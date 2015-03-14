Program Guide 03-14-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

00:24:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

01:18:00 00:20:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 2 in D

English Chamber Orchestra Spiros Argiris Renée Krimsier, flute Channel 10297

01:41:00 00:35:29 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 13 in A minor

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225

02:18:00 00:47:21 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Symphony in F sharp Op 40

Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169

03:07:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C Op 86

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Henriette Schellenberg, sopran; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Myron Myers, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

03:57:00 00:44:22 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 1 in E

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9357

04:43:00 00:44:16 Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor Op 30

Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

05:29:00 00:50:35 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 15 in A Op 141

Kurt Sanderling Cleveland Orchestra Erato 45815

06:15:00 00:12:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 32 in G minor

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

06:29:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

06:52:00 00:07:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude, Fugue and Allegro in D, BWV 998

Ernesto Tamayo, guitar La Bella 500012

07:14:57 Isaac Albéniz Estudio impromptu

Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973

07:19:49 Isaac Albéniz Champagne, vals de salon

Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973

07:27:11 Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae

Kontras Quartet Recorded Live at WDAV

07:40:23 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e, G.451

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips 438769

08:00:50 Federico Mompou Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

08:20:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata in B-Flat K 378

Eduardo Martinez Caballer, oboe; Riccardo Cecchetti, piano Verso 2021

08:42:45 Ernesto Cordero Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra

Guillermo Figueroa, violin; I Solisti di Zagreb Naxos 572707

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 14, 2015 - The world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz returns to From the Top as the special guest artist of this week’s program from the San Francisco Conservatory. With the young performers on the program, Maestro Haimovitz performs a very unusual piece—a children’s musical storybook called “Angel Heart”—featuring the internationally best-selling children’s author Cornelia Funke as its narrator. And there’s still the regular lineup of outstanding young musicians, including a 14-year-old violinist performing one of Sarasate’s most spirited show pieces.

The Cambiata Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Op. 18, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

16-year-old violinist William Copeland from Palo Alto, California

16-year-old violinist Raymond So from Saratoga, California

17-year-old violist Patricia Tang from Palo Alto, California

16-year-old cellist Elena Ariza from Cupertino, California

16-year-old cellist Elena Ariza from Cupertino, California, performs the third movement, Finale (Animé), from Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, L. 135, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old pianist Elliot Wuu from Fremont, California, performs the fourth movement, Vivace, from Piano Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 14, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953) and Prelude in D major, Op. 23, No. 4, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

The 24 Strings Guitar Quartet, coached by Scott Cmiel, performs “Von der Jugend” from Das Lied von der Erde (“The Song of the Earth”) by Gustav Mahler (1860–1911), arranged by Stephen Goss

17-year-old guitarist Ashwin Krishna from Los Altos, California

14-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanabhan from Palo Alto, California

13-year-old guitarist Chase Onodera from Sacramento, California

18-year-old guitarist Alexander Stroud from Mountain View, California

Angel Heart, a music storybook, with story by Cornelia Funke, music by Luna Pearl Woolf, with Unter Beymer, a lullaby by Alexander Olshanetsky, arranged by Lewis Spratlan

I. There, do you hear it?

II. Unter Beymer

III. The East is dress in leaves…

IV. Oh the North.

V. The West is even bigger than the raven man

Cornelia Funke, narrator

Lisa Delan, soprano

Matt Haimowitz, cello

Konpeito Cello Quartet

17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California

17-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California

18-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California

16-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California

Christopher O’Riley, conductor

14-year-old violinist Kevin Zhu from Cupertino, California, performs “Zapateado” by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Laura Kepley of Cleveland Play House

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 14 “Moonlight”: Movements 2 & 3

Wilhelm Kempff, piano (DeutGram 431201) 7:50

Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune

Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 65855 CD) 5:11

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2: Finale

Artur Rubinstein, piano (BMG 60822 CD) 1:22

Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto in a

Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert Menges (EMI 67735 CD) 10:07

Di Capua: O Sole Mio

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Chiaramello (Decca 458002 CD) 3:24

John Philip Sousa: Yorktown Centennial March

Detroit Concert Band/Leonard B. Smith (Walking Frog Records 305 CD) 2:49

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Becoming a Singer – It's not easy to make the leap into the professional world of opera. It takes time for the voice to develop and careful training of the instrument. Mary Schiller, head of the CIM voice department will tell us about her technique to develop young voices for the role they will play on stages around the world.

