Program Guide 01-31-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

00:37:00 00:54:05 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

01:33:00 00:24:03 Philip Glass Concerto for Harpsichord & Chamber Orchestra

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

01:59:00 00:40:20 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in A

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10401

02:41:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

03:39:00 00:49:51 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

04:31:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat Op 16

Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

05:00:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364

05:52:00 00:15:03 Hugo Wolf Scherzo & Finale

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris Erato 45416

06:09:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C Op 19

John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

06:36:00 00:05:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat Op 27

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

06:51:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:30 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Selections

Paco de Lucia, Flamenco guitar Philips 836-032-2

07:08:28 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e Op 64

Andres Cardenes, violin; Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Artek 0039

07:39:47 Carlos Guastavino Sonata for Clarinet & Piano

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music Arizona Friends of Chamber Music 00-1

07:56:34 Isaac Albéniz Oriental from Cantos de España Op 232

Manuel Barrueco, Franco Platino, guitars Tonar 90801

08:00:50 Manuel de Falla The Three Cornered Hat: Selections

Paco de Lucia, Flamenco guitar Philips 836-032-2

08:12:19 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella, music from the ballet

Martha Argerich, Mikhail Pletnev, pianos Deutsche Grammophon 310902

08:33:38 Claude Debussy String Quartet in g Op 10

Casals Quartet Harmonia Mundi 987057

08:57:20 Enrique Granados Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes)

David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 13, 2014 - From Montclair, New Jersey, this week’s From the Top features the world-renowned Shanghai String Quartet making a special guest appearance. Two lucky teenage performers get the privilege of joining the quartet in a thrilling performance of the music of Johannes Brahms. We’ll also listen to the music a young cellist has chosen to populate his playlists on Spotify—playlists cleverly designed to persuade his high school friends to become fans of classical music.

13-year-old flutist Audrey Emata from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Carmen Fantasie by François Borne (1840–1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson, currently studying in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, perform “Drupadi” for piano four-hands by Ananda Sukarlan (b. 1968).

16-year-old cellist Chase Park from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, performs Impromptu in G-flat major, D. 899, No. 3, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), transcribed for cello and piano by Heifetz/Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violist Jasper Snow from Houston, Texas, and now studying at Juilliard, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Two Pieces for Viola and Piano by Frank Bridge (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Shanghai Quartet, with 18-year-old violist Jasper Snow and 16-year-old cellist Chase Park, perform the fourth movement, Poco allegro, from String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old pianist Janice Carissa and 18-year-old pianist Ryan Ferguson perform Toccata in Funk for Piano Four Hands, arranged by Bradley Eustace.

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memento Mori II with Don Rosenberg

George Frideric Handel: Julius Caesar: Opening scene – Norman Treigle, bass; New York City Opera Chorus and Orchestra/Julius Rudel (RCA6182 CD) 8:45

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: “Se quell guerrier io fossi!...Celeste Aida” Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (London 830402 CD) 5:03

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet - Beverly Sills, soprano; Patricia Kern, mezzo-soprano; Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Adolfo Dallapozza, tenor; Piero Cappuccilli, baritone; Justino Diaz, bass-baritone; Ambrosian Opera Chorus; London Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Schippers (DG Westminster 471250 CD) 3:55

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Olim Lacus Colueram (the roasted swan) - New Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (Angel 36333 LP)

Manuel de Falla: El Amor Brujo: Ritual Fire Dance – Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra/ Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (Live YouTube PD) 4:25

Peter Sculthorpe: String Quartet No.8 Movements 1 & 2 – Kronos Quartet (Nonesuch 79111 LP) 5:43

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “E strano! Ah, forse e lui... Follie! Sempre libera.” Licia Albanese, soprano; Jan Peerce, tenor, NBC Symphony Orchestra/Toscanini (1946 dress rehearsal) (Music & Arts 4271 CD) 7:00

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Karen Cargill – As a child she went from singing Beatles tunes, to playing the tuba and then connecting to opera through recordings made by Maria Callas. The daughter of a plumber and a bank employee, Karen Cargill became the first professional musician in the family. Her talent was recognized in 2002 when she won the Kathleen Ferrier award, the most prestigious singing award in Britain. The Scottish mezzo soprano’s voice has been described as “sumptuous”, “eloquent” and, “expressive at every level.” Mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill shares her journey to success and her highly acclaimed music with you on Offbeat.

