brahms & Hungarian Dancing

12:07:00 00:14:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A

Orchestra of St Luke's Stephen Taylor, oboe MusicMast 60207

12:26:00 00:09:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

12:39:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

12:51:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale "Wachet auf"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff

Jules Massenet: Manon (1884)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Massenet’s tragic romance Manon. It stars soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Vittorio Grigolo, who have made their Met role debuts as the title character and her devoted lover, the Chevalier des Grieux. Emmanuel Villaume conducts the performance, also featuring Russell Braun as Manon’s cousin, Lescaut, and Nicolas Testé as the Chevalier’s father, the Comte des Grieux.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:07:00 00:11:30 Modest Mussorgsky St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain Berlin Philharmonic

Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir Sony 62034

17:21:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

17:31:00 00:19:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E

Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

17:50:00 00:06:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia

Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Sports - Baseball, basketball, football, skating, tennis and more … all in songs from musicals, of course!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:00 00:03:00 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Heart

Company Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

18:03:59 00:04:01 Clark Gesner T-E-A-M

Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159-851-2

18:08:29 00:02:29 David Yazbek Michael Jordan's Ball

Patrick Wilson The Full Monty -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63739

18:11:07 00:01:42 Frank Loesser Fugue for Tinhorns

Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:12:49 00:02:36 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Ascotte Gavotte

Company My Fair Lady -- Original London Cast Sony SK60539

18:16:06 00:03:07 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Then You May Take Me to the Fair

John Cullum, Julie Andrews Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:19:22 00:04:24 Michael Stewart Roller Derby

Dorothy Greener Shoestring Revue Painted Smiles PS-1360

18:25:03 00:01:40 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Workout

Company Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM2435-65024

18:27:07 00:02:11 Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green Stillman's Gym

Company It's Always Fair Weather -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47026

18:29:18 00:02:43 Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green Baby, You Knock Me Out

Lou Lubin, Cyd Charisse It's Always Fair Weather -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47026

18:32:14 00:01:02 Burton Lane Sunday Jumps

Fred Astaire Royal Wedding -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47028

18:33:26 00:03:20 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Pass That Football

Jordan Bentley Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014-602-2

18:36:59 00:03:30 Stephen Sondheim Pour Le Sport

Craig Lucas, Suzanne Henry Marry Me a Little -- Original Cast RCA ABL1-4159

18:40:43 00:02:32 Cy Coleman-David Zippel The Tennis Song

James Naughton, Dee Hoty City of Angels -- Original Cast Columbia CK46067

18:43:47 00:03:08 Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens What a Game!

Mark Jacoby Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167-2

18:46:50 00:01:40 Martin Charnin-Bob Brush You Do-Do-Do It Good

Sasha Charnin Incurably Romantic OC Records OC9619

18:49:12 00:02:51 Burt Bacharach-Hal David She Likes Basketball

Jerry Orbach Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast Ryko RCD10750

18:52:16 00:00:44 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:50 Larry Siegel-Stan Hart Filler: Football in Depth

Company The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:15:16 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 41 in F

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

19:21:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Danill Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet; live from Severance Hall

20:03:00 00:22:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor Op 35

20:54:00 01:08:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

22:10 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Forty Great Unclaimed Melodies and songs by Jonathan and Darlene Edwards...An interview with the author of The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams and Chapter 1...Mark Levy tells about the Luddites Among Us...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:12:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

23:20:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

23:30:00 00:03:41 George Frideric Handel Aria in C minor

Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 439863

23:34:00 00:03:20 Robert Schumann Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56414

23:38:00 00:07:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1

Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

23:45:00 00:08:48 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 44944

23:56:00 00:02:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor

Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

