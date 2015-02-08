Program Guide 02-08-2015

DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL with Rick Fulker: Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Tugan Sokhiev, conductor; Jean-Frederic Neuburger, piano

Locations: Philharmonie, Berlin Beethoven Hall, Bonn

00:04:00 00:12:42 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in D minor Op 134

00:18:00 00:12:00 Aribert Reimann Seven Fragments in Memory of Robert Schumann

00:33:00 00:14:49 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92

00:49:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy Etude No. 8 pour les Agréments

00:53:00 00:21:57 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite [excerpts]

01:15:00 00:40:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G Op 55

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:22:37 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov'

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

02:26:00 00:30:36 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite Op 126

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

02:58:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Shattered Glass (2007)

Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 13:33

Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996)

Daniel Silver, clarinet; CIM New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss,\ (CRI 821) 11:10

Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002)

Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559 250) 27:07

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Composers & Artists with February Birthdays I

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for violin and piano no.9 “Kreutzer” – Finale Presto

Fritz Kreisler, violin; Franz Rupp, piano (Biddulph 80203 CD) 8:18

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance

Ignaz Friedman, piano (Naxos 111114 CD) 8:44

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Five selections from Suite No.1

New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logermann (Arabesque 6531 CD) 7:12

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet No. 2 for Guitar and Strings “La ritirata di Madrid” – Movements 3 & 4

Alexander Schneider & Felix Galimir, violins; Michael tree, viola; David Soyer, cello; Alirio Diaz, guitar (Vanguard 71447 LP) 9:55

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Tactus - All of the programs once again this month feature recordings that are part of the expanded Naxos Distribution family. The superb Italian label gives us three 16th century Italian composers (and two different world premieres!)

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet "Lobet den Herrn"

Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

07:12:00 00:18:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.106 "Actus tragicus"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Nancy Argenta, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 429782

07:33:00 00:24:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140 "Wachet auf"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ruth Holton, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 431809

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and More Hymns - This week, we’ll continue our periodic exploration of the riches of hymnody, old and new, of praise and devotion

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 - From Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka brought to life by a wonderfully musical 11-year-old pianist. We'll also enjoy some unaccompanied Bach performed by a very thoughtful teenager from the Boston area … and a teenage string quartet shares moving stories about the healing power of music in their own lives.

14-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, performs the fifth movement, Bourée and the sixth movement, Bourée, from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).

18-year-old violinist Gregorio Lopes from Bloomington, Indiana, performs Mélodie, Op. 42, No. 3, by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Quartet Noce from Walnut Hill School of the Arts performs the first movement, Adagio – Con moto, from String Quartet No. 1, “Kreutzer Sonata,” by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).

18-year-old violinist Joy Kuo from Lincoln, Massachusetts/Taiwan

17-year-old violinist Rose Moerschel from Milton, Massachusetts

17-year-old violist Sloane Wesloh from Stillwater, Minnesota

18-year-old cellist Drake Driscoll from Holly Springs, North Carolina

15-year-old harpist Deanna Cirielli from Winchester, Massachusetts, performs Impromptu, Op. 86, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924).

11-year-old pianist Maxim Lando from Great Neck, New York, performs “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka (1804–1857), arranged by Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev (1837–1910).

14-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, performs the fifth movement, Vito, from Spanish Dances, Op. 54, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Juraj Valcuha, conductor; Stefan Jackiw, violin

10:04:00 00:23:30 Claude Debussy La mer

10:27:00 00:01:03 George Gershwin Bonus: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm

George Gershwin, piano

10:28:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse

10:41:00 00:05:05 Encore: Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo

10:46:00 00:28:33 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

11:20:00 00:13:00 Christopher Rouse Supplica (world premiere)

11:42:00 00:11:00 Christopher Rouse: Bonus: Rapture (2000) [excerpt]

Mariss Jansons, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:07:00 00:06:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Sinfonia Concertante

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Avie 2317

12:21:00 00:10:07 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

12:45:00 00:04:41 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Polka

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus Decca 444867

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music - Antonin Dvorak

Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau (1874)

(Excelsior Recordings 4802)

Antonin Dvorak: Stabat Mater Op 58/B (1876-77)

Westminster Choir; New Jersey Symphony Orchestra/Zdenek Macal (Delos 3161 CD)

8 Slavonic Dances Op 72/B (1886-87)

Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 7857482 CD)

Symphony No.9 in e Op 95/B (1893)

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 6393 CD)

Harry Burleigh & William Arms Fisher: Goin' Home (1922)

Paul Robeson, vocal; Alan Boothe, piano (Vanguard Records 72020 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

15:22:00 00:09:36 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3

Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

15:44:00 00:05:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1

Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Jonathan Farwell, narrator; Women of The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Archival program in honor of Lorin Maazel, recorded 2/03/1981, at a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of Severance Hall on February 3, 1931

16:10:00 00:12:48 Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Alexander Goedicke) Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor

16:40:00 00:18:00 Charles Martin Loeffler Evocation

17:10:00 00:47:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F

Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

18:17:00 00:12:23 John Williams Three Pieces from "Schindler's List"

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO, live from Severance Hall – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone

19:04:00 00:07:59 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

19:17:00 00:24:23 Claude Debussy La mer

20:03:00 00:37:30 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48

20:42:00 00:16:05 Bonus : Maurice Ravel Boléro

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Shattered Glass (2007)

Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 13:33

Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996)

Daniel Silver, clarinet; CIM New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss (CRI 821) 11:10

Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002)

Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 559 250) 27:07

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Getting Near - the music and insights of a prominent American composer of organ and church music, Gerald Near

Gerald Near: Toccata --Mary Preston (1992 Fisk/Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/1997)

Gerald Near: A Triptych of Fugues (1966) –Aaron David Miller, organist.

Gerald Near: Three Anthems (To Thee, o Lord, have I lifted up my soul; They that wait upon the Lord; Sing Alleluia) –House of Hope Motet Choir/Matthew Culloton, director; Aaron David Miller (1979 C. B. Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/29/12)

Gerald Near: Carillon on a Ukrainian Bell Carol –Larry Visser (1996 Austin-Allen/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) LaGrave 2013

Gerald Near: Sonata No. 1 for Organ –Jeremy Filsell (Skinner & Aeolian-Skinner/Washington National Cathedral, District of Columbia) Raven 942

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:25 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Menuetto

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

23:06:00 00:14:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in B minor

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

23:22:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

23:37:00 00:05:52 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564

23:42:00 00:09:57 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11

London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:54:00 00:03:33 George Frideric Handel Almira: Sarabande

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852