Program Guide 01-24-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker DeutGram 435617

00:35:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

01:19:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

01:54:00 01:05:14 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425438

03:01:00 00:47:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C Op 86

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Henriette Schellenberg, sopran; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Myron Myers, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80248

03:51:00 00:18:02 Michael Easton Beasts of the Bush

State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Margaret Haggart, narrator Naxos 554368

04:11:00 01:02:49 Franz Schubert Octet in F major

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

05:15:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A minor Op 47

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

06:01:00 00:18:43 Leos Janácek String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata"

Pavel Haas Quartet Supraphon 3922

06:22:00 00:12:00 Alexander Zemlinsky Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel Op 9

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

06:36:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

06:55:00 00:03:25 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 3 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Antonio Martin Huerto ameno de varias flores de música (Pleasant Garden of Musical Flowers)

Laura Puerto, harpsichord; La Folía Columna Musica 0181

07:09:33 Julio Sagreras El Colibri (The Hummingbird)

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

07:10:47 Agustín Barrios Las abejas (The Bees)

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

07:12:48 Traditional Mexican Por ti mi corazon (For You My Heart)

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

07:18:12 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie in f, Op. 49

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

07:32:35 Johannes Brahms Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38

Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Grammophon 001752302

08:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Sonata No. 2, BWV 1003 (arr. for guitar)

Ernesto Tamayo, guitar La Bella 500012

08:25:23 Carlos Guastavino 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final

Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90202

08:45:52 Federico Mompou Tres Paisajes (3 Countrysides)

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 16, 2014 - From the campus of SUNY Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top features Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. We’ll hear this tremendous young ensemble perform works by Bernstein and Gershwin as well as a new piece by Samuel Adams (son of composer John Adams). We’ll also hear a young oboist perform the music of Saint-Saëns, and three members of the orchestra join host Christopher O’Riley to perform a movement of Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor.

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) performs the first movement, Prologue, and the fourth movement, Mambo, from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918–1990).

18-year-old clarinetist and NYO-USA soloist Silvio Guitian from Baltimore, Maryland, performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 167, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

NYO-USA performs Radial Play by Samuel Adams (b. 1985).

The NYO-USA Piano Quartet performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924).

17-year-old violinist Soyeong Park from Princeton Junction, New Jersey

17-year-old violist Martine Thomas from Rochester, New York

18-year-old cellist Kartik Papatla from Mequon, Wisconsin

Pianist Christopher O’Riley

NYO-USA performs Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Robert Russell Bennett (1894–1981).

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memento Mori I with Don Rosenberg

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6: 1st movement opening - Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 475736 CD) 4:35

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Act 1 finale - Kathleen Battle, soprano; Plácido Domingo, tenor; Frank Lopardo, tenor; Lucio Gallo, baritone; Ruggiero Raimondi, bass; Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado. (DG 435763 CD) 5:11

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: “The trumpet shall sound” – John Shirley-Quirk, bass-baritone; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 438356 CD) 8:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 5 “Spring” Rondo – Claude Frank, piano; Pamela Frank, violin (Music & Arts 1143 CD) 6:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte: “Die holle Rache” – Cristina Deutekom, soprano; (Hamburg live 1971) (YouTube PD) 2:55

Giuseppe Verdi: I Vespri Siciliani: Bolero – Cristina Deutekom, soprano; Orchestra sinfonica di Roma della RAI-Radiotelevisione Italiana/Carlo Franci (Philips 839791 LP) 3:26

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo avenges Mercutio’s death; Tybalt’s death - Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (London 452970 CD) (3:56)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: “Bess is gone…I'm on my way” - Willard White, baritone; Isola Jones, soprano; Florence Quivar, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Lorin Maazel (Decca 1895202 CD) 3:29

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Amy Schwartz Moretti – There was a time when the path to becoming a professional classical musician was clear. Changes in the recording industry and technology have created a new landscape for musicians to navigate. Violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti established herself as a successful concertmaster. In 2007 Amy left her job to become the founding Director of the McDuffie Center for Strings in Georgia where she teaches and mentors the next generation of musicians. Amy continues her work as a successful soloist and chamber musician, receiving a number of accolades including the of 2014 Juno Award for Classical Album of the year. Today, you’ll hear about Amy’s successes and what she is doing to help future professionals prepare for today’s challenges and opportunities.

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d’un lieu cher, Op. 42: Melodie--Amy Schwartz Moretti and pianist Elizabeth Pridgen Dorian Sono Luminus DSL-92126

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for 2 Violins and Piano, Op. 71: I. Allegro Energico--Amy Schwartz Moretti, Robert McDuffie, Elizabeth Pridgen Dorian Sono Luminus

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet no 8 in C minor, Op. 110: III. Allegretto--Richard O’Neill (Viola), James Ehnes (Violin), Amy Schwartz Moretti (Violin), Robert De Maine (Cello)--Date of Recording: 07/2013

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for 2 Violins in C Op 56: Mvt 2. Allegro and Mvt.3 - Commodo (quasi allegretto)--James Ehnes (Violin), Amy Schwartz Moretti (Violin)

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK

12:02:00 00:06:12 Sir John Tavener Song for Athene

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Schubert: Music for Piano Four Hands

12:15:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Erlkönig

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

12:21:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson "Danse macabre" Op 40

London Philharmonic Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Anthony Roden, tenor; Stephanie Chase, violin Cala 4031

