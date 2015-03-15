Program Guide 03-15-2015

DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: Beethoven Piano Concertos II

Mahler Chamber Orchestra/ Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; West German Radio Chorus; Benita Borbonus, soprano; Anke Lambertz, soprano; Claudia Nüsse, alto; Kwon-Shik Lee, tenor; Christian Dietz, tenor; Arndt Schumacher, bass (Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the Beethoven Hall, Bonn on September 27, 2014)

00:04:00 00:14:52 Igor Stravinsky Concerto in E flat

00:25:00 00:35:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

01:10:00 00:10:35 Arnold Schoenberg Friede auf Erden Op 13

01:35:00 00:18:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:32:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat Op 60

Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

02:37:00 00:26:19 Anton Arensky Piano Concerto in F minor Op 2

Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526

03:05:00 00:48:17 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D Op 11

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

03:54:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed

Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Connor: Truth twixt visions twined

Stephen Sims, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hatden, percussion (CCG CD 09-25-11) 9:35

Stephen Stanziano: Superiority Complex

Mary Kat Ferguson, flute; Amital Vardi, clarinet; Kathleen Shanklin, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG CD 09-25-12) 7:07

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilège

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG CD 09-25-12) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5

Kenneth Johnston, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 09-25-11) 18:22

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Laura Kepley of Cleveland Play House

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 14 “Moonlight”: Movements 2 & 3

Wilhelm Kempff, piano (DeutGram 431201) 7:50

Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune

Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 65855 CD) 5:11

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2: Finale

Artur Rubinstein, piano (BMG 60822 CD) 1:22

Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto in a

Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert Menges (EMI 67735 CD) 10:07

Di Capua: O Sole Mio

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Chiaramello (Decca 458002 CD) 3:24

John Philip Sousa: Yorktown Centennial March

Detroit Concert Band/Leonard B. Smith (Walking Frog Records 305 CD) 2:49

05:56:00 00:03:19 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Lassus: A Musical Biography, Volume IV - This time, the Odhecaton Ensemble continues their study of the composer’s life with his late years. NOTE: All of the music on this recording is from the recording Roland de Lassus—Biographie musicale Vol. IV. It features the Odhecaton Ensemble directed by Paolo Da Col and is Musique en Wallonie CD MEW 1471.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:05:23 Gioacchino Rossini

Petite Messe Solennelle: Domine Deus Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

07:11:00 00:17:20 Felix Mendelssohn Three Psalms Op 78

Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:30:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212

07:57:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He gave them hailstones

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 4 - The Fourth Sunday in Lent is often celebrated as “Laetare” Sunday, from the opening words of the Latin introit for the day. “Laetare” means “rejoice,” and music for this day provides a brief respite from Lenten introspection and reflection.

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 14, 2015 - The world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz returns to From the Top as the special guest artist of this week’s program from the San Francisco Conservatory. With the young performers on the program, Maestro Haimovitz performs a very unusual piece—a children’s musical storybook called “Angel Heart”—featuring the internationally best-selling children’s author Cornelia Funke as its narrator. And there’s still the regular lineup of outstanding young musicians, including a 14-year-old violinist performing one of Sarasate’s most spirited show pieces.

The Cambiata Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Op. 18, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

16-year-old violinist William Copeland from Palo Alto, California

16-year-old violinist Raymond So from Saratoga, California

17-year-old violist Patricia Tang from Palo Alto, California

16-year-old cellist Elena Ariza from Cupertino, California

16-year-old cellist Elena Ariza from Cupertino, California, performs the third movement, Finale (Animé), from Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, L. 135, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old pianist Elliot Wuu from Fremont, California, performs the fourth movement, Vivace, from Piano Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 14, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953) and Prelude in D major, Op. 23, No. 4, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

The 24 Strings Guitar Quartet, coached by Scott Cmiel, performs “Von der Jugend” from Das Lied von der Erde (“The Song of the Earth”) by Gustav Mahler (1860–1911), arranged by Stephen Goss

17-year-old guitarist Ashwin Krishna from Los Altos, California

14-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanabhan from Palo Alto, California

13-year-old guitarist Chase Onodera from Sacramento, California

18-year-old guitarist Alexander Stroud from Mountain View, California

Angel Heart, a music storybook, with story by Cornelia Funke, music by Luna Pearl Woolf, with Unter Beymer, a lullaby by Alexander Olshanetsky, arranged by Lewis Spratlan

I. There, do you hear it?

II. Unter Beymer

III. The East is dress in leaves…

IV. Oh the North.

V. The West is even bigger than the raven man

Cornelia Funke, narrator

Lisa Delan, soprano

Matt Haimowitz, cello

Konpeito Cello Quartet

17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California

17-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California

18-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California

16-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California

Christopher O’Riley, conductor

14-year-old violinist Kevin Zhu from Cupertino, California, performs “Zapateado” by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

10:05:00 00:09:46 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50

10:22:00 01:25:44 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:27:52 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade Suite

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

12:41:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E

Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495

12:51:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

12:59:00 00:01:10 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Maurice Ravel

Rapsodie espagnole (1907-08)

Louis Lortie, piano; Helene Mercier, piano (Chandos 8905 CD)

Sonatine (1903-05)

Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Gaspard de la nuit (1908)

Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Le tombeau de Couperin (1914-17)--

Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Menuet antique (1895)

London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 469354 CD)

La valse (1920)

London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 469354 CD)

Daphnis et Chloe (1912)

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80052 CD)

Bolero (1928)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (/Decca 417704 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:14:23 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

15:20:00 00:21:52 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In the South" Op 50

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888

15:45:00 00:09:06 Henri Dutilleux Sonatine for Flute & Piano

Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric Le Sage, piano EMI 56488

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Rosenwein, oboe – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:17:00 Paul Hindemith Kammermusik No. 1 Op 24

16:27:00 00:26:30 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D

17 :02:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

DINNER CLASSICS

18:00:00 00:17:17 Nicolas Flagello Serenata per Orchestra

David Amos Symphony Orch of New Russia Albany 143

18:19:00 00:04:55 Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from "Carmen" Op 134

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

18:24:00 00:02:29 Eduard Strauss Polka "Bahn frei" Op 45

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80098

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:53:00 00:04:19 Anthony Holborne Pavan No. 3

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach in America - though his roots are inextricably in Central German soil, transplanted his music never ceases to flourish here in the United States

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata in F BWV 540/1

Bálint Karosi (2000 Richards, Fowkes/1st Lutheran Church, Boston, MA) Dulcian 007

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in g BWV 535a

George Ritchie (1984 Fritts-Richards/St. Alphonsus Paris, Seattle, WA) Pro Gloria Musica 115

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Preludes from Clavierübung III (Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 676/677; Christ,unser Herr, zum Jordan kam, BWV 684/685)

Ben Sheen.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in A BWV 536

David Enlow (1977 Klais/St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, New York City) Pipedreams Archive (r.11/22/14).

These performances, and others below, were drawn from an all-day Manhattan Bach Marathon sponsored by WNYC/WQXR-FM and featuring students of the Juilliard School.

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Hohman): Arioso from Orchestral Suite No. 3, BWV 1068

Frederick Hohman (1927 Casavant-2001 Scantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/3/2006).

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in G BWV 541

Joan Lippincott (1998 Fritts/Lagerquist Hall, Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA) Gothic 49202

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:37 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 6 in D flat Op 63

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

23:10:00 00:09:33 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32

Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251

23:22:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat Op 11

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:29:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43

Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:38:00 00:08:47 Federico Mompou Charmes

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

23:46:00 00:06:10 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Granada Op 47

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

