Program Guide 01-11-2015

00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL: Shostakovich in Gohrisch

Kremerata Baltica/Gidon Kremer, violin; Anna Vinnitskaya, piano

Sofia Gubaidulina: Reflections on B-A-C-H (arranged for strings by Gidon Kremer)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin sonata in G (version for violin, percussion and strings by Michail Zinmann and Alexei Pushkarev)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Op 102

(Recorded by Central German Radio, Halle (MDR) in the Concert Tent in Gohrisch on September 20, 2014)

Kremerata Baltica/Gidon Kremer; Nurit Stark, violin; Alexander Suslin, double bass; Cédric Pescia, piano;

Taiko Saito, percussion; Alexei Mochalov, bass

Sofia Gubaidulina: So sei es (So Be It) [world premiere]

Dmitri Shostakovich: A Little Anti-Formalistic Paradise, satire for bass and chamber orchestra, arranged by Alexei Pushkarev

(Recorded by Central German Radio, Halle (MDR) in the Concert Tent in Gohrisch on September 21, 2014)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:21:18 Christian Sinding Violin Concerto No. 1 in A Op 45

Bournemouth Symphony Bjarte Engeset Henning Kraggerud, violin Naxos 557266

02:25:00 00:26:54 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Suite

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

02:54:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

03:56:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3

Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frederick Koch: Sonata for Cello and Piano

Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino for Orchestra (1984)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 12:13

Walter Aschaffenburg: Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra (1986)

Elizaveta Zuyeva, oboe; Russian State Symphony Capella/Edwin London (New World 80511) 20:51

Edwin London: Before the World Was Made: Crazy Jane on God (1994)

Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Albany 208) 7:52

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 11th Anniversary Program - Eric’s All-time Favorites Part 1

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen

Michael Rabin, violin; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Donald Vorhees (Sony 60894 CD) 8:37

Franz Schubert: Symphony No.9: Finale

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (DG439832 CD) 11:36

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande & Courante

William Kapell, piano (RCA 68995 CD) 7:39 & 3:46

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto

Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (Music & Arts 708 CD) 10:26

05:57:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: More Holiday Discs - Keeping our tradition of the 12 days of Christmas, we turn to some new releases we missed for the season.

06:58:00 00:01:20 Charles Wood Oculi omnium

King's Singers Naxos 572987

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:05:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis pacem

Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn 426

07:11:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277

07:26:00 00:27:50 Franz Schubert Mass No. 3 in B flat

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Baptism of the Lord - Pieces that mark the traditional observance of the 8th day after Epiphany

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 13, 2014 - From Norfolk, Virginia, this week’s episode features a violin-cello duo local made up of two wonderfully talented brothers. Their unusually generous and easygoing humor with each other is not only charming, but it also makes for a seamless musical collaboration. We’ll also hear a spirited performance from Mozart’s Sonata No. 12 by a pianist who’s just 11 years old, and we’ll meet a 15-year-old violinist who happens to have some success as an actress: she recently landed a guest role in the new NBC series “Believe.”

Performers and repertoire:

19-year-old violinist Brendon Elliott and 14-year-old cellist Sterling Elliott from Newport News, Virginia, perform Passacaglia in G minor on a Theme by Handel by Johan Halvorsen (1864–1935)

11-year-old pianist Kyle Hu from Yorktown, Virginia, performs the third movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata No. 12 in F major, K. 332, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

15-year-old violinist Alissa Mori from Bronx, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Violin and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Emily Pogorelc from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, performs “Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber (1786–1826), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old double bassist Lena Goodson from York, Pennsylvania, performs Intermezzo,Op. 9, No. 1, by Reinhold Glière (1875–1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Rhythm Project All Stars perform an arrangement of the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868) for steel drum ensemble

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

10:04:00 00:25:00 Alfredo Casella La donna serpente: Symphonic Fragments

10:35:00 00:36:34 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

11:16:00 00:24:51 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 5 in G Op 55

11:50:00 00:02:43 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the Flaxen hair

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:17:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G

Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532

12:30:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11

Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878

12:52:00 00:03:32 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the history and analyses of Mozart’s Concerto 21 and Beethoven’s Concerto 5 “Emperor”

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.21 in C K 467 (1785)

Friedrich Gulda, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 415842 CD) 29:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-Flat Op 73 (1809)

Leon Fleisher, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 1918052 CD) 37:24

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

15:45:00 00:03:27 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 13 in A minor

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

15:51:00 00:03:43 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 3 in A flat major Op 33

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Yulia von Doren, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.199 "Mein herze schwimmt im Blut"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop Archiv 463591

16:34:00 00:17:55 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54

16:56:00 00:30:45 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

17:27:00 00:26:29 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor

Cleveland Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Jacqueline Du Pré, cello EMI 55528

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

18:17:00 00:12:27 Christian Sinding Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor Op 10

Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 62590

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Polish Pilgrimage - in anticipation of our upcoming group tour, here’s a sampler of instruments in and compositions from the Republic of Poland

J. S. BACH: Toccata and Fugue in d, BWV 565 –Anthony Newman (1680 Studzinski/Bernadine Basilica, Lezajsk) Helicon 1010

PIOTR DRUSINSKI: Veni Redemptor gentium.

JULIAN GEMBALSKI: Romantic Fantasy on Queen of Poland for Ages Past –Julian Gembalski (1970 Kaminski/Frombork Cathedral) DUX 0413

JAKUB SOWA: Salve Regina.

JAN of LUBLIN: Dance Suite –Jozef Serafin (St. John’s Church, Kazimierz Dolny) Aulos 66132

FELIX BOROWSKI: Priere –Zygmunt Strzep (1998 Kuhn/St. Johannes Church, Altona-Hamburg, Germany) Plein Jeu 0210

MIECZYSLAW SURZYNSKI: Capriccio, Op. 36, no. 1 –Jerzy Dziubinski (1998 Hillebrand/Augustinian Cloister, Warsaw) DUX 0360

JULIUS LUCIUK: Marian Prelude –Roman Perucki (1968 Kaminski/Oliwa Cathedral) DUX 0271

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet

Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

23:10:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14

Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:23:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:41:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:46:00 00:07:43 Maurice Duruflé Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

23:55:00 00:03:26 Robert Schumann Abendlied Op 107

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

23:56:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5

Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567