Program Guide 02-22-2015
00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: Yannick! Mahler!
Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Isabelle Faust, violin; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello; Kristian Bezuidenhout, piano
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in a "Tragic" (1905)
Ludwig van Beethoven: First movement from Triple Concerto in C Op 56 (1804)
(recorded in Beethoven Hall, Bonn)
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:18:28 Duke Ellington Black, Brown & Beige Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
02:22:00 00:29:20 Florence Price Symphony No. 3 in C minor
Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518
02:55:00 00:04:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Habanera
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
03:00 BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPECIAL: The Price of Admission: A Musical Biography of Florence Beatrice Price - Terrance McKnight, former Morehouse professor of music, brings to light the music and legacy of one of America’s pioneering but nearly forgotten composers and takes a biographical look at Price’s symphonic music, songs, and works for piano and organ. Included is archival interview tape of composer Margaret Bonds talking about her friendship with Price and Marian Anderson’s performances of Price’s music recorded during “The Bell Telephone Hour,” a popular musical showcase in the 1940-'60s. (repeats tonight at 8:00)
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001)
George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 12:22
H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II, nos. 6–11
Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 28:07
Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)
London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559768) 12:10
04:57:00 00:01:30 Percy Grainger Train Music
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger on Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 4:55
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Aria “Parto parto”
Teresa Berganza, mezzo-soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 6:21
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Act II Finale
BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 3:53
George Frideric Handel: Serse: Aria “Un ceeno leggiadretto”
Sandrine Piau, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 40708 CD) 4:00
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Duet “Ah perdona al primo effeto”
Lucia Popp, soprano; Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 3:08
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Aria: “Fuor del mar”
George Shirley, tenor; BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 8-39758 LP) 6:11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito: Act I Finale (Quintet with chorus)
Lucia Popp & Maria Casula, sopranos; Teresa Berganza & Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-sopranos; Togomir Franc, tenor; Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus/István Kertész (London 1387 LP) 6:30
05:55:00 00:03:42 Percy Grainger In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More Renaissance Discs - two superb new recordings celebrating the Renaissance masters at the Polish court
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:05:05 Thomas Tomkins Celebrate Jehovam
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
07:11:00 00:10:41 Thomas Tallis Videte miraculum
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199
07:23:00 00:09:01 Thomas Tallis Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 2908304
07:33:00 00:25:56 Giovanni Palestrina Missa "Viri Galilaei"
Philippe Herreweghe La Chapelle Royale; Ensemble Organum Harm Mundi 2908304
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent I - The First Sunday in Lent marks the beginning of the season of reflection and preparation for Holy Week and Easter. We’ll listen to powerful music to begin the six-week journey
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 7, 2015 - From our home in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s episode features an 11-year-old who is not only a precocious violinist, but who also happens to be a budding meteorologist—his long-term forecasts on YouTube are impressively accurate. A young cellist performs the gorgeous Andante movement from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and we’ll meet a pianist who, at the age of 14, has recorded all of the Opus 25 Chopin piano études.
11-year-old violinist Henry Ayanna from Somerville, Massachusetts, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Merit School of Music Honors Brass Trio, coached by Tim Riordan, performs Two Pastiches for Brass Trio by Walter Hartley (b. 1927)
18-year-old trumpeter Ricardo Zapata (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois
18-year-old french horn player David Sweeney from Lindenhurst, Illinois
17-year-old trombonist Adriel Garcia from Chicago, Illinois
15-year-old double bassist Christopher Laven from Wayland, Massachusetts, performs Chanson Triste by Serge Koussevitzky (1874–1951), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
14-year-old pianist Anna Larsen from Needham, Massachusetts, performs Etude No. 6 in G-sharp minor, “Thirds,” and Etude No. 12 in C minor, “Ocean,” Op. 25, by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)
Anna Larsen also performs the sixth movement, “54 Months and Counting,” from her own composition Reflections
16-year-old cellist Andrew Byun (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Boston, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Andante, from Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)
Andrew Byun also performs the third movement, Danza Finale, from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)
10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Robert Levin, piano; William Caballero, horn
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G K 525 "Eine kleine Nachtmusik" (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (1785)
[Encore: Improvisation in the style of Mozart --Robert Levin, piano]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 in D K 412 (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 "Jupiter" (1788)
Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Menuetto from Symphony No. 29
Pinchas Zuckerman, conductor
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310
12:33:00 00:08:22 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46
BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290
12:44:00 00:03:26 John Philip Sousa March "George Washington Bicentennial"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
12:49:00 00:03:58 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: George Washington
Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749
12:54:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March "The Washington Post"
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
12:56:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Arnold Schoenberg
Three Piano Pieces Op 11 (1909)
Maurizio Pollini, piano (DeutGram 423249 CD)
Six Little Piano Pieces Op 19 (1911)
Maurizio Pollini, piano (DeutGram 423249 CD)
Suite for Piano Op 25 (1921-23)--
Maurizio Pollini, piano (DeutGram 423249 CD)
Piano Piece Op 33b (1931)
Maurizio Pollini, piano (DeutGram 423249 CD)
Selections from Pierrot Lunaire Op 21 (1912)
Ensemble InterContemporain/Pierre Boulez (Sony 48466 CD)
Piano Concerto Op 42 (1942)
Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DeutGram 468033 CD)
String Quartet No.1 Op 7 (1904-05)-
Kolisch Quartet (Archipon ARC-103-04 CD)
Verklärte Nacht Op. 4 "Adagio" (1899)
Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 4577212 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:02:00 00:26:12 Niels Gade Symphony No. 2 in E Op 10
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
15:31:00 00:18:09 Duke Ellington Three Black Kings
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
15:52:00 00:02:08 William Grant Still Suite for Violin: Gamin
Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Malin Hartelius, soprano; Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Vienna Friends of Music Chorus – recorded live in Vienna at the Musikverein
16:04:00 00:15:15 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54
16:25:00 01:05:32 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45
17:43:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:14:46 Niels Gade Concert Overture "Echoes of Ossian" Op 1
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
18:18:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture "In the Highlands" Op 7
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Miami Magic - finalists from the 2014 Miami International Organ Competition and other soloists perform in concert
Olivier Messiaen: Die parmi nous from La Nativité
Christopher Keenan (3rd Prize)
Marcel Dupré: The World Awaiting the Savior from Symphonie Passion.
Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio „Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend“ BWV 655.
Louis Vierne: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 59
Thomas Gaynor (2nd Prize)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 2 in c BWV 526.
Dame Ethyl Smyth: Chorale-prelude & Fugue on “O Traurigkeit, o Herzeleid.”
Maurice Duruflé: Toccata from Suite Op. 5
Alcee Chriss III (1st Prize and Audience Prize)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3
23:07:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888
23:19:00 00:04:04 Fritz Kreisler Berceuse Romantique Op 9
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
23:23:00 00:10:36 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor
Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Clio Gould, violin Telarc 80562
23:36:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
23:43:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet
Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455
23:55:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075