12:24:00 00:06:54 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723

12:34:00 00:14:30 Frederick the Great Flute Concerto No. 3 in C

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

12:52:00 00:04:12 Sir William Walton Scherzo from Viola Concerto

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème (1896)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini's La Bohème, the most-performed opera in Met history. This story of love and loss, set among artists living the Bohemian life in Paris, features an international cast: Latvian sopranos Kristine Opolais as Mimì and Marina Rebeka as Musetta; French tenor Jean-François Borras as Rodolfo; Polish baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as Marcello; Italian baritone Alessio Arduini as Schaunard; and English bass David Soar as Colline. Riccardo Frizza conducts.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars and the Toll Brothers- Metropolitan Opera Quiz with guest artist, tenor Vittorio Grigolo, who's currently starring in Offenbach’s Les Contes d'Hoffmann.

16:11 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo Capriccioso in B minor, Op. 62--ALEXANDER ZAGORINSKY, CELLO; MOSCOW CHAMBER ORCHESTRA/CONSTANTINE ORBELIEN, DIRECTOR

In Program 23 we continue our presentation of Schubert’s Winterreise with part two of a complete performance by bass-baritone Ryan McKinny and pianist Kim Pensinger Witman Franz Schubert Winterreise

“Wasserflut” (Flood); “Auf dem Flüsse” (On the River); “Rückblick” (Backward Glance); “Irrlicht” (Will o’ the Wisp); “Rast” (Rest); “Frühlingstraum” (Dream of Springtime)

Off the Beaten Track - Thomas Albert (b. 1948): Anonymous Fame (2005 Commissioned by WSaxQ)--WASHINGTON SAXOPHONE QUARTET

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40--MOSCOW CHAMBER ORCHESTRA/CONSTANTINE ORBELIEN, DIRECTOR

17:11 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Russian II

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 1 in f Op 80 (1945)

Daniel Hope, violin; Wu Han, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos Op 17 (1901)

Wu Han, piano; Juho Pohjonen, piano

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Recycling - Songs that had to go through the recycling bin before they became popular, including the Gershwins’ “The Man I Love” and Rodgers and Hart’s “Blue Moon.”

18:12:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:12:54 00:03:54 George and Ira Gershwin The Man I Love

Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings Gershwin Book of Month 80-5571

18:17:54 00:01:09 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim You'll Never Get Away From Me

Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:18:52 00:01:37 Jule Styne-Leo Robin I'm in Pursuit of Happiness

Michael Redgrave, Jane Powell Ruggles of Red Gap -- TV Soundtrack Stet DS15007

18:21:14 00:03:57 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Prayer/The Bad in Ev'ry Man

Blossom Dearie, Bobby Short Rodgers and Hart Revisited, Vol. 2 Painted Smiles PS1343

18:25:35 00:03:28 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Bill

Laura Cazelet The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD1901

18:29:39 00:03:05 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Boys and Girls Like You and Me

Kathy Crosby, John Davidson State Fair -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG14765

18:32:44 00:01:17 Richard Rodgers Beneath the Southern Cross

Orchestra Victory at Sea RCA 90266096428

18:33:57 00:03:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein No Other Love

Bill Hayes, Isabel Bigley Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19115

18:37:21 00:01:18 Cole Porter From This Moment On

Ann Miller, Bobby Van Kiss Me Kate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272152

18:39:22 00:01:04 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Fight Song

Chorus All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:40:16 00:02:40 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams You've Got Possibilities

Linda Lavin Superman -- Original B''way Cast Sony SK48207

18:43:08 00:01:38 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Say a Prayer for Me Tonight

Betty Wand Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:44:39 00:02:12 A.J.Lerner-Kurt Weill I Remember It Well

John Reardon, Jo Sullivan Kurt Weill Revisited Painited Smiles PS1347

18:46:48 00:02:23 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Remember It Well

Maurice Chevalier, Hermione Gingold Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:49:37 00:01:37 Jerry Herman No Tune Like a Show Tune

Company Parade -- Original Cast Recording Decca B'way 440-064738-2

18:50:58 00:03:19 Jerry Herman It's Today

Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:54:53 00:02:31 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ain't It the Truth

Lena Horne Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272245

18:57:33 00:01:47 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields April Fooled Me

Bobbi Baird An Evening with Dorothy Fields DRG DRG5167

19:00:03 00:03:15 Irving Berlin Mr. Monotony

Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

19:03:43 00:01:17 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:08:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

19:35:00 00:26:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini Op 32

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor / pianist; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:08:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat

20:49:00 00:24:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

21:17:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C

21:48:00 00:04:27 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63111

21:55 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Joke telephone calls on the radio have diminished because the FCC now requires that you tell the person that they are on the radio. However, if you’re not on the radio, the victim is fair game. We revisit the golden age of calls with Don Imus, Jim Gearhart and Albert Brooks, plus land line related items by Lily Tomlin, Nichols and May and Amy’s Answering Machine. This Week in the Media and The Wisdom of Mark Levy – Confessions of a Book Collector

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

22:55:00 00:06:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Roger Norrington Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68578

23:01:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:14:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40

Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

23:22:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

23:35:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

23:38:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by the Fireside"

Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 5186310

23:46:00 00:02:46 Yuzo Toyama Yugen: Dance of Celestials

Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons Per Flemström, flute EMI 56576