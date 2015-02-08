Program Guide 02-08-2015
DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Tugan Sokhiev, conductor; Jean-Frederic Neuburger, piano
Locations: Philharmonie, Berlin Beethoven Hall, Bonn
00:04:00 00:12:42 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in D minor Op 134
00:18:00 00:12:00 Aribert Reimann Seven Fragments in Memory of Robert Schumann
00:33:00 00:14:49 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92
00:49:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy Etude No. 8 pour les Agréments
00:53:00 00:21:57 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite [excerpts]
01:15:00 00:40:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G Op 55
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:22:37 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov'
Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123
02:26:00 00:30:36 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite Op 126
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
02:58:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: Shattered Glass (2007)
Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 13:33
Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996)
Daniel Silver, clarinet; CIM New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss,\ (CRI 821) 11:10
Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002)
Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559 250) 27:07
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Composers & Artists with February Birthdays I
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for violin and piano no.9 “Kreutzer” – Finale Presto
Fritz Kreisler, violin; Franz Rupp, piano (Biddulph 80203 CD) 8:18
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance
Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 111114 CD) 8:44
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Five selections from Suite No.1
New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logermann (Arabesque 6531 CD) 7:12
Luigi Boccherini: Quintet No. 2 for Guitar and Strings “La ritirata di Madrid” – Movements 3 & 4
Alexander Schneider & Felix Galimir, violins; Michael tree, viola; David Soyer, cello; Alirio Diaz, guitar (Vanguard 71447 LP) 9:55
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Tactus - All of the programs once again this month feature recordings that are part of the expanded Naxos Distribution family. The superb Italian label gives us three 16th century Italian composers (and two different world premieres!)
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Lobet den Herrn"
Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716
07:12:00 00:18:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.106 "Actus tragicus"
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Nancy Argenta, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 429782
07:33:00 00:24:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140 "Wachet auf"
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ruth Holton, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 431809
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and More Hymns - This week, we’ll continue our periodic exploration of the riches of hymnody, old and new, of praise and devotion
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 - From Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka brought to life by a wonderfully musical 11-year-old pianist. We'll also enjoy some unaccompanied Bach performed by a very thoughtful teenager from the Boston area … and a teenage string quartet shares moving stories about the healing power of music in their own lives.
14-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, performs the fifth movement, Bourée and the sixth movement, Bourée, from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).
18-year-old violinist Gregorio Lopes from Bloomington, Indiana, performs Mélodie, Op. 42, No. 3, by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
Quartet Noce from Walnut Hill School of the Arts performs the first movement, Adagio – Con moto, from String Quartet No. 1, “Kreutzer Sonata,” by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).
18-year-old violinist Joy Kuo from Lincoln, Massachusetts/Taiwan
17-year-old violinist Rose Moerschel from Milton, Massachusetts
17-year-old violist Sloane Wesloh from Stillwater, Minnesota
18-year-old cellist Drake Driscoll from Holly Springs, North Carolina
15-year-old harpist Deanna Cirielli from Winchester, Massachusetts, performs Impromptu, Op. 86, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924).
11-year-old pianist Maxim Lando from Great Neck, New York, performs “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka (1804–1857), arranged by Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev (1837–1910).
14-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, performs the fifth movement, Vito, from Spanish Dances, Op. 54, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Juraj Valcuha, conductor; Stefan Jackiw, violin
10:04:00 00:23:30 Claude Debussy La mer
10:27:00 00:01:03 George Gershwin Bonus: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin, piano
10:28:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse
10:41:00 00:05:05 Encore: Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo
10:46:00 00:28:33 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64
11:20:00 00:13:00 Christopher Rouse Supplica (world premiere)
11:42:00 00:11:00 Christopher Rouse: Bonus: Rapture (2000) [excerpt]
Mariss Jansons, conductor
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:07:00 00:06:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Sinfonia Concertante
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Avie 2317
12:21:00 00:10:07 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
12:45:00 00:04:41 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Polka
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus Decca 444867
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music - Antonin Dvorak
Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau (1874)
(Excelsior Recordings 4802)
Antonin Dvorak: Stabat Mater Op 58/B (1876-77)
Westminster Choir; New Jersey Symphony Orchestra/Zdenek Macal (Delos 3161 CD)
8 Slavonic Dances Op 72/B (1886-87)
Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 7857482 CD)
Symphony No.9 in e Op 95/B (1893)
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 6393 CD)
Harry Burleigh & William Arms Fisher: Goin' Home (1922)
Paul Robeson, vocal; Alan Boothe, piano (Vanguard Records 72020 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite
Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052
15:22:00 00:09:36 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3
Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
15:44:00 00:05:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1
Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Jonathan Farwell, narrator; Women of The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Archival program in honor of Lorin Maazel, recorded 2/03/1981, at a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of Severance Hall on February 3, 1931
16:10:00 00:12:48 Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Alexander Goedicke) Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor
16:40:00 00:18:00 Charles Martin Loeffler Evocation
17:10:00 00:47:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F
Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060
18:17:00 00:12:23 John Williams Three Pieces from "Schindler's List"
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO, live from Severance Hall – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone
19:04:00 00:07:59 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan
19:17:00 00:24:23 Claude Debussy La mer
20:03:00 00:37:30 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48
20:42:00 00:16:05 Bonus : Maurice Ravel Boléro
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Getting Near - the music and insights of a prominent American composer of organ and church music, Gerald Near
Gerald Near: Toccata --Mary Preston (1992 Fisk/Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/1997)
Gerald Near: A Triptych of Fugues (1966) –Aaron David Miller, organist.
Gerald Near: Three Anthems (To Thee, o Lord, have I lifted up my soul; They that wait upon the Lord; Sing Alleluia) –House of Hope Motet Choir/Matthew Culloton, director; Aaron David Miller (1979 C. B. Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/29/12)
Gerald Near: Carillon on a Ukrainian Bell Carol –Larry Visser (1996 Austin-Allen/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) LaGrave 2013
Gerald Near: Sonata No. 1 for Organ –Jeremy Filsell (Skinner & Aeolian-Skinner/Washington National Cathedral, District of Columbia) Raven 942
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
23:06:00 00:14:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in B minor
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080
23:22:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
23:37:00 00:05:52 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564
23:42:00 00:09:57 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11
London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449
23:54:00 00:03:33 George Frideric Handel Almira: Sarabande
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852