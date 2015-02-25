Program Guide 02-25-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

00:40:00 00:25:34 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals

Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Hugh Downs, narrator; Leo Litwin, piano; Samuel Lipman, piano RCA 300350

01:08:00 00:43:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

01:53:00 00:41:18 Paul Dukas Symphony in C major Jesús López-Cobos

Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

02:36:00 00:33:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 15338

03:11:00 00:39:29 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

03:52:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58

Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

04:27:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60

BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115

04:54:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from "The Fairy's Kiss"

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

05:20:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet

Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

05:37:00 00:06:30 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in G major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 423094

05:50:00 00:06:00 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

05:59:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:04:51 Randall Thompson Largo from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

06:15:00 00:03:46 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

06:20:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne

Les Délices Délices 2013

06:27:00 00:03:15 Traditional Shaker Song "Peace"

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

06:30:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

06:40:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

06:51:00 00:03:10 William Kroll Banjo and Fiddle

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

06:58:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March "Powhatan's Daughter"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:05:00 00:03:35 Leonard Bernstein Spring Will Come Again

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445

07:10:00 00:09:20 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D minor Op 3

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

07:25:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

07:30:00 00:04:46 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

07:40:00 00:06:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

07:47:00 00:04:03 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

07:50:00 00:01:23 Leo Arnaud Olympiad

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

07:55:00 00:02:16 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

07:58:00 00:00:54 George Gershwin Prelude "Rubato"

Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202

08:07:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for

Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 8

08:15:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

08:28:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96

Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80610

08:33:00 00:07:57 Alessandro Scarlatti Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 in E minor

I Musici William Bennett, flute; Hans Elhorst, oboe Philips 400017

08:44:00 00:07:39 Viktor Ullmann Variations & Fugue on an Hebraic Folk

Jeanne Golan, piano Steinway 30014

08:51:00 00:03:39 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46

Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

08:59:00 00:03:30 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Main title

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:08:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

09:27:00 00:01:57 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Norwegian Wood

Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218

09:55:00 00:03:29 Domenico Zipoli Battaglia Imperiale

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

09:58:00 00:02:08 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56

Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:32 Leroy Anderson The Waltzing Cat

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

10:06:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

10:13:00 00:06:12 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Paraphrase on "Largo al factotum"

Sol Gabetta, cello; Mihaela Ursuleasa, piano RCA 735962

10:20:00 00:03:42 Antonio Salieri Cublai Overture

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

10:26:00 00:12:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 9 in C major

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66529

10:39:00 00:05:12 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Symphony

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 49240

10:45:00 00:03:22 Benjamin Britten Bourrée from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

10:50:00 00:29:22 William Grant Still Symphony No. 2 in G minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9226

11:22:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

11:30:00 00:08:30 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor Op 1

I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802

11:42:00 00:08:32 Anton Arensky Fantasia on Russian Folksongs Op 48

Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526

11:53:00 00:03:22 Benjamin Britten Bourrée from "A Simple Symphony" Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

11:57:00 00:01:57 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Norwegian Wood

Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:11:00 00:06:57 Camille Saint-Saëns La princesse jaune: Overture Op 30

José Serebrier BBC Concert Orchestra BBC 63

12:20:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:29:00 00:07:59 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

12:39:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on "The Carnival of Venice"

Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

12:48:00 00:09:25 Mikhail Glinka Waltz Fantasy

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:45:38 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

13:48:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture

Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Barcarolle in G minor Op 65

Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523

14:03:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765

14:10:00 00:16:39 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

14:46:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat major

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES

15:01:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

15:18:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra

Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 439896

15:47:00 00:08:52 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Joshua Smith, flute DeutGram 435766

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:22 Johannes Brahms Finale from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 99

Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Rudolf Serkin, piano DeutGram 4793449

16:06:00 00:02:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Balletto

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

16:12:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247

16:29:00 00:05:51 Max Steiner Now, Voyager: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

16:37:00 00:02:42 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Square Dance

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

16:42:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

16:52:00 00:03:05 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Philippe Entremont, piano Sony 752307

16:56:00 00:03:10 Pietro Castrucci Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso Op 3

Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201

17:05:00 00:05:02 Scott Joplin The Entertainer

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

17:13:00 00:10:42 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

17:26:00 00:08:11 Giovanni Gabrieli In ecclesiis

Vittorio Negri Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS 42645

17:40:00 00:04:13 Joaquín Turina Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

17:46:00 00:03:38 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Passo mezzo

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

17:52:00 00:02:52 Sir Edward Elgar Ave Maria Op 2

Harry Christophers The Sixteen; Huw Williams, organ Decca 10836

17:57:00 00:02:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Hornpipe from Suite in A minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:21:42 Joaquín Turina Sinfónia sevillana Op 23

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

18:34:00 00:03:52 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

18:41:00 00:01:52 Ottorino Respighi The Fair

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

18:45:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

18:56:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:55 Ottorino Respighi Brazilian Impressions

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

19:23:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

19:58:00 00:01:15 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aubade

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS:

Highlights from two concerts in the series, Music from the Western Reserve:

Verve Chamber Players, recorded November 2, 2014 - Yu Jin, viola; Jung-Min Amy Lee, violin; Donna Lee, piano; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Keith Robinson, cello

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in D, Op.20/4

Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in Eb, Op.44

Three Trumpets and Organ: The Baroque Celebrated, recorded February 8, 2015 -

Michael Miller, Jack Sutte & Lyle Steelman, trumpets; David Kienzle, organ; Josh Ryan, timpani

Girolamo Fantini: Ottava ricercata detta La Guidoni

Kevin Cobb

Girolamo Fantini: Quinta ricercata detta la Lenzoni

Lyle Steelman

Girolamo Fantini: Settima ricercata detta la Martellini

Jack Sutte

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Duet #1 (1676) from Sonatae tam aris quam aulis servientes

Claudio Monteverdi: Trio Fanfare from Orfeo (1607)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Duet #2

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Presto-Imitatio continua (1795)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Allegro from Concerto in D (c.1720)

Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni: Grave from Concerto “San Marco” (1712) (arr. of Sonata da camera Op 6/11)

Johann Melchoir Molter: Allegro from Concerto No. 1 (1750)

Girolamo Fantini: Sonata di Risposta detta la Salviati (1638)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Sleepers awake, a voice astounds us) from Cantata No. 140

Johann Sebastian Bach: Arioso from Cantata No. 156

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g minor (BWV 578, “Little”)

Johann Sebastian Bach: My Spirit be Joyful from Cantata No. 146

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Polonaise (1795)

Anonymous (1791): Processional Fanfares of the Regiment of the Gens d’Armes

Marc- Antoine Charpentier: Prelude to Te Deum (1688)

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:

recordings by contralto Marian Anderson

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

23:10:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:22:00 00:04:22 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Dove

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

23:26:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

23:30:00 00:06:20 Jules Mouquet Pan and the Birds from "La Flûte de Pan"

Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529

23:38:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:43:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:55:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp major Op 15

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421