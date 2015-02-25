Program Guide 02-25-2015
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105
Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
00:40:00 00:25:34 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals
Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Hugh Downs, narrator; Leo Litwin, piano; Samuel Lipman, piano RCA 300350
01:08:00 00:43:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
01:53:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C major Jesús López-Cobos
Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515
02:36:00 00:33:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 15338
03:11:00 00:39:29 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
03:52:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58
Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522
04:27:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60
BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115
04:54:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from "The Fairy's Kiss"
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
05:20:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet
Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094
05:37:00 00:06:30 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in G major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 423094
05:50:00 00:06:00 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
05:59:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:04:51 Randall Thompson Largo from Symphony No. 2
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
06:15:00 00:03:46 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
06:20:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne
Les Délices Délices 2013
06:27:00 00:03:15 Traditional Shaker Song "Peace"
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
06:30:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
06:40:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
06:51:00 00:03:10 William Kroll Banjo and Fiddle
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
06:58:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March "Powhatan's Daughter"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
07:05:00 00:03:35 Leonard Bernstein Spring Will Come Again
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445
07:10:00 00:09:20 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D minor Op 3
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354
07:25:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"
Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084
07:30:00 00:04:46 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
07:40:00 00:06:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548
07:47:00 00:04:03 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206
07:50:00 00:01:23 Leo Arnaud Olympiad
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
07:55:00 00:02:16 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631
07:58:00 00:00:54 George Gershwin Prelude "Rubato"
Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202
08:07:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for
Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 8
08:15:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879
08:28:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96
Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80610
08:33:00 00:07:57 Alessandro Scarlatti Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 in E minor
I Musici William Bennett, flute; Hans Elhorst, oboe Philips 400017
08:44:00 00:07:39 Viktor Ullmann Variations & Fugue on an Hebraic Folk
Jeanne Golan, piano Steinway 30014
08:51:00 00:03:39 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46
Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449
08:59:00 00:03:30 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Main title
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:08:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
09:27:00 00:01:57 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Norwegian Wood
Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218
09:55:00 00:03:29 Domenico Zipoli Battaglia Imperiale
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957
09:58:00 00:02:08 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56
Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:32 Leroy Anderson The Waltzing Cat
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
10:06:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
10:13:00 00:06:12 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Paraphrase on "Largo al factotum"
Sol Gabetta, cello; Mihaela Ursuleasa, piano RCA 735962
10:20:00 00:03:42 Antonio Salieri Cublai Overture
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
10:26:00 00:12:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 9 in C major
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66529
10:39:00 00:05:12 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Symphony
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 49240
10:45:00 00:03:22 Benjamin Britten Bourrée from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
10:50:00 00:29:22 William Grant Still Symphony No. 2 in G minor
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9226
11:22:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
11:30:00 00:08:30 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor Op 1
I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802
11:42:00 00:08:32 Anton Arensky Fantasia on Russian Folksongs Op 48
Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526
11:53:00 00:03:22 Benjamin Britten Bourrée from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
11:57:00 00:01:57 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Norwegian Wood
Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:06:57 Camille Saint-Saëns La princesse jaune: Overture Op 30
José Serebrier BBC Concert Orchestra BBC 63
12:20:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:29:00 00:07:59 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
12:39:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"
Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804
12:48:00 00:09:25 Mikhail Glinka Waltz Fantasy
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:45:38 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
13:48:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture
Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Barcarolle in G minor Op 65
Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523
14:03:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle
BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765
14:10:00 00:16:39 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
14:46:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat major
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES
15:01:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
15:18:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra
Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 439896
15:47:00 00:08:52 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Joshua Smith, flute DeutGram 435766
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:22 Johannes Brahms Finale from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 99
Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Rudolf Serkin, piano DeutGram 4793449
16:06:00 00:02:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Balletto
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
16:12:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247
16:29:00 00:05:51 Max Steiner Now, Voyager: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270
16:37:00 00:02:42 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Square Dance
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
16:42:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149
16:52:00 00:03:05 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 752307
16:56:00 00:03:10 Pietro Castrucci Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso Op 3
Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201
17:05:00 00:05:02 Scott Joplin The Entertainer
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
17:13:00 00:10:42 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
17:26:00 00:08:11 Giovanni Gabrieli In ecclesiis
Vittorio Negri Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS 42645
17:40:00 00:04:13 Joaquín Turina Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574
17:46:00 00:03:38 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Passo mezzo
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
17:52:00 00:02:52 Sir Edward Elgar Ave Maria Op 2
Harry Christophers The Sixteen; Huw Williams, organ Decca 10836
17:57:00 00:02:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Hornpipe from Suite in A minor
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:21:42 Joaquín Turina Sinfónia sevillana Op 23
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574
18:34:00 00:03:52 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
18:41:00 00:01:52 Ottorino Respighi The Fair
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396
18:45:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515
18:56:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:55 Ottorino Respighi Brazilian Impressions
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356
19:23:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769
19:58:00 00:01:15 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aubade
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS:
Highlights from two concerts in the series, Music from the Western Reserve:
Verve Chamber Players, recorded November 2, 2014 - Yu Jin, viola; Jung-Min Amy Lee, violin; Donna Lee, piano; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Keith Robinson, cello
Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in D, Op.20/4
Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in Eb, Op.44
Three Trumpets and Organ: The Baroque Celebrated, recorded February 8, 2015 -
Michael Miller, Jack Sutte & Lyle Steelman, trumpets; David Kienzle, organ; Josh Ryan, timpani
Girolamo Fantini: Ottava ricercata detta La Guidoni
Kevin Cobb
Girolamo Fantini: Quinta ricercata detta la Lenzoni
Lyle Steelman
Girolamo Fantini: Settima ricercata detta la Martellini
Jack Sutte
Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Duet #1 (1676) from Sonatae tam aris quam aulis servientes
Claudio Monteverdi: Trio Fanfare from Orfeo (1607)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Duet #2
Johann Ernst Altenburg: Presto-Imitatio continua (1795)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Allegro from Concerto in D (c.1720)
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni: Grave from Concerto “San Marco” (1712) (arr. of Sonata da camera Op 6/11)
Johann Melchoir Molter: Allegro from Concerto No. 1 (1750)
Girolamo Fantini: Sonata di Risposta detta la Salviati (1638)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Sleepers awake, a voice astounds us) from Cantata No. 140
Johann Sebastian Bach: Arioso from Cantata No. 156
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g minor (BWV 578, “Little”)
Johann Sebastian Bach: My Spirit be Joyful from Cantata No. 146
Johann Ernst Altenburg: Polonaise (1795)
Anonymous (1791): Processional Fanfares of the Regiment of the Gens d’Armes
Marc- Antoine Charpentier: Prelude to Te Deum (1688)
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
recordings by contralto Marian Anderson
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462
23:10:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282
23:22:00 00:04:22 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Dove
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
23:26:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781
23:30:00 00:06:20 Jules Mouquet Pan and the Birds from "La Flûte de Pan"
Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529
23:38:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:43:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
23:55:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp major Op 15
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421