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Previn's Violin Concerto

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Brahms Hungarian Dances

12:09:00 00:02:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 1 in G minor

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

12:16:00 00:13:40 Georg Philipp Telemann Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins in F

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Reinhard Goebel, violin; Manfred Kraemer, violin; Florian Deuter, violin Archiv 427619

12:34:00 00:19:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

12:55:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA with Mary Jo Heath & Ira Siff

Gioacchino Rossini: La donna del lago (1819)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with the live network premiere of La Donna del Lago, Rossini's opera about romantic and political upheaval in 16th-century Scotland. The virtuoso cast is led by mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role of Elena, the "Lady of the Lake," and tenor Juan Diego Flórez as King James V, who falls in love with her. Mezzo-soprano Daniela Barcellona sings the role of Elena’s beloved Malcolm, and tenor John Osborn is the King's sworn enemy, the highland chief Rodrigo, to whom Elena is betrothed. The acclaimed young bel canto maestro Michele Mariotti conducts.

The single intermission will include backstage interviews with the stars led by HD host, soprano Patricia Racette.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:30:00 00:05:45 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

16:36:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

16:48:00 00:13:47 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Recorder & Flute in E minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, flute Koch Intl 7576

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Courageous Women

Ruth Crawford Seeger: String Quartet (1931)

Jupiter String Quartet (Nelson Lee, Meg Freivogel, violins; Liz Freivogel, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello)

Alan Louis Smith: Vignettes - Covered Wagon Woman (2007)

Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano; Warren Jones, piano; Ani Kavafian, violin; Priscilla Lee, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2000 on Stage - The best of the year including Elton John and Tim Rice, Andrew Lippa, Stephen Sondheim, and Bock and Harnick.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:47 Elton John Prologue from "Aida"

Orchestra Aida -- Original B'way Cast Disney 860671

18:01:39 00:04:00 Elton John-Tim Rice A Step Too Far

Arthur Fiedler Music from Guys and Dolls RCA LM-2486

18:06:22 00:04:13 Stephen Sondheim Saturday Night

Company Saturday Night -- Original Cast Nonesuch 7559-79609

18:10:30 00:04:16 Stephen Sondheim Class

Company Saturday Night -- Original Cast Nonesuch 7559-79609

18:15:47 00:02:54 Andrew Lippa What Is It About Her?

Julia Murney, Brian d'Arcy James The Wild Party -- Original Cast RCA 63695

18:18:35 00:03:28 Michael John LaChiusa Wild Party

Mandy Patinkin, Toni Collette The Wild Party -- Original B'way Cast Decca 012-159-003-2

18:23:00 00:02:53 Michael John LaChiusa Tell Me

Audra McDonald, Anthony Crivello Marie Christine -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63593

18:26:40 00:01:02 Johnny Mercer G.I. Jive

Laura Benanti Swing! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89122

18:27:32 00:04:21 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night

Ann Hampton-Calloway Swing! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89122

18:32:29 00:02:09 Cole Porter I've Come to Wive It Wealthily in Padua

Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival DRG DRG12988

18:34:29 00:03:27 Cole Porter I Hate Men

Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival DRG DRG12988

18:38:42 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick How the Money Changes Hands

Debbie Gravitte, David Ogden Stiers Tenderloin -- 2000 Encores Cast DRG DRG94770

18:43:10 00:03:40 Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner We Must Have a Ball

Victor Acquah A White House Cantata Deutsche Grammophon 289-463-448-2

18:46:51 00:04:01 Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner Take Care of This House

June Anderson A White House Cantata Deutsche Grammaphon 289-463-448-2

18:51:17 00:01:43 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:58 Cole Porter Filler: Where Is the Life That Late I Led?

Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival DRG DRG12988

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:20:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 2 in D

English Chamber Orchestra Spiros Argiris Renée Krimsier, flute Channel 10297

19:26:00 00:30:08 Édouard Lalo Symphony in G minor

Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; live from Severance Hall

20:03:00 00:23:00 Luca Francesconi Cobalt, Scarlet - Two Colors of Dawn

20:36:00 00:19:51 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A

21:17:00 00:38:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of Dave and the Duck...Critics get reviewed and Mark Levy salutes PI Day...This Week in the Media.

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:11:00 00:09:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

23:22:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:30:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43

Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:40:00 00:06:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062

23:46:00 00:07:42 Gabriel Fauré Elégie in C minor Op 24

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Peter Dixon, cello Chandos 9416

23:56:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139