Program Guide 01-17-2015

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:41:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

00:45:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

01:27:00 00:29:59 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat Op 44

Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

01:59:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2012

02:43:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

03:27:00 00:39:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Septet in E flat Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

04:09:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from "Porgy & Bess"

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

04:52:00 00:53:25 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Juliane Banse, soprano; William Preucil, violin DeutGram 463257

05:47:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

06:25:00 00:13:11 William Alwyn Pastoral Fantasia

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Philip Dukes, viola Naxos 570704

06:40:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

06:54:00 00:04:20 Antonio Caldara Coriolanus: Overture

Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Wallace Collection Nimbus 5079

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza)

David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

07:06:33 Enrique Granados Elegia Eterna

Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl

07:12:46 Enrique Granados Goyescas

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 15937

08:01:00 Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from Estancia

Simón Bolívar Symphony Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

08:04:45 Manuel de Falla Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo

Simón Bolívar Symphony Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

08:10:15 Maurice Ravel La valse

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA 14815

08:23:41 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI 31561

08:35:42 Manuel Ponce Piano Concerto in f

María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 18, 2011 - This special episode of From the Top honors the legacy of Dr. King with a wonderful lineup of music and young people who reflect his ideals and his hope for a better world. The program includes four powerful performances by the extraordinary Boston Children’s Chorus and a discussion of the social issues facing its young members today.

Performers and repertoire:

Boston Children’s Chorus, featuring the Premier Choir and Young Men’s Ensemble, Anthony Trecek-King, Artistic Director, performs “Alleluia” by Randall Thompson

From the Top Alumni String Quartet performs the second movement, Molto adagio, from String Quartet No. 1 by George Walker

Violinist Tessa Lark

Violinist Ryan Shannon

Violist Clayton Penrose-Whitmore

Cellist Michael Dahlberg

Boston Children’s Chorus performs “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Moses Hogan; with “In His Care-O,” a traditional spiritual arranged by William Dawson

17-year-old bassoonist Alexandra Nelson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Orleans, Massachusetts, performs Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Boston Children’s Chorus performs “I’ll Fly Away,” a Gospel hymn by Albert E. Brumley, arranged by Jim Papoulis

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 11th Anniversary Program: Eric’s All-time Favorites Part II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 “Hammerklavier:” Allegro

Solomon, piano (EMI 64708 CD) 10:08

Frederic Chopin: Berceuse, Op.57

Solomon, piano (Appian 5503 CD) 5:00

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Wedding” Cantata BWV 202: Selections

Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Yella Pessl, harpsichord; Mitchell Miller, oboe; Philip Sklar, bass-viol; The Stuyvesant Quartet (rec. 1939) (Pearl 9900 CD) 7:28

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (DG 103114 CD) 9:12

Christoph Willibald von Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che faro senza Euridice

Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Orchestra of the Netherlands Opera/Charles Bruck (EMI 128414 CD) 6:01

Johann Strauss, Jr; Die Fledermaus: Act 2 Finale (rec 1928)

Richard Tauber, tenor; Vera Schwartz, soprano; Lotte Lehmann, soprano; soloists and chorus of the Berlin Staatskapelle/Frieder Weissman (EMI 69787 CD) 7:42

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Mark Kosower - His career started early. He was only 18 months old when his father put a 1/8th size cello in his playpen. He was only 15 when he became the first and only person ever to be unanimously awarded the grand prize at the Irving Klein international string competition in 1992. When cellist Mark Kosower first entered the music scene he planned on embarking on a solo career and playing chamber music…so how did his road lead him to take on the principle cellist position with the Cleveland Orchestra?

Sir William Walton: II Allegro Appassionato from Concerto for Cello

Oregon Symphony Orchestra/James DePreist; Mark Kosower, cello (Delos 3342)

Alberto Ginastera: IV Cadenza e Finale rustic from Cello Concerto No. 2

Bamberg Symphony Orchestra/Lothar Zagrosek; Mark Kosower, cello (Naxos 572372)

Alberto Ginastera: Arrorro from Canciones (5) populares argentinas Op 10/2

Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano (Naxos 570569)

David Popper: Serenade Op 54/2

Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano (Naxos 570570)

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Schubert Songs, or Take me to your Lieder

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:14:31 Franz Schubert Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D

Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

12:26:00 00:12:58 François Joseph Gossec Symphony in E flat Op 5

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9661

12:41:00 00:10:49 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46536

12:55:00 00:02:25 François Joseph Gossec Gavotte

Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Hubert Laws, flute CBS 37216

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow (1905)

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Lehár’s operetta The Merry Widow. Soprano Renée Fleming adds a new role to her extensive repertory as the wealthy widow Hanna Glawari, opposite baritone Nathan Gunn as the dashing Count Danilo. Broadway star Kelli O’Hara makes her network broadcast debut in the comic role of Valencienne, The cast also features tenor Alek Shrader and baritone Thomas Allen, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. The new production, by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman, is performed in an English translation by Jeremy Sams.