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Maslanka for winds

12:03:00 00:06:59 Anton Reicha Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100

Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Schubert and Marches not Written for Bands and Parades

12:16:00 00:03:51 Robert Schumann Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

12:22:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture

Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873

12:36:00 00:08:14 Philip Glass Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

12:46:00 00:10:11 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 4

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann (1881)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann, starring Italian tenor Vittorio Grigolo, who is singing his first Met performances of the title role. Baritone Thomas Hampson adds a new role to his extensive repertory as the Four Villains who interfere with Hoffmann’s courtship of four women: the mechanical doll Olympia, sung by soprano Erin Morley; the frail singer Antonia and the self-absorbed diva Stella, both portrayed by soprano Hibla Gerzmava; and the Venetian courtesan Giulietta, sung by mezzo-soprano Christine Rice. Mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey reprises the role of Hoffmann's muse, who disguises herself as his friend Nicklausse. French-Canadian conductor Yves Abel leads the performance.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, led by HD Host Deborah Voigt and the Toll-Brothers Metropolitan Opera Quiz.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:48:00 00:10:50 Jacques Offenbach Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Ligeti

17:05:00 00:04:00 György Ligeti Etude No. 4 "Fanfares"

17:11:00 00:03:00 György Ligeti Etude No. 1 "Disorder"

17:16:00 00:04:12 György Ligeti Etude No. 6 "Autumn in Warsaw"

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

17:24:00 00:12:00 György Ligeti Trio "Hommage à Brahms"

Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Mark Steinberg, violin; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

17:41:00 00:15:00 György Ligeti Hamburg Concerto

William Purvis horn solo; Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2001 on Stage - The best of the year including such astonishing musicals as “The Producers” and “Urinetown.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:00 00:00:54 Mel Brooks Overture from "The Producers"

Orchestra The Producers -- Film Soundtrack Sony 82876-74691

18:01:54 00:03:36 Mel Brooks We Can Do It

Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

18:06:15 00:05:20 Mel Brooks Springtime for Hitler

Gary Beach The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

18:12:11 00:02:29 ABBA I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do

Company Mama Mia! -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 314-543-115-2

18:14:40 00:02:59 ABBA I Have a Dream

Company Mama Mia! -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 314-543-115-2

18:18:10 00:04:49 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Alone in the Universe

Kevin Chamberlin Suessical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 314-543-115-2

18:24:12 00:01:52 David Yazbek You Rule My World

Annie Golden, Emly Skinner The Full Monty RCA 09026-63739

18:26:01 00:03:52 David Yazbek Let It Go

Company The Full Monty RCA 09026-63739

18:30:25 00:03:15 Greg Kotis-Mark Hollman Too Much Exposition

Jeff McCarthy, Spencer Kayden Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63821

18:33:40 00:01:40 Greg Kotis-Mark Hollman Urinetown

Company Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63821

18:35:50 00:04:33 William Finn When the Earth Stopped Turning

Carolee Carmello Infinite Joy -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63766

18:40:41 00:03:51 Ed Kleban Better

Lonny Price A Class Act -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63757

18:45:02 00:04:22 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer I Had Myself a True Love

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook Sings Mostly Sondheim DRG DRG91464

18:49:24 00:02:23 Hugh Martin The Trolley Song

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook Sings Mostly Sondheim DRG DRG91464

18:52:04 00:00:56 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:48 Greg Kotis-Mark Hollman Filler: Don't Be the Bunny

John Cullum Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63821

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:06 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 3 in C

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

19:23:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:34:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

20:43:00 00:51:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

21:37:00 00:21:44 Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D "Haffner"

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some classic bits by the late columnist Erma Bombeck from her album The Family that Plays Together Gets on Each Other’s Nerves, interspersed with fine songs by Red Ingle and the Natural Seven...Amy and the Pay Okay Shoe Store...This Week in the Media and Jan C. Snow asks How Old am I?

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

23:11:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677

23:19:00 00:12:22 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat

Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

23:31:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

23:38:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet

Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:54:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Morgengrüss

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

23:55:00 00:03:07 Alexander Scriabin Etude in F sharp Op 42

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287