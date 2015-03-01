Program Guide 03-01-2015

00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker

Palestrina: Kyrie from Missa Te deum laudamus (Lord God We Praise Thee)

Arvo Pärt: Most Holy Mother of God

Josquin Desprez: Inviolata, integra et casta es, Maria (Undefiled, unblemished and pure are you, Mary)

Sting: Fields of Gold, Fragile

Adrian Willaert: Cantai, or piango –Tengan dunque ver me (I Sang, Now I Weep – Let Them Keep toward Me)

Martin Smolka: Alma Redemtoris Mater (Loving Mother of the Redeemer; world premiere)

Chick Corea: Crystal Silence

Brahms: Darthulas Grabgesang (Darthula’s Grave Song) Op 42/3

Singer Pur (Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn, in St. Evergislus’ Church, Bornheim on September 21, 2014)

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel (The Angel), Stehe still! (Stand Still!, )Im Treibhaus (In the Greenhouse), Schmerzen (Pains), Träume (Dreams)

Mahler: Five Lieder after texts by Friedrich Rückert: Blicke mir nicht in die Lieder! (Look Not Into My Songs!), Ich atmet’ einen linden Duft (I Breathed a Gentle Fragrance), Um Mitternacht (At Midnight), Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (I Am Lost to the World), Liebst du um Schönheit (If You Love for Beauty)

Brahms: Von ewiger Liebe (Of Eternal Love)

Mozart: Unglückliche Liebe (Unhappy Love)

Mahler: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (St. Anthony's Sermon to the Fishes)

Waltraud Meier, soprano; Joseph Breinl, piano (Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn, in the Bonn Opera House on September 27, 2014)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

02:40:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

03:14:00 00:41:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

03:56:00 00:02:57 Arcangelo Corelli Gigue from Violin Sonata in A Op 5

Andrew Manze, violin; David Watkin, cello Harm Mundi 907261

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Miniatures for Cello and Orchestra (1996)

Regina Mushabac, cello; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 16:02

Loris Chobanian: Capriccio for Violin and Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Julian Ross, violin; Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 14:22

Loris Chobanian: Kaddish for a Young Artist

Keith Brautigam, baritone; Baldwin-Wallace Singers and Chamber Orchestra/Mel Unger, cond. (private CD) 10:55

Loris Chobanian: Concertino for Piano and Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Carla McElhaney, piano; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Loris Chobanian, cond. (private CD) 11:45

04:56:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Black Artists

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: “Hymn to the Sun”

Mattiwilda Dobbs, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Alceo Galliera (Angel 35095 LP) 4:45

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet: Danza

Imani Wind Quintet (Koch 7599 CD) 4:15

George Frideric Handel: Samson: “Let the bright seraphim”

Kathleen Battle, soprano; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/John Nelson (Sony 46672 CD) 5:29

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures of a Perambulator: The Hurdy-Gurdy

National Symphony Orchestra of the Ukraine/John McLaughlin Williams (Naxos 559287 CD) 3:43

Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Toreador Song”

Simon Estes; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 2:50

Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Habanera”

Jessye Norman, soprano; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 5:36

Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10 No 1(“Edward”)

Awadagin Pratt, piano (EMI 55025 CD) 4:15

Giuseppe Verdi: La Forza del Destino: “Pace, pace, mio Dio”

Leontyne Price, soprano; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/James Levine (RCA 4609 LP) 5:27

Gioacchino Rossini: Il Turco in Italia “Tu second ail mio disegno”

Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Kansas City Symphony/Constantine Orbelian (Delos 3455 CD) 6:20

05:56:00 00:03:14 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 8 in G flat Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More Medieval Discs – including two from the recently-created Obsculta label from the monks of Stift-Heiligenkreuz in Austria

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Voces8 Decca 22601

07:11:00 00:18:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 71 "Gott ist mein König" Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Choir; Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass Erato 98536

07:31:00 00:22:17 Alessandro Scarlatti Dixit Dominus

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Nancy Argenta, soprano; Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; English Concert Choir Archiv 423386

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - Choral and organ music helps set the tone of introspection that is one of the hallmarks of the Lenten season. Peter shares pieces from a variety of musical and textual sources that help us on the journey

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 - From North Carolina, this week's show features the return appearance of a From the Top alumnus who went on to win a top prize at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition this year. He's the first American to become a medalist in over sixteen years. We'll also meet a teenage bassoonist with a beautifully poetic story about the wilderness of New England and how it has moved his heart and shaped his music.

Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA. Performing "Chant de Linos" by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY. Performing Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC, Piano 4-Hands. Performing III. Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft from Sonata for Piano, Four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH. Performing II. Allegro from the Sonata in F minor by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA. Performing Etude No. 13, "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)

Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, Piano 4-Hands. Performing "The Sacrificial Dance" from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky

10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Sunhae Im, soprano; Lucas Meachem, baritone; Don Marinelli, host; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Betsy Burleigh, director

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie and Laudamus te from the Mass in c K 427 (1783)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum from "Solemn Vespers of the Confessor" K 339 (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Alleluia from "Exsultate, jubilate" K 165 (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet "Ave verum corpus" K 618 (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Dies Irae, Confutatis & Lacrimosa from Requiem K 626 (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture, Champagne Aria "Finch' han dal vino", Serenade "Deh vieni alla finestra", Giovinette che fatte all' amore & Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture, Non più andrai, Porgi, amor & Hai gia vinta...Vedro mentr’io sospiro (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture, Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen, O Isis und Osiris, Papagena, Papagena! & Final Chorus (1791)

Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria "Madamina, il catalogo è questo" (1787)--Mariss Jansons, conductor; Thomas Quasthoff, bass-baritone

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

12:24:00 00:06:18 George Frideric Handel Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim

Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Crispian Steele-Perkins, tr; The Sixteen Collins 70382

12:33:00 00:17:25 Frédéric Chopin Variations on "Là ci darem la mano" Op 2

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 60771

12:53:00 00:05:41 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 10 in A flat Op 32

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Frédéric Chopin

Polonaise No.1 in A Op 40 (1838)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 6152 CD)

Introduction and Polonaise brilliant in C Op 3 (1829)

Leonard Rose, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano (Sony 89846 CD)

Nocturne No.2 in D-Flat Op 27 (1836)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 63049 CD)

Nocturne No.2 in F-Sharp Op 15 (1830-32)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 63049 CD)

Scherzo No.2 in b-Flat Op 31 (1837)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61396 CD)

Waltz No.1 in E-Flat Op 18 "Grande Valse Brilliante" (1831)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 59422 CD)

Etude No.4 in c-Sharp Op 10 (1829-32)

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 5139622 CD)

Etude No.12 in c Op 10 "Revolutionary" (1829-32)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 478 0350 CD)

14:53:00 00:03:12 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 8 in A flat Op 64

Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:13:05 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: Suite

Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

15:19:00 00:22:03 Leo Brouwer Guitar Concerto No. 3 "Elegiaco"

RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra Leo Brouwer Julian Bream, guitar RCA 7718

15:44:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 4 in E major Op 54

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

15:54:00 00:04:04 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Tito Muñoz, conductor; Franklin Cohen, clarinet – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:08:22 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

16:17:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind

16:58:00 00:53:05 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

17:57:00 00:02:06 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Presto

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:19:20 Alexander Glazunov Chopiniana Suite Op 46

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

18:24:00 00:04:54 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

19:40:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

20:14:00 00:41:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:57:00 00:01:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Gavotte

Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

21:57:00 00:02:28 Claude Debussy Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Dupré and Rachmaninoff - virtuosic music by two of the towering legends of the early 20th century keyboard, explored by Jeremy Filsell

Sergei Rachmaninoff (trans. Filsell): Etude Tableau in D Op 39/9.

Marcel Dupré: Preludes & Fugues Op. 36 (No. 2 in A-flat; No. 3 in C)

Jeremy Filsell (2005 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/21/12)

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Conte): Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 1

Jeremy Filsell, piano; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/28/14)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:26 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major Op 62

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870

23:09:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:21:00 00:05:32 Duke Ellington Day Dream

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

23:26:00 00:04:22 Leo Brouwer Una día de noviembre

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:30:00 00:06:21 Eric Whitacre i thank you God for this most amazing

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 559677

23:39:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

23:44:00 00:09:12 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

23:55:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249