The single intermission will include backstage interviews conducted by Live in HD host, Joyce DiDonato.

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

J. S. Bach (arr Louis Hanzlik): The Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2 - Prelude and Fugue in F BWV 880

Atlantic Brass Quintet

Franz Schubert: Winterreise: “Gute Nacht” (Good Night), “Die Wetterfahne” (The Weathervane), “Gefror’ne Tränen” (Frozen Tears), “Erstarrung” (Numbness), “Der Lindenbaum” (The Linden Tree)

[Starting this week, we present Schubert’s Winterreise in four parts from in a complete performance by bass-baritone Ryan McKinny and pianist Kim Pensinger Witman]

Off the Beaten Track - Stephen Paulus: Degas (Dancer) from Art Suite for Cello & Piano (1999)

Marc Moskovitz, cello; Debra Ayers, piano (Montage Music Society MS 1264)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 21 in D K 575

St. Lawrence String Quartet

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Osvaldo Golijov

Osvaldo Golijov: Yiddishbuk: Inscriptions for String Quartet

St. Lawrence String Quartet (Geoff Nuttall, Barry Shiffman, violins; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christpher Costanza, cello)

Osvaldo Golijov: The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind for Clarinet & String Quartet

Todd Palmer, clarinet; St. Lawrence String Quartet (Geoff Nuttall, Barry Shiffman, violins; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christpher Costanza, cello)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Shows Within Shows - What happens in musicals when characters decide to put on a little entertainment, such as “Honey Bun” in “South Pacific” and “Over the Moon” in “Rent.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:59 00:02:33 Mel Brooks Springtime for Hitler

Company The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

18:03:27 00:01:34 Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street

Ruby Keeler Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros. Rhino R272169

18:05:30 00:02:05 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Honey Bun

Mary Martin South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:08:06 00:02:55 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie Kiss Me Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival DRG DRG12988

18:11:29 00:00:57 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields Lovely to Look At

Alfred Drake Roberta -- Studio Cast Decca B'way 440-018-731-2

18:12:19 00:01:07 Henry Krieger-Tom Eyens Dreamgirls

Sheryl Lee Ralph Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 2007-2

18:13:36 00:00:49 Stephen Sondheim Prologue from "Follies"

Orchestra Follies -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20023-3

18:14:23 00:01:53 Stephen Sondheim The Story of Lucy and Jessie

Alexis Smith Follies -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20023-3

18:16:48 00:02:24 John Kander-Fred Ebb Two Ladies

Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:19:45 00:02:57 Frank Loesser Take Back Your Mink

Vivian Blaine Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:22:36 00:02:29 Jonathan Larson Over the Moon

Idina Menzel Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:25:39 00:02:09 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Johnny One-Note

Melissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores New World NW386-2

18:28:12 00:00:59 Munson-Leonard-Weinrich-Madde Ida, Sweet as Apple Cider/On Moonlight Bay

Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:29:08 00:01:53 Euble Blake-Noble Sissle I'm Just Wild About Harry

Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:31:03 00:02:32 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Triplets

Nanette Fabray, Fred Astiare That's Entertainment! Rhino R272182

18:33:58 00:02:09 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Rat-a-Tat-Tat

Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764661

18:36:02 00:02:32 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Let Me Entertain You

Crista Moore Gypsy -- 1990 B'way Revival Elektra Nonesuch 9-79239-2

18:39:02 00:04:30 Stephen Sondheim Bobby and Jackie and Jack

Ann Morrison, Lonnie Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68637-2

18:44:01 00:01:38 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein-P.G. Wodehouse Bill

Helen Morgan The Ultimate 'Show Boat' Pearl GEMS0060

18:45:21 00:02:36 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein-P.G. Wodehouse Bill

Teresa Stratas Show Boat -- 1983 Studio Cast Angel/EMI 749108-2

18:48:48 00:02:40 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green The Wrong Note Rag

Donna Murphy, Jennifer Westfeldt Wonderful Town -- 2004 Encores Revival DRG DRG12999

18:51:42 00:01:18 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:24 00:03:05 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Live, Laugh, Love

John McMartin Follies -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20023-3

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

19:13:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

19:58:00 00:01:38 Claude Debussy Cakewalk "Le petit nègre"

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin - recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:14:40 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93

20:22:00 00:22:30 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 19

20:49:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

21:48:00 00:10:50 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "You Millions, I Embrace You" Op 443

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Peter Cook, Rowan Atkinson, John Cleese and Monty Python hold a seminar on bees...Stuart McLean tells the story of Dream Bunny...This Week in the Media and a Message from Richard Holland-Bolton – Arrow of Time

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 4

Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

23:10:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44

Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:22:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:37:00 00:07:19 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058

23:44:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies

Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754

23:55:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:57:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067