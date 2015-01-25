Program Guide 01-25-2015

11:50 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL: Borodin in Bonn - Borodin Quartet recorded by Deutsche Welle (DW) in the Beethoven House, Bonn on September 8, 2014; in La Redoute, Bonn on September 9, 2014 and in the City Museum, Siegburg on September 11, 2014

Nikolai Miaskovsky: String Quartet No. 13 in a Op 86 (1950)

German Galynin: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 92 "Kabardinian"

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F Op 135 (1826)

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 14 in F-Sharp Op 142 (1973)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

01:51:00 00:21:26 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 53 in D

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779

02:15:00 00:37:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 3 in E minor Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9328

02:55:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

03:47:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Menuet

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

03:50 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Dorian Gray (1995; rev. 2010)

Jason Vieaux, guitar (private CD) 13:25

Buck McDaniel: Put It All In

Ars Futura Ensemble (private CD) 3:52

Sean Ells Hussey: Final Process

Ars Futura Ensemble (private CD) 5:47

Neal Todten: Anywhere But In on a Sunny Day

Ars Futura Ensemble (private CD) 4:49

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Songs of Ararat

Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 20:33

04:52:00 00:06:33 George I. Gurdjieff Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

04:50 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memento Mori I with Don Rosenberg

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6: 1st movement opening

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 475736 CD) 4:35

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Act 1 finale

Kathleen Battle, soprano; Plácido Domingo, tenor; Frank Lopardo, tenor; Lucio Gallo, baritone; Ruggiero Raimondi, bass; Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado. (DG 435763 CD) 5:11

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: “The trumpet shall sound”

John Shirley-Quirk, bass-baritone; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 438356 CD) 8:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 5 “Spring” Rondo

Claude Frank, piano; Pamela Frank, violin (Music & Arts 1143 CD) 6:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: “Die holle Rache”

Cristina Deutekom, soprano; (Hamburg live 1971) (YouTube PD) 2:55

Giuseppe Verdi: I Vespri Siciliani: Bolero

Cristina Deutekom, soprano; Orchestra sinfonica di Roma della RAI-Radiotelevisione Italiana/Carlo Franci (Philips 839791 LP) 3:26

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo avenges Mercutio’s death; Tybalt’s death

Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (London 452970 CD) (3:56)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: “Bess is gone…I'm on my way”

Willard White, baritone; Isola Jones, soprano; Florence Quivar, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Lorin Maazel (Decca 1895202 CD) 3:29

05:57:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from "Interplay"

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

05:51 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Naxos Distribution—Renaissance Discs - All of the programs this month feature recordings that are part of the expanded Naxos Distribution family. A new recording of Dufay’s masses written for the fateful year of 1453 is one example of recent releases

MUSICA SACRA

06:53:00 00:09:54 John Browne Jesu, Mercy, How May This Be?

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

07:07:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:22:00 00:22:47 Josquin Desprez Missa Pange lingua

Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304

07:46:00 00:04:54 Thomas Tomkins When David Heard

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

07:51 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk. There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt.

08:52 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 16, 2014 - From the campus of SUNY Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top features Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. We’ll hear this tremendous young ensemble perform works by Bernstein and Gershwin as well as a new piece by Samuel Adams (son of composer John Adams). We’ll also hear a young oboist perform the music of Saint-Saëns, and three members of the orchestra join host Christopher O’Riley to perform a movement of Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor.

Performers and repertoire:

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) performs the first movement, Prologue, and the fourth movement, Mambo, from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918–1990).

18-year-old clarinetist and NYO-USA soloist Silvio Guitian from Baltimore, Maryland, performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 167, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

NYO-USA performs Radial Play by Samuel Adams (b. 1985).

The NYO-USA Piano Quartet performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924).

17-year-old violinist Soyeong Park from Princeton Junction, New Jersey

17-year-old violist Martine Thomas from Rochester, New York

18-year-old cellist Kartik Papatla from Mequon, Wisconsin

Pianist Christopher O’Riley

NYO-USA performs Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Robert Russell Bennett (1894–1981).

09:50 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Michel Camilo, piano

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Michel Camino: Piano Concerto No. 2 “Tenerife”

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

11:49:00 00:10:00 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto RV 82

English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Eduardo Fernandez, guitar Decca 417617

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:23:21 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596

12:35:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

12:46:00 00:10:11 Camille Saint-Saëns Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73

Royal Philharmonic André Previn Jean-Philippe Collard, piano EMI 49757

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, pianist Zsolt Bognar joins Dennis as they share recordings of the great Sviatoslav Richter

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:16:46 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat Op 11

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Dale Clevenger, horn Teldec 23913

15:22:00 00:13:13 Jan Blockx Flemish Dances

Alexander Rahbari BRT Philharmonic Brussels MarcoPolo 223418

15:38:00 00:14:54 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle

Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

16:36:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61

17:28:00 00:31:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rafael Druian, violin; Abraham Skernick, viola Sony 86793

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:16:41 Paul Schoenfield Café Music

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

18:20:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:51:00 00:06:52 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances

New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Stephen’s Points - the unflappable American virtuoso Stephen Tharp talks about his career and introduces us to some pieces for which he has a strong attraction

NAJI HAKIM: Finale from Hommage a Igor Stravinsky (1986)

LEO SOWERBY: Fantasy for Flute Stops (1934)

VINCENT PERSICHETTI: Sonata for Organ (1960)

NADIA BOULANGER: Prelude in f (1912)

MAX REGER: Chorale-Fantasy “Straf’ mich nicht in deinem Zorn” Op 40/2 --Stephen Tharp plays the 1949 Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ of 235 ranks at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, performing for the American Guild of Organists (r. 6/27/14)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:08:00 00:11:11 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

23:21:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:29:00 00:10:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 40

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

23:42:00 00:05:21 Paul Ferguson Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:47:00 00:05:57 Alec Wilder Air for Flute

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Eugenia Zukerman, flute Newport 85570

23:55:00 00:03:30 Ottorino Respighi Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne

Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334