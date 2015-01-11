Program Guide 01-11-2015
00:00 DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL: Shostakovich in Gohrisch
Kremerata Baltica/Gidon Kremer, violin; Anna Vinnitskaya, piano
Sofia Gubaidulina: Reflections on B-A-C-H (arranged for strings by Gidon Kremer)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin sonata in G (version for violin, percussion and strings by Michail Zinmann and Alexei Pushkarev)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Op 102
(Recorded by Central German Radio, Halle (MDR) in the Concert Tent in Gohrisch on September 20, 2014)
Kremerata Baltica/Gidon Kremer; Nurit Stark, violin; Alexander Suslin, double bass; Cédric Pescia, piano;
Taiko Saito, percussion; Alexei Mochalov, bass
Sofia Gubaidulina: So sei es (So Be It) [world premiere]
Dmitri Shostakovich: A Little Anti-Formalistic Paradise, satire for bass and chamber orchestra, arranged by Alexei Pushkarev
(Recorded by Central German Radio, Halle (MDR) in the Concert Tent in Gohrisch on September 21, 2014)
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:21:18 Christian Sinding Violin Concerto No. 1 in A Op 45
Bournemouth Symphony Bjarte Engeset Henning Kraggerud, violin Naxos 557266
02:25:00 00:26:54 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Suite
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
02:54:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588
03:56:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3
Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Frederick Koch: Sonata for Cello and Piano
Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14
Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino for Orchestra (1984)
Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 12:13
Walter Aschaffenburg: Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra (1986)
Elizaveta Zuyeva, oboe; Russian State Symphony Capella/Edwin London (New World 80511) 20:51
Edwin London: Before the World Was Made: Crazy Jane on God (1994)
Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Albany 208) 7:52
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 11th Anniversary Program - Eric’s All-time Favorites Part 1
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen
Michael Rabin, violin; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Donald Vorhees (Sony 60894 CD) 8:37
Franz Schubert: Symphony No.9: Finale
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (DG439832 CD) 11:36
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande & Courante
William Kapell, piano (RCA 68995 CD) 7:39 & 3:46
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto
Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (Music & Arts 708 CD) 10:26
05:57:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: More Holiday Discs - Keeping our tradition of the 12 days of Christmas, we turn to some new releases we missed for the season.
06:58:00 00:01:20 Charles Wood Oculi omnium
King's Singers Naxos 572987
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:05:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis pacem
Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn 426
07:11:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet "Exsultate, jubilate"
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277
07:26:00 00:27:50 Franz Schubert Mass No. 3 in B flat
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Baptism of the Lord - Pieces that mark the traditional observance of the 8th day after Epiphany
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 13, 2014 - From Norfolk, Virginia, this week’s episode features a violin-cello duo local made up of two wonderfully talented brothers. Their unusually generous and easygoing humor with each other is not only charming, but it also makes for a seamless musical collaboration. We’ll also hear a spirited performance from Mozart’s Sonata No. 12 by a pianist who’s just 11 years old, and we’ll meet a 15-year-old violinist who happens to have some success as an actress: she recently landed a guest role in the new NBC series “Believe.”
Performers and repertoire:
19-year-old violinist Brendon Elliott and 14-year-old cellist Sterling Elliott from Newport News, Virginia, perform Passacaglia in G minor on a Theme by Handel by Johan Halvorsen (1864–1935)
11-year-old pianist Kyle Hu from Yorktown, Virginia, performs the third movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata No. 12 in F major, K. 332, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)
15-year-old violinist Alissa Mori from Bronx, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Violin and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old soprano Emily Pogorelc from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, performs “Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber (1786–1826), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old double bassist Lena Goodson from York, Pennsylvania, performs Intermezzo,Op. 9, No. 1, by Reinhold Glière (1875–1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Rhythm Project All Stars perform an arrangement of the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868) for steel drum ensemble
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
10:04:00 00:25:00 Alfredo Casella La donna serpente: Symphonic Fragments
10:35:00 00:36:34 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
11:16:00 00:24:51 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 5 in G Op 55
11:50:00 00:02:43 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the Flaxen hair
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:17:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G
Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532
12:30:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11
Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878
12:52:00 00:03:32 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the history and analyses of Mozart’s Concerto 21 and Beethoven’s Concerto 5 “Emperor”
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.21 in C K 467 (1785)
Friedrich Gulda, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 415842 CD) 29:35
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-Flat Op 73 (1809)
Leon Fleisher, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 1918052 CD) 37:24
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365
15:45:00 00:03:27 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 13 in A minor
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
15:51:00 00:03:43 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 3 in A flat major Op 33
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Yulia von Doren, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.199 "Mein herze schwimmt im Blut"
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop Archiv 463591
16:34:00 00:17:55 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54
16:56:00 00:30:45 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
17:27:00 00:26:29 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor
Cleveland Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Jacqueline Du Pré, cello EMI 55528
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19
Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
18:17:00 00:12:27 Christian Sinding Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor Op 10
Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 62590
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:18 Christian Sinding Violin Concerto No. 1 in A Op 45
Bournemouth Symphony Bjarte Engeset Henning Kraggerud, violin Naxos 557266
19:25:00 00:26:54 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Suite
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
19:54:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Frederick Koch: Sonata for Cello and Piano
Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14
Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino for Orchestra (1984)
Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 12:13
Walter Aschaffenburg: Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra (1986)
Elizaveta Zuyeva, oboe; Russian State Symphony Capella/Edwin London (New World 80511) 20:51
Edwin London: Before the World Was Made: Crazy Jane on God (1994)
Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (Albany 208) 7:52
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Polish Pilgrimage - in anticipation of our upcoming group tour, here’s a sampler of instruments in and compositions from the Republic of Poland
J. S. BACH: Toccata and Fugue in d, BWV 565 –Anthony Newman (1680 Studzinski/Bernadine Basilica, Lezajsk) Helicon 1010
PIOTR DRUSINSKI: Veni Redemptor gentium.
JULIAN GEMBALSKI: Romantic Fantasy on Queen of Poland for Ages Past –Julian Gembalski (1970 Kaminski/Frombork Cathedral) DUX 0413
JAKUB SOWA: Salve Regina.
JAN of LUBLIN: Dance Suite –Jozef Serafin (St. John’s Church, Kazimierz Dolny) Aulos 66132
FELIX BOROWSKI: Priere –Zygmunt Strzep (1998 Kuhn/St. Johannes Church, Altona-Hamburg, Germany) Plein Jeu 0210
MIECZYSLAW SURZYNSKI: Capriccio, Op. 36, no. 1 –Jerzy Dziubinski (1998 Hillebrand/Augustinian Cloister, Warsaw) DUX 0360
JULIUS LUCIUK: Marian Prelude –Roman Perucki (1968 Kaminski/Oliwa Cathedral) DUX 0271
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet
Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089
23:10:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14
Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157
23:23:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418
23:41:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from "Fennimore and Gerda"
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
23:46:00 00:07:43 Maurice Duruflé Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10
Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654
23:55:00 00:03:26 Robert Schumann Abendlied Op 107
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
23:56:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5
Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567